I didn’t recover from last week’s piece on the Epstein files until this morning, Thursday, and I had to climb a mountain to do it. I was spell stopped, heavy and fogged up. I had to virtually crawl up that mountain on my knees, resting often, when I used to be able to dance up there in the falling snow with my fierce ravening attack dog by my side.

Yes, it’s just that bad. And Congresswoman Lauren Boebert described the worst of it on Wednesday, after viewing the still embargoed files. They eat us. They are cannibals. That’s their most secret sin, beyond the rape, torture and murder of the innocent. “Pizza” is not just the rape of children, it means eating children. “Jerky” is the dried flesh of babies.

Why did Epstein order 330 gallons of sulphuric acid shipped to his island, prior to his arrest? Because sulphuric acid dissolves bones.

Rep Lauren Boebert (R) Colorado on Wednesday:

Pam Bondi, who endures being shouted at all day long by both sides, states the truth of the matter. If we knew all, the system would fall.

I am, in theory, trained to endure it. After two weeks of interviewing torture victims at the beginning of my career, I went to bed for three weeks, so sick, a persistent fever, tempest tossed and miserable beyond words. One learns, via being blooded, to build a ring fence so you can look at the dark with dispassion. And then take revenge by writing about it. Doing something. Anything.

We are all being asked to look at it and then do something. If the creaky old legacy media is ignoring it, I tell you who isn’t - people in their 20’s, 30’s and 40’s are looking at the world we are leaving them and they aren’t afraid. They are sharpening their metaphorical knives.

They want vengeance. We are all profoundly profoundly shocked. And it’s not over, not by a long shot. Dozens of people have had to resign or be fired in the last week. People like billionaire Leon Black, who sits/sat on the board of the Museum of Modern Art, who violently raped a 15 year old autistic girl whose autism allowed her to remember and write down every last horrifying detail. He, at 300 pounds, slammed her - 110 pounds - onto the massage table, raped her violently, beat her up until she was bleeding from every orifice, cowering in a corner, begging to be taken to a hospital. A fifteen year old with autism.

Epstein and Maxwell shipped her home covered in threats, bruises and cuts.

I ate lunch in the same room as that woman. I ate lunch in the same room as her demonic father. I have a friend who hosted Maxwell and Epstein at an intimate dinner. In her home.

Leon Black is a man who sits at the pinnacle of our world, not some mobbed up CEO living in New Jersey, or that filthy depraved sheik in Dubai or Qatar who “loved the torture video”.

The thing that shattered me finally was just how close I came to it. In my first weeks at Time, Robert Maxwell’s right hand man, foreign editor of The Mirror, Maxwell’s cash cow of a tabloid, and a friend of the Time staff photographer, while sitting around gossiping in the office asked me if I would carry “documents” to Israel for Maxwell. “Sure!” I said. I had not been to Israel, I was broke and that sounded to me like fun.

Ok, he said, somewhat surprised as my enthusiasm. Let’s meet at the Milk Bar in the City.

What’s a Milk Bar? I asked.

You’re not Jewish?

No.

Ok, well never mind then.

Aw, Come on man, I said.

Maxwell was Mossad. Ghislaine was Mossad. Epstein was Mossad. Maxwell was also KGB. I don’t think Jeffrey was. No money in it.

I met Maxwell himself at an American Correspondents in London lunch a few years later, weeks before he fell off the Lady Ghislaine. He was much in the news for stealing the pension funds of his newspaper and publishing house, and squatted like a vast bloated trapped Lizard at the top of the table, reciting a much worn speech about publishing and freedom or something like that. His eyes travelled restlessly around the table, evaluating each individual’s value to him. They slid over me, I didn’t count at all, plus I was past my sell by date at the age of 30. Nothing. “Garbage” as his daughter would say.

I took the 90’s off. I was propelled out of that world - 10 years up against “the good and the great” gave me migraines so vicious I spent three days a week on my back in the dark. According to some women, that’s when the worst of the predation started. But I was there when it began, when the respect people used to have for women vanished.

Even though I didn’t brush my hair and rarely wore makeup, I spent my life being harassed by married men. Nearly every professional lunch I had ended in being propositioned. Every interview, I’d scurry out the door fast fast. I wore glasses. I grew up in a world where women were honored, on the street, in the house, in the culture, treated with respect as the givers of life, the ground of everyone’s being. But here I was in a small wood-panneled lift at the House of Lords with the Earl of Bessborough, 50 years my senior, and he pushed me violently into a corner, and plunged his hand down the front of my dress.

And then his wife invited me to their Christmas party. I did not go.

After a couple of years of this, I shrunk from their world and began to turn down every invitation that wasn’t directly related to my job. Like what? Well, when young oil man John Bryan came to town, one of the socialites I was forced to court, tried to bully me into taking him to a ball. I refused. He ended up with Fergie, the man caught by the papers licking her feet in 1992.

I grew used to being pimped out by older women met through my work life. Lord TK wants to have lunch with you. He wants you to call him. TK was a famous and powerful publisher and I was a writer. He was also forty years older than me and physically grotesque. Will he try to bully me into sex? Yes, she shrugged, as if I just had to suck it up and my choice whether I wanted to take the opportunity or not. Same with Earl Bessborough, I was warned by yet another society fixer. It was the price of admission and I needed his approval to get what I wanted.

I was hardly one degree of separation from those people.

I spent seven years getting rid of those headaches, writing and publishing a book. When I reemerged needing work, I went to New York, and my best friend there took me to a lunch with Ghislaine Maxwell, a small ladies lunch on the Upper East Side. All twenty women fawned over Ghislaine, she was the star. On that same trip, I was staying with a couple, the wife of which published a piece in the Daily Mail last weekend that she had had Ghislaine and Epstein to dinner in Palm Beach with Trump and Melania. I paraphrase, “there have always been men like that”.

Yeah, no.

So when Trump tells Marjorie Taylor Greene that the release of all the Epstein papers would destroy his friends, well, if I, one of the most deliberately hidden people on earth are so close, no wonder Trump and Howard Lutnick are seen as intimates. Did they personally eat babies? No. They did not. They aren’t in the rape of preteens or even teens files. They weren’t emailing about pizza and grape soda and cream cheese and jerky. In fact, Trump turned in Epstein, and clearly Epstein knew it and was taking revenge with Michael Wolf, easily the skeeziest American journalist alive. And ….Steve Bannon, clearly angry at being fired from the White House.

Here’s Roger Avary director, producer, Academy Award screenwriter of Pulp Fiction:

The stories about Zorro ranch are starting to trickle out - that’s where Hollywood did their worst, and it was far worse that the vile Sean Combs who should rot in jail for the rest of his life. That was a place of torture, ritual abuse, murder and cannibalism. Here’s a young man describing Tom Hank’s involvement. Hank’s cruelty is broadcast ceaselessly by victims. He is still escaping retribution.

Zorro did not shut down when Epstein was arrested, or when he died. It’s still in operation, and it was purchased recently by an anonymous LLC, revealed this week to be a Texas politician. Two young girls, at least, are rumoured to be buried up there, and last week, bulldozers and backhoes arrived. This is where Hollywood would go for its most depraved routs.

Hollywood people in the files include Woody Allan, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo de Caprio, Bruce Willis, David Copperfield, Kevin Spacey, Mick Jagger, Chris Tucker, Naomi Campbell, Cameron Diaz, Diana Ross, Steve Tisch, Casey Wasserman, Soon-Yi Previn. Many of these individuals have been credibly accused of predation. Not proven. Not yet.

They polluted our culture. They destroyed it. Why is everything so dark and violent? I can’t even read fiction anymore. Film and TV? It is depraved. They have erased the light. They, via their mortal sins have cut themselves off from the divine, and to survive, to live, they must take our innocents. And our innocence. They can’t create. They can only steal, mimic, lie, destroy.

Robert Maxwell published textbooks; he owned MacMillan, the dominant textbook company for the past 100 years. Even our textbooks are covered with the blood of children and what we teach children is corrupted by the most evil people who ever lived. Three generations of young women had their sexuality shaped by the filth that is Leslie Wexner. Why is he not in jail? The evidence against him is mountainous.

Every profession is led by people who eat babies, who torture and rape little children, whose least revolting sin is violently raping 15 year olds.

“Last night I received a flash drive containing the complete list of files belonging to Jeffrey Epstein. Everything is there: every billionaire, every campaign donor, every single person. Now let me explain why you haven’t heard anything about this in the media. Because they are all in there. They will do everything to prevent these documents from being made public. Epstein was far more than just a pedophile; he was an intelligence asset. He was part of a blackmail operation used to control billionaires, politicians, and world leaders. If this ever sees the light of day, they system as we know it will collapse. The public has a right to see the truth and I am not afraid to share it.” Rep Thomas Massie, Wednesday, February 11.

Are we still wondering why the kids hate their culture and themselves so much? They’ve been educated by Luciferian cannibals who rape, torture, kill and eat children. Why are the most broken on the streets? They have been broken by the culture they built around us, vile, with grotesque sexuality, and without a glimmer of spirit, light, hope, virtuous action. Because the cult’s only hope is immortality, which was why Epstein was playing around with DNA, aborted babies in labs. The Royal Secret of 33rd degree Masonry is that if you sacrifice babies you get immortality or long life or something stupid and cruel. If the people who run our world do this, what do the broken on the streets have to live for? All they see is cruelty and violence.

Ginger Breggin - we owe a lot to Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin - sent me data on the Gate Program last week. We communicate, weirdly, via TikTok. The Breggins published the first real compendium of our tormentors, right at the beginning of the “pandemic”. They have been heroic in taking on the medical establishment and Pharma, both in Congressional hearings and in many books, like Talking Back to Prozac. They have a weekly radio show on America Out Loud. They are fearless and relentless.

The Gate program triggered something in me and I told her my brothers and I tested very high when we were pre-teens and my parents were summoned to our school. The Principal was also the local Anglican Minister, and they all decided no special treatment. I would have private Latin lessons. That was it.

My father was ring-fenced by his Christianity. Born into the bloodlines, he is descended from everybody, from Washington, and Churchill and Princess Diana and the Hanovers, from many of the northern, non-slave owner signers of the Declaration of Independence, and (this stuck) the great prelates of the Founding. His family too is one of the names of the founders of Skull and Bones. I think he knew something of what was going on. I don’t know how much he knew. He was the life of every party, affable as hell, but he had no close male friends in his class, refused hunting trips and golf games and grand lunches in grand mahogany-clad clubs. When my mother was predated by Ewan Cameron for the second time, he dragged us into the country so Cameron could not get at her - Cameron wrote my mother love letters - and when I got too damned popular in Montreal as a teen, he dragged us out to the west coast where there were no high-level predators. We weren’t sent to ‘special programs’. We were protected. I don’t know how many opportunities he turned down in his life, but certainly because of him, I was able to look at the world I was in, and beat a strategic retreat, turning away from the heights of journalism for a more connected, good life.

That’s the first job of parents now. Now that we know the culture is not only sick, but geared to sickening us, to ruin.

I think we need hunting parties. I think we need to get really really adult, and take them on. The churches are polluted by them deliberately, as this witness describes. We have no one but ourselves. According to dozens of reports, there are only 10,000 of these people operating in the world. Unfortunately, they own and control everything. Instead of going to war for them, to make more money for them, we should go to war on them, on the high-level Masons, the filthy extractive members of the Jewish faith who think we are cattle bred to serve them, on the Round Table and the 13 aristocratic families of Europe. On the bad actors in the Middle East who use us as their army. On the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers. On the market movers. Let them feel their days are numbered.

In Christianity, all authority is given to us, on this earth, through the sacrifice of Christ. Any demonic force these abject vicious losers conjure up in the blood rituals is easily beaten off by any Christian, where Christ has taken up resident in his or her heart. This is our world, not theirs, and it is only because we have not been able to see their workings, that we have not been able to fix it. Last week I listened to the testimony of a man, in law enforcement, who was inducted into the Luciferian cult, got everything he wanted. He was asked to get rid of, via magic, a woman’s competitor at her business.

$10,000, he said.

She’s a Christian, the woman said.

I’ll do it for free, he said.

But he couldn’t. Finally, he said he was visited by Satan and told to stand down. She was a Christian, she was off limits.

Expect the next months to be rolling revelations of everything they have done.

Everything.

One last thing. I meant to write about the financial crimes and the corruption of our system that the Epstein files reveal. Absurdistan is principally interested in the Trump/Bessent/Lutnik re-wiring of our financial system.

There has been much discussion about goyim, Jews and “how Jews make money”. Putting aside the whole distasteful ‘goyim’ or human cattle slurs, which is about what you would expect from these subhumans, what Epstein and his ghastly friends were doing to our financial system, starting in the early 80’s, was financializing it. Which meant that the money did not come from production, it came from trading and gambling. That apparently was Epstein’s talent. He could see the big picture.

“Vis:

In a 2009 email discussing finances with Roger Schanks, Epstein wrote: “This is the way the Jew make money … let the goyim deal in the real world.” He was talking of “selling short shipping futures” (betting on future freight rates and laying off risks). The implication here is that the struggles of capitalism are for lesser humans and people like Epstein get to enjoy easy money. He basically lived up to every antisemitic trope: every negative stereotype associated with Jews was embodied by this man.

Essentially what Epstein and his slimy cohorts did, including the WASPS at Morgan Stanley, was load the costs onto productive labor, grinding down their profits and earnings, and the earnings of their employees over time. That means anyone lucky enough to get into the market thrives. Anyone working in the real economy, unless public sector, doesn’t. For example, in my region, productive activity has been largely shuttered by the environmental junta. What replaced that is international crime, money laundering and buildings filled with lawyers and accountants hiding, shifting and trading money around. And debt. Lots and lots and lots of debt.

That, obviously, must change and Trump’s team is the only team in government that recognizes it. At least in western democracies.

There’s no left versus right. It’s us against them. I expect women, feminist and not, to freaking well step up to a real battle. They are eating babies.

Rescuing them is on us.

