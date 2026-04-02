Waking Up to the Global Predators with the heroic Breggins

https://www.americaoutloud.news/waking-up-to-the-reality-of-the-global-predators/

To my mind, the Breggins book Covid 19 and the Global Predators:We Are the Prey was the first substantial analysis that arrived post the Cho’s of 2020, and led to a massive systemic change across many disciplines. Dr. Peter Breggin is an heroic psychiatrist who has gone to war for patients across the media and culture. Fighting lobotomies and anti depressants when it was not popular. I adore them. People with thie kind of integrity and grit are the future.

The Breggins:

In this week’s interview, we speak with the inimitable Elizabeth Nickson about how the world, especially much of today’s youth, is waking up to the reality of the global predators—that 1% Elite cabal who are trying to control the world. We discuss the brutal and almost impossible-to-confront reality of Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex, torture, and murder—and the blackmail enterprise and the capital crimes being exposed in the released Epstein files.

Dr. Peter Breggin commented on the interview as follows:

Thinking about and trying to face the topics of this interview can be very discouraging. The simple idea of inflicting pain and suffering on children is so unacceptable to most of us that I would simply draw away from facing it.

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An unloving, destructive society or culture such as has developed among that 1% sees human life as expendable. This is evidenced, for example, in a society that justifies taking life for the convenience of the group, such as offering euthanasia to those who are sick or elderly. If any life is considered expendable, the treasuring of life in general is voided, and the government becomes less free and more destructive toward citizens in general.

In our discussion, the question became how do you understand people who are so violent toward other people? It may help to view them as representatives of what Dr. Breggin calls the “Dynamic III: Coercion” in his paper on “The Three Dynamics of Human Progress: A Unified Theory Applicable to Individuals, Institutions and Society.” Review of Existential Psychology and Psychiatry, 21(1-3):97-123, 1988-89.

The lowest aspects of the human condition are collected under this dynamic. Humans are seen as objects or biochemical devices. There is indifference toward others. Force is considered the means to any end. Exploitation and subjugation, totalitarianism, and involuntary relationships are the means to achieve any goal, object, or desire.

While we are fighting against elite atrocities that vastly demean human life, understanding love can maintain our optimism and give us the strength to fully face the hatefulness that corrupts much of society. We look forward to exploring this topic further with our guests and through our writings.

The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET. Listen on iHeart Radio, our world-class media player, or our free apps on Apple, Android, or Alexa. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode ⤵

Full Transcript (Auto-Transcribed)

We have spent nearly four decades as clinicians and reformers. We watched medicine become an engine of profit. We watched science bend to money and to power. That bending did not start with COVID. It began with older programs that reshaped what people think about sex, about risk, about children, and about the value of ordinary lives. The release of large files and the slow unspooling of elite networks made that plain.

When institutions promise truth and then sell that promise, the result is a cruelty that is both practical and moral. Small shops vanish while giants grow richer. Research grants steer careers. Public health becomes public panic when data is framed as inevitable. Trust rots and loneliness grows. That decay is not abstract. It shows up in empty main streets, in young people living under managed decline, and in a generation that must relearn how to love and how to belong.

Anger follows clarity. Young people are waking to the fact that the rules were rigged. They demand family, community, decent work, and honest institutions. They are right to insist on accountability. Exposing wrongdoing matters. Demanding trials and public records matters.

At the same time, we must protect what makes life worth living. The antidote to predation is love. Not a sentimental love but a steady care that rebuilds trust and bonds, neighbors. We must teach, vote, set laws, and rebuild economies so people can raise children and have lives of meaning. Justice without mercy becomes another cruelty. Mercy without justice becomes empty.

We do not have to surrender to despair. There is courage in facing what is ugly and then choosing beauty. There is power in young people who refuse to be farmed. There is hope when communities reclaim their place. This is a fight about truth and about tenderness. Keep both.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.