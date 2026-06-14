WHITEBOYSUMMER: Revolution, Restitution, Restoration

TRANSCRIPT BELOW:

Absurdistan reports on the real world. Almost every other journalist concentrates on the upper 20%, and I admit they are very very interesting. But they do not move the world. They follow. For the past five decades the 80% were lulled into a kind of materialist quiescence, allowing the ‘elites’ to say where when how and how much. That stopped with Brexit and Trump, but the movement had been building for a decade before it formalized into leadership. Absurdistan predicted it with Eco-Fascists after driving through rural America, and talking to the adults in every community, by which I mean the businessmen, mayors, county attorneys. Absurdistan has been ahead of the curve with every move since then, from the catastrophe of Covid, I believe was a genocidal hit on populism, to election theft to Trump’s comeback, to the remigration movement to the fierce unstoppable crusade by young men across the Anglosphere into western Europe.

The next ten years are going to change the world. Please subscribe. It’s going to be fantastic.

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You can buy me a coffee here, but you have to subscribe here:

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Eco-Fascists is available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Transcript:

I was going to write about Dark MAGA this week the thoroughly wicked elements in MAGA which are anti-human and extractive in the extreme, but I wasn’t expecting #whiteboysummer to kick off with such a bang. There is no one with any rational capacity that is not on the side of the men and women in northern Ireland. Or Spain with another beheading and an autistic child out for a meal with her family, anally raped in a restaurant bathroom while the migrant filmed it. This week. This week alone.

These creatures have been taught to hate, by our political class, like the man who killed 17 year old Austin Metcalf this week, as this black lawyer stated.

The failure of leadership is now writ very very large. Not only have they bankrupted us with their stupid Net Zero garbage based on fraudulent science and sold it to us using our money in fire hoses of propaganda from every “voice” in the culture. They are now reaping the rewards of murdering western civilization, hated across the board by the actual producers, who pay their vertiginous salaries. And still they squat in their offices, refusing to leave, refusing to give way, refusing to listen to the voice of the people.

Look at this, Starmer, Macron, Carney, Trudeau, Merkel. You did this. This is the blind Irish man who was almost beheaded.

In Canada, where we have been taken over by Blackrock’s bankruptcy trustee, Mark Carney, the banker/author of the globalist Net Zero scam. Carney is stripping the country, and shovelling our money and our resources to his clients in Europe who were all in on his Brookfield Asset Management fund, which was heavily invested in climate mitigation. He’s using Canada to pay back his investors who he slimed into Net Zero scams. As he said, as a central banker, he just refused loans to any traditional energy producer.

That’s how evil and stupid he is. Two provinces now want to secede. On the socials, we are flooded with paid influencers touting Carney’s glorious self and the health of Canada while we are the only country in the G7 in recession. Every post is heavily ratioed and insulted by Canadians who are fully onto him and his unbelievably ghastly wife, who was clearly a member of the Epstein class and buddies with Ghislaine.

This couple is stripping Canada to pay off their investors. Mrs. Carney swanned around the world as a member of the policy elite, no doubt stealing everything not nailed down. Special Enterprise Zones where people work without home country labor regulations? Those?

Let’s be clear, these people exist to feed on us. The Epstein class make up crises to inflict on us and profit thereby. They, Epstein, Gates, etc., created the Covid panic and made out like bandits. The Ukraine war keeps going because they are profiting by the deaths of Ukrainians, selling arms, scooping off percentages from all the money we send them. The contracts for rebuilding the country, which we will pay for, are already written.

It doesn’t get uglier. They are the ugliest people to ever live. They have created an anger so huge, it will transform reality.

Death is too good for them. Prison is too good for them. No court, no trial, immediate deportation to the countries migrants emerged from. No more money is to be spent.

Congrats elite scum, by the time we are finished you will be living in those $100 million bunkers afraid to come to the surface. The cavalry has finally showed up. And they are all young white men. Who you have cheated of life.

Ninety percent of the jobs in the U.S., since Covid went to migrants. Zero % went to white men.

Who made the world every brick, tunnel, house, road, building, built every university course, publishing house, school, church, library, every system, every digital product. Etc.

At the same time, at the same time, I went to the college graduation of my eldest granddaughter. I had my daughter at 18, and she found her partner at university so they had their kids young too. I will live to see my great grandchildren, which is a gift and a blessing beyond any I could have imagined growing up in the Fabian-created filth of a culture we all did. Most of my friends in the arts did not have children, blandished as they were by feminism; several shining women died young, addicted, diseased.

Of the American women who graduated university between 1970-1974, 50% did not have children and I know the sorrow they feel now in their older years, it is sharp and it is deep and you are not allowed to speak of it. As 2021’s Birth Gap made clear, half of all young women today are not interested in having children, which indicates extreme cruelty and stupidity by their university ‘mentors’ who encouraged them that working for some faceless multinational has value, that they are “expressing themselves”. The misery this fraudulent idea has created is mind-blowing.

But, in my grandchildren, I see restoration. Their parents’ marriage is strong, they grew up in the only part of Canada that actually makes money, and they plan, after university to move home because get this: they want their children to grow up with cousins. They don’t want to be global citizens, it has zero attraction for them. Both parents work in meaningful jobs, their mother is a prominent executive in a culturally powerful institution. They are placed, which means they have a strong identity. Their family life is core to their existence. They did not grow up in turmoil, there was no addiction, cheating, trial separations, all the modern ills of the modern marriage. As a result, they are wildly healthy and strong. Every child’s future should look like that. Few do. The children of the elite cower in the corners, broken and weak, seeking favour, pleasure, addicted.

Breaking marriage was intentional. Flooding the west with powerful drugs was intentional. Depriving women of motherhood was intentional. Poisoning family life with endless propaganda about its ills was intentional. It comprises 70% of our arts and culture, hate for the fundamental institution that makes the world work.

Last week too I read a monograph from the only publisher in Canada with a brain, Sutherland House. Called Lament for a Literature, the Collapse of Canadian Book Publishing, it was a cri de coeur from one of the leaders of the culture, PEN president, author, CBC president, Richard Stursberg, saying, in essence, our culture is dead. No one is reading books, no one is watching film or television. Nothing good is being created.

So he runs through what happened, starting with post-war literature, because, as he says, books are the UR product, the most important cultural product, the definer of all else.

Almost all of the early stuff that defines our age, was written by children of post-war immigrants from Europe, mostly Jewish. This is not to impugn Jews specifically, but their IQ’s rank at least one standard deviation above the average European and they were driven to create value and safety. The original people were not leisured or aware enough to reflect and write, because we were so busy building the world we gave them.

There were a few originals, but they were definitely drowned out by European culture which had had 2000 generations to find said voice. And which had settled on communism with a smiley face as its next wonderful set of ideas to explore.

So their vision was imposed on a world they barely understood.

This corruption is largely attributed in independent journalism to Fabian socialists out of Tavistock, which the British political class invented in order to destroy the strength of the working and middle classes, and the Frankfurt school, which was much of a muchness only out of Germany.

When it arrived in Canada, all of it was sharply critical to the point of blatant hate for the founding generations of the country. One of the first took apart the first post-war Conservative Prime Minister, mocking him, dredging up dirt, characterizing him as a primitive yoik. The next books went for the people I grew up among, the ‘Establishment”, accusing them of hatred for the country, something completely apposite to what i experienced in 20 years living as one of them. Indeed for someone from the Establishment, the book series was a nonsense, missing everything, but taken as gospel. The next series - all these books sold in a surprising number, promoted like stink - mocked and excoriated the men who built the railroad, one of the greatest infrastructure achievements in history. Then of course, the sainted Margaret Atwood, author of the Handmaid’s Tale who went after marriage and men, turning three generations of women into sour feminists a full 50% of whom do not have children and want to destroy the male sex. And do so via their jobs in “public service”. Vis no white males getting jobs since 2000. That was deliberate.

Not one of these books, most written by immigrants, motivated by envy, hate and jealousy, even touched on the founding faith of the country, Christianity, except to fan hatred among French-Canadians for the English. Christianity built the damned country, and by the way, indigenous people, the Indians were all in for Christianity. Why? BECAUSE IT FORBADE HUMAN SACRIFICE. Which all the tribes practiced during times of famine. Which in a freezing, inhospitable climate was often.

This was a parade of stupidity that will be studied for a millennium.

The whole mess was a masterful take-down of a magnificent culture, which, again, was so busy building it had not found its voice. Margaret Atwood imposed an identity on us, the settler-builders, via a much-taught novel, by casting two semi-aristocratic English settler ladies as whiners of the first order, oh it was so haaaarrrrrd, and the people so raaawwww, and primitive, and not appreciative of my great sensibilities. ETC.

According to Stursberg, this rolling catastrophe led to the early 2000’s DEI, ESG indigenous, voice appropriation garbage where white men or women were not allowed to write characters in fiction who were people of color because what? “Not fair.” And no books, movies, arts, etc by white men were funded. Lots of books by Africans, south Asians which no one read but which everyone paid for through their taxes.

Now no one wants to read anything “Canadian” or watch any Canadian product or view its art. It has all been poisoned by socialist garbage. The CBC, riven by hatred and envy of anything or anyone successful, once titanic, manages to reach 4% of the country.

All this “cultural activity” was government-subsidized, 30% or even 60% by the taxpayer, who increasingly, was turning it off. The political class then found with NAFTA and USMCA that they could get the Americans to subsidize Canadian culture, by using the proceeds of selling American books and movies to Canadians (their publishers’ nut having been paid by the American consumer) to pay for the dreck produced by our “artists”.

And now? Now? The country wants to split up. The west can’t get far enough away from the pig people in the east that take all their money and subsidize Quebec and Maritime socialist failures. And Quebec, ever wanting to screw over “les maudit Anglais” wants to leave to make a better deal with the U.S.

This mess has been repeated in every western country, destroying growth, suppressing creativity, gutting energy. Then, given no growth, bring in the migrants. Leading to this:

What’s rising is a major chord in western countries, which is to say, young white men with energy demanding a future. They are builders, engineers, creators. They do not live on subsidies. They are saying why the HELL are we freezing in the dark when we have North Sea Oil? Why are our children and women and blind men being beheaded and raped?

This is the strongest political movement in the last 100 years. It is actual grass roots. Socialism was invented by the elites to destroy the energy of the working and middle class male. And finally, FINALLY, they are saying NO.

Expect this energy all over the known world.

Spencer Pratt’s response to the L.A. machine tells the future. It’s going to be hella fun.

Share

Absurdistan reports on the real world. Almost every other journalist concentrates on the upper 20%, and I admit they are very very interesting. But they do not move the world. They follow. For the past five decades the 80% were lulled into a kind of materialist quiescence, allowing the ‘elites’ to say where when how and how much. That stopped with Brexit and Trump, but the movement had been building for a decade before it formalized into leadership. Absurdistan predicted it with Eco-Fascists after driving through rural America, and talking to the adults in every community, by which I mean the businessmen, mayors, county attorneys. Absurdistan has been ahead of the curve with every move since then, from the catastrophe of Covid, I believe was a genocidal hit on populism, to election theft to Trump’s comeback, to the remigration movement to the fierce unstoppable crusade by young men across the Anglosphere into western Europe.

The next ten years are going to change the world. Please subscribe. It’s going to be fantastic.

Share

You can buy me a coffee here, but you have to subscribe here:

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

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