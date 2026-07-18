When I came back to real life after 20 years embedded in the life of the fashionable and well-heeled, I arrived in a small town. I grew up in a small town, I had loved it, I was dragged kicking and screaming into ‘real life’ at the age of 17.

So I assumed small town life would be fun. My parents, especially my father, were very involved in community life when I was a kid. My father who hated golf and shooting with fellow businessmen was about town government, charity, the various annual celebrations. It made the place familial, known, the people understood, appreciated. His connection enriched us, his virtuous work was a kind of a crown. I’m trying to make a point here. The voter fraud issue was discovered by normals in small towns, worked on by thousands for year mostly by the obscure, maligned and forgotten. This is a major major win for them. A Crown, and not a wicked Luciferian one either. Not just a crown, a deepening of their lives. This kind of success delivers real happiness.

My dad served on a dozen committees, and two or three times a week, after work and dinner, would go out to meetings. When we moved to Vancouver, his uncle, Orson Banfield, was much of a muchness. Orson had served on every committee of every non-profit enterprise from the city theatre complex to alderman, every hospital, every church organization, the deaf, the blind, the Red Cross, community nurses, Meals on Wheels. A whirlwind, as was his wife. Orson’s family had built the city, arriving when there were fewer than 4,000 people in Vancouver. His grandmother had started the Vancouver General Hospital in a tent with her friends from church.

They would have caught voter theft. They would have thought it a transgression so enormous, it would have shaken the foundations. of their world. But by my generation, everyone was so alienated from the cogs and wheels of government no one understood anything. Ask the average golf club member - not a clue. The average book club member? Bewildered. The average middle class retiree? Disaffected.

In contrast to our heedless rich, the people who built the U.S. and Canada in their heyday in the late 1800s and early 1900’s their social lives centred around the Protestant church, to which they went pretty much every day. I have a diary of a summer place used by all the grandees from DC to Quebec City, that describes daily life, for men, women and children for four long months. It was exactly the opposite of Julian Fellow’s Gilded Age on HBO, which characterized those people as social climbing mean girls who spent money like there was no tomorrow. They were Christian, they practiced virtue. It was the topic of conversation. Think the internal monologues of Middlemarch’s heroine. That’s the old culture, the true culture, up and down the scale once survival had been assured. All that has been erased so completely no one knows it existed.

They did change their clothes three times a day. They also had balls and parties all summer long, and Supreme Court justices and Presidents either had houses or visited. It was pre-Newport, pre the disgustingness of all that, which these people, the real builders of the country, deplored. Out of Murray Bay for 100 years came every idea that built the social fabric of the United States. Church, ballgowns, picnics on the rocks, formal lunches, and service. Service. Service. Service. Unpaid. Mabel Boardman was the unpaid head of the Red Cross during the sinking of the Titanic. Apparently she looked like a stevedore and gave famous balls on the vast verandah of her house overlooking the St. Lawrence. That’s who they were.

This guy. Scott Presler would have been welcomed at those balls. This is the kind of man they admired. He is the most visible grass roots voter fraud activist right now, and he is tireless. And, here’s the big secret: happy. Rooting out voter fraud is a grass roots activity. It started there, not in the legislatures or DC. I’d argue that solving this problem will rebuild the country’s foundation. Solving all the other problems will rebuild the populace. We can’t trust the bureaucracy. Their discovered thefts to date in the U.S. are in the hundred of billions now. They are infiltrated by people who hate us.

What Changed

When I tried to enter local politics as a foot soldier, I was given a test. Did I believe in global warming, the Sixth Great Extinction, the iniquity of my family, the horror of developers? I prevaricated for a while and was allowed into their counsel. When I rebelled in print, I was attacked and driven out. When I banded with about 20 others, substantial people, we managed to stop some of the worst theft of property rights, but essentially the hate defeated everyone. They were excluded from social life, booted off committees, treated with dislike, and in a small community, that was enough to splinter us and render us powerless.

I live in a 2050 community, what the U.N. and WEF want for our future, run basically by the UN’s Transitions and ICLEI, forced to align with Sustainable Development Goals. While the goals are all feel-good prose on the surface, beneath are thousand page policy and rule-making books to which every village and heath must conform. These regulations have been implemented in secret over twenty years. And that foreign control means that citizens cannot participate as independents.

When Benjamin Franklin said, “A republic, if you can keep it.” that is what he meant. Without hands on participation, we will lose everything and live once more, like serfs, tossed hither and yon by the whims and bad ideas of the powerful.

That’s where we are now. We dropped the ball. We allowed power to be taken from us.

That’s why the theft. Which is everywhere, city, state, provincial, federal - every significant jurisdiction is stolen. Our public service has been entirely hijacked by Marxists forcing behaviour. Or else.

The last four elections in Canada were stolen, British Columbia’s was stolen. Alberta’s sovereignty election will be stolen, they will try to steal the midterms and are working on it now. I think Europe’s elections are stolen. The surge of populist politician rises and rises, but …..?

None of the WEFer countries like their leaders. No one is happy in a globalist/left country. They have created one disaster after another and they don’t take responsibility for it. Reform is certain for the U.K., and Restore is holding them to their course. In the rest of Europe:

Venezuela was interfering in elections in 72 countries. Seventy-two. Trump only mentioned that Maduro stole Venezuela but DHS knows.

“we know for sure that our foreign adversaries, not our allies, foreign adversaries have parts that are vital pieces in our voting machines. We know that they can access what they consider the key to the back of these machines. We know that they can change voter registration and your vote. We know it’s possible.” MarkWayne Mullin, Secretary of Homeland Security, July 17, 2026

How they did it, is outlined in this piece:

Absurdistan has written about 30 essays on the theft of the 2020/2/4 elections, chapter and verse in great detail, a few of which I append here. It is my opinion that the Democrats or the left in any western country count around 40% and they steal another 16% in order to further break the system from within. The last time they could have won legitimately was Al Gore’s election in 2000. My guess is they probably did (I’m guessing), and from that time on, it was all hands on deck.

Ruin the ability of anyone to trace a vote through the process.

Introduce confusion, create entire rafts of paid operatives in every significant jurisdiction to push regulation and legislation forward that would muddy the chain of custody.

All of whom are going to be prosecuted: Mark Wayne Mullin on Friday:

“Before and after the election, we will scrub all election records looking for illegal aliens and those who are ineligible to vote, including those that somehow voted yet they were deceased. If you’re illegal and attempted to vote or you tried to vote illegally for someone else, we will find you and we will charge you. Illegal voter registration and illegal voting both carry penalties up to five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. We will pursue maximum pressure on this. To let you know, we will be proactively looking at early voting. And then after post-election, we will continue to scrub all those that did vote, those states that don’t participate with us. They have public records of those that voted, which is where we found the 250,000 from the four states that don’t participate with us. We will go through those records, one by one, and we will pursue everybody. We will make sure that people know they can trust our elections.”.

Mullin says anyone within government who facilitated illegals voting will be prosecuted. Criminal or civil, whichever suits.

Create a cohort of “strong black women” to defend the process at all costs. Hire ones who hate whites and want recompense. Like these:

“And just four states, we’ve identified 250,000 non-citizens. And just four states, we’ve identified 250,000 non-citizens registered to vote in California, and Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada.” “plus 400,000 dead that have already been identified just in 23 states,” From Bannon`s War Room: Episode 5524: DHS Lays Out Plan to Stop The Steal In November, Jul 17, 2026 MarkWayne Mullin, Homeland Security, 17 July 2026

Scott Presler is the most visible worker in this field, but he was preceded by tens of thousands of men and women in small precincts who smelled a rat. Many of them came out of the mom/school movement, and many were prosecuted, jailed, bankrupted, broken, slandered and sued. And still they fought.

Tina Peters - 700++ days in jail for trying to preserve evidence of a hacked harddrive. Mesa County’s Reports one, two and three. She’s out and talking and her heroism is just beyond words.

Can voting machine hard drives be remotely accessed? Oh yeah.

Naomi Wolf, a flat out heroine of the Covid disaster is convinced the Mamdani did not win his election: Wolf is, like me, a refugee from the left and a serious researcher. Ok, she has made some errors, so have I. That is inevitable. But she is solid and brave.

Sorry for the sound quality on this, but the investigations are just this fine-grained. As I wrote in one of the appended pieces, one of the tells of a stolen election is a razor thing margin. This was Fulton County, Georgia’s:

No one sane believes that Spencer Pratt did not win in Los Angeles. That story remains to be written. California has 870,000 fraudulent voter registrations. Judicial Watch has found them, reported them, and they have not been removed.

Mullin is not going to let them get away with it. This was Friday:

“I will tell you, if the states that choose not to participate with the state program and they choose not to participate in securing the elections, we will make sure that we make those states a priority to look at who voted in their states and hold then the election officials accountable. If the election officials, once we gave them the information they need to secure their elections and they chose not to, then those individuals can also be held accountable by fines, by penalties and even, depending on how far it goes, prison time.”

Captain Seth Keshel is another hero of the movement, who has tracked the fraud from day one. Automatic Voter Registration was created to add migrants to the voter rolls.

How did that happen? Surreptitious regulatory bait and switch:

Every sector is arrayed against the people. Even mega-corps have signed on. Because of the fraudulent climate change WEFer revisioning of the future, they have been convinced by their bottom line to remove the right to vote.

I love all this so much. Election theft explains so much of the chaos, misery and lack of prosperity, and now, as of today, the entire government has thrown its power behind the tens of thousands of men and women who have been fighting this for seven years and counting.

Secretary Mullin again, yesterday:

“There’s no question the intelligence community from the FBI, CIA and even other places within DHS, not underneath President Trump’s leadership, but that was underneath the Biden administration, kept it from President Trump and the American people in Congress. We are currently going through those lists. We will hold each one of them accountable. Some people aren’t here. Some people are no longer in the agencies. Those that are, we will be held accountable. Those that abused their role in this will definitely be held accountable because there is no excuse. If you purposely disobeyed the law and you purposely went around statute, then you have an accountability, you have a legal reason to be held accountable. Yes, sir.”

This is a massive win for the grassroots populist movement. It will be studied all over the world and duplicated. Just like the moms flooding school board meetings chased woke out of the schools, just like the anti-migrant marches in Europe, just like the farmers fighting for their rights, populism is taking power back. Leaders are fearful, and at least one government is ready to prosecute.

I return to Scott Presler’s declaration of happiness. I am not kidding when I repeat ‘happy’. This is the way. Not self-indulgence, not therapy, not acquisitions, not even a happy family life. It’s this. Fixing what’s broken right here, right now. The path of virtue. The path towards a good future. For everyone.

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Y’all made me cry with your messages last week. Thank you so so much. Also the votes. Someone pulled in when I was at my mailbox to tell me “long please”. And thank you for all the new paid subscriptions. This week is so hopeful. Rubio and Bessent on Thursday about bringing down the international Antifa army was such a great prelude to Trump’s indictment of the industrial-scale voter theft.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024

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