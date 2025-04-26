Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

John Klar
1d

What a delicious read, friend! I, too, spent my early years without faith. The closer I move to God, the better my mental and physical health have become. It is a miracle that a secular attorney like me became saved at all -- now I see everything as miraculous.

I was also a Big Six (now Big Four) tax attorney for a number of years, which is why I learned a lot about finance and money supply. Which is why I howled against the sales of volumes of worthless loans in the early 2000s run-up to the 2007-2008 financial crisis -- and no one would listen? Then they refused to listen when I railed against quantitative easing, and now "modern money supply theory" says we can print money without limit. Indeed, a special kind of stupid.

Keep up your wonderful work!! God is good, even if calamity strikes indeed, He uses bad for good and most people will soak in their consumerist complacency until a crisis jolts them into a realization of their need for Christ.

The WEF must be dismantled, and Soros stopped. I wrote a brief piece about the new WEF interim head (of the snake), but he is much more sinister than I could summarize here: https://www.libertynation.com/klaus-schwab-leaves-wef-former-nestle-ceo-takes-reins/

God bless you, Elizabeth Nickson!!

Justin
1dEdited

Boy, I read the comments to date, and they're missing the simplicity of the faith needed to be guided by a good God, who brings blessings to us we didn't know we needed, or could find sublime joy in. And restore the goodness of community and family. His son, Jesus Christ, gave us the pattern to emulate, if we so choose to. "For my ways are not your ways." "My peace I leave with you. My peace I give unto you. Not as the world giveth, give I unto you."

Thank you for that wonderful dissection of the futility in following the failures of people seeking to force us into financial slavery and be put on a treadmill for their benefit.

Thank you, Elizabeth.

