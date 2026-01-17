This week, the thing that cheered me up no end was the announcement of the Grand Jury empaneled Monday, intending a vast RICO case being constructed in Fort Pierce, Florida against the titans of the Democrat Party, including the Clintons, Obama, and that genocidal maniac Commie-Islamist John Brennan. They think it will last for ten years and, at the end of it, the Democrat Party will be seen for what it is, a cartel of the worst criminals ever born on this earth. We can add in the Liberal Party of Canada, the Labour Party in Britain, &etc etc etc. This, and only this, is the light at the end of this dark passage in the Golden Age of Trump. Really, once excavated, convicted, imprisoned, it will rain gold. Because they have stolen everything not nailed down, including the future.

Reporting below. Strongly recommended:

Regarding the trillion dollar annual fraud via the Democrat Party’s human crops - migrants, Indians, blacks, trans - across the country, whistleblower/government employees are stepping up:

All this week, evidence of their crimes leaked out. Every blue state governor was up to his or her bloated neck in migrant thievery, knowing it was happening and allowing it anyway. This video investigation below is why the Governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healy, is facing jail time. Pritzker and the ghastly creature in New York, Hochul, are next. The thievery in California is mind-blowing, the biggest of all grifts in the history of titanic grifts. All that money, earned by taxpayers, stolen. Remember, not one house has been built in the Palisades, a year after 5,000 were destroyed by fire.

Up in the demented Dominion, the government FINALLY announced on Wednesday evening that the Kamloops Indian band had to cough up their findings of actual graves and actual bodies. This band received $18,000,000 to excavate the supposed graves of 215 or 200 native children which had vanished without a trace, but here strangely ‘found’ by ground penetrating radar (GPR).

They are not close to ready because there are no bodies of children there. This is an elaborate fiction.

This scam started in 2021, and was used by the wretched Trudeau government to blast 50 billion extra dollars out to Canada’s Indians, money given, and get this, that we are not permitted to audit. No one knows where that money went, though when I was in Vancouver last week on family hospital duty, everywhere I looked full color expensive advertising exhorted me to “RESPECT” indigenous “voices”. Even the bloody retail banks had set up “safe spaces” for natives. Everywhere I looked indigenous art and guilt-producing propaganda was shoved in my face, on sides of buildings, in elevators. The hospital I was visiting was staffed with every race, including indigenous men and women who had escaped the grievance track and decided to instead, do a solid days work, and live like normal people. Instead of stealing. Which is what this is. Theft on a grand scale lasting four generations. Ruining four generations of a once proud people. Look, when people charge me with racism, citing my opinion on Indians, I point out that my family did not discriminate against them. WE MARRIED THEM.

The reason the band government are not releasing the results of their missing children investigation is that there were no missing children. When they release their reports, they will have been caught. The ‘science’, the “Knowledge Keepers”, will have been shown to have lied.

As an aside on Knowledge Keepers, if you go to a reserve or reservation and ask for a meeting, even a casual-over-coffee-in-the-band-office-meeting, you will have to sit and endure forty five minutes of “memories” of harm by whitey. In a more formal meeting, it may be two or three or even four ancestral chiefs who drone on and on and on creating what is an admixture of truth and convenient lies. This of course, is taken from the Commie playbook and insinuated into common practice by the first Trudeau administration. Knowledge Keepers are supposed to replace the lack of a history, a written language. Hold onto this fact, it will make sense later.

The scandal of these bodies echoed around the world. Even China, who killed 80,000,000 of its own people in a state-sponsored genocide, scolded us. Let me make this entirely clear. NOT ONE BODY HAS BEEN FOUND. Across the country, one band after another claimed graves of missing children, counting in the thousands of children apparently killed by nuns and priests. They too received money to excavate, identify and properly re-bury these children. They haven’t got to that yet, citing sacred custom, which is nonsense. NOT ONE BODY. One tooth in Kamloops, subsequently identified as animal. One rib bone found by a tourist, supposed to be human teenager. Vanished.

It was all a scam. A scam that cost Canadians $50 billion. When you look at Canadian stats, just multiply them by a factor of 10. That’s a $500 billion scam. Elon Musk estimates that the migrant etc. scams, once uncovered, cost $1 trillion annually. That is the scale of the theft. Much of it is stolen by the bureaucracy, which then stand up the hysterics on the streets, along with the richest people among us. Certainly no indigenous person receives any money at all.

A reminder:

Let me stress this again, we have four Indian tribes in our family. The first in my family, an American ancestor, married into the Mohawk after the Revolution. My great-aunt married into the Blackfoot. Jamie’s great-grandmother was a full-blood Assiniboine, which means he has Indian blood. His son has full Metis status through his mother, which means he has all kinds of lovely benefits which he is too proud to use. Which should be universal.

Equally my ‘aboriginal’ tribe - the Nixon/Nicsoun/Nicksons - were Reivers, cattle thieves and mercenaries, members of the Devil’s Dozen who terrorized the Scots/English borders during the Roman, Middle Ages and Tudor times. Because of the wars that swept their ‘homelands’ for centuries, they lived like indigenous through the 17th century, driving their cattle into the mountains of the Lake District every summer, and living in sod huts and stone towers in the winter. They were prevented by said armies from establishing safe villages, houses, farms, all of which were torn up periodically by the wars between the Scots and English thrones.

In 1603, James 1 hung all the clan heads and scattered the rest, many of whom starved.

Do I want payback and the entire Lake District given to me and my cousins? Do I want to live like they did? In stone huts and stealing cattle for a living? Of course not. Nor should any Indian want to be marooned on a scrap of generally useless land, isolated from the rest of humanity like actors in a living history museum. Without property rights - the government is the senior partner in the land - no reserve house ever gets upgraded, unless they can beg a bit of money from the chief. Canadians have spent billions trying to bring clean water into the reserves, something the rest of the country has had for TWO HUNDRED YEARS. All that money was stolen.

My point here is that up until the 1960’s when the equally wretched Pierre Eliot Trudeau, who was a communist, started the Indian business, indigenous were integrating. They were in and out of our houses. Jamie’s grandfather managed western Canada for CP Rail and many of his friends were Indians. Today, they hate us, and want what we have, and we try to stay as far away from them as possible. This state of affairs was created. It is not natural. Periodically I see groups of young Indians dressed like rappers in expensive sweats parading through our village counting up the money they will eventually, they have been told, receive from us, by owning our shops, houses and businesses.

Canadian Indiana are kept like zoo animals for the benefit of government consultants, inspired by Marxist revolutionary thought. Which is garbage thinking, as reliable as Knowledge Keepers. Migrants are farmed in precisely the same way. The Democrat Party and the Liberal Party of Canada use these people to extract guilt money from us, that they steal for themselves.

A good fifty percent of reserve Indians leave, get educated - their schooling free - and integrate, just like we did. By the 18th century, my Nicksons were builders and architects, fully competent, making contributions. My great grandfather was one of the Great Projectors of the city of Vancouver, waterworks, bridges, tunnels, breakwaters, neighborhoods, rising under his will.

This, of course, is available to any Canadian Indian. They can go to school forever, for free, and have all their expenses paid. Instead, they labour under this choice: a life of grafting off the Canadian taxpayer.

And therefore, in a stark axiom, cause and effect, ever since the 1960’s the Canadian Indian has degraded, becoming a debased people with sky-high crime rates, incidents of rapes, addiction, murders far higher than the “white” population. For a decade, the press screeched about missing indigenous women on the highways, where they had gone to whore because all that money meant for them had been stolen by band chiefs and consultants. Turned out about 75% of those murders were committed by indigenous men. The story immediately vanished from the headlines.

My great-uncle Blackfoot was an Olympic rower; the descendent of the first marriage became a resplendent world-famous Mohawk poetess, and Jamie’s great grandmother was a full partner in their settling the Peace River district, turning life there from seasonal starvation to farming, and standing up to the Hudson’s Bay Company. She and her husband were known as the Emperor and Empress of the Peace. My Metis step-son spent seven years in university and is building a successful business without once taking a dime from the government.

Indians are used as a tool to stop development all across Canada. They are used to stop pipelines, mines, housing, forestry and ranching. The end goal is to give to Indians, and I include all indigenous peoples monitored by the United Nations and UNDRIP the right to say yes or no to any and all development.

What is happening here is coming to you.

When I visited a fish farming community on an island way way up north, I spent a day on the floating fish farms with indigenous kids who were thrilled at their work, counted on a bright future, were planning additional schooling based around their work. The next afternoon, I attended a band council where seven environmental groups argued to shut down the fish farms. Multinational environmental groups are the new oppressor. They are foul eco-colonialists.

This is what they are set up to be. Current indigenous culture is entirely artificial and has been created in order to keep the land fallow and empty. That they and we do not rise. That the land and resources do not develop. Who owns that land? The British Crown.

Who is the private secretary to King Charles, the most fervent environmentalist on the planet? Mark Carney’s brother.

Last week Carney boasted he was meeting with Coastal First Nations. In fact, he met with an NGO funded by the Rockefellers, who are the principal obstructors to pipelines and any industrial growth in Canada and the U.S.. The Rockefellers, like King Charles are the principal anti-growth tyrants of the Canadian people. Before we can build a pipeline, we have to get permission from the richest plutocrats on earth.

How the Hell Did This Happen to Us?

The destruction of the Canadian Indian by Marxists was deliberate. The system that has choked growth all across the world started in Canada under Pierre Trudeau in 1970. And it is based on entirely corrupt science. It is lies all the way down. Like the lies about children's bodies, the lies about ‘climate change’, the lies about the Sixth Great Extinction.

From a policy paper I wrote:

The first formal blow to the modernist idea of Canada as a fully industrialized, broadly egalitarian, inclusive and wealthy state was the striking, under Trudeau, of Thomas Berger’s Mackenzie Valley Pipeline Inquiry. In that inquiry, as a country, we invented the system by which the environmental movement operates all over the world today. This system acts to hamper development, to mire indigenous peoples

in perpetual marginalization, to cheat the middle class of growth and hope. On March 21, 1974, the Ministry of Indian Afairs and Northern Development

commissioned an inquiry to examine the “social, environmental and economic

impact regionally” of an oil and gas pipeline traversing the Yukon and Northwest

Territories.



The informal name of the inquiry comes from Justice Thomas Berger,

who was commissioned to lead the study. “The Inquiry cost $5.3-million dollars and produced over 40,000 pages of text and evidence, comprising 283 volumes.



The report recommended that no pipeline be built through the northern Yukon and that a pipeline through the Mackenzie Valley should be delayed for 10 years.”



Berger found that there would be no significant economic benefit from the pipelines and that the pipelines would undermine fishing, hunting and trapping.

Working from the counter-culture ferment in Vancouver in the 1970s, Berger found

his inspiration in the fear of creative destruction in British Columbia. People feared that their family and community lives would be substantially changed for the worse by the pipeline. The media joined in, marrying fear of wilderness degradation with a dislike of big business. It was a perfect storm of fear mongering. Today, Berger boasts that he is responsible for 50 per cent of the native land claims in

Canada.



He also set the standard for the environmental review process, allowing the

conduct that now reigns in many jurisdictions whenever development is proposed.

In the developing world, he is hailed as a saviour, although he now admits that the main projects he prevented are scheduled to go through. Importantly, the native activists who were most vehemently against the Mackenzie Valley Pipeline are agitating for a pipeline today. The then-young radical chief Frank T’Seleie of Fort Good Hope said the following to Robert Blair, president of Foothills Pipe Lines of Calgary, in 1975. ”You are like the Pentagon, Mr. Blair, planning the slaughter of innocent

Vietnamese. Don’t tell me you are not responsible. You are the twentieth-

century General Custer. You are coming with your troops to slaughter us and

steal land that is rightfully ours. You are coming to destroy a people that have

a history of thirty thousand years. Why? For 20 years of gas? Are you really

that insane? T’Seleie is again the chief at Fort Good Hope, but this time he is a strong advocate

for the pipeline. (Elizabeth Nickson Surviving Sustainability, Frontier Centre for Public Policy, 2015)

At the end of last year, Dallas Brodie, a young woman politician, like me a fifth generation British Columbian, who went to Princeton, took a law degree in Toronto, released a film called Making a Killing. It has had over half a million views, and can be seen here. In the film Dallas Brodie excavates the lie of the missing children. It is masterful work, from the point of view of journalism, a just the facts and all the facts. Brodie has been immured in controversy, called racist from every corner of the government/Indian junta, was kicked out of the provincial Conservative party, formed another party called One BC, was demoted from headship of said party, then reinstalled. Brodie is now considered one of the most significant politicians in Canada. And her party is polling at ten percent. After existing for less than six months.

Equally, a forcibly retired university professor, Frances Widdowson, a senior fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, has been visiting universities trying to spread the truth she pulled together in two bestselling books, which lay out all the truth about the Indian Residential schools, good and bad. Using hard evidence and documentation.

When she turns up on campus, all the crazies do too, screaming and shouting like maniacs, banging drums to drown her out, calling the police, and trashing the place. Still, she shows up. This is the nature of heroism today.

On January 22, she is walking into danger again, on the UBC campus.

In my ten year long investigation of the environmental movement, the most deeply unsettling thing I found was the flagrant dishonesty beneath its edifice. Everything is a lie, an elision, a merging of truth with lies. When the Endangered Species Act is litigated for instance, it is invariably defeated because usually the movement is using distinct population species as proxy for “extinction” level dangers. Which means that the red-legged frog found in one creek is determined to be distinctly different to the red-legged frog found in a creek 100 meters away. This is fraud.

Equally Climate Science is the most extraordinary set of lies and exaggerations that no one worthy of respect “believes” anymore. Examining the sourcing on any one of the IPCC’s ever so important reports results in those reports shown to be based on advocacy science, which is always and ever alarmist.

Indian culture is based on ancestral knowledge, which is very easy to corrupt. Especially when there is money at the end of said corrupt act. The pressure on the reserves to conform is massive.

All three of these issues are based on lies. And as such, when academia, when scholarship fails to correct them, then the entire body of knowledge becomes useless. Policy based on lies, fails, as it has over and over again. The victim? The budget of the country where the lies hold. Our future. Our kids future. Money is extracted from humans working with diligence, used to prosecute lies, which financially benefit crooks.

Today, the entire edifice of knowledge, our culture, has been based on fictions that fund the most dishonest among us. Outside the institutions, the universities and media, new ideas, new research, new people are rising. A small example can be found in Grokipedia, which is standing up the maligned and slandered new thinkers, one by one by one. I was sent mine last weekend which shocked me, and talking to James Howard Kunstler this week, he said, oh yes i have one too. Gail Heriot who has done hard labour in the ‘woke’ or civil rights sphere, announced hers. These are AI written, but dense and respectful. Kunstler was much maligned by Wikipedia and the blob, as was I, as was Heriot. Grok is fighting back for us. Because these are hunting us:

A new culture is rising, based on honesty, based on immutable truth. Yes, it’s dangerous, and yes, you will suffer, and people will hate you. But the work excavating the truth is the most rewarding anyone can ever do. New ideas are rising in every sector; this week, food and health underwent a revolution that will affect the future for a thousand years. And it was all started by individuals, plucking up courage, walking into the fire. Not backed by anyone or any institution.

May our number explode.

Aburdistan was on family hospital duty last week. My brother’s health problems are so complex they took my entire brain to understand. I apologize therefore for missing a week. Absurdistan is going to try to write shorter and more frequently going forward into this year because this year, these mid-terms are beyond critical. Also the economic rebuild is fascinating; the most hopeful and important shift in my lifetime. I wholeheartedly believe we are moving into a new Golden Age.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.