Did you see Kristi Noem standing in front of a jail cell filled with tattooed Tren de Aragua? Ice Barbie with a cap on warning anyone who even thinks about coming into the U.S. illegally, with crime on their mind, and btw crossing the border illegally is a crime? It was heaven.

That was even funnier to me than Hakeem Jeffries in a memed sombrero with a Trumpified Mexican band behind him, intoning about bigotry. Also Secretary Hegseth firing fat soldiers, including Generals, plus no men in dresses around the bloody office anymore. No women in combat measuring down to extra-special lower physical standards. We are the War Department and we fight enemies foreign and domestic and that includes you Green Grifting “King” Charles. whether domestic or not. For Americans. Not the bloody bankers.

From Axios:

From 2020-2022, three years, more than 400,000 Americans died of a drug overdose. than in World War 1, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined.

Who made this? Who stood it up? Not the cartels, not the street dealers, not “China” - or at least they weren’t Primary Actors. It was these jokers, below, whose secret dirty money finances this massive, highly organized trade. They steered the cartels into the desperate areas in America: those regions and towns gutted by de-industrialization and the environmental junta.

According to Roberts Ingraham in Unconditional Surrender, Winning the War on Drugs in the 21st Century, the Panama, Pandora and Paradise papers have shown there is a massive, more or less centralized, pool of secret dirty money which has been deployed to finance mercenary and irregular armies, terrorist organizations, massive illegal arms trafficking and other such activity. The richest people on earth, our leaders - Justin Trudeau for instance - hold money in those funds. Every pop star, every digital overlord, every plutocrat and oligarch parks money there. Several nations, at the state level, are most certainly involved, clandestinely, in such operations. And all that money does, its principal purpose, is to push drugs, to addict people, to ruin them. The rest - terrorism, chaos, mass shootings, assassinations, color revolutions, NGOs - USAID and NED - all of it is in service to keeping this money spigot flowing and reaping benefits. Creating chaos on the streets of our world. So we don’t look harder. So we don’t see what they are doing.

Legal and illegal, this is the massive fund - $100 trillion I am guestimating - destroying the modern world. Wonder why pet politicians suddenly have a hundred million bucks? Often laundered through publishing, here lie the pool of money that bribes and threatens and pays off loyal soldiers. All of them, all of them, are responsible for addicting and ruining American citizens.

This is from the Executive Order designating cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

This video content below, is typical in every city now. And unless Trump stops it and puts these people in asylums or prison, it will get worse. We have two separate friends who lost treasured children to these neighborhoods. Seduced once, dead in a year, no matter what they did; all that love and effort destroyed in a night. Every middle class family has been victimized by these neighborhoods and yet they persist. No one does anything. Until today. This month.

Kash Patel explains Operation Summer Heat - how the FBI and Justice spent the summer organizing, researching and setting up the systems to eliminate crime (which is almost entirely drug-related) in the cities. This was from Thursday, October 2. Why on God’s green earth did it take so long?

So yes, China, Venezuela, and Mexico are responsible, for shure, but who runs the banks, who set up the banks, who started the scam? Who is at the top? Who says yay or nay to the next incursion. Who keeps it secret?

Knowledgeable sources report that at least $50 to $75 trillion dollars are now held in accounts in offshore financial centers. That’s a hell of a lot of money. For comparison, JPMorgan Chase, which is ranked #1 in deposits for all U.S. banks, claims $2.4 trillion in deposits, or about 3 to 4 percent of the amount hidden in the offshore centers. Of course, no one knows if JPMorgan itself might not have additional funds squirreled away offshore….

It’s the bloody British. When the City of London figured out, circa 1800, that they could addict fifty million Chinese to opium, and money would pour into their coffers, the scam, the system, the structure began to build. It is still run out of the City of London, and from the very beginning the British Royal Family were the instigators, the chief funders, the enforcers. It was they who sent the armies to fight the Opium Wars that destroyed generations of Chinese. And it is they who have addicted half of northern Virginia.

The British East India Company, chartered by Queen Victoria, forced Indians to grow the poppies that addicted China. By 1832, the company was nominally private (rather than having House of Common’s oversight). The chief investors in the British East India Company were the royal family and ancillary aristocratic families. All those massive houses and estates were built on the back of tens of millions of ruined lives. All that pomp we watch on TV - Downton Abbey - is blood-drenched. All those paintings, collections and curios housed across that country and in its museums were bought by blood.

In 1834, 30,000 opium chests were smuggled into Canton and other ports. ​All of this led to private fortunes being made and millions of pounds sterling pouring into Baring’s Bank and other City of London financial houses.

In response to the overwhelming influx of opium after 1833, the Chinese Daoguang Emperor appointed a viceroy named Lin Zexu as Governor General, charged with the responsibility to end the opium trade. In addition to a nation-wide crack-down, the seizure and burning of smuggled opium and the jailing of drug traffickers. In 1839, Lin published in Canton an open letter to Queen Victoria requesting her cooperation in halting the opium trade. The British response? Go to War. - Ingraham, Robert. Unconditional Surrender: Winning the War on Drugs in the 21st Century (p. 37).

By the mid 1830’s the British had created ten million opium addicts in China. By 1880, 40 million addicts. The Emperor finally started arresting smugglers, embargoing, and confiscating 2.6 million pounds of opium and destroying it. The British then bombarded cities, killed tens of thousands, and threatened the Chinese capital. When the Emperor refused to legalize trafficking, they launched the Second Opium War.

That war ended with the capture, looting and burning of the Imperial Summer Palace in Beijing on orders of the British High Commissioner to China, and ended with the complete surrender of the Chinese government and the formal legalization of all drug trafficking.

Today, the British work with the Chinese to drug and ruin Americans. And our financial leaders work with smugglers in South America:

Any attempt to shut down the international drug trade is blocked by the British. At the League of Nations in 1927, the Americans attempted to cut opium production by 90%. Everyone agreed. The decision was blocked by the British delegation.

All the way through the 20th century, in many countries of the British Commonwealth, 30 to 50% of government revenue came from drug production.

The worship of the British Royal family is the biggest joke they play on us. The extra extra virtuous Victoria, the enforcer of morality that bullied the entire western world into a weird prissified formalist cruelty, promoted and profited by the addiction and death of tens of millions, if not one hundred million families

Throughout this whole period, all the way up to the outbreak of war in 1939, the minutes of the Advisory Committee of the League’s (of Nations) Opium Commission, document the British Crown’s continued role in the trafficking and distribution of opium and heroin. - Ingraham, Robert. Unconditional Surrender: Winning the War on Drugs in the 21st Century (p. 40). (Function). Kindle Edition.

By the 1950’s, when the Brits had gutted their own country via the Second World War, they looked at America, specifically the U.S., but also Canada, both of which were on fire with purpose, energy and hope. The G.I.’s coming back were going to university, the suburbs sparkled with fun, energy, families proliferating, even the arts were alive.

They didn’t like it. They didn’t like it at all. And they were greedy. If the Americas grew the way they were promising to grow, the Brits would be overtaken, they would lose control. Time to destroy the boomer generation and all the generations afterwards.

circa 1964-1969—America was suddenly, almost inexplicably, awash in drugs.

Why? Because they needed to undermine the republican optimism which characterized American culture.

Enter Tavistock, the dark heart of MKUltra, the popularization of LSD. Enter Bertrand Russell, Julian and Aldous Huxley and Henry Kissinger. Enter George Soros, stood up by Queen Elizabeth and the City of London to start a color revolution in the U.S., to prevent American ascendancy.

Enter the methodical drugging of several hundred thousand Americans with LSD at hospitals, in safe houses, in labs and above all in party houses in San Francisco in the 1960’s. The British psychiatrists at Tavistock had worked to discover how many doses of LSD were required to break a personality and destroy the will of the individual. And so, along with the tax-exempt foundations of the mega-rich in the U.S., they pushed the drugs, they pushed the passivity of Eastern faiths, wherein Nirvana is achieved by obliterating your “self” into unconsciousness.

The first Director-General of WHO was Brock Chisholm, a Canadian trained as a psychiatrist at the Tavistock Psychiatric Clinic in London. The first Director of UNESCO was Julian Huxley, brother of the mescaline propagandist Aldous. Julian also served as President of the British Eugenics Society, and in 1961 he would join with Prince Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld of the Netherlands and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, to found the World Wildlife Fund, the first mass-based environmentalist group. During the 1950s, UNESCO and WHO would both work closely with the Tavistock Institute and the World Federation for Mental Health to carry out psychological warfare against the American population.

LSD was administered to Hollywood actors, to Clare and Henry Luce, to Timothy Leary, Richard Alpert, Charles Manson, to academics at Berkeley including my cousins, to every pop star and flower child in San Francisco, LA and New York, then every city in North America. The goal: break the will of an entire generation, turn them inwards, addict them to drugs, legal and illegal. Once a personality is broken by LSD, you have an individual that is so weakened, pharma is how they cope going forward.

Today more than 90 million Americans are taking some form of prescribed drug for emotional or psychological relief. That’s 28% of the entire U.S. population. This includes:

37 million taking anti-anxiety drugs

41 million taking anti-depressants

11 million taking drugs for Attention Deficit Disorder

7 million taking anti-psychotic drugs

50 million Xanax prescriptions a year, one every second.

41 million Adderall prescriptions a year in 2021

Some people take multiple prescriptions.

Today 23 million Americans need treatment for illegal drug use and only 10% receive it. Many millions more are irretrievably addicted to Pharma, those drugs being almost impossible to quit.

One of the ways these drugs are marketed is that they will reduce “stress.” But the human mind is creative. It is designed to solve problems. Solving problems—whether it’s how to fix a car or how to write a symphony—involves stress. It involves mental combat. What the drugs offer is contentment not creativity.

Ingraham, Robert. Unconditional Surrender: Winning the War on Drugs in the 21st Century (pp. 133-134).

Trump’s team is saying this stops now. There is no way that America can bring back manufacturing and revitalize the American economy unless the scourge of drugs is dealt with.

Here is Steven Miller explaining how hard-core this rollup is going to be. The fact that we endured this for so long, is unfathomable. This is from Thursday, October 2.

Many many thinkers have identified the source of the deep evil that plagues us in Britain, in the City of London, the face of which is the British Royal Family. The crazed and excitable underground is assured they are Reptilians, that they are Luciferians, who practice unspeakable things, blood sacrifice, cannibalism. This is unknowable and a waste of energy to pursue. But that paranoia indicates the existence of actual evil - this family’s long long practice of enriching itself while ruining hundreds of millions. There are many deeply researched books that dig out the filth at the heart of the Windsors. A Michigan political operation called Promethean Action has been working this idea for fifty years.

Then too, last week, the full roll-out of pomp at Windsor - white tie full (fake) decorations because none of these jokers ever do the hard thing, the usual parade of oh so marvellous charities, beards for the vicious extractive City of London who still run the financial system, stealing the life’s blood of every nation on earth.

Here’s what Charles (the vainest man alive) and his idiots thought: Trump is an impressionable hick. He can’t even use the language properly. We roll out the whole damned thing and he’ll fall over like the first domino and we’ll be back in charge. America will continue paying for our wars. And they’ll send their kids to fight our battles. Again. Like suckers.

Actually no. Beware Trump bearing fulsome compliments. He’s playing you like a Grand Master. Go for it Europe! We’ll sell you the arms. Take back land for Ukraine. Stand up your own army and send young men and women into battle. We got ya.

America is selling arms to a busted Europe and starting up factories that will save the heartland.

This conspiracy, this group of aligned criminals at the highest level have been setting the terms under which we live since the 50’s when they decided to break America’s youth. They came up with drugging us, destroying the culture of vitality and entrepreneurship with rock music, eastern religions and lying around ‘rapping’. They destroyed the black family with crack cocaine. They came up with the Club of Rome, reversing years of effulgent growth by setting our resources and most wonderful lands aside, to be “saved”. This was imported by the traitor Henry Kissinger who talked Nixon into it. All that wonderful land could be ranched, farmed, homesteaded. The most glorious parts of America have been mothballed. Taken by the super-rich. Banked. Now the iniquitous lizard, Larry Fink is trying to monetize those lands, which should be for Americans, not the hyper-rich. American’s addictions feed Wall Street’s funds. They are complicit, as this photograph illustrates.

This crowd pushed eugenics on Black Americans in the 40’s and 50’s. Then they scared us with the “existential threat” of over-population which has led to today’s birth rate crash which means they have to import tens of millions of uneducated, uncultured violent youth who rape, rob, and kill us, in order to spark “growth”. They brainwashed us about climate change, which is not catastrophic. Nor is species extinction anywhere near the propaganda - there is no Sixth Great Extinction. They have stolen our lives, our kids, our futures and they have near bankrupted the world.

We are at war in our own countries with foreign governments who want to ruin us.

Their every idea is bad. Every idea is reckless and stupid. Every idea leads to evil. WEF, WHO, the British City of London, the Bank of International Settlements, all of them. Stupid, destructive and evil.

They must be stopped once and for all. They must give back the money they stole from generations.

We should be feeding on their wealth. Confiscate it and apply it to our debt, our health care and our future. Give us back our hope.

