Trump's Economic Triumphs Will End the Murderous Mercantilist British Empire

Come on, civil war in Europe was inevitable. The New World Order Globalist Oppressors built a system that is failing so hard, not one sector of any of their captured economies is working properly. Europe is in a recession directly as a result of the bone-headed policies. The working people of every country are fit to be tied and September 13th is looking to be the day of days of protest in the U.K. with millions on the street. Instead of the pierced and purple-haired scavenger class littering the cities with their puffy bodies and wrecked minds, these are the people who make the country work. And they have considerable economic power.

Welcome to Absurdistan is reader supported.

I am so grateful for paid subscribers, and especially for those who renew, that really is a vote of confidence and support. I don’t paywall, and won’t and I charge less than almost anyone because I want to make entry easy.

I am behind on reader comments and emails and apologize. A bit over-whelmed by the deep discussions taking place. I will catch up.

Please consider supporting my work. No government, foundation, think tank or corporation pays me. Self and patron-funded journalism represents the only honest work being done today. I did learn my trade before journalism became a tool of the oligarchy or government fascists (I repeat myself) and I apply those principles and that rigor to my work. It is well-founded, reliable and covers the waterfront on every issue I take on.

Share

You have to subscribe above to get the newsletter every week. You can pay me through Substack, the host or below, but you must subscribe above first.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.