The Old Bad Demon-inflected Culture is Dead. MAGA is the Reset

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post

Across every discipline creators are in distress. In Hollywood particularly, people, ordinary middle-class men and women in their 30s and 40s are living in their cars, and tiktoking their panic because a once healthy income has vanished. Hollywood was so successful, art school graduates could make $5,000 a week to start, and hundreds of thousands a year within five. Eventually this easy money attracted every amoral, repellent, venal, snake-head, male and female, in the world. They, motivated entirely by greed, could be made to do anything. Even, for power, eat babies during Luciferian rituals, if you believe the hundreds of testimonies available.

This is what we lost. We have become a deeply repellent people.

Brutalizing and demoralizing humanity is the only way to make cultural Marxism work. Force us, confuse us, compel us to primitive behaviour. Compromise everyone. And btw, it’s failing. Again. The great prize of America, the end game of every Commie idiot? You lost. You are bound for the ash heap of history. With any luck, long decades of penury and disgrace await you. Please TikTok it.

Has anyone noticed any work of great art that emerged from any Communist country? Russia used to produce the most transcendent music and literature the world has ever seen. Since 1917? Nothing. You cannot invert reality and produce anything of value.

AI should take notes.

The collapse was a long time coming but the shudder started during the Hollywood strikes, got worse during Covid and today, even studio executives are losing their jobs. Pause for appropriate schadenfreude.

It’s the content, not the marketplace. Youtube may upload ten times Netflix product every day, but the reason that is happening, is that people are fleeing to truth and away from manufactured, repressive, violent and extractive versions of humanity. When I signed up to TikTok, I was relieved beyond measure to watch ordinary middle class housewives, not photoshopped or styled, go about their day in real houses, and no one was stripping off their skin for fun.

My adrenals were played out after Covid, the Clintons, 9/11, terrorism, the fire hose of manufactured hysteria assaulting my and your sensibilities every day. I will not watch a couple pawing each other, gaping mouths sucking like rabid monkeys or a violent assault on anyone, ever ever ever again. Film and television now is mostly violent, adrenalin rich, with graphic sex and bestial behaviour permeating everything. No one is trying to be good, characters compete to be the most violent, the most cruel.

And I don’t even think I’m a forerunner of refusal; this is happening everywhere to every marketing cohort from innovator to late adopter. It’s a universal across-the-board EUWW to the dissolute, vile, super-culture.

Superbowl half-time entertainer Bad Bunny is just such a nightmare. Odds are that half their audience will flee to Turning Point’s alternative. Can’t you wait until your teen dates him or someone like him?

What did these reptiles do to a once transcendent culture, where everyone was aspirational, trying to be good, do good? This, this monstrosity below is presented as an ideal. She is 45. This isn’t for fun. This is who she is. She is so spiritually ugly, catching a glance is a jump-scare. She even looks like a Mother of Darkness who presides over Satanic feasts of skinning and eating children. She has turned herself into AI, her face so distorted, so manufactured. Have you seen the abomination she has made of her first born daughter, North West? One wants social services to remove the teen from her “care”. North’s mad broken father, Kanye West occasionally makes desperate public appeals that his daughter stop being merchandized, but her mother-witch can’t help herself. It’s her high.

Beside Kardashian stands John Galliano, once a young Brit fashion designer with a sublime talent, now a deeply repellent cultural figure that stands as a cautionary tale of the excess of drugs and the horrifying, bestial, sexual orgies, using young (mostly Arab) boys as bait and victim, that take place in Paris. Paris fashion week used to be a heated glorious display; it’s now cover for the most disgusting sexual behaviour you can imagine. Predators flock in from across the world. Young models are routinely trafficked. Galliano’s ruined face says it all.

What the hell happened? How did they manufacture this reality? And why is it failing so hard?

I have an inkling because I worked in the arts, starting in my late teens. My two successful screenwriter friends - I mean major awards - were Red Diaper babies, children of activist Commie parents. They were popular because socialist realism was introduced as ‘truth’ in the late 70’s; by the late 80’s it was creeping into the mainstream via thousands like them. When I started writing for money, my subjects were the most successful in every discipline from high and low. I was working in a bureau where every celebrity interview fell to me. I was achingly shy and polite, therefore harmless, so they let me stick around, fly on the wall. I was the handmaiden at every feast, knew painters who showed at the top galleries to popstars who could fill Wembley or Madison Square Garden, the filmmakers who made famous award-winning films, the men who dressed them, photographed them, the women who married them, had their babies. Trust me, Marxist to the core, every single last one of them, not that they knew what it meant, it was just their very strong feeling that they sold surreptitiously with every fibre of their being. Government control of all industry, every business. (This is the most stripped-back definition of fascism.)

By 2010 with Hollywood forcing Blacks into period costumes, talking like 18th century middle class ladies looking for rich husbands, reality was successfully inverted; meaning had been gutted. Normals were deemed racist hate-filled bigots and were on their way to being force-gutted financially. The reverse is true by the way. Everyone in the arts - today - every single individual is fueled by hate. It starts as dislike, and as humanity continues to behave in a manner of which you do not approve, it morphs into a coruscating contempt. Other people are another, lower race. They are bigots. They are racist, they are MAGA, they are flyover, they are garbage, deplorable. People slipped into it, rewarded by fame and money, their beings polluted by evil.

They become spitting demons, motivated by money, projecting their contempt outwards. And their product mirrors it. There is no beauty in anything anymore. Architecture is brutalist, fashion is ugly (and failing according to the Financial Times), townscapes are filled with soulless boxes, the only ‘literature’ that sells is fairy smut or profoundly depressing, award-winning books no one reads, which are invariably the story of helpless, agency-less people of color being victimized by bestial white males. In music, the atonal screeches and vile lyrics appeal to the most base human instincts.

The Light Bringer’s Castle.

Socialist realism is meant to show us unreconstructed humans the cruelty and evil and beastiality of westerners, capitalism, the middle class, white people, the suburbs, Christianity, Judaism. It is purposed to make us surrender our self-determination. It is meant to destroy the human spirit, and it is meant to strip us of our wealth because what we have is too much, unfair and will be taken away. We are shown to be vicious animals who need severe authoritarian control. Achievement, self-discipline, self-denial, virtue, once primary ideals are now punished as ableism, that prevent other cultures from participating in American prosperity.

The product has no relationship to reality, to the struggle of the ordinary man or woman. From literary fiction to the ritual energy-harvesting “concerts” of the high witch Beyonce - every artist has eliminated any glance or whiff of real life or the divine. Replacing it with the war of all against all.

Which is why Hollywood production is down 30%, lower even than when the whole town was on strike. Late night talk show hosts Kimmel and Colbert, are and were losing $40 million and $60 million a year; respectively. ABC, NBC and CBS have lost 80% of their core audience in the last ten years and lose tens of millions of dollars annually. MSNBC, the flag carrier for the left, lost 54% of its core demo in the third quarter of 2025 alone. Again, it’s not the marketplace, the content is unwatchable unreality. NBC’s Late Night is such garbage, the corporation acknowledges that Fallon, Seth Meyers, and SNL lose $100 million per year alone.

That’s not a successful business model.

Print media has been dying since 1984, dropping from 70 million to 15 million subscribers. It’s not digital competition, it’s the content. Which is out of touch. Because alternate media is booming. I estimate the audience is 10 indy media readers to one legacy media reader.

In publishing, a new phenomenon is driving sales. Novels which are successful were first self-published, finding an audience online before the Big Five picked them up. This is called “a general retrenchment in the industry”, but what it is is a rejection of the culture curators’ opinions and choices. New York and London, the homes of big publishing is a mono-culture. It is that of a grim, forced socialism, wherein a different opinion is treated as heresy and even authors like J.K. Rowling are swarmed by hysterical hate when they question an obvious delusion. The industry is so unstable, 75% of executives and agents have left the business in the last 8 years.

Fairy smut. The “authors” are probably AI.

Music is a mess. Streaming has taken over, but the payouts so miserable an entire middle-class of musicians has been wiped out. This, of course, guts the future. If no one can develop their talent, there will be no future stars. Taylor Swift’s latest album is a flop, the mockery of it universal. Beyonce? Seen by her natural audience as related to Diddy and the sexual abuse of children. A repellent mist surrounds rap now, in a kind of universal shudder. There are just too many testimonies like this one from Shane Lynch, a member of BoyZone. Or below him, John Rich, a famous C&W star.

Add to both these industries, AI music and AI publishing. Novelists can publish once a month now, just feed plot points into AI. Musicians can do the same. Record companies can feed a new beat or line into AI, let it write the lyrics, and upload, costing pennies.

Enshittification is a term invented by a tech writer, Cory Doctorow, who meant it as a criticism of social media, once functioning, then flooded with ads, then corporatized, more ads, then abandoned.

But now, enshittification envelops everything. Even local craft fairs are swarmed by copies of an original craft, spotted by someone, machined in Asia and sold for pennies.

The left blames late-stage capitalism but in fact, what we are facing is corporatism, with the ideology coming out of the World Economic Forum and the rest of the globalist institutions, forced by hundreds of thousands of proliferating NGOs, funded by the very very rich to force our behaviour, our vote to their desires. Agenda 2030 requires the consolidation of every industry, which squeezes every last cent of profit out of the product until it loses all meaning.

No one is creating new meaning.

The Financial Times reported that this is happening in real time right now. Social media is dying as a “culmination of years of degradation”.

This is the Agenda 2030’s glorious endgame. Efficient they thought. Easy to control, they thought. Easy to take profit from. Set identity groups against each other, makes them fight each other for survival and a slice of the people’s money. Cripple the energy of middle-class white Americans via Covid and vaccines to make them less likely to fight back. Erase white people from advertisements in order to depress and demotivate them. Institute strict regulatory social requirements like DEI, ESG, and scramble sexuality so they stop breeding. Strip competition out of every industry, so that no one is secure in their job, and mega-corps can set prices. Eliminate home ownership and turn everyone into renters, moving ceaselessly for crap jobs. Feed meaningless violent over-sexualized “entertainment” to numb them.

Or, in James Lindsay’s terrifying words. You will own nothing and hate everybody. And then you will starve.

Equity is shorthand for social equity. Social equity has been corrupted into critical social equity. Critical social equity is the redistribution of resources according to neo-marxism and identity-marxism. It’s goal is to create neo-communism. It will be managed by diversity and inclusion officers who are commissars who of the neo socialism that is equity. That means it is a socialism-like redistribution of power and privilege along all of the different identity-based axes of power. Equity is an administered social, cultural and fiscal economy that will be led by the party of critical theorists.

And what is created by this new socialism? Garbage. Lots and lots of garbage:

So we are in the end game. Literally:

No one is having sex anymore. The culture is so vile that we are experiencing social atrophy. And no one is pair bonding, there are many many fewer romantic relationships amongst the young. One in three men under 30 reported no sex in the past year, triple the rate from 2008. 50% of single men are not pursuing a relationship of any kind with women. Porn has killed sexuality. Millennials and GenZs are having less sex than any generation since records began, despite access to the apps. 40% of young adult Japanese are virgins and have no interest in sex. And in adults there has been a steady decline in sexual activity since 2000.

What is this other than Luciferian? Come on. We might as well call it what it is. This is the agenda of the devil. I hate that I am back here again, I’d rather write about anything else, but the heights of the culture have been taken by people who perform ritual for success. They kill in those rituals. The reason that Luciferianism cranks up its brutality, is that the more vicious you are in a ritual, the more success is conferred upon you. You are recognized as having the ability to be brutal, therefore capable of power. No one serious writes about this, but the fact of the matter remains that this is happening, it is all through the culture, it is all through leadership in every industry. What they have created is a culture that is not only evil, but is dying. Not just dying, but ceasing, in a few generations to even exist.

I thought I’d have more words to describe what is growing under the surface but that will have to wait till next week. Briefly, there are more Gen Z at church today than all other generations put together. Pretty young girls are doing ‘study crawls’ instead of bar hopping, meaning they go from coffee shop to park to diner to museum breaking up their studying Saturdays.

The culture is reforming by itself.

And when I say ‘most people’, as the audience for all the once starry heights of culture fades, a new world with new stars is being born under the surface. And these people have suffered. They have all been persecuted, fired, blacklisted, ruined and still they rose again. In every sector, under the surface, something new and great is being born.

And, it is clean. It is clear, it is properly dressed. It is fun and funny. And it is winning eyes and ears. It’s massive in terms of numbers, and income. It’s very exciting. But you have to wait till next week.