When I was 22, I dated a philosophy professor, an Indian, from the Untouchable class, his parents indentured laborers in Trinidad. He had been picked up by the Anglican Church and sent to Oxford, and then been picked up by Paul Goodman and Ivan Illich, two men who are central to the putrefaction in the educational system we endure today. And in Goodman’s case, the putrefaction in our sexual lives.

My mind strip mined his. I was unstoppably hungry, starved for information, ideas, anything new. I wanted to know what he knew, and he was more than willing to suborn a white girl from an old family. The delight of revenge, no doubt, was overwhelming. So there I was consuming Marx, Lenin, Mao, hurtling along the road to perdition, when finally, I had to make a living, and that became the principal focus.

Thank God.

I’m not kidding. There were fewer openings for radicals then, but I’d already soured on it, the whole thing too depressing, miserable, babies in wet diapers blaming everyone and everything else. Life is hard. Fix one thing, and see how reality bites for the well-intentioned.

NGOs are now planning a color revolution in the United States using Americans’ tax money. The Rockefeller, Koch, Soros foundations intend to break us. And they have a trillion a year to spend using our repurposed tax money

The most evil people on earth are the intellectual class. I often feel like Mao, and want to send them out to work in the fields, but then they’d start also killing people as they have already in the millions in rural America. The mind shrinks from the hundreds of millions killed abroad via their stupid, vain ideas. The class I grew up in, producers of goods we all need and use, loathed these people on sight, would literally not allow them into their houses. I think we should go back to that. After I broke up with my Commie boyfriend, my father would greet him and his buckets of flowers at the door, packing a metaphorical pistol. And I believe at the last visit my Dad told him he’d be shot on sight if he set one foot on the property again.

We need more fathers like mine. Not that I appreciated it.

This is one of their stupid charts. These people are awash in charting. None of it has anything to do with the real world.

This moron below is from the Rockefeller Brothers fund, the agents of doom in rural America and the destructors of national sovereignty in the developing world. A criminal outfit, they destroy just by breathing. They are the principal private sector hawkers of ‘sustainability”, which enables the intellectual class to tell you exactly how to live, breathe, eat, consume, travel, work, raise your children, plant a garden, which clothes to wear and food to eat and vaccines to take. Or else.

I cannot express to you how much damage they have caused out there where no one measures the results of their “work”. To my mind, this is the base of the crime, the base of our insecurity and the cause of the rolling fear nearly everyone lives with. Data Republican excavates their latest abomination. It began in 2017, they propped up the idiot Biden regime, and then fielded the moronic Kamala Harris campaign. These ideas do not work. They are founded on a completely errant view of humans.

Our repurposed tax money pays for the ideas that destroy us. This is your money. Yours.

follow the thread here :

For far too many bright kids, their delusion lasts until all their opportunities, energy and youth are gone. And then, they end up like the people they’ve ruined, in matchbox apartments with no future, scrounging and hating. Violent extremism is caused directly by the Rockefeller/Kochs off-shoring jobs. They cause the problem and then blame the victims. What’s that called again? Oh yeah, abuse.

This is a typical inversion of truth:

Since the Democrat win last Tuesday, the socials have been flooded with propaganda. For a while they were paying ‘influencers’ $8,000 a month, but that flopped, now it’s just rousing music, and statistical lies trying to get their slugs off the couch. The slugs are broadly ignorant and mostly female. Women, especially these women, have no grip on economic reality, it’s as if they were born with a puzzle piece missing. This is weird because I remember that my mother’s generation were fully informed about market economics. Heather MacDonald explains:

I’ll tell you who cares about market economics: people who sell things to us. The maker of popular entertainment are sharply dependent on whether people like what they are doing or not.

And they don’t. Arts and entertainment, annexed by this crowd of people who hate has failed, broadly across the board. In the last ten years alone, they have lost almost 80% of their audience. Films, television, broadcast news, has experienced a giant sucking sound of refusal from people they needed, yet for whom they have contempt.

Social justice in advertising is universally mocked and loathed.

Last week the new head of Warner Brothers announced an end to ‘woke’, and said “we are going to make movies that people actually want to see.” The only people who were against it were their own woke employees.

Across the board, woke is being fired, summarily. There was a delicious and LONG piece by an immigrant who had been beavering away making opportunity more “FAIR”, who was now babysitting for $25 an hour. Her profession, she said, was dead. New York Magazine calls her their “financial advice columnist,” because reality is not their strong suit.

You cannot make people watch what they don’t want to watch. This is not just another shift into another change, it is the collapse of market manipulation, which is a disaster for the New Pluralists who plan to force all of us into their mould as good little bug eating sustainability peons. The highlit section below describes their new economic model; the market will not decide who wins and loses, they will. Sustainability is full-on communism. I just think of them collectively as the AntiChrist. As in they mean the opposite of what they say.

Their operations in the market - spending money to train people like dogs - has scrambled everything. People are not dogs, they have agency and they have collectively decided a pox on all your houses.

It is now inefficient to predict trends according to OG trend forecaster Emily Segal, who coined 'normcore’. Because once you jump on a trend and release it into the market, the market has already changed. Marketers have no idea what is going to happen next. They can’t force anything anymore. That is how disruptive the barreling chaos of the social justice machine has been. Meaning has been vitiated.

Therefore, what’s the only way forward for brands? Authenticity. And supporting the current regime has been so bad for brands - millions spent, no eyeballs - they are starting their own content studios. The Kansas City Chiefs are building their own content studio, and Under Armour has launched Lab96 studios to help tell new athletic stories.

What if the Four Seasons produced The White Lotus? Because they too are entering the content market. One rather thinks it would backfire the minute it became unhelpful; for instance, The White Lotus cured me of wanting to go to five star boutique resorts forever and ever, if those are the people who I’d be eating dinner beside. Was there one individual who wasn’t venal and disgusting?

But what if, instead of plumbing the depths of the most repellent characters, writers introduced a few who struggled with virtue, won their battle and succeeded because of it. Literature, real literature, used to deal with just this central issue. Virtue, of course, is individual, and cannot be forced. Or marketed.

But look at this video from Mar A Lago where last week they hosted altar calls and revival. If Mar A Lago can host revival, anything is possible in posh hotel land:

Hollywood is fleeing to the populist right because all the successful media is on the populist right. The populist left is filled with angry kids and their handlers, and their “success” I suspect is all bots, because if you look at their engagement, it’s very low. Someone with 500,000 subscribers has the same engagement as Absurdistan. That is suspicious.

The populist right has created such a robust media system, to the point where the only people paying attention to the old media are what are called “late adopters” in the marketing curve. Or laggards. Losing 80%? Laggards.

So. Panic.

Netflix has commissioned more than 50 podcasts to be ready for early next year. Hollywood is planning to spend a billion on “short-form video”. Questionable as to how many of the big podcasters or creators will sign up, since Netflix will ban them from Youtube revenue. But, entertainment people are expecting a massive creative boom coming, mostly, to my mind, because the regime invented by the freaking morons in the “new plurality”, the woke social justice idiots, have blocked creativity for the past two or three decades.

Which means new highways are being built, and no one was travelling on theirs. The foundations and NGOs can propagandize to their hearts’ content. The only people paying attention to them are the people they pay and the laggards in corporate cubicles or government. Not that they can’t and will do a lot of damage, but the culture has moved on.

Celebrity is dying. Looks like promoting leftie ideas and politicians killed it. Fame can’t open a movie or even move a product anymore. Even Swift is flopping. This is beautiful poetic justice.

Everything is changing, not just entertainment or “culture”. Though what is more ‘culture’ than the relationship between young men and women?

This is what young men are thinking according to Tinx, a creator who is all in on the Im-a-ho-girl-power-feminist crapola. Tinx, a fashion writer by ‘education’, became famous during covid, accrued 1.5 million followers. Sold herself to brands, bought a house, lost weight, glowed up, went to a LOT of parties, dated incessantly (none of them stay), and was dressed by all the designers. Can’t find a man to stick around. Men don’t care about us, she concludes.

Well they do care and will care about women like this one below who is not a party girl. Tinx’s world is done. The more miles you have on yourself, in terms of ‘dates’, the less attractive you are. Obviously. That goes for young men too, by the way. That means the dating apps are crawling their way to doom.

Teenagers too are for the first time in 75 years, conforming to a “clean” girl and “coquette” girl aesthetic”. They conform to their parents’ wishes for them. They are not “rebels” or “punks”. They are “hyper-conformers to gender norms”, say their critics, who think rebellion is necessary, traditional and crucial. In fact, that is not true. Up until the 50’s, when Fabian ideas began to be forced upon us, teens followed their parents’ lead. In any case, clean girls don’t care. We are feminine and we are not slutting around with randoms.

Young women creators are starting to say things like the following, indicating that the slutty social activist DEI propaganda campaign in colleges is failing. Girls are thinking for themselves:

According to the images women are saving on Pinterest, clothing has shifted from hostile/rich/bohemian/drug addict to looking like you are too busy to think about clothes. Effort=cool now. You have to do something. Even at night something called the paint and sip dinner party is rising. Clubbing and massive concerts are losing status.

This is the most-pinned outfit on Pinterest this month. This means the end of the fashion business.

Because streamers are raking in all the money, actual artists are starting their own channels. Here’s Justin Bieber’s economic situation with streamers. And his solution.

Bieber was the most streamed artist in 2021 on Spotify with one month alone seeing 83.3 million streams, but for which he made only $333,000. So he is going out on his own. Many of the successful musicians today started in short form video. Hollywood is trying to whisk that market away by spending billions producing short-form videos, but I don’t know if that will work because if an artist hits on short-form video self-produced, raw and authentic, he can make bank, he keeps 90% of the money. In fact, artists now break on TikTok and refuse association with the streamers because of their rapacious attitude.

Both the commenter/researchers below point out that the automated, heavily sold brands are dying, because consumers are refusing to be ‘sold’ some kind of aspirational nonsense. They want more human, less AI, less ‘marketed’, more authenticity, more community, more flawed, imperfect, real. The first ‘creator’ interviewed a top Hollywood producer who said much the same thing. Celebrity is dying, they can’t open movies anymore. Audiences want story and engagement. AI is helpful in post-production, but turns out audiences are repelled by it in actual content.

The shift in health is titanic, so large it deserves its own analysis. But a swarm of ideas that have grown like fungi beneath the Pharma/Insurance scam are surfacing so fast, it’s impossible to keep up. RFK jr is innovating public health so rapidly, it’s amazing and exciting. There are so many fantastic writers on Substack in the health space, I’ve not felt I can contribute something useful, but the shift is so massive, I want to describe it. So stick a pin in here.

The left isn’t breeding. The Right is:

Church attendance is soaring with Gen Z and Millennials. This is a massive positive shift.

Here’s the thing that interests me most. All through the new media-sphere we are deconstructing the old ideas of good and evil, and the genesis of our thinking and morality in human pre-history. Pre-history, pre Adam and Eve, the world the enslaved Israelis moved into, led by Moses, is getting a re-think, a re-investigation, outside the norms of the culture built by the filthy Fabians who excised the meaning of good and evil from our lexicon. When they did that, when they invaded the culture and began to forcefully re-make it, a lot of our knowledge base was deliberately suppressed.

This video reveals how entrenched they are. Everything they do is deceptive, dishonest and destructive. Every senior member of the British Labour government right now, and every single Labour politician of the last 20 years is Fabian, to the core and all about quietly surreptitiously pushing through Communism, destroying the family, destroying religion:

@pedrosch81 PEDRO RYAN on Instagram: "People need to see the plan the hidde…

Instead, religion is making a giant comeback. And deepening too. The knowledge base that these people buried starting in the early 1910’s, is being excavated. New translations, new found writing, scrolls, are fueling re-interpretations of those times when Nephilim, Elioud, giants and demi-gods roamed the lands of the Caananites, Hittites, Girgashites, Amorites, Perizzites, Hivites, and Jebusites. The ideas forming though these new theologians are powerful, and mixed with what was useful in Fabian-land, promises positive cultural transformation, and above all, clarity.

We have, over the past 75 years and counting, started to repeat the sexual and anti-human practices that destroyed the early world, which used human sacrifice, and sexual mayhem to attract and propitiate their dreadful gods. The sexual decadence of Sodom and Gomorrah is being taken seriously. A recent excavation and rock analysis indicated that Sodom was incinerated by a trinitite - 4000 degrees F - blast from something otherworldly, rather than some more ‘natural’ occurrence. Human skeletons complete half way down. Their top half was incinerated.

The Flood too is being re-thought as an actual thing that actually happened, being wicked out of the realm of metaphor and ‘primitive’ history and shown to have happened all across the world. We modernists are repeating an old old story, one that does not end well. But through these new discoveries, we are beginning to discern the eternal path of virtue and health.

Which is why we are electing a few new leaders who are actually devout, not just repeating comforting nostrums.

Inevitably these ideas will creep into the mainstream where ravenous minds like mine, that can’t help themselves, will excavate further. These ideas will then creep into popular culture. They already are, out of the storm’s eye, out of the mega-cities, where communities of interest are reforming away from the misery of the last decades, refusing the programming of the past.

The future is not some dreadful surveillance capitalism dreamed up by late adopters corporatists and fully malignant socialists. They have failed, everyone knows they have failed.

Their next steps, taken with a lot of shouting and blaming, will send them fading into the dark dark night. It must happen. Every nation overwhelmed by socialism or communism is destroyed for decades, if not a century. This cannot be the fate of the last best hope of mankind.

Share

Welcome to Absurdistan is percolating along well now, thanks to you. Each piece receives about 50,000 reads every week, sometimes as many as 100,000, which is an indication of a large, engaged and trusting readership. I do no marketing or PR, nevertheless those numbers put me in Media Tier 2, Atlantic, Time, Reuters and the Guardian, which advertise in every medium; moreover, each has a long, storied history. Tier 1 is the mega-brands, NYTimes, WaPo, WSJ. This is entirely down to Absurdistan readers sending the pieces around, word of mouth. 100%.

Thank you.

Independent journalism is paving the only healthy way forward, with debate and disagreement welcomed, despite operating without compromised editors and publishers. This is as powerful a medium as any time in history - the Greeks, the early Victorians with street is such an amazing development for all of us. I charge a small annual fee because I imagine you subscribe to others. At any rate, I am hugely grateful and happy for all your support. The next few years are going to be groundbreaking. And positive.

You have to subscribe above to get the newsletter every week. You can pay me through Substack, the host or below, but you must subscribe above first.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post