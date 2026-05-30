One of the more interesting things happening out there in the great big pagan world, is that people under 40, say 45, are radically expanding the boundaries of our knowledge. The integration of what is now known is happening in large and powerful bites and very very fast. No amount of military-grade propaganda can stop it.

And no one is tracking it but me. And military intelligence.

“The Anglo-Saxon is one Covid 19 operation away from total rebellion.” - random creator on TikTok

The following is what they repeat out there in the billion-strong diaspora of real people, which is to say those under 45 not caught in a materialist dream, or living as success heads bent on the next glittering prize. The thinkers. The ones who move the needle. Future leaders. And they are not all white; young men of color are joining them. And of course, not-insane women.

I am reporting here. I am not saying all this is true. However, it is seen as true.

Bankers (our shadow government) created the Ukraine War. Bankers created World War 1. Bankers created World War 2. Bankers created the Great Depression, all to profit from our misery and death. The British Round table created Islamism and the Muslim Brotherhood to control the exploitation of oil and curb the growth of the middle class everywhere. British and European aristocratic families created Jew-hatred, (though many Jewish leaders are seen as full-on with the program, please see Epstein’s billionaire Jewish clients and their equivalence of goy with human cattle.) The British, specifically, destroy anyone who dares to compete with them on the world stage. After WW2, they adopted the Nazi’s camp-developed mind control program, MKUltra, merged it with Fabian socialism, and proceeded to experiment on their own people. They then exported it to America, where Allan Dulles and Ewan Cameron experimented on my mother under Subproject 68. Tavistock-trained Henry Kissinger corrupted Richard Nixon, leading to the over-population scam and the collapsing of the white birth rate. And the creation of environmentalism.

This diaspora believes that — as Father Chad Ripperger, a Catholic exorcist, claims — a large number of the world elites are Satanic.

To continue: using the data from those MKUltra experiments, the people of the thinking world were assaulted by one trauma after another starting with the Satanic “Killing of the King” ritual - the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Every trauma is followed by massive doses of propaganda from every media source, promoting materialism, promiscuity, sexual perversion, glorified violence, all designed to destroy health and happiness and ethics. To turn us crude, violent, biddable.

Satanists have been setting spells over Hollywood product since the 50’s:

They poisoned our food, air and medicines. This was designed to make us meek, obedient, easily exploited cattle, munching on their latest garbage product. The climate scam was invented to make us volunteer to live small scared little lives.

Shock, propaganda, shock, propaganda. Etc ad infinitum.

Ending with a cabal of bankers, the CCP, oligarchs and rogue members of the U.S. Department of Defence, creating Covid 19 to profit off our misery, experiment with democide and ruin the Trump/Brexit/populist world-wide revolution.

Both the shadow government and the billion-strong army who oppose them believe Genesis 6 is real. Nephilim and Giants existed and still do. The banking class’s 100 year plan is to extinguish uppity whites, replacing them with more controllable people of color, mixed up in one great big violent stew, from which they can profit. Even people of color are coming out against this.

This chart illustrates the power structure. Billions believe this is a more or less correct version of our prison.

The human sacrifice religions are back big time and never went away. The Great Families in every country are full-on Luciferian. The British Royal Family have been practicing Goetian magic since Elizabeth 1 and John Dee and probably before. The British domination of the seas began then, and the British aristocracy used it to steal the world, methodically capping the growth of one country after another. The elite sacrifice and eat children.

Young women, the not-insane ones, are all in. This is a methodical unpeeling of the onion. Relentless, focused, cold anger. Retribution is coming.

Eight hundred thousand American children a year go missing, according to the CIA. The CIA itself trafficks children so they’re probably underestimating. They traffick drugs and kids to pay for off-book operations. Four hundred and fifty thousand border-crashing children went missing during the Biden administration, and only 130,000 have been found. The rest are sex slaves or slave slaves. No one seems to give a damn. There is no culture-wide repudiation of this sin. American pedophiles outnumber pedophiles all over the world.

In the universities, the media and intelligentsia, the practitioners of Marxism, Globalism, and Islam work together to destroy what’s left of our culture. Each of these ideologies are catastrophic. Together they are world-ending.

There is no stopping people from believing all this, unless you kill every last one.

Our population is dropping because our death is their aim. The population of the earth is probably far lower than 8 billion and over-population is based on garbage data. They want women to be stupid hysterical Karens working in vicious eat-the-competition corporate jobs till they drop dead from stress and or are dried up husks with no one to go home to. They want young men addicted or at war. They have run up so much debt, they have to create chaos in order to hide it. NGOs are universally filled with crooks, stealing our money hand over fist, trillions a year. The shadow governments have been in contact with alien races for 75 years, and in DUMBs they run grotesque breeding programs, experimenting with the human genome. They have contracted with aliens and allow us to be abducted, as trade for scientific progress. The aerospace companies are up to their necks in it. Many of the missing children and adults disappear into those tunnels and serve as food for whatever they are keeping down there. Reptilians, it is believed. Universally.

Most every leader in office, corporate or government, sees us as human cattle. Tax slaves.

Oh, and God is real. So is the Kingdom of Darkness and it is very much present.

This - and I have explained it in its crudity - is a new culture forming, a real one, growing from real people, not imposed by Fabians and the ghastly Frankfurt School, forced on us using trillions of our money to promote a disgusting sexuality, spiking our guilt, shoving us towards giving everything we built away to people who cannot build or create anything.

For instance, at the same time, people of color - here and in Africa - are starting to say, omg, I think we woke up the whites, and they scary. They devastate continents when they are pissed. And we have pissed them off by stealing from them, hand over fist. Not only that, everything that whites built in Africa, we are trashing.

Their comment?

“Valid. Fair. We did it. Brace for impact.”

Why? Why? Because when whites fight, they don’t know when to stop. They will fight until they own half the world. The reason the British were able to conquer the world, and then run it: this little tiny island is filled with literal gangster people who, when motivated, can conquer India, thirteen times its size, with a population 25 times bigger. And, and, they controlled said country of 200 million Indians with about 40,000 Brits.

The rape and murder and knifing by primitive Muslims in Britain makes more sense now, doesn’t it? Destroy the Anglo-Saxon via raping his women and children, and you’ve demoralized, dehumanized the most powerful racial force in the world. In fact, it is entirely arguable that “racism” was invented to crush, suppress, stifle, censor, silence, send into a stupor, the Anglo-Saxon male.

It’s not working. The Anglo-Saxon male’s brain is firing on all cylinders. Suffering decades of under-employment, seeing everything taken away, they are on a mission.

White Boy Summer is a warning. If the left does not stand down, all hell will break loose. Already men and women are standing up and fighting back, block by block by block. Entire accounts focused on humiliating Karens (fair) and grabbing the knifing, raping, trafficking Muslims and Africans (valid), and showing them what’s what. No sense anymore of waiting for the authorities. The authorities that we placed in office, that we pay with our blood sweat and tears are not on our side. Therefore they deserve zero respect. All the rules are cancelled.

The intelligentsia is as usual caught flat-footed, so ignorant they haven’t yet begun to call us racist.

Last weekend hundreds of thousands - some estimate two million - Britons were on the streets demanding a return of their culture, remigration and gutting the climate agenda destroying affordability. Two million. All young healthy and strong.

Their lives have just taken on meaning and purpose. Like Trump’s supporters sweeping every single primary seat, MAGA is spreading across the Anglosphere. And where the Anglosphere goes, the world follows.

Next, the replacement. Not civil war. Not world war. Not riots in the streets, as much as the Globalist bankers, Marxists and Islamists want a street fight, so they can mobilize armies against their own people. Restoration. Revival. A new way of being human.

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This piece is Part 1. Part 2 is what will happen next. What these kids will build, are building. We are not looking at Civil War. We are looking at a root and branch re-visioning of what it means to be human.

I am trying to write shorter for you and for me. I need to build stamina. And please support me. Please renew. I am so grateful for everything, every note, every dollar, every good wish, every compliment. The next ten or fifteen years are going to be amazing, but also a ground war, a fight they will write about for the next 500 years. I’m here for it. Please support me. Let me be your scribe.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.