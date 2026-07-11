Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Archibald's avatar
David Archibald
9h

Don't worry about length. Do what comes naturally. The story decides its length.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Mycroft1325's avatar
Mycroft1325
9hEdited

I'm glad you've moved from the 'Left', Elizabeth. That's good. But it isn't as simple as just going to the 'Right' either. Barna Research Group did a study on Modern Americans & found that 86% of them had a Postmodern/Relativist mindset. Eighty-Six Percent. (If one does not know what that means, please look it up. It's critical.)

This means that Objective Truth, Objective Reality, is not really believed by most. Whether they call themselves 'Left', 'Right' or 'Turkey Sandwich', they make most decisions based on _Feelings_. They can believe two completely opposing ideas completely, and not see the contradiction.

There are piles of those on the 'Right' who disagree with the 'Left' purely out of a matter of _Taste_. Not an understanding that Reality is what it is regardless of our desire. It will not move because we don't like it. To these people, it's like preferring the Right's Vanilla Ice Cream, to the Left's Neapolitan. It's based in that much understanding of truth, which is to say, very little.

I know, I'm a Big Wet Blanket. My Apologies. But this isn't a war between two political groups, it's a war between those who believe their personal preferences determine reality, vs those who acknowledge Truth exists independent of us.

Reply
Share
7 replies
115 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elizabeth Nickson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture