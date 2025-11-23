Their Satanic Majesties Roar. MAGA bites back.

The United States is caught in the throes of a Marxist Revolution, British-run, Globalist-financed, in a centuries-old progression of events that will destroy peace, prosperity, and independence. The goal is as it always is. A defeated peasantry, serving them.

Apologies for the roughness of my voice in this one, I seem to have a cold. Also, do listen to the Promethean Action video below. Barbara Boyd is 95, a former newscaster, and greatly to be admired for her grit, strength and astonishing brain.

Twenty thousand of you are listening to the podcast of Saturday’s piece which is fantastic, and encourages me to continue. I want you to know that Absurdistan is becoming solidly successful, with 50,000 reads of each piece at minimum rising throughout the week, reaching as many as 120,000 over time. This is a substantial readership found only at outlets like the Guardian and Atlantic. And y’all are very very smart. Chat GPT did an analysis just because I was asking about readership across the big magazines and newspapers. Many of you have advanced degrees, and are professionals as in MD, PE or PEngs., many politicians, a substantial proportion are local, which makes sense. Pretty much half male and half female. 90% are American, which also makes sense because America is my subject and darling. I am Canadian by birth, but American by heritage - both sides of my family settled the Connecticut River Valley in the 1630’s, the River Colony. And right now, Canada is so distressing I can barely think about it, much less write about it as anything more than a cautionary tale.

Sorry for the complexity of this piece, but the anti-Semitic fever needed excavation and analysis. I really do think the people of the world have one enemy and that is modelled by people like Mark Carney, the oligopolists in the States, and the World Economic Forum. Not the Jews, the Russians, the Ukranians or the Palestinians or any of the wars past or present. They must be brought to heel.

Welcome to Absurdistan is reader-supported. I am so grateful for all of you, your comments and support. You can subscribe for free or buy a cheap annual subscription here.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024.

The Green Book, a collection of her essays on the environmental junta will be published in November 2025.

I’m starting to think Candace Owens is right. I’d dismissed her investigation of Charlie Kirk’s death and assignment of blame to “the Jews”, as temporary post-partum psychosis and cut her some slack. But a reader, a former nun, whose maturity I respect, sent me back to her, and damn it if Candace isn’t making sense. Not about “the Jews”, necessarily, but ….

First of all, I suspect most, if not all assassinations and many mass shootings are shadow government-run. From the beginning, from JFK, even further back, researchers have seen the dread hand of the murderous psychopaths embedded within power, killing other presidents, including Lincoln. Everything I’ve read on JFK points to collusion between government and non-government actors. As to the actual shooters, I point you to the work of William Ramsey, a California lawyer with one of the most popular podcasts around, consistently in the top 5%, who has excavated the MKUltra assassination theory, interviewing dozens of researchers, including me, about their specific knowledge. So before you dismiss me, spend a few hours with him. MKUltra may not have surfaced fully into the mainstream, but trust me, hundreds of millions know about its malignancies and see its hand everywhere.

The unifying theory taking shape:

MKUltra is a program which, among many other developed and successful experiments, discovered how to find and seduce an unbalanced furry trans college kid and turn him into their designated assassin. It’s not even hard. Why do they do it? Because chaos suits their agenda. School shootings suit the agenda. Disruption, fear, runaway media hysteria is their drug of choice. Why else? Because some people - Charlie Kirk - are making too much headway. Because the victim is flouting or threatening their power in a substantive way.

Epstein was certainly assassinated, I think by MI6. Only 16% of us think he committed suicide; everyone knows “they” did it and got away with it. Again. To me, the murder has all the signs of an MI6 operation and it was done primarily to protect that bloated fool, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. I think the global shadow government prefers substantive assassinations are done by out-of-country operatives, like the mysterious Egyptians whose government military plane Candace discovered taking off from Utah the day of Kirk’s assassination and landing in Wilmington, Delaware. The “Egyptians” then visited a building in Wilmington where independent contractors, the FBI, Secret Service and DEA have offices so they can meet in secret. Trump’s team may be in power, but they aren’t all the way in power. Not even close.

If you are not allowed to criticize the Jews or the Muslims, it’s a psy-op:

What we have seen in the past weeks is the attempt to seed fear, chaos, terror in a rear guard action against MAGA. On the one hand, killing a gorgeous young husband and father in plain sight, on the other electing a freaking child communist in the most important city in the world. The Epstein file release is burning across short-form videos with young citizen journalists; thousands are reading and analyzing the disgusting behaviour of our elites. Was Trump involved is the principal question. Again, sowing distrust and fear.

Link: https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-monday-brief-british-intelligence-lures-the-young-to-kill-trumps-revolution-november-17-2025/

Losing Gen Z to right-of-center populism would be catastrophic for globalist plans. And the populist right is rising in Europe. So expect more confusion, more chaos, more shocks. At this point, if it disturbs your equilibrium, it’s a psy-op. Peace and prosperity are the enemy of this gang. Everyone wants it. They prevent it. Not us. It was never us.

Sorry for the sound quality on this, but it’s great

I mean, come on, if MAGA and the young in the evangelical church were beginning to turn against the endless wars and disruptions caused by the Israeli/Jihadi fight, and the youth especially, represented by Kirk, were starting to say, hang on a minute, why do we spend all this time and energy and treasure on this part of the world where all they contribute to us is pain, fear and the loss of insane amounts of money?

The response of the murderous psychopaths? Let’s kill one of them and launch the mother of all propaganda campaigns calling everyone anti-Semitic. Simple logic.

Naomi Wolf and her husband indicated last night, that right after October 7th, massive amounts of money was paid to influencers to spike anti-semitism across the socials. First you create anti-semitism, and then you accuse everyone of anti-semitism, and presto! Chaos.

Richard Poe, among other researchers, identifies the hand behind these actions as the British, courtesy of MI6 and GCHQ, who have all the skills. The British oligarchy, the City of London, in bed with their secret services, have been, he believes, for two centuries and counting seeding revolution and chaos in every country, in order to maintain their dominance of the financial markets. The British, he says, created the Muslim Brotherhood and the jihadi movement in order to profit off war and oil in the Mideast. All that money western nations send to the ME is harvested by the globalist gang. The Ukraine war, too, is yet another attempt of the British to destroy Russia, something they have been doing for centuries, and of course and always to loot America’s public funds. Little wonder “the Anglo-Saxon” is the term used to delineate evil in Russia. Yes, of course elements of the Jewish community are all in, and of course it is coordinated across all intelligence agencies most importantly, the CIA. But the British invented it. They are the GOAT.

Poe’s book is called How the English Invented Communism and Blamed it on the Jews. This makes sense to me just on an intuitive or personal level. I have had two Jewish boyfriends, countless Jewish friends and co-workers and I don’t see it. What I do see is Whitehall, the City, the complex, reductive, frigid, grasping mind of the British aristocrat/banker scum bent on maintaining surreptitious financial dominance by screwing everyone and, on top of it, addicting everyone to their drugs. Jews are far too emotional to bring down the world. My lot - and I can go back to Maud of Inglerica and the Hanovers in the 8th century - aren’t. We are murderous, primitive, subtle and calculating beyond any other skein of people on earth. They train emotion out of us starting at the age of 8. Those layers of complex manners aren’t meant just to exclude, they are to mask and tame lethality. Read Peter Ackroyd’s Foundation. Game of Thrones is based on Ackroyd’s meticulous chronicling of the mind-blowing violence of the early British Isles.

In any case, Poe’s analysis, his careful tracing of British actions through the Russian Revolution, the French Revolution, their fight on behalf of the Confederacy, is convincing. It was the British and Churchill, after they engineered the catastrophic Russian Revolution, who decided to blame communism on the Jews. Martin Gilbert, Winston’s official biographer details Winston’s actions during the Russian/Japanese War, then the 1905 Russian civil war, chapter and verse proving British guilt. It was MI6 and GCHQ who first published the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. It was MI6 and GCHQ who gave Hitler his ideas.

Poe’s new book, released in a couple of weeks, is about the British assassination of Lincoln. MKUltra and mind control, after all, originated in Britain, through the Fabians and the Tavistock Clinic, who invented the system of mass mind control we all labor under (with contributions from Hitler’s lovely psychopaths.)

The following are the questions Tucker, Owens, Charlie Kirk, are and were starting to ask. And these are reasonable questions. Why the deafening and admit it, boring, wearying, and endlessly whining, Israeli propaganda? Why the endless endless wars? Why the invasion of every white country by people who hate us, who are wildly uneducated and violent? I’m sick of it too. I’m sick of the Muslim thing, as is everyone else. A bunch of wittering idiots brought the Palestinian flag into a football match this week and the whole damned stadium booed them out. Jake Lang, a Senate candidate in Michigan decided to take a car through Dearborn, Michigan, with a bullhorn, then attend a meeting and tell the assembled Muslim councillors that we white people are aware that they are required by their “faith’“ to lie to the infidel and while wearing suits and pretending to be American, they plan to take as much of America as possible, and turn into one of their ghastly prison camps practising FGM and treating women like dogs. The bikers are swarming Dearborn this week, flying the flag of Christianity.

I swear, every time I see a woman in a chador I want to scream “This is Canada, you blithering moron. Take it off or get the fuck out.” I don’t care if its Islamophobic. This is our country. We have norms, values and we want them respected. I don’t care if this makes me “far right”. Anyone sensible is far-right now. Anyone else is on the take, paid by the system, in bed with the system, looking to profit by the system.

There is so much surreptitious CAIR and Muslim Brotherhood activity in Texas, Governor Greg Abbot just outlawed both organizations, deeming them transnational criminal terrorist operations. Public opinion has turned against the whole lot of them. Shut up and go away. Preferably back to your own countries, fix them and stop feeding on us. There were so many foreigners found to be on SNAP benefits, removing them would vitiate Walmart’s profits.

We’re sick of Gaza, sick of Ukraine, sick of the Drug Lords of Mexico, Asia and Venezuela preying on us. The drug war is British in origin too. I’ve written several times about the British addicting tens of millions of Chinese to opium. All those massive palaces we peons can visit in the English countryside, gaping in awe at the accumulated wealth, were built on the lives of ruined Chinese. So, they rinsed and repeated. The Chinese imitated them. Ruin people with drugs and they become easy to harvest and control. Along came Big Pharma which does the same thing: make us sick, keep us sick, take all our money.

We are coming up to a massive, world-wide tipping point. We’re starting to recognize that this has been foisted upon us, right and left. The invasion of our countries, the constant political chaos and fear, the drugs everywhere, the breaking of families, the breaking of health, isn’t ‘normal’. It’s engineered.

We are sick of manufactured chaos, sick of globalization, sick of the perverts running far too many things. We’re sick of the sexual assault of children. We are so horrified by the 350,000 missing children lost during “Biden’s” term, we cannot take it properly on board. How could this happen and why does no one care? We are sick of human trafficking, we’re sick of the drugged up human refuse on the streets, we are sick of our food being poisoned and of the medical system being a rapacious, death-dealing anti-compassionate black hole of all our money. The touted Obamacare was a scam, a wholesale gifting of trillions of public money to the insurance companies. For everyone else it was another massive government taking.

Trump wants it stopped. Trump wants Big Pharma and Big Food deconstructed.

Enough of the drug scourge. Why the hell did we put up with it for decades? Why was nothing done? Why the hell did the Supreme Court, and all the courts, take so long?

Gen Z in Mexico are also sick to death of the cartels and stormed the Presidential Palace in Mexico City last Saturday. Their government is cartel controlled and they know it.

This is Why They Do It

They engineer these catastrophes to fleece us.

Example 1:

Mark Carney, the echt banker of all bankers, a primary agent of the globalist controllers, just delivered a federal budget which runs up the biggest deficit in history which also takes over three main sectors of the economy: energy, housing and AI. All three of these sectors are better, cheaper, faster developed by the private market. Further in the private market, actual Canadians would profit, rather than the government parasites that feed on us, maxing out every budget, stealing everything they can. The theft in the Liberal-run government of Canada is out of control, rarely investigated, and when investigated, sloughed off and ignored. Tens of millions go missing, hundreds of millions. None of this money is recovered.

After which Carney swanned off to the north of British Columbia to announce the ground-breaking of an LNG depot, which Canadians have wanted for DECADES, and which was stopped because of “green” and “climate”, Carney’s last grift. Carney announced that the plant would be built in Korea and shipped over. It would be financed by Saudis. Cutting Canadians out of both manufacture and financing.

The Koreans are master builders in this area, I realize, but courtesy of the green agenda promoted by the British establishment, the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, embodied in Mark Carney, destroyed our industrial base. Developing anything - a housing development, a factory, a town, a mine, ranching, farming - in western Canada is almost impossible, the regulations bankrupting beyond imagining. If you manage to build something, the government supervises your every move, and, as demonstrated by the heart-breaking ostrich kill earlier this month, is wicked in the extreme. To build anything that isn’t frankly criminal and protected through bribery well, it doesn’t happen.

What does happen is this: one of our Olympic champions, Ryan Wedding, was just this week indicted for importing 60 tons of cocaine into the country.

His Toronto lawyer was charged with ordering dozens of sophisticated assassinations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

This is classic deliberate British-led oligarchical debasement of both economy and people. We can’t build or finance anything. We can murder and we can sell drugs. That is what globalists have done to Canada.

Example 2:

In an essay on the Promethean website, Robert Ingraham fleshes out how the British Imperium acted to stunt and enslave their colonists.

“In 1630 John Winthrop led a flotilla of ten ships and 800 passengers into Boston Harbor. In 1642, Winthrop’s son, John Winthrop the Younger, organized the founding of “The Company of Undertakers for the Iron Works in New England.” Four years later, the New World’s first ironworks opened in Braintree, Massachusetts. The General Court promised the company a 20-year monopoly on iron production, provided it produced finished bar iron, and on the condition it would only be allowed to export that portion that was not needed for the economic development of New England.”

The business flourished. By “1650, American colonists had established one of the most advanced iron manufacturing industries in the world, producing finished goods for domestic usage, on land that only 20 years earlier had been utter wilderness.”

Both my parents’ ancestors arrived in the Winthrop flotilla and both moved to the River Colony in Connecticut. Those colonies grew from nothing to thunderous success because of the ingenuity and creativity of those few people. That creativity writes Ingraham, was closely aligned with and inspired by the Puritan closeness with God. Man, above all, was directed to be productive, independent. John Robinson, their spiritual guide, distinguished the creative and productive nature of Man—the ability to create something new and beneficent—from the bestial impulses of the lower animals.

In that same sermon, Robinson linked this creative human nature—irrevocably—to the motivating emotion of agapē—love of God and love of our fellow Man, saying:

“To love God is to become godly, and to have the mind, after a sort, deified, ‘being made partakers of the divine nature’. . . He that loves not his brother whom he sees, how can he love God whom he sees not?. . . And so natural to Christians is this brotherly love as that the apostle makes account he need not write to the churches, to teach them that which God taught them so many ways. . . to love as we ought, is a very happy thing, wherein we resemble God.”

Popular history has done its best to harden modern hearts against these few thousand souls. But they were shining examples of what was possible.

And then, the Crown stepped in.

One hundred years. They had a mere century without the foulness of these people and they created the base of the most successful country the world has ever seen. And for the next 100, they built their Revolution. As Ingraham makes clear, the goal of the British was worse than impoverishing and limiting the productivity of the settlers. It was to enslave them.

Four hundred years later, all through the heartlands of Canada and the U.S., we are sharply, viciously limited in what we can do and build. This was effected throughUN templates of green regulation dropped in everywhere without our consent or knowledge, climate regulation, and fierce government control. We eke out our lives, the lower 80% of us. Making do, begging for grunt jobs, or working in the pay of scum like Mark Carney who is selling us out as fast as he can make deals abroad. He is serving his paymasters, those he has served for decades as an international banker. Wherever Carney goes, he lands the costs on us, the benefits going to the oligarchy.

The Marxist revolution we are experiencing, the marching in the streets, the fights, the rapes and murders by Muslims of women and children, the sexual assaults, the mass migration, all the pains of modern life were invented, planned and introduced by the richest families in the world in order to enslave and impoverish us. The Jews and the Muslims are just their tools. The confusion of the young is deliberate. The sexual perversion of the elites is meant to disgust and dishearten us.

They are stripping us of our most treasured capabilities and talents, our creativity, our productivity, our inventiveness and problem-solving. The Oligarchical drive to reduce us to slaves and serfs and clients of a massive AI-driven state, where all agency and independence is taken from us, is the battle of the age.

We have an enemy. We see it clearly. MAGA will kill it like St. George did the dragon. I know it will. What better thing to do? I mean seriously, this is the only game worth playing. Let’s roll.

Share

Sorry for the complexity of this, but the anti-Semitic fever needed excavation and analysis. I really do think the people of the world have one enemy and that is modelled by people like Mark Carney, the oligopolists in the States, and the World Economic Forum. Not the Jews, the Russians, the Ukranians or the Palestinians or any of the wars past or present. They must be brought to heel.

Welcome to Absurdistan is reader-supported. I am so grateful for all of you, your comments and support. You can subscribe for free or buy a cheap annual subscription here.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024.

The Green Book, a collection of her essays on the environmental junta will be published in November 2025.