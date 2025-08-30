Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Jim Davidson
4d

There are no political solutions to the problems caused by the excesses of politics.

Mellis
4d

“If what you want to do is to ruin your civilization, just go to the legislature and pass laws that create systems wherein people can easily cheat. It will work perfectly.”

Charlie Munger

“He knew that sin led to self destruction. We see a civilization spiraling downward in sin and self destruction and telling itself lies, drugging itself and increasing the dose. Rome had risen because it was moral. It was normal. It had a love of normal and popular things, and in nothing more than in the thoroughly normal and profoundly popular hatred of perversion. It was in the loss of this hatred of perversion that it began to totter.”

GK Chesterton

