Welcome to Absurdistan

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mzlizzi's avatar
mzlizzi
4d

“Socialism was invented by the elites to destroy the energy of the working and middle class male.”

That’s it in a nutshell.

It was always a top-down manipulation of the masses.

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
4d

Powerful truth. I hope it spreads.

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