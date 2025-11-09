The U.N. and Its Staff are A Plague on the Earth's People

(Text below)

I promised a piece about the new culture rising this week, but this horror landed on my doorstep, and since it is my region, I have deep roots here, know something about the Cowichan band and have visited them, I had to write about it.

Next week, much more hopeful, though I maintain, the more we know, the less likely this evil will prevails.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post

The best bakery where I live has a cashbox on the counter with a big red unmissable LAND BACK pasted onto its lid. The owners are kids of friends of ours, all are proper socialists, but the parents cannot argue the case with the kids because the latter will silently get up and leave the room. No discussion permitted, your thinking is corrupted and not worthy of notice is the message. In schools here, the nobility and victimization of the Indian are taught in every grade, in every class and discipline. An entirely manufactured history is proffered. Indigenous art and culture is worshipped and promoted and any Indian who ventures into ‘white’ culture is immediately treated as a junior Messiah and welcomed with open arms. They are considered a morally superior race, with superior relationships to the land, and are therefore elevated above us.

Now formally. Thanks to my province - British Columbia - being the first in the world to formally recognize the United Nations Declarations on Indigenous People, we have as of this week, elevated indigenous rights above everyone and everything else.

Never mind the fact that, when we arrived, Indians did not have the wheel, eating regularly was not guaranteed, they kept slaves, they were at constant war with each other. Every single tribe and band in North, South and Central America practiced human sacrifice. One of the reasons indigenous peoples accepted Christianity readily was so that they did not live under the perpetual fear of losing a baby to some shamanic ritual for war or the hunt. In northern Ontario, the Ojibwa had a rite - Wendigo - which was the human ghoul created from eating human flesh who patrolled the forests, wailing and craving human meat. Some of the rituals I have read described…..shattering.

The evidence of all this is overwhelming and nicely collected in this must-read book, meticulously sourced and frankly irrefutable. All this rubbish about living on stolen land? A filthy Marxist lie from beginning to end.

A filthy lie, which like all Marxist lies, is deeply destructive of the public good. And which brings conflict, disarray and bankruptcy. This is true of all the U.N.’s programs. Worked on for decades, the staff insinuate a new form of law into sovereign countries, and their facsimiles, socialists educated by us, work to codify and then enforce them. It takes decades. They don’t care, their salaries and benefits are lush, and paid by us.

Thursday, Ursula Von Der Leyen, head of the E. U., down in Brazil for COP 30, demanded $1.3 trillion to fight “climate change”, which is not happening. Even the IPCC has backed off its projections, but the program, once entrained, is ruthless and as the Telegraph reported this week, causes starvation. They don’t care. They never admit wrong.==The temptation of the power to reorder lives, the cascade of tax money is simply too great

If Climate Change regulation ever lands, prepare to live like your great great great grandparents. It will kill growth, progress and every good thing. The U.N. is a great rolling Principality of Evil, a War Machine.

UNDRIP - the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples - made its first formal appearance this week.

After 500 tortuous days in court, the longest court case in history, costing tens of millions with both sides of the argument funded by the taxpayer, the Cowichan tribe has been given a hunk of land, worth several hundred million dollars, filled with houses, businesses, industrial production, smack in the middle of a booming urban centre. The next day, one bank pulled a hundred million dollar loan for one business, and a property owner - a blueberry farmer - who has owned his land since the 1970’s had his mortgage renewal turned down.

This is what they want

Yesterday, an Indian band claimed the entire city of Kamloops and lodged suit. Expect the rest of the province to be so treated. We have no idea how many more of these suits lie in waiting. Again, the taxpayer pays for all of it. every cent. Both sides of the case. And has no representation in the case. None.

You own land here, buster? Oh no, you don’t. The hundreds of thousands you have paid in mortgage, the tens of thousands you earned over a decade or more of saving and brutal hard work? VOID!!!!!

All the improvements? NOT YOURS!!!!

Canadian intelligentsia, as is its practice, ties itself up in knots explaining that this doesn’t mean what it actually means.

But:

The judge in the case is essentially stating that since 110% of British Columbia has been claimed by one tribe or other, all property rights in British Columbia could be cancelled.

The judiciary that created this mess - who were, in part, trained by the United Nations staff, - ought to be disbarred across the board, as agents of a foreign government. The worst people have insinuated themselves into that profession and they are filled with hate. The decision could destroy the economic health of the province, its people, and most especially its Indians.

British Columbia is twice the size of Texas and, given its immense resource wealth, has the potential of being five times as prosperous. We have ten biogeoclimatic zones — this is evidence of resource wealth of every conceivable kind. The economy of Texas is bigger than the economy of Canada. British Columbia’s economy could be twice the size of the economy of Canada within a generation. It is now 15% of the size of Texas and Canada. This monstrous thing, this abomination, along with all the rest of the U.N.’s poison, stops all development.

Let’s look at the people upon whom this bounty has ben gifted and imagine just what they might do with it.

The Cowichan tribe, winners of this battle - claim this land because 150 years ago they used these acres as a summer camp and fishing ground. At the time, the Cowichan numbered about 29,000 souls, more than 9,000 of whom were slaves. The actual Cowichan reserve is located about fifty miles west, as the crow flies, and a four hour car and ferry trip to Richmond where the summer camp once was. They probably spent a month a year there, maximum, when the salmon were running. Their actual reserve is located just across the train tracks from a bustling commercial center, Duncan, filled with big box stores, several hundred local businesses big and small, and a collection of houses, all pretty much in good order.

Drive onto the Cowichan reserve as I have with a band member/friend. Twice.

NIGHTMARE. The houses on the reserve, built with government grants, are literally crumbling. They were built without damp proofing because native “rights” mean they don’t have to follow building regs. They had no money to fix the houses. The filth, the garbage, the houses filled with clobber from said big box stores, the flagrant lack of democracy, the persecution of the other families by the family in power….the whoring out of young women because they can’t get a job, because Indian time, Indian patterns of life and Indian rights mean you don’t have to conform to white man’s ways.

Discipline, by the way, as one of the secrets to human life, is not a “white” trait; it is the primary human tool. But no. If you don’t conform to what socialists have taught is Indian culture, you are excised, kicked out, your stipend cancelled. Cue pregnancy, drug addiction, alcoholism, because that’s all that’s left. Depression radiates from those reserves because not one Indian has any hope for the future. Other than feeding off the white man. Self-determination? They have none. Agency? None.

The only houses that are spiffed up are the houses belonging to the chief and the relatives of the chief. In front of those houses, gleaming $100,000 trucks. All the money is held and spent by them. There are often over one hundred people in one Cowichan family. And if the chief is a relative, financially you are in luck. For the other families, cash is parcelled out to those who grovel and plead. It is a vicious circle and the conflict within the band is endless.

Canada spends $75 billion a year on its Indians. In a northern reserve where one of my young cousins taught for years, teenagers routinely kill themselves; five a year for a while, because their lives are filled with despair. Despite that money, there is no road out of that reserve, because they live as they have been taught by socialist educators, a more virtuous way of life, without the modern world.

Just south of this band lies the Ring of Fire, a resource so rich, it could power Mars. Shuttered by commie politicians because “green”. That resource could give those kids hope.

That’s what they have done to us, this concatenation of vicious fools in the judiciary, education and government. They destroy the future.

In front of the not-chief houses on the Cowichan reserve, subsiding because of rot and mildew, rusted out bangers, with flat tires. If they are lucky. The uncle of this friend of mine had to hitchhike sixty miles to the nearest cancer center for treatment.

This is true of every single reserve I have been on. Every. Single. One. No exceptions.

Ok, there are exceptions. Pretend I am saying this next really slowly. Because this is the way to break through the oppression, the destruction, the misery. The ONLY WAY.

But first, let me explain my POV! Jamie’s and my family holds four native bands; we are pioneer stock and this is common. My family’s first encounter with natives was my first ancestor buying his farm for four overcoats in 1657 in the Connecticut River Valley. His great great great great etc grandson married into the Mohawk and became a furious advocate for native rights after the Revolution. My great grandmother grew up with the Mohawk on the Grand River in Ontario, and her cousin was Pauline Johnson, Canada’s famed Mohawk poet. Pauline was celebrated across the known world, hosted by royalty, but when she fell ill with breast cancer the second time, it was her white cousin and her friends who took her in - Pauline, despite her fame, was broke - fed her, housed her, nursed her, buried her, and raised a statue to her in Stanley Park.

Nor was my great grandmother a hippie outlier. She was society. She was descended from two great aristocratic families, and all the northern founders of the American Republic. She founded the Vancouver General Hospital in a tent with her friends from church, and she was President of the Canadian Club for women. What she said and did was modelled. At that time, natives were being slowly integrated, with difficulty, but slowly, carefully, into the larger culture, learning basic skills of how to live with all the benefits of not starving seasonally, not living in tents, not dying of sepsis, or TB, to learn, to build, to grow healthy families, to not have to throw your babies into the fire to propitiate some dread god. We did not discriminate against them. We loved them. We married them.

My great grandmother’s daughter married into the Blackfoot.

Jamie’s family tells the same story. Growing integration and respect.

Everything taught in Canada’s schools is a blistering lie.

Ok, back to the handful of healthy reserves.

When a band or tribe has an enlightened chief and a resource it can exploit, and it engages in something called capitalism — without the involvement of the slimy, dishonest, thieving, influence of the Indian business, Marxist and environmental activists, and the U.N., which is almost exclusively filled with grifting, white upper-middle-class lawyers and bureaucrats who feed on this people — the bands thrive.

We pay for their persecution, every red cent. Much of the seventy-five billion a year goes into supporting the white people who feed on the Indians. The Indian business is so lucrative, there is a class of people called Pretendians, who claim native status and try to cash in. Very little of it gets to the Indians, vis the state of play on every reserve. The reason these reserves are so desperate is because of grinding poverty. All the money meant for them is stolen by bureaucrats and contractors, who bribe the chiefs. And these conscienceless thieves use our money to conflict, confuse, complicate and propagandize the young and weak-minded.

I have talked to several of the Indian chiefs who are raising up their people, both in Canada and the U.S.. I have been on one of those reserves, slept on the reserve, ate on the reserve, and spent six hours in conference on that reserve. On those reserves, do you know what makes them proud? That their kids have a chance, have a reason to get themselves educated because with the resource, they have a future.

On those reserves? Hope.

On the Cowichan reserve? Despair. Legalism. Suing the government for other people’s wealth is the only recourse. And in order to gear yourself up for the decades-long battle, you have to develop a raging hate for white people.

Let’s look at the actual words of the actual FOOL who caused this and who should be disbarred and exiled.

Oh well, when it’s sold….its value is already nothing, you absolute moron.

If you like obfuscation, however, here’s one real estate lawyer explaining why this decision is nothing. No one’s property will be taken away, and it will take another 500 days in court to find out what it all really means, because so much has yet to be determined…..I mean come on. This is the state of intellectual discourse in Canada. It is weak, it is stupid, it is dishonest, it is deliberately obfuscated. It is a society lying to itself while its foundations are eaten away with dishonesty, preening, and sentiment.

The very day after this interview, the bank began pulling loans.

Canada has, for the past 25 years and counting, labored under a relentless propaganda campaign about its treatment of the Canadian Indian. Every new revelation is a psy-op. Courtesy of the Down Town East Side in Vancouver, created by an American socialist who arduously worked for years to create a pit of despair for the addict, alcoholic and mad in a part of Vancouver, native women began disappearing. It appeared they had been captured by a pig farmer, who raped them, murdered them and fed them to his pigs. This, it is now believed, was a place of ritual for Luciferians who sacrificed them to their ghastly and stupid god and involved some high-ranking participants.

Subsequently, it appeared that native women, hitchhiking on Canada’s massive highways, were also vanishing.

More tens of millions spent on a useless “commission”, which solved nothing.

What were native women doing in the Downtown East Side and hitchhiking at night on the TransCanada Highway? Whoring. Wby? Because they were desperate. And, addicted. Despite that $75 billion spent on natives every year, they were desperate.

And, after tens of millions spent”investigating”, it turned out that most of the murders were committed by native men, also desperate, angry alcoholic. The misery inflicted on Indians by the conscienceless, wicked bureaucrats and U.N. factotums is far far more than any Trail of Tears. Multiply the Trail of Tears by 10,000. In the developing world, the United Nations, because “green”, have driven 30,000,000 indigenous peoples off their lands.

No one at the United Nations is ever held to account. No one rights wrongs. Again, ten times the Trail of Tears committed by rich Ivy League boomers with lush salaries and offices at Turtle Bay.

With the aforesaid Marxist founder of the most desperate pit of broken humans in Canada, I toured a massive housing complex for Indian women, where they could live safely. It was unisex. No men. Their children ran through the halls. It was clean, it was not mildewed. There was food. There, white donors spent yet more millions to create a home from where they could, possibly, rise.

On the Downtown East Side, the Catholic Church has 168 missions to the desperate, a good 50% of whom are indigenous. Tens of millions are spent by taxpayers every year trying to lift up the catastrophically broken.

Socialist grifters have created a degraded culture. Stupid liberal foundations have paid for this misery. The United Nations created the false intellectual construct that allowed this tragedy. One hundred years ago, by the dawn of the 20th century, Indians had integrated enough to live in some kind of security, with families who had hope. Since then, they have been ruthlessly exploited by socialists in order to prosecute their goals of breaking the culture of Canada and the U.S.. They have been immured on reserves, with autocratic, corrupt “tribal” governments, without property rights, unable to rise. And they have been misused and exploited by the worst politics the world has ever created.

During the deeply repellent reign of Justin Trudeau, we were assaulted with a fiction that the Catholic run residential schools killed and buried hundreds of children. This lie rocketed around the world.

No human remains have been found. No one is allowed to excavate said “graves”. No children have been named as missing by any Indian family.

The Church and the schools kept meticulous records. The whole thing was a psy-op in order to convince ordinary Canadians that their heritage was cruel and they needed to pay up.

And now, we have been assaulted by the breakage of the most fundamental element of our prosperity, property rights. Now vitiated in British Columbia.

Given British Columbia’s prospects, no wonder the U.N. is all over us. The U.N. was devised by the Rockefellers as anti-growth. Climate Change, which is garbage thinking, is anti-growth. The abomination I know most about, the Food and Agriculture Organization - FAO - is anti-growth and is destroying fields, ranges and forests across the world, not to mention driving people from their ancestral lands. The U. N. has polluted the following sectors with its dishonest intellectual constructs: health, food, forestry, ranching, mining, Climate, endangered species, economic development, town and city development, diplomacy, and it presides over a foreign policy which creates conflict. It has not managed to deescalate one conflict. When Trump went to the United Nations, having resolved six wars across the world, he pointed out that he had had not one scintilla of help from the United Nations.

This is the solution:

If the 5,500 members of the Cowichan nation want the land in Richmond, they can pay for the improvements made over the past 100 years. I estimate them to be worth about $500,000,000. I bet the owners of that land would be happy to give it up for that.

In Kamloops, where the Indians have lodged suit, same bill.

So just as soon as the Rockefellers etc., can come up with that money, and the trillions it will cost to pay for the improvements on all the lands of British Columbia, the tribes can have those lands.

Till then?

Dream on. You just woke up the sleepiest most passive people in the world, the Canadian middle-class.

This isn’t law, this is collusion with a vicious political ideology which has devastated entire continents. Wherever it lands, it creates war, misery, ecological disaster, and generations of broken people.

Shut. It. Down.

