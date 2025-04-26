Absurdistan has the solution

I am a person of faith, of Christ, not a very good one, but one who has been devoted for a long time. I’m not saying I didn’t spend twenty years in the great big glittering world, where I indulged every whim, lived among the powerful, beautiful, God- hostiles, adopted their habits of speech and dress, went to every small exquisite museum, the play of the moment, the art openings, the restaurants and parties, became a sophisticate able to live within that world as handmaiden or companion. I mean, for almost ten of those years, I had a husband who never, not once, came home without a present. But even that came of prayer, of a desire fulfilled a wish granted, of prayer, as in “You want this? Ok then, you will sicken, but here it is.”

That world - the enrichment of culture that came out of the 80’s and 90’s - determines today. That life is the model and goal for many and in fact, now the design, the plan laid out by those who plan the future of the world. Humans shunted deliberately into city life, then enhanced via surgery and chip. Indulgence, consumption, fighting for preference, ambition. Cultural creatives, unmarried, oddly-sexed, politically left would determine the future, their gifts the siren call of the arts, fashion, grand bohemia, Hollywood, eat, drink and travel merrily. The end goal of life: your individuality, your woundedness, your self care, the full expression of your specific gifts. If you are lucky you too can be Lady GaGa or BlackPink and have stadiums roar when you appear. Other humans? The state will take care of them, do not worry. Maybe they will die off. Like dinosaurs.

The central banks have gamed this going forward, making the insane assumption that this social movement was permanent. Did they depend on feminism and drugs to stop the next step, ie, young people leaving the city to build families? Even if they did, they thought they could stop it. Why? Because fascist greens like John Kerry, told them that rural regions must be left to “recover”.

Therefore they gutted the suburbs of financing, because “poor land use”, and “too much car required”, which is preposterous in the Americas with all this land. What else does a young family want but trees and parks, and lawns and a neighborhood of friends, not riven with whores, crackheads and murderous migrants?

The banks created every catastrophe; their every decision wrong.

The ‘08 crash was predicated on Thatcher’s fiscal success in selling people their council houses in the 80’s. Wonderful! thought Bill Clinton’s team, let’s lead marginal Americans into housing, and lo, we still haven’t paid the freight for that insane idea. I had a paralegal friend in Florida who was foreclosing on $500,000 loans to actual crackhead whores. Clinton’s people, lost in their greed and benevolence, forgot that the British council estate dweller was homogenous, placed, as in deep roots in the area, and stable. In the U.S and Canada, idiot banks lent to just about any joker who turned up with a plausible story. Then the speculators invaded, everyone cashed out merrily, then ka-boom. And pioneering walking away with $100 million from government “service” was Jimmy Johnson, Head of Fannie Mae.

I mean, it’s stupid. The western world’s current bankruptcy (and it’s severe) was caused by Central Bank clowns. Those ridiculous, repellent, hideously expensive COP #8,789 conferences had two outcomes: banks would be compelled to lend to green, require green, require climate mitigation, and jump through DEI, ESG hoops, and governments would chunk up green regs. And prosperity would bloom! Not only that, they surreptitiously, across the world, funded actual companies that poisoned the air, water and land. And when I say “they funded”, I mean the taxpayer did. A lot of our money went into insane outfits like this:

And just like Malcom Gladwell’s tipping point - it took ten years - boom, economic activity came to a screeching halt, except for the wreckage of green energy enterprises everywhere, government debt and re-financing. For instance, the Obama-created outfit, the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility, that consists of three solar concentrating thermal power plants in California burned through $1 billion before it collapsed in February. It is one of thousands across the west, all subsidized by the taxpayer. Unwittingly. The press is so embarrassed, they don’t report the trillions lost to green energy projects.

Again, the central bankers own this.

Central bankers have become a metastatic cancer on the economy. By definition, they are late adopters on the marketing curve. By the time they notice something and make their plans upon it, it’s over and something new is growing. Today, the mega-cities everywhere are emptying of everyone over 30 with an income, even or rather especially in China, where the young have just said….nope, a pox on your Commie plans. Chinese, European, British, American, everyone is trickling back to the towns of which their ancestral memories sing, where they can root, where they can live smaller, without environmental toxicity, the rank depravity of the super-culture, the ruinous stupidity of green. The great cities are now super-dangerous for women, and that is spreading as the autocrats in power force violent young men into towns. Last week a young woman in Vancouver fought off a migrant who tried to kill her three times in Stanley Park. My modest, Christian, pioneer family who built the early city along with their community of 10,000 and neglible government, made that park in the early 1900’s; my great grandmother was the first woman to ride a bike in bloomers through that park. It was so safe for 100 years you could let kids play in it after dark, calling them home with a whistle. It is one of the world’s great urban parks, more astonishing than Central Park. This is an outright tragedy. And it is unnoticed, unreported, except on TikTok.

The banks created this. They funded it. They sat in WEFer planning committees and thought, ok, cheap labor! people needing to buy everything! More subsidy! Ka-Ching!

They also decided in these meetings (which have created decades of extreme misery), that green energy would be a profit center. Well it was. For them. Everyone else lost. First the taxpayer would subsidize all the new companies, then abracadabra, solar and wind would take off and gold coins would rain down from the sky. Pacific Research did the most recent macro-analysis, here. Here’s the micro: I have a geothermal plant for heating. It cost $60,000 and it saves me maybe 15% on my bill and I am still paying for it. It was financially stupid. Plus run of the river hydro which is what we use here, is “carbon-neutral”, if you still believe that nonsense. I was stampeded like everyone by sentiment.

Ever since the ‘08 crash, all the money, all the money went into green and selling green, but today mention green anywhere in the real (unsubsidized) world and people immediately assume you are intellectually challenged, and a fanatic, and discounted.

That’s three catastrophic decisions made by the banks in 25 years.

Three.

I didn’t come back to the Christianity I was raised in. I started by teaching myself to meditate which was not easy and took a very long time. What I eventually did and still do is follow the teachings of the Insight Meditation Society of Cambridge, Mass, ie Theravada Buddhism, the Thai Forest tradition, which is appropriate since I live in a forest. Modernists favour Buddhism because of the noble truth of emptiness. That means no censorious, activist, talking God trying to get you to answer the phone, just phenomena that arises and passes away. Plus the four noble truths do not conflict with their great big brains and ever growing ego-self. Buddhism demands nothing but a sore contemplation of death and then….nothingness. Modernists love thinking about their death and medically assisted dying, probably because they’re exhausted.

the digital AI world has created nothing but a fiscal disaster so thorough that western civilization is collapsing

Buddhism too is decidedly not inconvenient Christianity which demands that you love your neighbour as yourself and therefore engage in the culture of the place. Have you noticed that no one in the super-culture is placed? They live in a nether sphere of airports and special special places and extra special people, a no man’s land of ever more sophisticated shopping and eating and entertaining one’s precious self. The only collective conviviality allowed us is watching the Netflix of death, the more violent the better.

I came back to a faith that had a language I could thrill to, the book of Common Prayer, the Christian Bible, that extraordinary beast of literature, the Old Testament, the Jewish Torah, the Psalms, and libraries filled with books that argued the faith, its sophistication, its immanence. I ran into Christian ecstatics in Oregon, young women I wrote about and lived among for the Sunday Times Magazine, who informed me I had a religious heritage, which was true and which I didn’t even see. We all do by the way. Most of us have a Christian heritage, which means generations of women in your family prayed for you even though you didn’t exist, setting up a wall of prayer against the darkness. They are under-counted by the AI monster, bankers and planners, but their influence created every soft and lovely thing that is still allowed to be.

This is everywhere now. It’s eerie how many countries and regions are dropping into revival. The resurrection of Catholicism in the U.S., is apparently led by young men. This past weekend in Britain, look at those kids, black clad, multi-racial, hipsters. Young.

Those 20-something Christian women interrupted my entirely worldly pattern. My subsequent attempts to reach the divine were more than met. I learned to establish a daily spiritual discipline, and from that I learned to follow what the irreligious would call orders, all couched in the proverbial still small voice that promised relief. I can feel it because it’s nothing that my own mind would come up with, in my case the “comforter” is dry, asperse, funny, kind, solicitous, teasing. Somerimes sharp. And often, the direction couched as suggestion is so quixotic I have to argue for weeks, if not months against it. But then, anything that I have done with that force and power, which far surpasses mine, is successful. And often enough, my prayers are answered with an amazing effulgence of gifts for which I didn’t even look. Still, it’s hard, faith is a hard road. I panic when following, my steps cautious, walking on knives like the littlest mermaid.

My point is that this world we live in, this supposedly easy-peasy, post-Christian world has been defined by vast international organizations that demand more and more power. Their digital prowess examines every eye movement, keystroke, down to the usage of words, the fading of words, how long we focus on a disaster, what relief we take. This world has been built using our brains and their distinct fleshly limits. AI searches for the things that will give us relief, so we feed the maw with our hard-earned dollars, while keeping us locked in fight or flight, keyed up, in a society-wide PTSD, that we get sick just to take a break from it. That cruel world is determined to suppress humans, make us believe nonsense like climate change and the “sixth great extinction”, reduce us to Yuval Harari’s meat suits, useless eaters who are given soma and treats, kept alive for some reason no one can remember.

And that world, that digital AI world has created nothing but a fiscal disaster so thorough that western civilization is collapsing. That is AI. Something to fear, but so far, nothing to respect. Something to be warned, deplored, then imprisoned.

Christianity teaches we are anything but meat suits, we are eternal souls. AI is garbage in garbage out, tyranny in, tyranny out. It may be super-rational, it will never be Christed. It will never stun with the right answer that brings gifts unlooked for. Never. Not when fed by the meat suit people.

in Christ there is no longer Jew or Gentile, circumcised or uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave or free, but Christ is all and in all".

If you ruin Christianity - which was another WEFer/central banker plan - you destroy the 2,000 year old ethic that we are our brother’s keeper. Then you have the 30% who are doing well, rich self-satisfied boomers and meat suit people, ignoring the catastrophe that has been wrought on the lower 70%.

This week two things happened, the Canadian government released a report declaring that within 15 years, given the Liberal Party path we are on, Canadians and Canada will be so stony broke, people will be hunting wildlife for food, living on scraps while our rulers - the Mark Carney people - live in heavily defended gated communities. There are truth tellers in government still, and this is another, the first being the RCMP projection a couple of years ago, that the Net Zero/green energy path we are on is going to lead to catastrophe.

We have run up so much unproductive debt, and look to add hundreds of billions more in order to create a Net Zero society, that the numbers, hard hard hard numbers tell a story of deep doom, of a savage future, man against man, hand to hand battle in dying cityscapes. This is the course to which the central bankers with their awful power and mystery have led.

It is also true of every single Western democracy. They could not have been managed worse by their WEFer leaders. That we trust them with anything at all is absurd. This week Klaus Schwab resigned in disgrace; like everyone in that crowd, he was stealing hand over fist. Scratch at Net Zero-er and he is lining his pockets.

Then the WEF put in charge a monster from Nestle, who once declared that humans do not have an inherent right to water. As if he would decide.

The other thing that happened was that Glen Beck went to DC to visit Trump and stopped in at Steve Bannon’s show. I am a fan of both men, Beck has promoted my work a couple of times, and I was delighted. To me, he particularly is God-struck, and it was he, on CNN then Fox, who started talking about the dangers of quantitative easing way back in 2005, when it was kept a huge secret by Wall Street and the White House. Beck said he had been questioned by an economist who demanded his educational snaps, and Beck said he had none.

“I remember meeting a Columbia University Professor, 2008, and the crash had happened. And I had been talking about it for a couple of years. And he came up to me and he said, where did you get your degree in economics? And I said, I said, nowhere. I don't, in fact, I don't have a degree in anything. And he said, I knew it. And I was about to hit him. And he said, I can't get my students to think like you. And he said, I knew you had to have no formal education because everybody gets trapped in the system. Oh, it's, we have all these safety, you know, valves and it's a system and it's going to protect itself. And I kept standing outside of the system going, it's, you're lying to yourself. Can't you all see what's coming?”



Beck was so popular in the early 2000’s, he was everywhere. He went on Neil Cavuto and Cavuto told him after the interview that Beck was the most irresponsible person he had ever met.

“And I was like, what? Because I really like Neil. And I said, what?”

He said, I can't believe what you just said. And I said, wait, wait, wait, you just put me on the air. If you disagreed with what I said, why didn't you say something? He said, because I don't. And I said, so how am I irresponsible? He said, we all know it's going to happen, but we have a responsibility to the people to not tell them. And I said, excuse me? What do you mean, we have a responsibility to not tell people? Those are the people, all you bankers, all you big financial guys, you all know, and you're going to get bailed out, and you're going to get bailed out by the little guy. And you have a responsibility, they'll freak out. Give them the benefit of the doubt. Tell them the truth. Try telling them the truth.”

I was happy about this because like Beck, while I did study economics at the graduate level, I was not bought in, I didn’t specialize, I wasn’t a believer in theory. And I was one of those kids with a lot of initiative so I started businesses with all that energy, and learned what it was to make a payroll at the age of 22. I was strongly moored to reality.

This means I can see the solution. I live in a region my paternal great grandparents settled 150 years ago. Every Sunday, they walked on wooden sidewalks to the Baptist Church, where today stand buildings designed by famous architects, worth billions. I can see the shape of the peace and prosperity they built, which has been trashed and overrun, growth stalled.

I can’t believe how simple the solution is. Weirdly and wonderfully, unlike almost every other writer today, I know the regulation that lies under every move a human can make in my region and it is boiler plate stuff out of the UN and planning associations. The ridiculous restrictions I see, are everywhere.

I’ve actually read it. I see how it is bulked up by the planners quarterly. It is not voted on, it is not written in the legislature by legislators. It is written by the perennial bureaucracy who are true believers because they are Godless technocrats who serve themselves first. There are layers upon layers of requirements, a good 75% flat out stupid. Since I did it, a layer of climate regulation - just throw money and time away here - and then the Indian layers, in which native people are used ruthlessly to attack whites. This latter infuriates me because our settler family has four Indian tribes within it. We didn’t oppress them, we married them.

Trump knows this because he is a builder. I learned it by developing my own little forest and by extrapolating it to the half-dozen businesses I thought of starting over the past decade or so. I cannot stress to you how impossible doing anything is. Unless you can work the system at the highest (WEFer) level, and throw cash around, you cannot do anything. Everything creative has been deliberately stopped. Everything.

And for those not gutted by green, ‘08, migrants and lawlessness, there was Covid. Listen to Tiffany Cianci tell how her chain of toddler gyms were crippled by Covid, which attracted the feeders at Private Equity, who proceeded to personally destroy her and her company. As if for kicks.

In almost all rural regions, with our resources, if you impoverish the residents, defeat the ones with initiative, what comes in are the WEFers like Larry Fink, who is planning to absorb America’s wealth into his portfolio. Which he can, because we have allowed people like him to ruin our people and their economy. That, absolutely must not happen.

We are so close to the solution. So close. But people have to stand up. I used to go to town meetings to try to understand how to fix this. I was often the only one there. Maybe one other, or three. But on the other side, dozens, all paid by government funded NGOs and the super-wealthy, to take land and resources, while claiming virtue.

The shape of the solution looms out of the fog. We will live to see it.

Because frankly, there is no other possible path.

