Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
4d

Will they listen? There were many white "educated" liberals who scoffed at the disclosure, didn't believe the evidence, and laughed at the President, as usual. They are lost and will never accept that we have been controlled by a criminal syndicate all our lives, and our "elected" representatives were serving other countries and interests, not ours.

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La Lydia's avatar
La Lydia
4d

I will not have faith in any of this until many, many people, from the voting officials to the intelligence community, are charged, indicted and imprisoned. So far we don't know a single name.

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