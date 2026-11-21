Election fraud hasn’t reached its sweet spot, where so many people are convinced its happening, fixing it becomes the first priority. We are not there yet. And until we do, we are in the hands of the banks and pension funds, and they are pitiless. And wrong about economic growth. Dead wrong.

There is a trope among Luciferians, a desired end result, called the Black Awakening. This is not a Good Awakening, it is the final battle, which they win, instead of Christ. This is mirrored of course in Revelations, the End Times, all the Apocalypta bruited in every faith, which many Christians - even the seemingly woke, course-corrected mainstream faiths - believe is imminent. Once you get into this arena of ‘thought’, it’s a case of sliding doors and funhouse mirrors and nobody knows nothing but everybody has a lot of ideas presented as “historical fact”. Reason has fled, giving way to mental illness. Ok, not entirely mental illness, but let’s just say its hard to nail anything down.

It’s not as though these ideas do not have power. They do. And reality, such as it is, is affected by human thought, almost entirely. If enough people ‘believe’ something, it comes true.

This is what we voted for in the midterms:

Communists are now in office, 265 to be precise, across the U.S. There is nothing ‘democratic” about socialists. There’s nothing “democratic” about Islamists. As soon as they have enough of their cohort in power, elections become performative.

Like…..now?

First Step: Define The Problem

In the new book, Haitians of Springfield, published last week, there is an actual fact - delivered by the heritage American citizens of the city - that during Trump’s first term, several new factories opened, and suddenly everyone had decent employment and could think of a future without dread. Then, lo and behold, without any warning or permission, several thousand Somalians arrived, then more, then again more, and all of a sudden those jobs were given to said Somalians at 50% of American wages. School attendance shot up and teaching refocused on the kids who did not speak English and had no education. Over the first year, crime shot up, order decomposed, nighttime fear, theft, home invasions started, and women lost their sense of safety. And of course, the ducks in the park vanished.

Springfield officials were in the dark about the possibility of a large immigrant relocation to the area, Mayor Rob Rue said at the recent Springfield City Commission meeting, but a “network of businesses knew what was coming.” - Lisec, Joshua. Haitians of Springfield: An Oral History (p. 30). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Who did this to them? The government, of course. But mostly the banks, the funds - Vanguard, Blackrock, etc - forced the senior government and local businesses. All the new manufacturers in Springfield are subject to pension funds.

Never mind! Migration adds to GDP! There are rafts of scholarly garbage stats to prove it.

No it does not. Every Somali’s lifetime cost is $1.5 million. They are the most expensive, but the others are not far behind.

Every government lies to its people about migration. That is because, again, the banks demand migration. Why? Because it lowers labor costs for corporations and it loads the cost of the migrants onto the people through debt. Off which they profit. The banks profit twice from migration. The people pay twice.

Therefore lies upon lies upon lies.

Migration is why the right colluded with the left to steal the election in 2026. Now we don’t know what happened yet, but it stunk to high heaven, and is also frightening because of the attention paid to the stolen elections in the previous few years. Across the country hearings are being held, audits - not recounts - are being demanded, and the people at the coal face of election fraud, are, frankly, reeling.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, in charge of supervising the election, quit the day after. Was she a plant, a do-nothing cosplaying MAGA puppet meant to assure people? What do you think will be her reward? She is either incompetent or compromised. Election fraud hasn’t reached its sweet spot, where so many people are convinced its happening, fixing it becomes the first priority. We are not there yet. And until we fix it, we are in the hands of the banks, and they are pitiless. And wrong about economic growth.

The Fake Problem

The Climate scam does not work without the migration scam, and the international economic system has been built, slowly, carefully over decades, upon profiting from the climate scam. This is a hard economic fact. The Climate scam - through taxes and capture - leaches opportunity and wealth from citizens, giving that money to investment banks and the hordes of Climatistas in government, NGOs and activist groups. Carbon capture is a dangerous fraud, but the money that will be extracted from taxpayers to pay for it, is very real; it is your labor, your life, they are wasting. Again, extracted from you twice, first in taxes, then in added costs and raised prices. Finally, in opportunity cost. Opportunity cost is the most important, because that is how an economy grows.

If you are an ordinary person, me, say, opening a business in the face of the Climate junta, you will suffer a slow bleed of life energy and resources over several years, then fail. So why try? Seriously, why try? The government chooses winners and I’m not one of them. Period. This is their stated plan. They choose. They choose. They profit. They collude with their chosen businesses to feed off us.

But eventually economies based on extractive thinking fail in catastrophic ways. Upon which, the leaders pin the blame on the loudest objectors and start to kill. This time, it will be you and me. We are a long way from wholesale slaughter, but imagine another 20 million military aged men from Africa and the Middle East flooding the border post-Trump, and they can’t find work or the government can’t borrow enough to pay for them? This is why it’s called the Black Awakening. I don’t think it’s probable, yet, but the smartest among us are building underground bunkers. They are making hundred million dollar bets on its possibility.

I don’t know if you have ever been caught in a mob in the “developing” world. I have, and even though I had a couple of big guys minding me, I was thrown so hard against a hoarding I lost consciousness. One step wrong, I would have been trampled. And this was a happy crowd, not an angry crowd.

Snapshots from Haiti:

Enraged mobs of sword-wielding, gun-toting blacks, both slave and free, swarmed colonial plantations and properties. One of the few eyewitness accounts from the uprising is that of an anonymous director of the Clément plantation. His barking dog awoke him suddenly on the night of August 22nd 1791. This individual, a white European, ducked under his bed as gunfire blasted through windows and walls. He heard voices calling out. “Who is it?” he asked. “It is death!” answered the mob. “Kill, kill,” they added. They then killed everyone else in the building before looting the place….

To the assembled crowd he passed around a cup of animal blood which everyone drank, and he called out, “The God of the whites pushes them to crime, but he wants us to do good deeds. But the God who is so good orders us to vengeance. He will direct our hands, and give us help. Throw away the image of the God of the whites who thirsts for our tears. Listen to the liberty that speaks in all our hearts.”

Then the blood massacres began—including the one that the anonymous eyewitness related to us. Most weren’t so fortunate. Men, women, and so many screaming children, it didn’t matter. If you were French, you were hacked to death.

And yet neither brought law, order, or justice. Communist leaders throughout promise their followers the world, then take it from them. This is what both men did, in succession. - Lisec, Joshua. Haitians of Springfield: An Oral History (

That, friends, is the Black Awakening writ small. And that, given November’s defeat is where we are headed.

Because the economic system built upon climate and migration is failing and will within a few years, fail catastrophically.

Why is it Communist?

The Climate scam is one of the principal source of funds for the left, whose aim is, of course, full-on communism. In this clip Greta Thunberg first laughs about the idiot activists in Berlin still protesting on Fridays, and then states ‘Communism has always been what we really want.” And laughs and laughs.

Since no one in elite spheres of government, banking and media can bring themselves to admit it was false, they have to keep the Climate ruse going despite the crashing error. The world needs growth desperately, but when you calculate climate damages into it, you need to pay humans less.

Post Trump, the Climate plan roars back. Post Trump migration roars back.

Solution

Normals are disorganized and think themselves powerless, which is the opposite of truth. Nothing scares an elected official more than citizens turning up at meetings. Few do. You gave away your power. You didn’t show up. On data centers? You could have negotiated a package of benefits which would have solved all your local problems, eliminated property tax, boosted schools, and structured the agreement so that in 25 years, everyone would have a payout - an annual payout.

Apologies if you have read this before, but I feel very grateful that I saw the old culture before it was erased by this monstrous, demonic, profane, obscenity that we live with. When I was growing up in a small town, my father went to meetings after work and dinner, sometimes weekly, sometimes more often. He knew everyone in town, big and small, knowing who to approach whether he was asking for money, solving a problem or deciding on streetlights on a new block. He was not prideful about this, it was his duty. Period.

Here’s what you do to Data Centers:

One day, he went to visit a relatively new resident, a poet and writer named Buffy Glasgow, who greeted him stark naked, and they proceeded to have a drink and my father extracted a few hundred bucks for the horse show. Neither mentioned the nakedness.

Wouldn’t you like to have experiences like that? We laughed about it for years. Of course now, this would have taken a darker turn, but my father’s appetite had not been inflamed by the pornification of everything, and the obscenities we are forced to watch if we want an evening of relaxing tv after a long hard day.

Don’t you want that back? We need it badly.

IT’S IN YOUR OWN BACK YARD.

This was the custom for four hundred years in the new world. The leaders of the community were business people who understood numbers and order. And smart women. This whole thing of the trad wife? I have not found it in actual history. Weak women who would let themselves be bullied, died on the frontier. They died. Do you think my great great great great grandmother, Abigail Spencer St. John, who had 17 children and died at the age of 101 running the family house as a boarding house, was a Trad Wife? Hell no.

When we moved to Vancouver, we ran into my great aunt and uncle who knew every soul, block and sparrow in that city, served on all the committees, including local government. Their parties, which they had often and which were for a kid profoundly boring, were filled with ordinary men and women who were there because the attendees had worked their population until everything needful was there. And as such they were connected, placed, and because they had worked to make it so, profoundly safe.

This is the solution to all our social ills, isolation, male loneliness, female mental illness, porn, disaffected kids, violence and drugs. Being placed, being stitched into community - not the creepy leftie community that makes your skin crawl - confers self-respect, meaning, and the love of your fellow man.

Once, my father caught me with some hashish. All hell broke loose and one of my punishments was to spend a day at a house where former alcoholics were living, unable to function in the real world. The community paid for this. Why? How? Because the government officials weren’t stealing everything not nailed down. I was suitably, intimately corrected.

I cannot bear to imagine the hell that would be unleashed on a thief in local government in my father's day. Prison without delay. Or any of the men and women who built the U.S. and Canada. Or the hell they would visit on current governments letting tens of thousands of broken people roam the streets. Or the tightly organized campaign they would visit upon the gangs and cartels that are eating British Columbia.

Those people were driven out, or, more correctly. The competent, natural leaders allowed the broken people we now have in authority out of Christian goodness - let them have a chance. Perhaps they were blandished by socialist thought that women deserved a chance, the less competent, educated and accomplished needed a chance to rise. The result? In power now, we have working a descending chaos of incompetence and theft. Collusion to steal the people’s money.

The only people who can turn this around is us. We are the missing link. We have to show up. Only an organized populace can deliver the leaders we need.

This week Bukele is destroying Haiti’s drug lords. He has turned his country around, Costa Rica is following his lead and now Bukele is cleaning up his region. Below, Bukele’s army blows up Haiti’s top Drug Lord’s palace.

In British Columbia, the new Conservative leader has delivered $4 billion in Investment in his first weeks in office. I figured the province was entirely lost to cartels, Triads, communists, sick banks and looting migrant populations. South and Central America were lost to crime and Marxism for five decades and its fed up people have had it, and electing strong leaders who take on the worst problems. In Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Europe, the people are still absent.

You have all the power. So do I. Lead.

Share

Absurdistan does not paywall and does not accept sponsorship. You keep me going. Please consider a very inexpensive annual subscription.

You have to subscribe here to get the newsletter every week:

And you can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t hate paypal, paypal me here

or

Become a Founding member here

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024