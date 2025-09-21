The Stupidification of Women; The Hate on Campus. Look No Further

Share

Esther or Jezebel: the choice is clear.

Women have finally got what they want, which as I understand it, is prominence on the world stage. In a manner they did not seek perhaps, but none the less, last week two images, two archetypes of behaviour leapt in front of us, impossible to ignore.

The one, Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika, with her doctorate and law degree, resplendent in beauty, swearing to continue his work, while somehow not collapsing in grief and shock. And another, the writer/memoirist/guru Elizabeth Gilbert publishing All the Way to the River, Love, Loss and Liberation, a piece of unmitigated garbage, which is the bitter dead end of Femlit and finding your damned self.

Gilbert, shaven headed, face pasted with a beatific grimace, is the Lady of Compassion, the Bodhisattva postponing her own enlightenment to bring other sentient beings along.

In contrast, Kirk is being identified as the fulfillment of the Esther Prophecy, given by Kim Clement, who predicted her arrival in 2011, and identified the advent of Trump around the same time. I tell ya, if you aren’t paying attention to the intellectual ferment in the evangelical community, you are missing half the sky. Btw, Esther prevents genocide.

While Kirk is mocked and scorned by the “mainstream”, Gilbert’s new memoir, All The Way to the River, received in the last ten days the usual Oprah fluffing, The Cut excerpt, New Yorker, New York Times reviews, etc., ad infinitum, which is to say lavish legacy attention, to which women in middle age, almost exclusively, heed. (And no one else.)

The book hinges around Gilbert’s decision to murder her partner, whose cancer and illness grew too much to bear. Rayaa, her “once in a million year” love, was dying too slow.

Gilbert, you certainly know, wrote Eat Pray Love which was a massive international bestseller made into a film with Julia Roberts, which was also very successful. During the Pray portion, Gilbert retreated to an ashram in India to worship a living sub-deity called The Mother. At the time I was still tangentially aware of life in the world of moderately successful upscale arty women from the mega-cities and I’d heard of the Mother and her clinging clanging worship sessions - Siddha Yoga - going round the Pilates and yoga studios and the upscale self-help programs. The Mother’s satsangs were guaranteed to put you into an ecstatic state where you fused with the divine. And then you’d heal. From the abuse of the Patriarchy.

During the Pray section, Gilbert had a series of intense moments, which - coupled with an earlier session on the bathroom floor where God told her to wash her face and go to bed - meant, to her, a great deal. Her “God” gave her direction and purpose, where before she was caught in an unhappy marriage, being apparently the breadwinner in that marriage with a husband who a) didn’t work, b) wanted her to buy more and more stuff and c) have a child.

This seems a poor choice for a husband, but never mind. Gilbert was successful in the New York world of publishing and magazines and much occupied with that pursuit, a business which I now suspect is financed by the drug trade and used to launder money. In that world where success is one in ten thousand, one hundred thousand, and where Gilbert experienced perhaps the biggest literary success of her generation. She became universally, ridiculously, excessively loved.

And embrace it she did. For the past 15 years, Gilbert has traveled the world, usually with a woman companion to keep her on the rails, dishing out nostrums and platitudes with relish meant to show you how to “find yourself” and “live your truth” to women searching for purpose. ‘Creativity’ or ‘art’ is now substituted for what women in the before times used to call service to their communities and families, which is now called slavery to the patriarchy.

The following is the progression of ‘evolving’ for modern left-of-center women, for whom finding a meaningful work is the number one priority, children being the last, as the below illustrates.

.

When the recognition of slim to no talent or at least un-sellable talent, is made and a future of grinding for multinationals is revealed, and spiritual enlightenment or Kundalini awakening seems out of reach, the desperation moves onto Democrat politics, and ends in middle-aged and elderly woman on the streets, face contorted in rage. Those women, a full 40% of whom are childless and family-less, spend their lives slogging away in some corporate or health or educational structure, becoming semi-insane. As an aside note, in my years-long investigation of voter fraud, many of the operators are women just like these below: middle-aged, put together, well dressed, polite, fully criminal.

In searching for your creativity - the highest good - you have to become fully aligned with your child self, your spiritual self, and that self becomes the most cherished part of you. Your intelligence, your executive function is demoted. Your creativity, your spirituality, then becomes fused to others whom you perceive being as weak as that child self you have elevated as spiritually superior. Women, it seems hardwired, must have people to care about. In the absence of family, it is the helpless to whom you assign your life.

Gilbert’s once-in-a-million-years love was a gay Syrian immigrant hairdresser with a history of heroin addiction and incarceration. No more victimish victim can be found.

For Gilbert's millions of acolytes, spiritual worth, meaning,creative power is found in allyship with the weak, with whom they fully identify. And meaning is also found in hysterical advocacy and fury on behalf of the weak. There is no thinking attached to any of this, no analysis, no study. Just intense emotionality.

Transexuals are the weakest, most fragile members of the educated world. In the rest of the known universe, economic migrants and Palestinians are the weakest and most fragile.

They are therefore elevated to worship status. And must be paid tribute and excused of all failing.

That’s it. That’s all you need to understand. It is no more complex than that.

Gilbert and her equal in this sentimental garbage thinking, Glennon Doyle - who also left her husband for a woman - are exemplars, leaders, avatars of this excessive emotionality, slaves to a pre-conscious existence, pre-Adamic awareness. Doyle is sentimental, childlike, her whispery whiny voice that of a barely sentient baby, is married to a woman soccer star who clearly enables this childish behaviour. She too has much to say about God and her faith.

Doyle and Gilbert are fully regressed. They identify so strongly with those who cannot function, the next step is hating anyone who doesn’t feel strongly enough, and attempts to plot - reasonably - out of the morass, showing agency, personal power.

The video below is a perfect visual illustration of the stupidity, venality, hatred and violence that lurk beneath the massive cohort of women left of center, feminist, and above all infuriated to the point of madness.

That fury, that frustration, that immolation of self in the other, without the governing of reason and will, is the reason for the extraordinary display of teachers and nurses celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk. Thousands so far. Women administrators at care homes in the dozens have had to be fired. How is this even possible? These are the people to whom we surrender our weakest? And they hate like this? Half of us? They hate half of humanity that much?

Of the 100,000 people identified so far as publically celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder, the largest cohort were teachers and college professors, followed by health care professionals.

In All the Way To the River. Gilbert literally immolated herself in a form of victim-worshiping, vitiating her energy, her fortune, and sanity in a kind of sloppy, childish, passionate relinquishment of self without any reason or sense or respect for the limitations of life. She finds herself at the denouement of this … thing … out in the park plotting the murder of said love object, substituting cancer drugs for opiates and once passed out she would cover Rayya’s body with fentanyl patches. For real. Because she is being eaten alive by toxic compassion, or as she calls it “a once in a million years love”.

As the 12 Step programs say, this is rock bottom. As Christ teaches, “By their fruits ye shall know them”. As earlier forms of religion show, the end result of a relationship with the demonic is that you experience unimaginable suffering upon which said demons feed.

Glennon Doyle, in spite of massive worldly success, a supposedly strong relationship with “God”, and finding her perfect love, found herself this year hospitalized for anorexia. Anorexia is literally eating yourself alive. In the old world, you perhaps would have eaten another human in a similar sacrifice, after having tattooed yourself in an orgy of pain and self-flagellation, all this in order to evoke a god to give you what you need.

Both women are demonstrating flat out demonic possession. Something against which the entire Judeo-Christian world fought for 2500 years, winning western civilization from the mire of primitivism, child sacrifice, cult promiscuity, human sacrifice, perpetual war of all against all, cannibalism as sacrament to the dread gods of old, “sacred” sexual prostitution, the harvest orgies, brutal tortures, vicious rulers, castration and torture, and again, more human sacrifice. Cultures gripped by madness. Babylon. This is not myth. It was real. All the old primitive cultures worshipped evil. And consumed themselves alive in fits of ecstasy. All indigenous cultures practiced human and child sacrifice. Until Abraham and Christ.

The new generations of evangelicals are facing demonic incursion straight on. And last week, Rabbi Jonathan Cahn published The Avatar, making that same claim, that the old bad gods are back.

And this is the thing. They cannot come back unless they are invited. You may not be aware of this, but it is basic theology. Christianity confers upon the believer all power in heaven and on earth in Christ’s name. Christianity which is built upon Judaism, drove out, exorcized, as Cahn says, the demonic hell of the pre-Adamic world, so evil that God sent the flood. On earth, believe it or not, humans - and not anything else, no alien or reptilian underground - have the power.

And who invited them to come back?

Women.

Taylor Swift is the Arc of Millennial Misery

Hook-up culture with its cruelty, the proliferation of porn, the cross-culture propaganda that promiscuity means power and adulthood and empowerment, invited it back. The elevation of a perverse sexual identity to the entire identity - pro tip: never read translit, it is beyond disgusting - the merchandizing of the female body and face, has turned women into mental patients, to the point where for 72% of Gen Z women, mental health is their most important priority. The legal drugs they all take, including birth control pills - ie hormonal drugging - runs at about 33% for Gen Z in one calendar year alone. Add in alcohol and recreational drugs and you have a generation which is deliberately erasing its executive function, its agency, its consciousness. The world for young women has become so brutalized, so hostile to their nature, they have to drug themselves to live, and they have to concentrate, make as a priority, their mental health. Detaching women from family building sent them straight into the beast financial system, where they, like everyone else, are chewed up and spat out.

Which has turned them to the proliferation of spiritual “paths” on offer. Within the community of women, I hardly need tell you about the tens of thousands of channels and mediums, all of whom claim to transmit the divine or spirits or the Galactic Federation. Or the Council of Nine, or Jesus, or Yeshua, or who knows what. They all give advice on how to live, what is coming, what is predicted for you. It’s been a decade or more since I investigated Wicca, but in the past twenty years, Wicca has become a refuge for millions. Wicca, by the way, means witchcraft, in which you worship and call upon the goddesses of old. You perform ritual. You perform Goetic Magic. You are invoking demons to do your will, to enrich you, to coerce a romantic partner, to ruin your enemies. In femlit, witches are now seen as divine beings, the source for feminine power. They call in the old bad goddesses, the ones who would claim your first born: Hathor, Jezebel, Lilith, in order to receive knowledge, wisdom and power.

In an almost eerie confirmation, in the CE5 community, which is the community that travels out into the desert or onto mountaintops to try to summon aliens, Chris Bledsoe is considered the most tested and trustworthy. He is able, and has been seen and verified to be able to summon ‘orbs’ at will, those glowing lights that dance and are supposed to represent “spirits” and “angels”.

And the lights have begun talking to him. First, he called the being behind the lights, “The Lady”, identifying her as Mary, Mother of God. But then the lights began to talk back and have begun calling themselves Hathor. The lights promised that they were bringing a thousand years of peace. And all they need is worship. That’s what investigators like Nathanial Gillis have been told. They want to be worshipped.

Hathor has a very very bad reputation. And the devastation among women over the past twenty or thirty years, is not a record of virtue and peace. It is one of hell.

Gilbert and her compatriot in this game, Glennon Doyle, are ecstatics. Gilbert chases heightened experience. Given her worship by millions of women from say 35 to 75, and the imitation of her “journey” and her canonization as a secular saint who talked to God - well, life was very very heady. Which ended in a park on the Lower East Side, contemplating murder.

There is no better illustration to what has happened to modern women, and the plight in which we find ourselves, in a culture of hate; where the weakest, most mentally unbalanced are proffered as superior. Before which the entire world must bow. And, as Gilbert experiences it, the end of this monstrous behaviour is not only the death of the object of worship, but your own soul’s immolation. Not to mention life in prison. And for the culture, ruination.

It’s heady stuff to be always the princess in trouble. Also sickening. Also repellent. Also bankrupting. Also worthy of zero respect whatsoever.

The Queen of Heaven Deception

Rebecca Greenwood is the direct opposite of these false prophets of femlit. An ordained minister for the past 34 years, she has lead prophetic prayer journeys in 48 countries, leading to measurable transformational breakthroughs, many of which she describes in her book, Dethroning the Queen of Heaven: Cancel This Demon's Ancient Agenda to Destroy Your Life and Control Nations.

Greenwood is able to perform intercessions, spiritual warfare, spiritual mapping, deliverance, glory encounters, prophecy, personal and regional transformation, about which skills and talents I confess to say I am ignorant. However, in a recent interview she describes an encounter she had during one of these intercessions, where she and her team are guided to visit geographical sites of great evil and pray over them.

“And it was literally this beautiful moment, Tony, where - I don't know how else to say it - but we were just caught up in the spirit. There was just this moment of being caught up in the spirit. And I had an encounter and I was seeing Jesus. And all of a sudden, he was taking me through history and time, showing me where this Queen of Heaven and all of her different forms. Isis, Hathor, Lilith, Minerva, Santa Muerte, Jezebel, all of these different Ishtar, different forms of the Queen of Heaven, had established herself in cultures through demonic practices that people were engaging in. And when you're in an encounter with the Lord like that, things can move very quickly and you're getting this revelation. And he began to say, do you see? Do you see? And I said, yes, Lord, I see. And he said to me, don't you know that the ecclesia, the church's final battle, is with her?”

Women, because of their vulnerability during the early years of child raising are particularly prone to the lure of the collective, the tribe, wherein they can find safety. And since, for the past hundred years or so they have been protected by the modern economy from seeing their neighbors starve or sicken without help, they don’t actually understand the real world anymore.

The government takes care of that; their only responsibility to vote for more government. So they become trivial people, shorn of agency, reduced. They have no idea how government works, how agencies work, how money is raised and spent, how people are hired within government for what reasons. They don’t how regulation, or even legislation works, its costs and liabilities. They don’t know how to build anything real in the real world. The most they do is work for a non-profit or vanity business or within an organization so large it is unknowable. They are cogs. They have never, ever read a policy paper on any subject. They don’t even know policy papers exist. They are immured in their own little world filled with upscale versions of knitting and cookery magazines: ie Vogue, Vanity Fair, the Style sections of broadsheets, New York magazine, etc. And of course the tsunami of garbage from literary publishing. Which is, weirdly, the most violent murderous literature you can imagine.

And they must be able to kill babies in the womb.

That’s their politics. Chapter and verse.

They are, in effect, pre-conscious. They have become the enemies of civilization.

Welcome to Absurdistan is reader supported. Thanks for your patience with me last week, it really signified a huge shift in the culture and politics, aside from the sheer tragedy of it. Please note that what I did manage to write is now considered by the Trump administration as correct, that the subterranean funding mechanisms of the left stood up this assassination, and many think too, this had the thumbprint of the shadow state, whether domestic or foreign.

I am so grateful for paid subscribers, and especially for those who renew, that really is a vote of confidence and support.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.