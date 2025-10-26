No Kings was rightly labelled the geriatric flourish of a dying generation. It was also an attack by the privileged on the urban poor and the middle class across America. It was paid for by the richest people on earth.

Things are shaking out super fast now. We know more every single day about the forces arrayed against economic growth for the middle and working classes. Independent media - Substack, podcasts, youtube - are doing the only reliable work; everyone else. everyone else is selling the failed ideas of the old regime.

Please consider an inexpensive annual subscription. I am so grateful for new subscribers and we are again enjoying a growth spurt, and Absurdistan is being quoted and aggregated across the hive and is becoming a podcast regular which is like spending time with adored friends you never see.

You all keep me going. Thank you thank you thank you.

You have to subscribe above to get the newsletter every week. You can pay me through Substack, the host or below, but you must subscribe above first.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Text:

This week the Atlantic Monthly online’s lead piece was by Anne Applebaum, one of a stable of heavily subsidized busybodies who have never had to work in the private economy. People like Applebaum and they are legion, feed off the universities, foundations, non-governmental organizations, political outfits, and malignant plutocrats here and abroad. The Atlantic itself is funded via the vanity of Mrs. Steve Jobs, who recently announced that no grants to NGOs should have strings attached or indeed, I suppose, oversight.

Applebaum as is her wont, whines about Trump overturning “democracy”. This must be read as their democracy, which is the new iteration of democracy where they get paid to sell their stupid ideas, which don’t work, have never worked and are engineered to never work. Any rebellion against “their democracy” is called fascism. They are paid by plutocrats and billionaires to swan around the world in business class spouting off why DEI will increase wealth, not destroy it, why the Green New Deal will bring wealth and millions of new green jobs, just another few trillion, another five years, another generation ruined and hopeless. Why migration is necessary and compassionate, ignore the crime. Why rural and flyover whites are contemptible and their complaints without merit. Why climate change is an existential threat and we need fewer people, more abortions, kill the elderly, the sick, the useless. Etc ad infinitum. It is the agenda of the Devil. Of pure suppurating evil.

Any rebellion against “their democracy” is called fascism.

Every speech, every essay, every conference is a fundraising appeal for more of their garbage ideas, to be prosecuted by their army of NGOs, outfits like USAID and witless billionaire women like Patricia Bauman, who for almost forty years co-chaired the most destructive, ruining rural America.

Here is a film which shows you, visually, the interconnectedness of this trillion dollar attack dog launched against you and me and everyone else. Every one of these organizations, hundreds of thousands of them, work ceaselessly to break the economy and culture of the United States. This is just the Tides Foundation, and its 40,000 satellites. Yes. Forty thousand satellites. Every member of which hates us, hates the country, works to destroy peace, order and prosperity. And it’s your tax money that pays for it. Every penny of the money they spend to destroy you, is yours.

In sharp contrast, this week, out of the Trump team, there is discussion about piping the Yukon’s runoff water down to the fertile fields of water-starved-by-greens California. Putin and Trump discussed building a tunnel between Asia and Alaska. Australia struck a deal on rare earth minerals with the U.S.. China lost its latest move in the trade war.

The world is moving very very fast.

Since his win, Trump has brought $20 trillion of investment to the U.S. Tariffs are already working, as companies (in Canada particularly) are fleeing to the U.S., investing billions while moving factories, increasing wages, training employees in A.I.

Wall Street is sitting on another $10 trillion that should be invested in the American economy. They are stalled because the regulatory climate forced by the left/billionaires is bankrupting. Equally, investing abroad in Special Enterprise Zones, where no labor or environmental regs are to be found, was far preferable and you could work desperate people of color to exhaustion.

But now? Can’t. Tariffs

Trump’s team is working to get smaller banks lending. Again, instability mitigates against. Further, any small bank president knows any business will face an insurmountable regulatory framework forced by the plutocrats and billionaires who are allied with the stupid left, the tragically damaged on the street last weekend.

Fix this, and everything changes.

How? Decommission the NGO racket across the board. That money, which is the people’s tax money, must be used to pay down debt. They don’t just poison the U.S. either. Applebaum and her cohort work to stand up and animate international NGOs who range through the world forcing their will on policy makers and ‘civil society’. NGOs have no truck with elections, unless they are stealing them, creating color revolutions in countries where they have no business. I’d jail every last one of them.

The electoral process is for other people, less superior people. Instead they bully. They force their stupid ideas on the culture through subsidized or plutocrat media. They strong arm local officials, papering offices with fake studies and falsified science. They hang around legislatures, doorstepping, bullying, blackmailing and bribing. They attack state officials, they ruin anyone who disagrees with them, and they are funded to do so by the richest people on earth. And us.

There is no oversight. None. They operate with impunity.

They are a massive negative externality, an external diseconomy. They cost us with no benefit. They must be terminated.

Every action they take destroys.

Nothing is grass roots.

They have been operating without oversight or curb for 30 years, and on every conceivable metric they have failed. Their “democracy” is a disaster. As leaders and thinkers, they have failed spectacularly.

Proof?

The democratic west now holds a cumulative debt of $340 trillion. Any “growth” is chimera.

This was reported by The Economist. Admittedly the Economist is another vanity press, this one funded by Rothschilds. So, it’s probably way worse.

Every western democracy is groaning. The middle class is poorer every year. There are more drugs and homeless on the street, more crime. Opportunity is stunted. Every major city in the U.S., Canada and Europe is classified as a war-zone. Formally. The murder rate is that high.

The only way to keep the whole enterprise going is debt.

Which leads to collapse.

France is on the verge of collapse. Germany is on the verge of collapse. Ireland is on fire since the migrant rape of a ten year old girl last weekend. Sir Kier Starmer is polling in the single digits. Odds on which country will crater into civil war first.

France has one of the world’s highest ratios of government spending to GDP: it is about 57% and growing, suggesting that her economic growth depends far more on the public than on the private sector. To avert economic collapse, the government is piling up debt at an accelerating pace and generating ever higher fiscal deficits. So far as we know, they’ve now reached 6%, double the speed limit imposed by the 1992 Maastricht Treaty. And we almost certainly know a lot less than we should. - Trendcompass - Substack

Resulting in the following. For the first time in Europe, populist right parties are dominant in every country.

It’s not that complicated. Green and climate policy have collapsed growth. DEI-seeded incompetence and migration have overrun the cities, leading to a massive influx of crime and cartel action.

Progressivism’s failure is noted by Alex Karp, the lead genius of Palentir. Who, by the way, this week told Sir Keir Starmer that Palentir considered his Digital ID undemocratic and Palentir would not participate.

Progressivism, says Karp, is not progressive. Progressivism is defined by “whether the working class do better tomorrow than they did today, and know it.”

You know what this cohort of subsidized-by-you rich kids have created instead of growth?

Crime.

Crime Has Replaced a Working Economy

The U.S. now has 1,000,000 gang members. Thirty percent are illegals in the northern states. Around the border it is higher than 50%. One-third of 1% of the population commit 50% of all violent crimes, murders, rapes, aggravated assault. Chicago has 150,000 gang members who contract with the cartels, and the city is the logistics hub for the country, the central distribution point of cartel activity.

Crime creates instability, which deters investment and economic growth. Which plays right for the WEFers, and Climate Change advocates, who want less growth, fewer people, living smaller, ensuring their total control. Crime is their tool.

This, according to the geniuses at Promethean Action, is typical of the British Empire’s modus operandi. Create division, create crime syndicates, create a “war zone”, and prevent development. The British Empire stood up Marxism to destroy Russia, and jihadi madmen to create instability in the Middle East, so they could harvest oil. They stood up the migrant invasions and then migrant crime to destabilize all the western democracies. That way they could fleece us.

This week too, America for Public Trust published a piece about British billionaire Christopher Hohn who has put hundreds of millions of dollars “into a vast array of organizations and nonprofits operating in the United States”. We have to consider that Hohn is working to benefit the City of London. Looking at his fundees, Christopher Hohn is the reason that my region is now a criminal hub for Triads and cartels. Every single enterprise listed below works in concert with other NGOs to shut down productive industrial and commercial activity. This one man has destroyed millions of lives.

Further, like every multi-billion dollar NGO listed above, Hohn has close ties with the CCP. and funds The Chinese Progressive Association in San Francisco. Every one of these massive NGOs fund at least one CCP associated outfit.

Wednesday morning, Sam Cooper’s The Bureau traced how Justin Trudeau’s cannabis legalization and unrestrained migration has created a crime syndicate of drugs, human slavery and yet more money laundering. Southern Ontario, once the manufacturing engine of Canada now manufactures and distributes drugs. And ships them to Chicago. When I researched this piece, farmers showed me how methodically, over time, Ontario’s farms had been ruined, and profitable processing factories sent to the U.S., to China, to Southeast Asia, impoverishing local economies.

Replaced by crime.

“This enterprise, while alarming, reflects the massive and largely unimpeded rise of Chinese state-linked narcotics empires with significant leadership operating from Ontario and New York. Numerous operations—some financially linked—now stretch across Ontario, British Columbia, Maine, Oklahoma, New York and other U.S. jurisdictions.” Cooper 22 Oct 25

Maine, southern Ontario, upstate New York, B.C., shut down by green activists and NGOs.

Here’s how NGOs operate to shut down business and development.

In my line of expertise, the environmental file, what happens every year is the Rockefeller Foundation gets together with every other environmental NGO including all those funded by Christopher Horn, Gates, Buffet, Zuck, Bezos, and decides what they are going to do next. What region will they gut? Which group of ranchers or foresters will they ruin? What dams, which water, which fields will be taken out of productivity? Into which ranching/farming community will they introduce grey wolves from the far north who love the taste of family pets? They are always fully fully destructive. Theirs is a continent-wide mandate.

Each of these foundations operate in their local area in local governments, via insisting that their “values” are included in any regulation and legislation. This means that a local government official spends enormous amounts of time fending off these people while multinationals lean on said officials for tax breaks. Both act to gut the community of funds.

For instance, at the same time, at the same time as Amazon is demanding tax breaks for installing a fulfillment center in the region, the Bezos Foundation is lobbying through its funded groups to stop any other enterprise in the area because “carbon pollution”.

Do you see how that works? The Bezos foundation is pre-destroying its competition.

The Bezos Earth Fund is the largest funder in the Climate Change and Conservation arena, working to enforce Agenda 2030. A little known goal of Agenda 2030 is the elimination of any competition in private enterprise. So every time there is a town meeting on a zoning variance, a three house development, a soap factory or motorbike repair shop, the Bezos Earth Fund sends “citizens” to protest the carbon emissions of that development and demand extra costs for that development. Preventing its growth.

Add in the takeover of any business sector by migrants legal and illegal who will work for less, who will not demand pensions or health care. Every sector of every major city economy is under attack by migrants who will accept pennies for longer hours, under the table, essentially enabling human trafficking.

Millions of lives stolen by rich kids.

And their schemes are international:

Here’s how USAID, Samantha Powers’ outfit, destroyed Somalia:

The No Kings protests are covering for the turning of cities into war zones, preventing the clean up of violent crime .

The principal issue of the No Kings protest was ICE deporting illegals.

But the migrant invasion was stood up and funded by globalist plutocrats following the U.N.’s 2030 plan. A plan so terrible and comprehensive, we are just taking on board how catastrophic it is.

More than 25% of all violent crime is coming from illegal aliens according to FBI statistics.

On whom does violent crime fall? The marginal, people of color, the poor, those least able to protect themselves. Migrant and cartel crime is the dominant factor in any poor neighborhood.

“Who do these drugs go to? Disproportionately, poor people of color….to be a war zone you have to have five deaths per 100,000. That’s like half our cities.” - Alex Karp, Palentir

That’s how morally bankrupt the No Kings people are.

In the late 80’s when Clinton and the globalists started shipping factories to China, young men of color banded together in groups for brotherhood. In the late 90’s, Greens began the process of suppressing business activity and development because climate pollution. As the lack of jobs continued the young men turned to crime.

Detroit used to be an industrial powerhouse. Chicago used to be an industrial powerhouse. New York City used to be an industrial powerhouse.

Running back Jim Brown did a study on what happened to Blacks in South Central when they pulled the automotive and aerospace factories out of LA. Next step festering gang areas and the death of the black family.

Globalists killed those cities. Climate policy killed those cities. Consolidation in the equity markets did that. Leftists did this. The stupid women, puffy resentful beta-males and ruined hopeless kids on the street last weekend did that.

The richest families in America get to decide who lives or dies in the U.S. and Canada. Because that’s what they do. They decide if your region is going to die. They decide if your city will be flooded with migrants. They decide whether your city will be flooded with drugs. And they operate through the charitable sector, spending money which should be going to paying down debt. There is no oversight. They act with total impunity.

The People’s Payback

NGO money belongs to the people. Confiscate all of it. Every penny. Pay down the debt.

The study of this field of iniquity has been developing for decades. We know a lot now. We know how much money has been spent trying to ruin the world’s economy - trillions. We know who these people are. We have tracked their activities. We know chapter and verse. We know Arabella even funded Hamas. Your tax money is funding Hamas, the most savage primitives on earth.

This week this book was published and is a must-read for any government official, banker, and town councillor. This is the cement in the system, the reason for no growth, the reason for drugs and crime sweeping every city. This. These people. They have names, bank accounts and are available for criminal prosecution.

Last week Peter Navarro marched into the Council on Foreign Relations and took their inventory, chapter and verse.

Billionaire boot-boy Christopher Hohn, no doubt operating for the City of London, pulled his funding for leftist groups in the U.S. this month, after the expose of Americans for Public Trust, cited above. Harvard this week cut up to 75% of its PH’d slots, forseeing that the world economy is shifting towards productivity not more criminal interference by the rich, superior and lazy.

The thoroughly iniquitous John Brennan was referred for criminal prosecution this week. Brennan’s foundation spearheaded the Russia Gate scam. Soros funded Brennan, standing up the Brennan Center which worked like a dog to break the 2020 election. Patricia Baumann who funded Brennan and co-chaired his foundation, enabled and directed the theft of the 2020 election, not to mention sending every disastrous environmental NGO to ruin rural America.

Enough of this. Enough.

Take back that money. It doesn’t belong to them. It never did.

Share

Things are shaking out super fast now. We know more every single day about the forces arrayed against economic growth for the middle and working classes. Independent media - Substack, podcasts, youtube - are doing the only reliable work; everyone else. everyone else is selling the failed ideas of the old regime.

Please consider an inexpensive annual subscription. I am so grateful for new subscribers and we are again enjoying a growth spurt, and Absurdistan is being quoted and aggregated across the hive and is becoming a podcast regular which is like spending time with adored friends you never see.

You all keep me going. Thank you thank you thank you.

You have to subscribe above to get the newsletter every week. You can pay me through Substack, the host or below, but you must subscribe above first.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.