Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Ifyouonlyknew888's avatar
Ifyouonlyknew888
2d

I've been reading you for a long time. Your work disturbs me, fascinates me, and often gives me hope — sometimes all three in the same post. You're a brilliant writer and a genuinely courageous soul.

I'm a clinical social worker who's spent twelve years helping people recover from trauma. I know what it costs to do what you're doing. The relentless pursuit of truth in a world that punishes it — that takes something from a person. And the fact that you keep going, keep writing, keep shining light into dark places despite the risks... that's not just journalism. That's heroism.

The movement you're documenting is real. The people you're writing for are real. And you're right that something new is being born. I see it too. Please keep going. We need your voice.

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9 replies by elizabeth nickson and others
Mark Witters's avatar
Mark Witters
2d

One word to describe your writing and analysis- BRILLIANT! Thank you!

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