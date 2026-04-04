Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Andy's avatar
Andy
2d

I have always felt that there are more of us than there are of them but, as time passes, what I am seeing is uninvested invaders in countries, opportunistically raping (literally and figuratively), forcing convertion, depleting wealth built by real citizens and patriots. They have been allowed into countries by design to been given a vote and to vote for who fills their pockets, gives them free reign to pillage and morally destroy etc. Then... and this is a big one...the sleepy ones, fully brainwashed living in a la-dee-da-dee-da-dee-da lie derived from the propaganda MSM that they paid for with hard earned tax dollars. In Canada, they think all is great, they are happy and Carney is King. The worst are the so called Christians that have bought into the lies and actually trash God's Word and change it in sermons to fit the cultural agenda. They honour man and perpetuate unfounded TDS instead of honouring God.

This is where I say, I'm not so sure that there are more of us than there are of them anymore. Globalists and tyrannical Western governments are popping up with the blessings of vacuous brained idiots. They are evil and tenacious but, the blind are happy in their own little worlds.

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Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
2dEdited

Last night I had "someone" chase me around on a week-old comment thread of a Caitlin post where I happened to land the "top" spot with a comment - under which a vast conversation took place regarding the use of "We" and "Our" when referring to the government.

This person was determined to get me to react. Using shame, guilt, reason, patriotism - desperately trying to find my personality weakness that would allow them to manipulate me, and ultimately either defeat or silence me using intimidation and ultimately fear.

After I repeatedly exposed them as a Fed or shill of some sort, and rejecting their attempt at "authority", they decided to DM me here on substack, again appealing to what they could best determine was my psychological weak point - that I had "failed" as a citizen. And/or fear of their targeting of me through a DM.

All this to say and show that these censorship operations are as widespread as you have indicated here, and they are getting desperate.

Thanks for dovetailing my experience last night with your column - I hope this helps others as they come face to face with the censorship complex. That which can be as innocuous as an innocent comments on a week-old post. Except that it is neither innocuous nor innocent.

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