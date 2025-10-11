Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

My high school in Canada brought ZPG into our Grade 12 health class to urge us not to have children. They had an impact. I remained childless, but for stepdaughters who became immersed in popular culture, and without religious foundation. Madonna and the Kardashians were their role models. I watched in horror (and enforced silence) as they embraced the culture of promiscuity, self-absorption, and now in their middle age, dissatisfaction. The one bright spot is a granddaughter who has adopted traditional values and is now mother to five children. She and her husband are broke, but happy. They may never be able to afford a home unless "step-grandma" leaves them a sizable inheritance. I plan to do so, though it means very little remaining for the selfish mother and aunts -- relatives who offer the young family no support and are bitterly jealous of any that I provide. Let's hope that the pendulum will swing back with this younger generation who have watched their own mothers lead hollow lives of drunkenness, debauchery and despair.

Ben Wattenberg published The Birth Dearth in 1987. I read it in the early 90s because it seemed so counter-cultural. I resolved to have children, whom I then raised and educated myself (with grateful thanks to a hard-working husband). I informally named our homeschool Salmon Academy because it felt like continually swimming upstream against powerful cultural currents. As a Christian you might say I “died to self” daily. At times it was very lonely but also in the end supremely fulfilling. (I earned my gray hair teaching reading.) Looking back I wouldn’t change a thing and ponder sadly my college classmates who are now 60 and childless. I have my first grandchild and hope for many to come. There is no greater investment! The horrifying delusion and deliberate deception of our times, that our own descendants are worthless trash, needs to be broadcast far and wide. Thank you for sharing these video clips. So many have no idea how deep this betrayal goes.

