Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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DougMich's avatar
DougMich
2dEdited

Interestingly, I had an ex-coworker (Jewish, and gun owner) who said the only reason the Muslims don’t act up here in the States is they know everyone is armed. Seeing Europe, I know now he was right.

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Heather Boylen's avatar
Heather Boylen
2d

If it were a Christian cult committing this abundance of violence, the news would play it 24/7. They want to keep up the immigration lie, particularly when it comes to Muslims. A huge part of our problem is the media. I wish Trump could do something like they just did in Hungary. I live near Atlanta, the story of the man in Dekalb was barely on the news at all, it was at the bottom of the websites hidden with other stories. They do it on purpose so their pro-immigration propaganda is never exposed for all the death it brings with it. The man was on a murder spree but our local news didn’t think that was important enough to tell us! I saw it on Instagram before I saw it here on any channel. And with the Pope and King Charles seemingly secretly converting to Islam, what the hell is happening? All of the evil right now just convinces me that Satan is real and if he is real, God is too.

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