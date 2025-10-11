This has been done to us. Fifty years of an orchestrated propaganda has been leveled at us, first by Richard Nixon, whose muse, Henry Kissinger, was a full-on Tavistock-trained, almost certainly Luciferian tool of the aristocracy: There are too many of us. The contempt our leaders and their puppet intellectuals hold for the many too many, is destroying western civilization. Even if they do not worship Satan and sacrifice babies, the result is the same: Death. Death of hope. Of innovation and creativity. Of the arts. Of 2,000 years of relentless creativity in every sector, drawn from a Christianity-inspired scientific Enlightenment

It started with the Fabians. It started with Bertrand Russell and his fellow fiends, wishing to install a “scientific socialism”. This would replace Christianity and impose a benign authoritarian regime based on their science, scientism, inverted science. Lysenkoism. Do what thou wilt was their dictum, their only parable and beatitude.

Hence the invention of “climate change” and the Sixth Great Extinction. Covid and the vaccines, Pharma and the food system, all engineered to reduce population. They are the same people who brought us eugenics, and the forced sterilization of black women in the early 20th century. Today they snarl at us behind the mask of Climate Change, ‘sustainability’, and the ‘Sixth Great Extinction’.

Most of us fell for the depopulation scheme; it was sold as freedom and led to isolation - family member against family member. To entire generations riven by addiction, broken homes becoming typical and family formation for most, unbelievably difficult. Communities fell apart, people moved and moved again, then moved again. Neighborhoods became silent. No children. Community was found on-line, in a digital world. Which was deliberate. Break the growth rate of the population meant breaking everything.

There’s no blame here, no condemnation. We trusted authority and it failed us. The following is where we found solace. Let me explain. It’s roundabout, but makes sense.

After my mother died, I fell into the after-life literature and testimony which is, as you no doubt know, substantial. Eventually I found myself signing up for a “Life Between Lives” session. I wrote this last sentence in the passive voice because I was so distressed, I was carried along by my grief. My anchor had vanished into thin air; we were so bound - my mother and I - atypically because of her illness and treatment, and my deep need to keep her well and on the rails. Where had my vulnerable charge, who I loved so very much, gone?

The therapist was a graceful woman, elegant and shy, from New Mexico - and we have kept in light touch. In fact she, Sylvia Clare, has just written a book about her work and discoveries from that work.

I am easily hypnotized if I choose to be, so she took me into some kind of nethersphere of my “last life”, established me there, then told me to look down at my feet.

What shoes are you wearing?

Cracked and grubby red patent booties.

Travel up your legs what do you see?

Striped black and white stockings, colors bleeding into each other, old, scratchy

Skin?

My skin is black.

(Pause for shock. I’m not a princess?)

What’s your name?

Jennie?

What are you?

A clown?

Where?

Carolinas. (slight southern drawl)

What year?

1840’s.

I mean, like WHAT? What the actual? It turns out I was part of a traveling minstrel show, and a rough and tumble one at that, where 12 year olds had no “rights”. I died at the age of 86, living in a shotgun shack in the Delta. And I was a freed black, I think, who spent the rest of her life - post-clown - cooking for a white family.

Which is weird because cooking is the only thing I’ve ever done at which I am naturally good. Everything else I’ve had to work at. Hard.

What does this mean?

What it means is that New Age is the popular religion of the time, more correctly New Age syncretism, an admixture of a bunch of different faiths. When we are faced with death, that’s where many of us, most of us go. And when I say most of us - the renegades, artists and homesteaders who are in the cultural forefront. All the city girlies trying to ‘find their purpose’ from manifestation, feminism, shoes and girl boss power. The educated and well-heeled faced with their first seemingly unsurmountable obstacle, illness, bankruptcy, being fired.

We, they, find their spiritual selves in an amalgam of spirituality, drawn from Christian mysticism, Wicca, Asian, etc. The highly intelligent are Buddhists, famously, teasingly, Jew-Bos, who pioneered an academic Buddhism in Cambridge, Mass in the 70’s. Their ideas, stripped of spiritualism, moved to Harvard, in the form of breath-meditation, calming the mind for the extra-ambitious. Ending up with this from the Harvard Business Review in 2020. Affirmed as healthy for those climbing the corporate, government, academic ladder. Don’t worry! No “God” to be found here.

Now everyone is enjoined to “meditate”.

In this world, our world, our generally agreed upon world, the universe is perceived to be good. wholly good. As to the pain on this earth, this is a place of learning, of teaching. Keats’ Vale of Soul Making.

where a “world of pains and troubles” is necessary to “school an intelligence and make it a soul”.

As psychiatrist/neurologist Dr. Tara Swart says, we have ten thousand verified Life After Death cases or NDEs, and there are simply way too many similarities within these experiences, where people learn and know what they could not know if imprisoned in their rational mind. Doubt? Have a listen to Swart, educated at Oxford, taught at MIT, who consults with top corporations. After her husband died of leukemia, she found herself first of all, seeing him by her bed in the middle of the night, then getting what she calls ‘signs’ that he had lived on and was in communication with her. This below is, short form, how she was convinced that life, every human life, is eternal. Her book about her experiences, enforced by said ten thousand verified NDEs, and various sciency ‘proofs’, Signs, was published last month. Swart is perhaps the most authoritative voice in this arena, given that she is both a psychiatrist and neurologist from the world’s top universities.

Convincing, unless it’s a digital program invented by beings with seventy million times our intelligence and they are somehow feeding on our spirits.

Which is possible. Cause who the hell knows?

In this new theology, bought, it seems, hook, line and sinker by Swart’s Fortune 500 corporate clients, and by every single individual who has faced their own death or the death of someone they loved, hell does not exist. Everyone is forgiven. All you have to do is come back, and try again.

I hope that’s true. I fear it’s not. Because since the over-throwing of a muscular Christianity, things have got very very much worse. I mean in terms of human brutalism. Compared to a once rather more gentle world enjoyed by the middle classes, increasingly, all over the world. In the old world - the pre-70s world, the pre-Club of Rome no-growth world - opportunity was opening for everyone, everywhere, despite difficulty, barriers falling, incrementally, but still falling.

I don’t know if you can remember, but in that world, young women - who are the only humans who can create life - were protected by their families, by their fathers, often enough not leaving home before they were married. That was considered part of family wealth.

And if you wanted to ‘date’ them, you had to go through the family, which was imbedded in an interlocking community, where, if you misbehaved with said girl, everyone knew. And even then, contact was limited. The male had to prove his worth, his integrity, his seriousness.

Now children and young women all over Europe are raped and killed by migrants in full daylight. No one protects them. Not even the state. Men? Stripped of agency, are absent.

In the old way, the innocence of women would not be exploited, and they would not, while their brains were developing, be exposed to a world which uses them to sell product, which coerces and drags them into a life where they exploit their sexuality by jiggling on TikTok or Only Fans. A “career” where their vulnerable hearts are repeatedly exposed to men who will lie and deceive and abandon, breaking their spirit, and sending them into life damaged. Because Do What Thou Wilt.

Where to survive, they have to harden the very thing that gives them the power not only to create life but raise the next generation. Their vulnerability, their gentleness, their ability to love and nurture.

Which is why 74% of young women now consider their mental stability to be their first priority. The world we send them into - where promiscuity is seen as good, where multiple sexual partners is seen as normal - is so brutal, they are all, all of them, destabilized, when their brains are still developing.

Women are not men. Their bonding and trust after sex is hardwired. Every sexual hit and run betrays them. The culture says those encounters are good, but that is not how they feel. Each encounter hardens. Add to the demands of a career, cortisol spikes, fertility crashes.

How long untill we lose fertility, because there is no doubt that fertility is connected with the woman’s essence, her spirit and soul, her emotional well being. Well…..

Poland recently released a study showing that post-Covid vaccine fertility has decreased another 20%. We have yet to see the results of that collapse but we were doing pretty well destroying fertility before that.

By 2050, over three-quarters (155 of 204) of countries will not have high enough fertility rates to sustain population size over time ; this will increase to 97% of countries (198 of 204) by 2100.

Pronounced shifts in patterns of livebirths are also predicted, with the share of the world’s livebirths nearly doubling in low-income regions from 18% in 2021 to 35% in 2100; and sub-Saharan Africa accounting for one in every two children born on the planet by 2100.

In low-income settings with higher fertility rates, better access to contraceptives and female education will help reduce birth rates , while in low-fertility, high-income economies, policies that support parents and open immigration will be vital to maintain population size and economic growth.

Authors warn that national governments must plan for emerging threats to economies, food security, health, the environment, and geopolitical security brought on by these demographic changes that are set to transform the way we live. - The Lancet: Dramatic declines in global fertility rates set to transform global population patterns by 2100 Published March 20, 2024

Again, that drop in male and female fertility starting in 1970 was a plan. It was created and mapped by international organizations deliberately. You can find all the paperwork on the websites of the U.N., WHO, and the WEF.

Here’s a very popular millennial youtuber, Tim Pool, who seems to be the only one who dares to say what is happening. There are no kids.

The hard numbers on all these channels - all influencers, all Youtubers - are dropping. Engagement is dropping. Pool thinks USAID and subsidized bot farms have been hiding a severe hidden population and usage decline in upcoming generations. When the boomers and Gex X pop off, it’s over. There are no 18 year olds. As well, numbers behind all viewership, but particularly for the left/government-approved producers, were heavily faked.

Pool again:

What happens when a civilization dies?

Fewer young adults means fewer “high-variance” thinkers. For science, the average age of first major discovery increases and the rate of breakthrough innovation slows. Older researchers publish but produce fewer paradigm-shifting works. There are fewer cross-disciplinary collisions. Japan and Italy’s patent networks already show contraction effects. Fewer workers means less R&D funding, means reduced innovation ecosystems. Young populations supply energy and experimentation; as society ages, it becomes like its elderly, moribund.

Please consider that this has been done to us by people who were universally respected, admired and even revered. For the past seventy-five years we have been told there are “too many people”. So that the people who should be breeding, those with superior intelligence, the people most able to problem-solve, to create new structures. Ideas that expand wealth to the dispossessed and marginal. To be creative. To innovate, ARE NOT BREEDING.

The first few minutes of this film illustrates the genesis of this almost unbelievable disaster:

Feminism, like all Lysenkoism, was based on lies. That women will be happier in the work force, that you can only fulfill yourself in a profession, that self-reliance is paramount, and child bearing is for later. After you’ve “contributed”.

It is all about the self. Every Life between Lives experiencer, including the physicians and scientists who have had these experiences, including Dr. Tara Swart, are all about their own experience, their own selves, their own personal “spirituality”, and ability to manipulate reality. Swart’s first book was about ‘manifestation’, how she used mind-tricks to achieve her career and marriage.

And while I’ll spare you my incursions into Wicca, I can say, with authority, that the whole of our modern spirituality - including Wicca, earth and goddess worship and invocation - comes down to the self. Bettering the self. Manifesting what the self wants. Achieving peace within the self. Achieving Enlightenment through a Kundalini Awakening. Even the entirely syncretic Course in Miracles, supposedly channeled by Jesus, a system of thought to which millions adhere, is about the self finding peace. To hell with anything else. Not your business says fake Jesus.

Which is short step to: Do What Thou Wilt. Which is the underlying dictum of the Fabians and their personal sub-deity, Aleister Crowley.

The Priest of Modernity:

And what does that do to the most valuable members of our society, young women with the awesome power to give life? In their teens and twenties, they are prey. 1000% prey. And hook-up culture uses their life and beauty ruthlessly for the pleasure of the 10-15% of men who are attractive enough to pull as many women as they want. Leaving the rest celibate and without hope.

This is truly demonic.

And since almost all human sexual desire is focused on the body of a beautiful 20-something, they are the primary targets of the Do What Thou Wilt propaganda. Which leads you to the dead end of a fourth floor walk up working out your life for a mega-corporation. And that if you are lucky enough to sustain employment.

Here’s a former witch talking about her return to her original faith, Christianity.

Wicca is the religion of feminism. In my region, they call themselves ‘eco-feminist witches’. There are as many as 5,000,000 practising Wiccans in the U.S., this according to Wiccans because the ‘religion’ is hidden. According to Pew, it’s 340,000, which says that the faith has grown 400% in the last thirty years. Wicca or neo-paganism invites in the old gods, the Horned God, and all the goddesses of old: Ishtar, Isis, Lilith, Mami Wati, Santa Muerte. Which is the point - the return of the goddesses, superior to the Male Godhead. The old way. The pre-Judaism, pre-Christian way.

Angelina Jolie and Selma Hayek were observed visiting a Mexican village thought to be the spiritual home of Santa Muerte this spring. These old goddesses promise much for their worship. And then comes the cost. The sacrifice. Eventually the blood sacrifice. Which leads to the many stories and testimonies in and around Los Angeles of the ritual sacrifice and consumption of babies.

This video below is from a young woman, a second-generation Wiccan, who describes the end game of Wicca and the New Age. The peace and fulfillment never come. The agony and demonic incursions increase.

At the bleeding edge of it, young women have woken to what they are doing. What they have done. They have invited in the blood-thirsty gods and goddesses which demand, eventually, human sacrifice.

And what is our sacrifice? Our worship of materialism has led to women using abortion as birth control. I know no women in my generation who did not have one abortion or more. For those who had no other children, not one of them would confess to just how bereft they are. That is forbidden territory. If younger women knew what older women feel now, abortion would drop precipitously.

As it stands, what is happening as a result of the corruption of our sexual natures, is a full-bore yearly sacrifice to Moloch, the God of old who required the blood sacrifice of babies in order to grant prayers or wishes. This is now culture-wide, seemingly without notice.

It is the tragedy of our time. One million a year in the U.S., 100,000 a year in Canada., 250,000 in France, 250,000 in the U.K. We needed every single one of those babies.

It will be seen, in the future, as a horror far greater than any we can imagine. Greater than the Holocaust, greater than the deaths in the World Wars, greater than the Holodomor, greater than slavery or the extirpation of American Indian. By far. By a million million miles. Here is Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, MP summing it up.

Our hope lies in the young Christian women who are walking away from Wicca and feminism and the young men who protect them. It was a culture-wide delusion, that almost all of us, innocents, fell for. Other than those who created these lies and who forced the entire culture and world to repeat those lies. They? The devil will take care of them.

