Have you noted the shining faces of RINOs on broadcast TV in the past few days? Do they not look relieved? Their grins are wide, their auras shimmering with greed and power. They are back in command. And damned happy about it too.

Did we really think that the people in power could afford a resounding victory for populists? Many of them belong in jail, all of them are on the take, from county councilor to lobbyist to senior bureaucrat to judge, and most of them live their lives swinging between triumph and terror that they will be caught.

Meanwhile, like Beyonce, they are stacking their paper.

To refresh:

Whitney Webb’s One Nation under Blackmail published late last month, explains in exhaustive detail how the American government was taken over by well-dressed thieves. Webb writes from the left, but she is dispassionate. In 1,000 pages, she explains the history of the turning of democracy, starting post WW2 with the heinous Dulles brothers, moving through Reagan with country club thugs calling themselves The Enterprise, to Jeffrey Epstein’s seduction of Bill and Hillary Clinton. Promising riches beyond their imaginings, the seduction led the couple, by increments, to sell out the country to China and Wall Street.

.

Webb explains how Epstein set up the Clinton and Gates Foundations promising a new iteration in ‘charity’, one that made profits, and pushed forward the founders as Saviours. Clinton in her years as Sec State, flew around the world eating brownies and demanding tithes for herself, in return for every beneficence she gave courtesy of the American taxpayer. The ’08 crisis was brought to us by the same crooks, and the same methods, chipping away at regulation. The head Fannie and Freddie Mae bureaucrat, James A Johnson walked away with $100 million leaving the world in crisis. Tens of millions lost everything.

Add this to Peter Schweizer’s extraordinary detailing of how Pelosi etc. made their hundreds of millions using taxpayer money, pinpointed deregulation and insider trading.

Schweizer describes how the mega-criminal dealing of the Bidens with China and the Ukraine has walked us into a potential nuclear conflict with both Russia and China. The Lords of Easy Money shows how Wall Street and all the pension funds, all the index funds, have been rolling over corporate debt and taking profits, then borrowing more, selling, borrowing more, selling, and repeat. Which means that every American enterprise that is traded and somehow functional, is laden with corporate debt it cannot possibly pay the interest on, as interest rates rise. Jay Powell made his $50 million that way.

Webb shows how Epstein coached Gates through invading and then purchasing public health both at home and through the UN. Add in the Covid mess, and another bunch of corporate and government thieves walked away with $3 Trillion, in the US alone.

Do you really think they’d allow the endless prosecutions they deserve? Do you really think they want to give back the money they stole?

Do you think they would allow a landslide which gave us the power to investigate?

No and no and no and no.

Instead, for the past 12 years, we have been undergoing something called a Parallel Election. This happens everywhere, up and down ticket, but most particularly in swing states which determine the direction of the country, and drilling down, in the Pivot Counties within those states that decide the direction of the state.

During the 2016 election, the old tricks which could move an election between 6% and 10% failed, given the surge for Trump. Therefore, a new more organized and fiendish scheme was devised[1]. Hitherto, the thieves had moved the country by increments into “equally divided”, bouncing back and forth between one side and another, making sure that, whatever happened, the Uniparty stayed in power.

Trump destroyed that.

The country is not evenly divided between right and left. It is easily 60-65% populist (right and left) now. Easily. This is probably true in every Western democracy. Every Western democracy is stolen. Every single one.

“In 2016, President Trump won 2,652 of 3,139 counties in the US, leaving Hillary with 487 counties. He didn't just win the majority in those counties, but took them by margins of 68% to 96%, in a total blow out.” And the counties he didn’t win, the swing counties, were stolen.

And in 2020 the margins only increased.

Those are close to real numbers. And not just in the US either.

After the 2016 election, fresh Soros money flooded into State and local Attorney’s offices, and new legislation, written by Soros money was brought forward in every single swing state. In Pennsylvania, the dismantling of election regulation wasn’t driven by the DNC, it was driven and effected by RINO Never Trumpers, including Doug Mastriano. 31 Senate bills were introduced that weakened election laws, the bills written by “Democracy PAC”, a Soros-funded outfit.

In Pivot Counties, the day-to-day steal was run by the people who sit on County Councils or who work for the Board of Electors. The 2020 con demanded a conspiracy so huge that afterwards, the famed con, the Mississippi Hustle took place where elected officials at all levels “lost” reelection, resigned or retired. As if by magic, they all received job offers from private outfits with lucrative and unusually hefty signing bonuses for turning against President Trump.[2]

This is what happened in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. And into their places moved highly paid operators who refined the scam for the ‘22 and ‘24 elections.

A few weeks ago, I described the magic glitch programmed into Dominion voting machines, discovered on machines in Colorado:

“This is how it worked. A few thousand votes into the process, the machine was programmed to create a new database and it moved most already cast votes into that database, after which it began to change votes using the 2010 census. Prior, the operators had identified people whose records showed on said 2010 census, had never voted. They registered them to vote and they voted for them. The packet traffic into every single precinct from China (mostly) during the night of November 3rd was massive, hundreds of thousands of trackers into every precinct, checking totals, altering votes thousands of times in every single county.”

A parallel election. Effected on machines invented, made and sold by literal communists. The software of which we are not allowed to view because it is “proprietary”.

Gregory Stenstrom, a professional data and forensic computer scientist, experienced in security, fraud, and corruption investigations, volunteered and trained to be a GOP observer in Delaware County, a Pivot County in Pennsylvania in 2020. Over his career, he has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in stolen public funds in a series of successful investigations.

He could only describe himself as gobsmacked by what he observed over the course of the election in Delaware County. He repeatedly called lawyers and GOP leaders, went before judges and stood up to sheriffs and police and furious Democrat operatives over a series of deeply distressing days, where he was penned up and could not observe any of the counting. We have all seen the blacked out windows, the refusal of access to poll workers in every major counting house in all the swing states. This is what happened to him.

It took him a few months, but he describes what happened:

The old cons were still used, in order to bewilder investigators. The dead voting, the "krakens," and "router logs," mail-in drop box stuffing, and ballots that hadn't been folded or used different paper and inks, and duplicate ballots and out of state residents voting. All these were rabbit holes for the innocent. None of them would aggregate a solid number showing by how much the election had been stolen.

The real steal was simple.

It was A Big Store, Pig in a Poke, with a Pidgeon Drop and a Kansas City Shuffle

And it was performed in about 15 pivot counties.

Gregory Stenstrom describes:

All the little local precincts that used to count votes were decommissioned. All votes were brought in and counted in the Big Store, a warehouse out of the public eye, with few windows

The Big Store River View - Delaware Cty, Penn.

.

120,000 fake votes were manufactured and brought into the Big Store by Post Office contractors. (We all saw the photographs.)

They were held back until they found out how many votes Biden required.

The "Pidgeon Drop" in most basic terms, is substituting one item, or container, for another item, or container.

The “Kansas Shuffle”. Stenstrom observed pallets of ballots moving up and down the three elevator banks, over and over again.

He asked: “What practical reason could there be for moving tens of thousands of ballots on dozens of rolling racks going up and down multiple elevator banks to manually inspect the signature blocks of mail-in ballots to ensure there was something scribbled there, when a multimillion-dollar machine was purchased (by Zuckerberg) and configured to automagically scan tens of thousands of envelopes per hour and inspect, image, and evaluate all aspects of the exterior envelope?”

The shuffling of votes up and down elevators made it possible for the 100,000 fake votes to be added into the system, and counted on the first floor BlueCrest sorter ballot intake.

All the ballot images were destroyed. Against regulation.

This same thing happened in in Delaware County, Philadelphia, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina.

Over the next few weeks, I am going to drill down into the methodology of the theft, so that you (and I) can understand it. I have been waiting for someone to do this analysis – the big newspapers and magazines used to have the resources to do this – a translation of complex data so that people without the time to do the reading and research can understand what happened. All the analysis has been done by mathematicians who can’t translate data into clear prose very well.

I am going to attempt to do that. I spent two years wandering around MBA school, trying to become numerate after years of failing math. Finally, the head of the school announced that I was one of the few people he had ever met – he had 4 doctorates, and had co-founded Consumer Reports – who could describe complex theory in words. Let me try to do that for you. Not to be dramatic, but our children’s freedom depends on it.

This is enormously complex work. I’d be grateful if you would subscribe for money if you are able. Please send this to anyone who might be interested and if you know anyone doing research on this, please send them my way or let me know.

[1] For two hundred years, voter fraud took a wide variety of forms of election fraud: chain voting, repeat voting, assisted voting, naturalization mills, phantom polling locations, vote buying, police intimidation, the use of rouge, oil, and mirrors on voting machines, and ringing out opposition candidates[1].. Gregory Stenstrom, The Parallel Election.

[2] Stenstrom. The Parallel Election(2022) - Gregory Stenstrom, Leah Hoopes (Kindle Locations 362-363). Kindle Edition.