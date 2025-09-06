Come on, civil war in Europe was inevitable. The New World Order Globalist Oppressors built a system that is failing so hard, not one sector of any of their captured economies is working properly. Europe is in a recession directly as a result of the bone-headed policies. The working people of every country are fit to be tied and September 13th is looking to be the day of days of protest in the U.K. with millions on the street. Instead of the pierced and purple-haired scavenger class littering the cities with their puffy bodies and wrecked minds, these are the people who make the country work. And they have considerable economic power.

It’s just as bad in every other country in western Europe, as in France above. And in Britain, the migrant crime explosion is so bad, members of the middle class are in tense meetings with British parliamentary leaders, who are sharply aware of how much trouble they are in.

Shetland Islanders are gearing up for battle in Nordic battle dress. So, it’s going to be funny as well.

When the beacons are lit in Belfast, globalist scum, you have a problem. You can tell this is not an astroturfed protest because of the spelling. Beacons in Irish-speak means tine f rabhaidh (warning fire). Who knew the Protestants and Catholics would ally against the death of their culture. Obviously not the WEF’s behaviourists.

And then there is this, from last night in Spain. The working people, the real ones, with purchasing power and substantial economic clout are gearing up for a great big battle. Note how the captured press put ‘rape’ in quotes meaning “We’re dubious. was it really rape? Did she ask for it?”.

You know who isn’t ‘dubious’, typists-for-globalist-scum? The parents of that 14 year old. The Valkyrie of the Netherlands Eva Vlaardingerbrok recently stated that there are two migrant rapes a day in Holland.

And the men have had enough.

Across every country, every single western democracy, actual grass roots are ready to fight. If their “governments” call out the army, it will only get worse for them. As it stands now, not only is every public square and road in the U.K. covered in the Xross of St. George flag, but every single camera meant to measure travel miles of citizens has been torn down and trashed. When the socialist councils take down the flags, twice as many are put up in the night.

Old Money

When I was at MBA school one of the first things we were taught was that Canada was a mercantilist nation while the United States was an industrial nation. Which is why they were rich and we were …. not.

Here’s a simple way to explain mercantilism. When I was growing up, my father’s best friend, the elegant and kind Ian Matheson, ran a brokerage house called Dominion Securities. He and a half dozen (max) other firms decided who got a factory - textiles, paper, kleenex, sugar, clothes for working-class women, steel, aluminum, aggregate - and who didn’t. Anyone who didn’t ‘fit in’ was out of luck. That meant a behavioural program impressive in its ancient complexity, which marched the “lucky” through the right schools, dances, clubs, and initiations, an intricate training in submission to the rulers. And no one else was allowed. In fact, any business success outside of the clan was ruthlessly suppressed.

Who were our rulers? Here’s a hint. Where did Ian Matheson come from? That’s right, Jardine Matheson, the crooks who addicted half of China to opium and made out like bandits. Every single company run by the father of every single friend was operated in secret by an aristocratic cabal out of the City of London.

An aristocratic cabal that runs Canada’s current prime minister, bankster Mark Carney.

And that, my friends, is what the World Economic Forum, with these PIGS behind them, has been doing to the United States for the last forty years. De-industrializing, breaking the independence of the United States. Turning the economy mercantile.

Mercantilism is a polite way of saying, we decide what part of your country we want, and then we take it and pay you 10%. We decide the winners and losers. Us. This, and only this, is what globalism is. It’s why these walking corpses, this sentient slime, promote Marxism (for us, not them), pays the Democrat party to disrupt and riot, imports millions of illiterate desperate military aged men who hate us, pays the Democrat party to break the fertility of generations with hormones, pays the administrative state and Pharma to poison the food, water and air of Americans. They will break you any way they can and take your country for themselves. They have wanted it since 1630.

That is what’s behind the environmental movement and that is what’s behind social “equity” and that’s what is behind the financialization of the Americas. “You get a value, you get a value, you get a value, and then we trade you like widgets. That land? That fertile, rich, glorious land? Ours, assholes. We pay off your insane debt which we have bullied, bribed and persuaded socialist idiots to run up, and then we take your country. Our plans take generations to mature.

“Anyway, it’s ours now.”

Larry Fink cannot stop salivating and he’s just their land agent.

Let’s sidebar into the ghastly, slime-ridden. rotted corpse of the European aristocracy who are operating the levers of the WEF, the UN, and Socialist Internationale. Which is sold to you as Old Money. Yeah, if you like your money originating out of the misery of millions, go ahead, worship it.

I can say all this because I’m one of them. I’m a Spencer several times over, which means Prince William is a cousin. I’m related to half the aristocracy of Britain, back to Maud de Ingelrica (Maud ferch Indelric), the Saxon princess who bred with William the Conqueror’s bastard son Peveril of the Peak. I wear his signet ring - “Dread God (motherfuckers)”. I know who these people are, and it’s nothing to be proud of. This is an ethnic group which has disgraced itself. Given enormous privilege, they have used it to enslave the earth.

First they are wildly inbred. They are sexually repellent because they are inbred to the point where they have zero compassion or empathy, which makes them fully extractive. And that also means they are physically repellent, no matter how many supermodels they breed with. You like being raped by the ugliest men alive? Go have sex with one of them, yacht girl. No wonder most of them have to hunt children through the forest at that notorious Belgian estate, rape, kill and eat eight year olds in their profoundly disgusting and stupid Luciferian rituals. It’s their only ‘pleasure’. That’s how vile they are.

They spent decades corrupting every leader they can get their hands on.

And Trump is putting a stop to it. Buoyed by his resounding success in the face of vicious opposition, all of Europe is saying, why can’t we have that? When the brutalized and submissive Europeans FINALLY get up on their hind legs? It’s over.

And today, wonderfully, all of Europe is on the streets.

Remigration is building in every western country, and September 13th in the U.K. looks to be the mother of all protests. People are coming from Austria, Germany, France.

This is a typical video from the Europe-wide movement. There are tens, if not hundreds of thousands of these home-made videos out of every town, city and county. This is unstoppable.

Reindustrialization of the Americas

Ok, let’s precis this for the kids in the back row. Which is me, because I like my stats raw and simple.

Trump has brought $2 trillion in new investment into the U.S. in the last seven months. This is significant in that investment in the U.S. runs only a high as $4 trillion a year. So he has raised it to $6 trillion.

More is promised. Trump says another $8 trillion, but officially, the estimates are another $3 trillion. Say $9 trillion in his first year, almost tripling real investment by real money building real things.

That will take a year or 18 months to bear fruit as ground is broken, plants are built and people are hired, but fruit it will bear.

And maybe it will be $8 trillion. You cannot, for a second, ever underestimate Trump.

What are these investments in? Manufacturing and energy infrastructure. What jobs are created? Blue collar jobs. Good ones, family formation jobs.

For instance, Japan, because of tariffs on their precious cars, has committed “$750 billion that they're gonna invest into the US economy that could go into energy infrastructure, drilling, it could go into manufacturing. Trump has been saying that we're gonna get all the profits and we're gonna keep control of the money.” (Peter St. Onge on Tom Luongo’s podcast. August 27/25)

Every country has experienced a shake-down. Who was the first to bend the knee?

Vietnam, which is where Chinese manufacturers moved during Trump’s first term. Vietnam runs 100% of its economy from selling to the U.S. They were first in line and now pay a 20% tariff.

American exports? 0% tariffs. America is 25% of the world’s economy. Everyone wants a crack at the American consumer and will do anything to get it. So every country in the world is now charging 0% reciprocal tariffs for all American product and finally allowing that product in.

Think that isn’t a spur to producers? The new Republican party is now workers and producers, not oligarchs, billionaires and country-club good old boys.

All the third world labor platforms for China are getting 20% tariffs. And evidence shows they ain’t passing on the tariff costs to American consumers and won’t unless everyone in the sector does. Because why? Competitive advantage. Further, all these countries are pouring investment into the U.S. to keep their market open and cash in on the inevitable boom.

Why boom? Because a re-industrialized nation does not crawl along at a measly 1-2.5% growth rate which is all the skeezy, inbred, stupid, mecantilists would allow us. Our growth has been artificially capped since JFK.

Trump wants a 6% growth rate in order to pay down the debt that the globalists forced the ninny bureaucrats and activists to run up in order to take everything America has.

6%. That’s Renaissance territory. Once begun, it can last for the next 20 years.

Which country will be able to keep their people subdued when the Americans are growing at 6%?

Not a single one.

If you suppress, constrict, propagandize and sicken your people, you can’t grow. And growth is what is necessary. Growth is what everyone wants. Except the bankers. Why? Because they are afraid they’ll be found out, that everyone will know what has stolen and what has to be given back.

Next

Europe.

“Europe is interesting because what Europe actually does, the rhetoric around the European Union is, that it's this great free trade zone. Ha! “It's a fortress. And what they do is charge countries to access. So you see this nakedly with like Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, I think for a long time, where they were literally paying to access the European Union. And these were large fees. They were like billions of dollars, several percent of the GDP in these countries. And if they didn't pay those access fees, then they were going to get shut out.”

Today in Europe?

“They are bending the knee. The general pattern now looks like most countries are getting 15% tariffs. We're paying absolutely nothing in exchange. American exports are getting zero tariff. They pay 15% for most countries. If they run a trade surplus with us, then that's getting down towards 10. (From Gold Goats 'n Guns Podcast: Episode #228 -- Peter St. Onge and the Numbers Behind America's Critical Shift, Aug 22, 2025)

Not only that, for the past forever, American products were sharply limited in Europe, even with the tariffs. No longer. Ursula Von der Leyen bent the knee.

The globalist system cannot compete with sovereign nations engaged in mutual development. Sovereign nations do not go round the world as the globalist British and U.S. have done for the past twenty years, perpetuating dangerous crises between other countries and profiting by their distress. It is they who sparked and continue the conflicts in Ukraine and the Mideast.

By contrast, Trump promises economic development instead of war war. That’s how he solved the six conflicts or wars he claims. If the wars continue, Trump says, no commercial access. That’s his cap. That’s his insurance. Shots fired? No trade.

Trump and the Americans win both ways with tariffs. Because in order to escape tariffs, corporations, both those Americans who offshored and foreigners, are going to be asking the following question.

The most important, was it possible to bring any of the production into the US? If you're a Chinese company, you don't care where you produce. You're happy to produce in the US. You really don't care. We know this because they all moved to Vietnam to try to dodge Trump's tariffs back in 2018. They are not nationalists. They love money, just like American companies do. American companies will sell our country down the river for a buck, and guess what Chinese will too. A lot of those guys, they are right now sitting in their boardrooms, and they're asking, well, can we make this crap in Arizona? If they can, they're going to move, and then the tariffs disappear.” Tom Lugongo Podcast Episode #228 -- Peter St. Onge and the Numbers Behind America's Critical Shift, Aug 22, 2025)

Again that is a win for the American working and middle class. Every factory that moves in means an economic boom for a town in the forgotten and desolate heartland. Let me assure you as someone who has driven the back roads of America: under utilized capacity is all I could see.

And for big companies like NVIDIA and AMD? Trump slapped an export tariff on them and they ate it.

Every time Trump does something like this, the intelligentsia moans and the blue collar world benefits.

The United States has labored under a multi-pronged attack for hundreds of years. But in the last thirty, the worst has come from its own educated class in league with Chatham House in Britain. It was they who masterminded the Russia Russia hoax because globalists wanted to stop Trump and loot the economy of Russia. That’s why the Ukraine war was begun, to drain the strength and resources of both countries, move in and take everything.

It’s the British who have been playing the Middle East for a hundred years and profiting off the deaths of millions.

But now? Look at this. This is resolution coming. Why? Because wealth creation trumps war.

And Putin replies:

and finally:

The Abraham Accords promised the same thing. Get the current foreign policy establishment (both British and American) out of the way, and resolution and rebuilding is possible for the ruined infrastructure in the countries of the Middle East.

Meanwhile:

Good times are coming, and this quick wrap up is just a start. Absurdistan will continue to interpret the numbers coming it. It’s exciting as hell. I know it’s counterintuitive, but you know what? Almost no policy person I know of, or journalist at any level, has any experience whatsoever in the real world of business and building. And I worked at the top of the tree for 20 excruciating years. They are barking ignorant and listening to them is a waste of time. Absurdistan does know what it take, and not only that grew up in a culture of builders and producers, not coupon clippers and day traders, before it was gutted by people like Mark Carney. That was an entirely different world from the one we all endure.

The next weeks in Europe are going to be a barrel of fun. For myself, personally, men standing up for our culture is a profoundly moving sight.

and not just Europe

Share

Welcome to Absurdistan is reader supported.

I am so grateful for paid subscribers, and especially for those who renew, that really is a vote of confidence and support. I don’t paywall, and won’t and I charge less than almost anyone because I want to make entry easy.

I am behind on reader comments and emails and apologize. A bit over-whelmed by the deep discussions taking place. I will catch up.

Please consider supporting my work. No government, foundation, think tank or corporation pays me. Self and patron-funded journalism represents the only honest work being done today. I did learn my trade before journalism became a tool of the oligarchy or government fascists (I repeat myself) and I apply those principles and that rigor to my work. It is well-founded, reliable and covers the waterfront on every issue I take on.

Share

You have to subscribe above to get the newsletter every week. You can pay me through Substack, the host or below, but you must subscribe above first.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.