Every swing state carries between 200,000 and 300,000 ineligible, non-existent registered voter addresses on their rolls. Do they vote? You bet they do. Pennsylvania? It has 1,250,000 ineligible voters

President Trump was cheated out of a resounding majority in 2024. At least four Senate seats - Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona - were stolen from the Republicans. The razor slim majority? Gamed. The flaccidity about the mammoth debt? Deliberate. The polls? Manipulated garbage.

There are countless weaknesses in every voting system in the world. It appears, on the surface, that paper ballots, one day voting, proof of residency and citizenship, virtually nil mail-in and no machines are the obvious fixes. The SAVE Act, which has been passed by Congress twice, and is supported by 87% of Americans, requires proof of citizenship before voting occurs.

A collection of voter integrity groups are touring the States right now, rallying for Senate support of the SAVE act to end in D.C. in a few days, when Congress returns to work.

The Senate has not passed the SAVE act. Twice, despite a R majority, it has fumbled. Why? Cheating benefits both sides. And it benefits the mega-corporations who fund both sides. It benefits local businesses which service the government, who fund local politicians. It benefits the big unions who sell their services to the public sector. In fact often are the public sector.

Trump’s flurry of executive orders demand one-day voting, a sharp reduction in mail-in ballots, and an elimination of voting machines. But who knows if this will happen, despite the announcement below. Democrats will fight it in every county, township and especially, swing city precinct.

Last year, the Justice Department indicted Atlantic City Council President, Carl Calloway for bundling mail in votes. In May of 2024, Military Intelligence officer Captain Seth Keshel, the most tireless analyst on the ground, described the four-part life cycle of a bundled ballot. Starting in the boiler rooms of the Democrat Party, where they estimate how many votes they need to win, and where they are going to get both real and fake votes. Requests are made to the county clerk’s office for mail-in ballots that go to real and fake addresses, the latter of which have no bedrooms, are in shopping malls, doctors clinics, warehouses, etc. Which are then collected and voted. This, right here below, is happening everywhere. Everywhere

And on May 3rd of 2025, Keshel described just how much it cost for the few thousand bundled ballots that swung the naturally conservative Orange County to the Kamala campaign. He estimated it cost them $3,000,000 paid to vote harvesters to nail the county. That’s how easy it was, and that’s how many holes there are in the system. That’s all it takes to steal an entire state. Here is his discovery of a bundling operation in southern Arizona, once a reliably red state. (Vote stealing in Arizona is Mexican cartel-powered.)

Simply, they hire people to go into low-income, recent-immigrant neighborhoods and buy the votes for $30 - $50 each. Keshel estimates that vote harvesters make about $2,500 per cycle. As below with one precinct:

California, which historically was a red state, is stolen thusly:

One person showing up with proof of citizenship and address using paper ballots counted by actual individuals on one day is the only method by which you can assume voting is fair, and your vote and your money is not being stolen. As was made clear by DOGE, the theft of public money is so substantial, we are easily talking between 30 and 50% of all tax revenue. I think they stopped DOGE because it became so ugly they were afraid of real (not manufactured) civil unrest from the most productive people in the culture.

Seth Keshel has worked this vein for five years and he knows it all:

The foundation of the fraud, as I’ve said for years, is found in the voter roll. Without a voter roll, with voters forced to come in and present an ID, or meet strict requirements for receiving an absentee ballot, the only avenue of manual fraud available would be the Boss Tweed way of sending people to a voting center claiming to be someone they aren’t with a fraudulent ID card. That would require felonious participation from far more people who would be willing to spend time in the clink. - Seth Keshel

Automatic voter registration is the sleaziest tool in the toolbox. You want a drivers license? No problem! Here’s your voter registration too, random migrant with fake ID and fake address!

Let’s have a look at how it plays out:

As DOGE made clear, every department and ministry, federal, state and local, is filled with fraud. And the best way to insert a siphon into a department of the government is to elect/buy someone who will lobby for that rule, regulation or even legislation that enables the surreptitious payout.

The best book written on the 2020 cheat is called The Parallel Election, A Blue Print for Deception by Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes. Stenstrom, a digital fraud investigator by trade and Leah Hoopes, deeply embedded in the community of Delaware County, both formal vote scrutineers, were able to track the theft through the various companies that serviced Delaware County. Without the buy-in of those local corporations who provided garbage, cleaning, admin and health services, such a massive operation would not have been possible. Those businesses were making sure that their contracts with a largely Democratic administration in the county and state would continue to enrich their companies.

Track that out to federal and then global

Hoopes and Stenstrom were harassed and sued repeatedly. After the first outraged flurry, all of them slunk away into the darkness.

What staggered me after looking at the progress on this issue, what is not being written or talked about, is the role of multinationals, hedge funds and the richest people in the world stealing votes. If Fidelity Charitable and Goldman Sachs are directly funding Democrat vote harvesting operations, do we really think they don’t know how their hundred millions are being spent? Maybe not the Ivy league doofus in the “Pro Bono” section of the outfit, but the CEO? The strategists? Of course they know what Ralph Nader is doing with their money. He’s buying votes. For the left. The better to loot you with, my dear.

Certainly that is what is happening in Europe. The ruling class is masked by a cloying benevolence, again with their useful idiots - usually stupid women - bleeding compassion front and centre. But the migrant invasion is meant expressly so that they can steal your money. The migrant invasion in every Western democracy is, in part, meant to break that one democratic right. Bundling ballots in low income, mostly immigrant communities is gold. It is certainly how Mark Carney gamed the recent Canadian election.

Omega4America sets out the clearest illustration of how it happens. There may be others, but their tracking of the “Left’s” money is wildly impressive. Remember, this is all your money. If it is not tax money directly from the government, it is tax-free charitable funding which should be tax money paying for Medicaid and basic services. Instead, it is purposed to steal your vote, to loot you further. By the richest funds, corporations and people on earth. Who pay Ralph Nader, of all people, to manage the theft.

Here is a four minute video that describes Omega’s process. This is how they identified the hundreds of thousands of fake voting addresses in every swing state. And in not-swing states, fraudulent addresses are used against any candidate not sufficiently docile.

They compared voter rolls with address attributed from multiple sources – like property tax rolls, building permit data and scores of other data sources.

The below video is chilling. It tracks the funding of the NGO, the 65 Project, which sues any one on the populist right questioning elections. Look at the corporate interests funding this.

Are those voters still there? Will they vote in 2026? You bet they will. There are hundreds of NGOs funded by the richest among us, most notably Fidelity’s Charitable Trust, to make sure their vote is counted.

What happened to the Fidelity Charitable Trust? Were they captured? Did some persuasive closeted Marxist slither its way into its administration? Were they too busy to audit the results of their several hundred million dollar donations? Or is there something more sinister afoot?

It looks like the latter.

It’s not left/right. It’s all of us against the crooks at the top of the tree.

As an illustration, after digging to the bottom of the so-called “grass roots” environmental activist organizations, what you find is international bankers and multi-national corporations after land. The destruction of the western forests, the hundreds of millions of acres of burned trees-which resulted from sustainable forestry which meant the risible “no-touch regulation” leading to catastrophic canopy fires leading to rezoning, and factoring in, in my region, $300,000,000 spent over ten years scaring the pants off stupid women and college students which turned them into activists?

Yeah, I see a sinister hand. Just that one wide stripe across the north is filled with inestimable amounts of treasure; wealth that would fuel the next millennium. The environmental movement was invented to steal those resources from the citizens of the U.S. and Canada.

A local politician in my region told me once that the appearance of an actual citizen who was organized and understood what was happening in meetings, scared the living daylights out of politicians. Mostly they did their work, unobserved, and it was as dull as dirt. In the 1980’s that changed when NGOs started funding citizen activists, and created a nest of regulatory demands that have stopped growth in every county and township that had valuable exploitable resources. Goal? Theft.

Recently my son-in-law, working for the World Bank in Tanzania, tried to create 37 projects from bus terminals to water treatment only to find that after years of work using the vaunted PPP (Private-Public-Partnership model), given the sustainable regulatory demands of the U.N., they were able to complete three. And those three were so expensive that, given the carrying costs, the private sector would end up selling the project to China.

This too, shows an evil overarching hand.

The video below tracks the spending of the 1630 fund, a principal operator of of the dozens of million-dollar “voter integrity” outfits on the left. If you follow the progress of the money, it stinks of money laundering. Drug money, human trafficking money is bound up in this and it is churned by the banks, the NGO’s and the donors, obscuring the purpose of the money, the (literally) tens of thousands of groups receiving the money, many of whom don’t even have websites.

The 1630 Fund spent $191,000,000, most of it from Fidelity Investments Charitable arm, and Goldman Sachs. It is run by Ralph Nader, who for all his questionable virtues certainly does not celebrate the Winthrop Fleet that arrived in Puritan America in 1630. Voter integrity groups on the populist right (RINOS are just as evil) has pennies compared to these monsters.

The below video describes the operations of Tides, which is lead pony on election theft. Almost everyone knows how truly evil the Tides Foundation is. They stocked Canada’s Privy Council during the broadly destructive Trudeau regime, and are behind every vile social justice organization trashing cities and towns across North America. They are, to my mind, a criminal organization, funded by the stupidest, most destructive rich people who ever lived.

And their operations are cloaked in secrecy.

For those with no time to look at videos, here are screenshots of the many mainstream organizations and major corporations funding the vote harvesters of the left.

Cleaning voter rolls is an easy task with the tech developed by Omega4America. As it stands however, this is a ground war. Every precinct needs a hero pushing roll cleaning through, and every precinct will have a lushly funded law firm stopping that cleaning.

But, the solution is clear and obvious. Cleaned up voting rolls, paper ballots, proof of citizenship, one day voting and sharply limited mail-in voting is all that is needed. And local heroes to make it happen.

What’s that ghastly leftie phrase? Name them and shame them.

