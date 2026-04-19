Trump Is A Moderate. What's Coming Is Far More Conservative

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

I don’t suppose you missed the delicious humiliation of Obama, Clinton, the Blob, when they ululated over the defeat of Victor Orban only to find out that the new guy - Péter Magyar - young, with actual muscle tone - was even more committed to the anti-immigration/conservative agenda than Orban himself. Then, the next day - this was almost too wonderful for words - he shut down the official media until they corrected their bias. I felt like ululating myself. The left, after tens of millions, hundreds of millions of Euro-dollar-propaganda got 2.3% of the vote, and no seats. They were obliterated.

Peru went 52% conservative, the left 25%. Chile, a long-time leftie haven, went conservative, California’s new governor’s race is conservative against conservative. Well ok, maybe the iniquitous African commie Karen Bass is leading in mayoral race, but damn, anyone with a brain would take reality goofus Spencer Pratt after Bass’s disastrous face plant in LA.

It’s over, lefties. It’s over, globalist scum. All your plans have failed. No one’s life has been made better except criminals, your only genuine voting base. You cannot fight reality and when it snaps back, the sting is memorable. It will last a hundred years. Your reputation’s collapse, the humiliation coming to you will be studied for centuries, it will be that spectacular.

This is what’s next:

And in case you don’t want to stop reading, here is the transcript of the video.

“People might find this a little hard to believe, but I believe that anyone who does not belong to an American ethnicity - essentially pan-European - should be swiftly and humanely removed and sent back to their homelands. And I think if we don’t do this, it could get ugly.”

“That would mean a decent amount of people,” says the interviewer.

(So far, so shocking. But not that persuasive. How the heck could this happen?)

“Yes, it would be about 80 million people.”

Ok then.

“I’m of the belief that cultures, innovation and ideas emerge from people. I view humans as a biological substrate that consciousness and everything else emerge from, and without that, white people and white culture will go extinct. The reason why everybody wants to move here is because it’s better, it’s better than where they came from and the reason it’s better is because it’s made by people who made better societies and if those people die, who is going to upkeep them? I don’t think that Mexicans are going to upkeep the same way Anglos have.

“And it’s not looking good. The clock’s ticking on this….”

That kid is American, but in Canada, the base - the energy of the culture, the future - is roaring and it has traction:

You have to listen to that fellow’s voice to get the full import of what he is saying. He is fully male, and certain. He is not a demagogue nutcase like Nick Fuentes. He’s sensible, methodical, calm. And strong. And there are millions like him. They are the future. Tens of millions. More. For every muggle who watches globalist broadcast or cable news, 100,000 watch videos like the ones I attach. That’s the ratio: 1-100,000. And they are committed. Why? Because their lives have been trashed. Because their future looks worse.

I’m just reporting. And while I wearyingly subscribe to the Times, Atlantic, the Spectator, etc., I am not interested in anything any of those writers have to say. Their time is done. They screwed the pooch. No one’s life is better. Their biological substrate is dying because they killed off their own vitality. They are not even breeding.

So this is what I am seeing passed around among future leaders:

Who are the genocidal maniacs, now?

And….

Kids, by which I mean the future, are aware that not one foreign country has America’s interests at heart, and the entire criminal enterprise of globalism wants to take what little they have. They are the prey. Literally.

This went viral last week among young women:

To a man or woman, they want the Iranian mullahs ended. Not trimmed back, not de-militarized. Ended.

And they want Islamists out of their country. This is what young girls are watching. This is what Sharia is, Tucker, you blithering idiot. Try and watch this and tell us Muslim culture is somehow acceptable in the West. For every boomer and Gen-Xer who watches Tucker, one thousand Millennials, Gen Z and Alpha watch this:

This below is what they know. Did politicians and policy makers think they were going to hide this?

I could attach hundreds more similar videos and memes. Everyone knows. Everyone. Our current governments don’t care. 250,000 English working class girls raped and the Labour government - not the right, the Tories - the left did nothing.

And in New York City, it begins. First, no dogs. Because Muslims don’t like dogs and wherever they go, they insinuate themselves into power, and start dominating.

In Italy, they want them out. All of them. This is not just a voting bloc. This is the energy required to pull it all down.

And this future is not just seen by those who have been victimized by the globalist left. The intellectual class is starting to consider their defeat:

“It seems to me self-evident that the long period from 1945 to 2016, was the period of the cosmopolis, the language and discourse of international preference, of international law, of democratically unaccountable international organizations being as it were, valorized and the interests of the demos being subordinated to a kratos (power) which lay elsewhere and that seems to me to be the correct view of what happened in 2016. The old politics of left and right, that’s not where the energy is now. The energy now is with those who are for the policies of the cosmopolis and those who are for the politics of the polis.”

You have to hear his accent. I’ve sat in symposia with men who use even more elevated language, but in most cases, the language of the “cosmopolis” is opaque and meant to bewilder and embarrass those who do not know what ‘kratos’ is. (It means power, strength, dominion.)

The domination of the politics of the cosmopolis has created an unholy mess across every single metric. It has failed, failed again, and then failed again. And the people to which this was done, the bright ones not caught in a trance, are sharply aware.

Our labor is being stolen. Not only are children and women being raped and killed, everything we have is being stolen. Another voice of the future:

Let me explain how they imposed this upon us. When I came home to the Demented Dominion after 25 years of blissful not-here, it was clear the country had been ruined by post-war generations. It was a dull, programmatic society, with propped up ‘famous’ Canadians that were pushed in our faces ceaselessly and a propped up media that pushed socialist-funded-by-capitalist-patsies ideas. The arts too, were entirely government funded and entirely pushed socialism and, after 25 years of my own art consumption in London, Paris and New York, appeared to me to be deeply, profoundly provincial. And not interesting in the slightest.

Canadians have typically lived under the Liberal Party, which is a cult and a cartel. They earn one-third less than Americans, mostly because government leaches everything. As a result, they are, to a man or woman, envious of the USA. And hating, And envious. The government promotes this to deflect criticism.

Everyone young with ambition leaves and for every one that succeeds, 1000 slink back, intimidated, or pulled by their families and love. It’s tough out there when you don’t have the skills of determination, excellence and self-reliance, taught as if through breathing in the U.S. In Canada, losing is good, every business angles on how to get the government to pick up the tab. In the U.S. and even in Britain when I was there, you were on your own. Those cultures thrived because to succeed you had to reach down and find the thing, the skill or talent you had to contribute and then develop the grit to do so.

So, out of a sense of shame, like my father and the 400 years of former fathers for whom it was a hard-wired duty in the New World that they built from scratch, I started to go to town meetings. They were full and lively, but as it became clear over time, the turn-out was funded mostly by American rich kid foundations who wanted to turn the U.S. socialist and figured through “climate change” and “population growth” and “species extinction”, they could do it. Canada, being weak and naive, was their test case. So there was me, and maybe four others, and 100 raging paid environmentalists.

Who were like a cadre that, over time, insinuated themselves all through local, regional and provincial governments like mycelium, only the killing kind not the life giving kind. They got their instructions from the UN’s 2030 plan, which Canada has almost entirely put in to place, and which is in place in western Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South and Central America. And in the U.S. No one voted for 2030. No voter even knew what it was. It was imposed on us. It was legislated, the regulations were written to code from the U.N., and the rules imposed without our knowledge.

Its frontline is the voting booth, the city council chamber, the school board budget meeting, and the legislative subcommittee where definitions, policies, and priorities are quietly rewritten through strategic political engineering: recruiting candidates, consolidating voting blocs, capturing local offices, building policy pipelines, and generating political capital that can be leveraged to shape the legal environment.

The result of this, and of the treaties that every town, county, region, province, state and country has signed in secret with the United Nations, has been decline. In my village, I watched family after individual after enterprise be ruined, their money extracted, their time eaten by “process”. Dinally their families, financially bereft, slunk off to another jurisdiction where one could still get a job. It was a fierce managed destruction of the economy, incremental and pitiless. Again, this has happened everywhere, all across the U.S., all through Europe, Australia, the U.K. It is in process all through Central and South America. It is the principal reason for the growing endemic poverty among the lower 75%. Who no one talks to or takes into account. Here is a quick tutorial on how it is being effected.

Why? The science is nonsense, we know that. It is fully anti-democratic. Like all lies, it strips money and property rights and gives both to unelected, unaccountable committees.

How? No one turns up. I tried to fight it, and we had good people on board, one of my best friends was a Master of the Supreme Court, so not stupid, ignorant or without the necessary skills, but no matter what we did, the horde of paid fanatics was ahead of us. They lied and slandered and lied and slandered, and nice middle-class Canadians with million dollar houses and $75,000 cars, couldn’t take it. They folded like a cheap suit.

The Red Green Islamist Alliance

BUT, that pull-out paragraph above in italics was taken from a book about Islam and how it is taking over every western country, centimetre by centimetre with one overarching ambition, to turn us and our culture into Islamists, who pay tribute, who follow Sharia, who act as prey to be plundered.

Its frontline is the voting booth, the city council chamber, the school board budget meeting, and the legislative subcommittee where definitions, policies, and priorities are quietly rewritten through strategic political engineering: recruiting candidates, consolidating voting blocs, capturing local offices, building policy pipelines, and generating political capital that can be leveraged to shape the legal environment.

It seems preposterous, ridiculous that they could break the west and its extraordinary wealth, creativity and bounty, but if they are stealing $500,000,000 a year, half a trillion, as is estimated in the U.S., being stolen by immigrant communities, well… they are getting there aren’t they?

Add to that the years and years of grooming that Islamist politicians like Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, Zorhan Mamdani, etc., get. When these politicians appear, beneath them lie hundreds of millions of our dollars spent to built their constituencies. They are going to be very difficult to turn out.

The pattern of incursion of immigrant communities, especially Muslim communities, was taken from the methodology of the environmental movement, which was built on Marxist community theory. Muslims took it, because it was effective, and those who deliberately brought them into the west, wanted them to have power, to build what they have built. They want our towns and cities trashed. They want our public funds looted. They want us to fight each other.

Now, there is no doubt in my mind that most Muslims are good people with peculiar views. However, any study, however brief, is utterly convincing in that first of all jihad, or the suppression and extinction of other cultures is their first goal. There is none other. They are permitted, enjoined, to lie and steal from us. Therefore the Somalis in Minnesota and Maine and everywhere else, steal with joy, steal billions and do not feel an ounce of guilt or remorse.

Where ordinary civic participation is spontaneous and diverse, Political Jihad relies on disciplined communal structures. Mosques, community centers, religious schools, and advocacy organizations function as political mobilizing engines, capable of producing consistent turnout, coordinated messaging, and unified demands. These networks can act as a “political multiplier,” amplifying a small demographic presence into disproportionate influence. - Cyrus, Aynaz. The Architecture of Jihad: Inside the Ideology, Law, and Global Strategy Driving Islam’s Multi-Front Expansion (pp. 102-103). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Islamists are the standing army of globalism. They have been brought here to destroy our culture from within. Politically, they rise. The rape, murder and assault of white women and children is a weapon anticipated and used by their leaders to terrorize and silence us. It was planned many decades ago. And it is inexorable. Socialism brings them in, compassion leads us to gift them from our stores, and then they proceed to take over.

As they did to the Persians who have, for 47 years, lived under their boot.

That’s why we have an Islamist in charge of New York City, and the foul stench of Ilhan Omar in Minnesota backed by the fully evil Keith Ellison, and the entirely corrupted Kier Starmer who knew that 250,000 English schoolgirls had been raped by Islamists and did nothing.

These facts are hard to take on. Our globalist left propaganda insists that we hate corporations and ‘the rich’, and think everyone else is poor, good and honest like us. We thought green was good. We were like cows, like sheep. And they slowly slowly took us over.

This is why Canada, the U.K., France, Germany and Spain won’t turn up to protect the source of their oil. First they reckon ‘oil’ must be made expensive and hard to get, and this plays into 2030, and second, their governments are riven through with Islamists, who will make those politician suffer if they fight the source of Islamism in Iran.

The Red/Green/Islamist Alliance is a traitorous, violent, genocidal cult which is real, active, writhing with darkness and suppurating. It must be defeated and thrown into the fires of hell where it belongs.

Luckily we have generations coming up who are roaring to do it.

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Welcome to Absurdistan is entirely 100% reader-supported. Please consider an inexpensive subscription.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.