That the assassination of Charlie Kirk might have been a shadow government operation is gaining traction in the hive mind. Some of Candace Owen’s suspicions are gaining serious adherents in that the curious are nailing down some of her assertions, scattered as they are, preposterous as some appear. The Egyptians, the Masons, the building in Delaware, what the what? A former NSA, CIA staffer who now has her own corporate intelligence firm, has looked seriously at Erika Kirk, parsing the various omissions of her history and comparing her CV to that of a classic secret government operative. She is also looking at Turning Point’s books, 990’s, the filings of senior staff. Curiouser and curiouser, they raise a lot of questions. She writes on here under the name The Leah Files.

Candace claims victory often, whether justified or not. For instance this week she took a victory lap over a group of actual Masons who were running an actual assassination ring in France, who are charged with murder and in court right now.

Sketchy connection to Kirk so far, but lo and behold, Turning Point is undergoing a couple of audits and it seems money vanished down one mysterious corporate hole after another. It looks as though senior staff were incorporated, the organization paid them a salary AND contracted them to raise money. Turning Point raised alotta money. Some corporate entities were paid but didn’t seem to do anything. and were invented just for the time they were “working with” Turning Point, then ceasing to exist. As well as contractors no one can identify. Typical NGO sleight of hand; many of these things are money laundering and paying-off-political-operatives pits of corruption.

Further, many of the principals of Turning Point, including Erika and her mother, have deep familial connections with Fort Huachuca, which is:

a prominent U.S. Army installation in southeastern Arizona, located near Sierra Vista, known as a hub for intelligence, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and cybersecurity. Established in 1877, it houses the Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and the Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM)

Owens believes that the assassination of Kirk was planned out of Fort Huachuca. George Webb, the cowboy of investigative journalism, pointed out this week that if there had been a government-sponsored assassination it would have been walled off from the FBI. Two outfits, the National Counter Terrorism Center - Joe Kent’s people - would write the script and the Joint Terrorism Test Force would say, “ok, let’s decide to perform this school play”. That’s how the Trump/Russia and the raid on Mar-a-Lago were effected. A joker like Peter Strok would decide and stick handle the whole thing. The National Counter Terrorism Center was started by the fully iniquitous John Brennan.

I don’t know if Erika Kirk is an old fashioned MKUltra sex operative - they apparently specialized in creating them - but Kirk himself apparently, was entirely within her thrall, uxorious in the extreme. Until he wasn’t. She was a full-on partner at Turning Point, managed the donors, their money and put on events especially for them, and he was sent out as the face of the operation. On his last night, there is suspicion - given his actions and his texts to friends - that they were headed for a divorce as he planned to uncouple from his Chabady Jewish supremacist funders. Plus, very against the Iran war.

None of this is proven. We have nothing out of the legacy media who generally rejoice in attacking the right, and this should be fresh meat for them. So no serious money is pursuing this. But the plot fired up with this week’s report that the bullet fragment doesn’t or can't match the furry assassin’s gun. And the plethora of suspicions take on special import when you consider the whistle blowing of Zach Vorheis, known as the Google Whistleblower, who in 2021 took 90,000 pages of ‘evidence’ into the Justice Department, which apparently landed on the desk of Sara Carter.

Vorheis was employed in the Google gaming section but became, well….this. Remember Trump and cofefe? It means “we will stand” in Arabic. Zach:

“Let me just put the biggest disclosure up front. I caught Google deleting words out of its Arabic translation dictionary in order to make a Trump Tweet sound crazy. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I had been tracking Google internally for some time prior to that. But it was that, it was seeing that Google manipulating the language in real time that made me realize, okay, I can’t stay silent anymore. This is clearly seditious and I need to step forward and disclose this information to the American public.”

Vorheis noticed that Google results were heavily skewed towards Trump bashing. If he searched for immigration, a piece criticizing Trump on immigration popped up. Nothing substantive, just aggression and crude Marxist crit. If a user queried anything about Trump policies, he would get a list of anti-Trump ‘news’ pieces. If the user persisted in pushing, everything would end up in Trump hate. Nothing else was allowed

.

That hasn’t changed; AI aggregation is left/globalist, with 3% of the findings sourced in right of center or populist journalism. I had a knock down drag out fight with Chat earlier this week, stating that my readership was equivalent to the Atlantic or Time (how the mighty have fallen) and an order of magnitude higher than a daily broadsheet of a major city and I didn’t even rank in the search. Why did a TV network get pole position, depended upon by Chat as first among equals, when it had 200 times FEWER readers/listeners than I, a lowly Substacker? It descended into gibberish after apologizing. Then when I asked about Maduro, it said that it looked as though Maduro had NOT been captured by Trump.

THAT is where we are. THAT is how unreliable our media is, our government. Everything is based on bad information, and in the case of the city broadsheet, the TV network and in my opinion, all so called 2nd Tier media, lies and directions from headquarters, whateverthehellthatis.

Plus, can you imagine what I could do with 400 employees and an eight figure budget? Which is the state of those I outrank in readership 200 times.

As Trump pointed out this week, 97% of his mainstream press is negative. And my beloved Eeyore, Victor Davis Hansen, long live, pointed out this week that if Obama had bombed Iran instead of cashing them out, the media would be wetting their pants, shoving others out of the way to lather him with accolades. He and Hillary bombed Libya to prove they were “tough” and not afraid of war war, and killed Gaddafi for the sheer hell of it, the most popular African leader in his region, who had relinquished his nuclear ambitions. 90% of Iranians hate the Mullahs, who killed 40,000 of their own citizens in January, and …..silence.

Vorheis:

“You try to search for anything political, and then there would be this news article that would float to the top. And it was just spreading, you know, negative sentiment about the president. And what I saw was when things started to trend on Twitter about…the true state of the world, the deep state would respond in the next news cycle. At 4 a.m.,they sent out this directive of what they’re going to be talking about. What they would do is that they would take those hot, those trending topics and they would take the keywords that would represent those trending topics, and then insert them into articles that would be negative against the president. What would happen is that these negative articles would be the first thing that you searched for. And so what I saw is this rolling manipulation, where as things started to trend, these articles would be generated by Slate or Vox, whatever, to try to capture the people searching for that and then be redirected towards hate of the president”

There are other AI. Some that don’t track, don’t read messages, don’t save your photographs, don’t censor. In every sector, businesses are building outside of the mainstream that are fair, innovative, with no tie back to the monster that runs us.

They are down-ranked. They don’t count in the larger scheme of things, in the super culture that we support and pay for and live by, where people decide where large sums of money and massive staffing go. I cannot fully express how dangerous this is and how stupid and self-defeating. There is an entire new knowledge base building outside that rotten structure, it is a 1000 times more life giving, intelligent, knowledgeable and it is especially strong in those under 40’s who are destined to be our future leaders. Yes, of course, many of them are poleaxed by TikTok, preening that they are above politics, virtual idiots, but the future leaders are way way way wised up. They can’t kill all of them.

Look at what Vorheis said on the Las Vegas shooting. He watched this happen in real time on the inside as Google hid all the facts. All of them.

First of all, he says, the “shooting” was a cover for a planned assassination of Mohammed Bin Salman, the new leader of Saudi. MBS and his ‘family’ had rented the top floors of the Bellagio, and they were smuggled out by American military earlier in the evening.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the atrocity. Vorheis wondered why the hell that was covered up. Google knew it, but down-ranked it to nothing. To Vorheis, all ISIS claims had been hitherto placed up high on the search and if it had followed old patterns, the claim would have been everywhere.

Plus:

“George Soros put a put cell on August 14th, 2017. I verified this by looking through the SEC’s website and seeing the transaction logs in the XML file that I was able to download from that day. And I’m like, wait a minute, so on top of all this, you got George Soros with the $33 million put option making a bet that the Bellagio would have its stock crash.”

The deep state - the Jeffrey Epstein of it all - knew there was going to be an assassination attempt. They forestalled it and decided to make hay out of it from every direction. A white male killing country and western fans fit in well with the forcing of hatred on flyover people and white men. Many people in the crowd stated that a black helicopter overflew the crowd, and gunshots rang out of it. That testimony from witnesses was hidden by Google.

Vorheis went deeper on this. Many of those supposedly shot were crisis actors, he discovered. As he points out there was a 90% recovery of those ‘shot’. But when someone is shot, that is almost an impossible recovery rate.

“I lost my fucking mind researching this because all the people that the media had reported had died. I started doing background searches on them and figuring out that all of their Facebook profiles were created by someone else. That their GoFundMe’s were being created by someone else. That when they said, oh, they’re being lost by their teacher, they have a memorial for them at the school where they’re a teacher. And then I would go and I would look at what people were saying and they’re, did you know who this person was? No, I heard she was a substitute teacher that substituted here once three years ago. And I’m like, wait a minute, so this person was a substitute teacher at the school. So now the media is reporting that they were intimately part of this district when they weren’t. And then you go and you look at the memorial, and there’s three people there.”

Now I admit, having gone deep on MKUltra, having had a parent as an MKUltra/CIA experimental subject - which has been proven via several successful lawsuits, I can see the hand of the bad actors easily. Most readers need more proof. And so do I because I live in the world of reason, facts that must be verified, and I want a future that is not chaotic.

What we do know is that, in Europe, the leaders of the U.K., France and Germany are polling in the high teens. Their people hate them, they hate the European enterprise, they hate globalisation, migration, the bankrupting green lie, and want them out of office. With every election cycle, their opposition grows. But they are cemented in. They are part of the Globalist structure upon which hundreds of millions of government and finance jobs across the known world depend. A structure that feeds the financial markets, a structure that can be used to create a panic/war/pandemic by which the financial markets can profit.

They are implacing a surveillance system, digital identities, and are fencing us in, limiting our reach and growth with every month. They want what they want what they want and they will get it however they canIt ain’t going to happen. When Marine Le Pen goes out in public, she is cheered. No one cheers globalists. King Charles, an Islamist green moron, is greeted with mockery and shouted hate, the Macrons never go out in public. If Kier Starmer shows his bloated mean-kid face, he is berated, and the British do insults better than anyone. The man is hated with every fibre of the British corpus.

In Canada, where everything is a lie, the elections, the polling, the media, we have an arch-villain, a banker who is systematically asset-stripping the country as fast as he can. They have all been stealing, this one using “climate change” and getting off oil, as his grift. Last week he fired the very successful head of Air Canada because he won’t use enough of the 6X expensive green aviation fuel, in which Carney’s company and those of his friends, is heavily invested.

So, what are they doing? Strengthening censorship, tightening the noose around ‘America’, as they call the States. More next week, till we gut this subject.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.