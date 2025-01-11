Like everyone I am horrified by the devastation in Los Angeles. The scale is beyond imagining, and the incompetence of city and state government so blatant, they will all need close security for the rest of their lives. Of course people are pointing to the Olympics in ‘28, and the inclusion of Los Angeles in the Smart Cities transition which basically means monitoring your very outbreath. Easier to do with fewer residents. Just build thirty-thousand high-rises, and house the cattle to be monitored and monetized.

Still, if I were God, I would want retribution. As actor and Christian Steven Baldwin, Justin Bieber’s father-in-law says, “It’s all of them”. He is referring, of course, to the Luciferian or Satanist use of migrant and foster children and babies in the tunnels and party houses of Los Angeles, best typified by Sean Combs, etc. I’ve done enough research to know a) this is pervasive and b) nothing is stopping it. I also had/have friends in the business, scriptwriters, who were highly paid and one of whom was award-winning. How high up? Taking me out to a private dinner with Al Pacino and Debra Winger high up. So I know how fast and deep gossip in the business runs.Everyone knows not only who you stepped out with, but what you had for breakfast, it’s that tight, that invasive. It might not be “all of them”, but certainly they all knew. So this is my question: if you knew what was happening to children and babies, if you knew what was happening to all the desperate teens and twenty-somethings being chewed up in this maw, had $20, $50 million and did nothing? What does that make you?

That makes you vulnerable to divine retribution. Read Revelations 18, the correlation is eerie.

The karma part of this is obvious. They rationed the water in the city, stripped civic services, hired the incompetent. This speaks to a larger issue, one which has afflicted every town and city in North America. The catastrophic flooding, water shortages, fires, they are all preventable, and many of them are deliberate, to break infrastructure, to drive people off the land and finally and most importantly, surreptitiously remove property rights and agency from individuals.

I have afflicted Absurdistan’s readers with several deep dives on the fires in the western forest, but really, when you really dig, it is all about the water. Where I live is basically empty of people. This is not because the land is not valuable and because you can’t make money here building a business. It’s because the removal of water access meant all development is halted right out of the gate. In our case, it’s preposterous, We live in a temperate rainforest, water cascades out of the sky, leaking into the aquifers, tumbles down creeks into the ocean. Capture 1% of it and you have a thriving economy with happy families and vivid life. But no, better to have a community filled with depressed lonely old people lining up at the hospital to die faster.

Climate change, we are told means drought or too much rain, whichever serves the vile propagandist at the moment. We need to restrict you, starve you of life in order to “save” the planet. Green socialism became nuclear-powered when corporations realized they could benefit by taking water rights, pay off the green socialists, and get them to give you all the water. Hence, Smart Cities 2028. Los Angeles’s future.

This is continent wide. Wherever green socialists have insinuated themselves into local or regional government, they immediately begin to remove water rights. This has been going on since 1970 and the Club of Rome. All the ministries have been wrenched from serving the public to restricting the public.

Absurdistan doesn’t do quick hits on catastrophes, much as I’d like to; I don’t have that skill. Jeff Childers, with his unmatched humour, lays out the incompetence nicely below. I go a bit further than him. The reason the incompetent are appointed or elected is in order to create these catastrophes. It clears the path to confiscation and massive profit-taking.

Herewith a relatively painless explication of how water rights in the American west and particularly California were removed, just how deep it runs, and how it can be fixed. Let’s just put it this way. Ever since the 1970's, all innovation in water management was stopped, and restrictions, interruptions and began. There is more than enough water for all the cities, all the farms, ranches, trees, rivers and fish times 50. But, instead, de-development. Ever since the 1970’s the American economy, and therefore the world’s economy has been run on debt, via vicious financial instruments. Without the digital boom? We’d be lost.

And by the way, it’s the liberals in San Francisco and Los Angeles who voted for these measures. Engineers, ranchers, farmers bring legislators up to their regions, point out the catastrophes both current and about to happen, including the fire threats. The legislators agree, go back to Sacremento and vote lock step with the Sierra Club. When reached, they say, “sorry, I’d lose my seat.” So what happened in L.A. is straight up karma. They literally voted for their own demise. Repeatedly. For decades.

I’m even boring myself now: we need real growth. And not to blow my own horn here, but no other reporter, none, not one, talks to the people inside the ministries or out in the country, politicians, foresters, ranchers and farmers to find out what has been going on. No one or vanishingly few of us, seeks them out, goes to their houses, sits in their meetings, watches the actual movement of power through our government.

What has happened in Los Angeles can happen in almost every city vulnerable to the elements. We have been starved of water and in fact there is enough water for several hundred million more of us on this continent alone, all of us using the earth’s resources, building healthy effulgent lives and businesses as was intended by the divine.

Our water was taken from us by a combination of vicious, stupid bureaucrats and politicians, and conscienceless oligarchs. Or, as we are coming to know them, the usual suspects.

Whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. - Mark Twain

Chuck Leaf promises to meet me in the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse in Greeley, Colorado. He is waiting in his light green Cadillac, so I knock on his window, and we run through sleet to the restaurant door.

It is 4 P.M., suppertime in ranching country, the atmosphere boisterous, so we pile into a booth in the farthest corner of the place. Peanuts spill over from a tin bucket, the music is loud, our waiter so bubbly he’s like a cream soda. We both order steak. Dr. Leaf is an engineer, a hydrologist who started his career in 1962 with the U.S. Forest Service. He was in the research arm, a bench scientist. “We had a lot of field projects, and I was publishing a lot, but they were grooming me for something else. They’d send me to these weird meetings in Washington to teach me how to manage people and their minds—it was crazy.

“So I questioned them. Then they began to take our project money away and give it to universities for esoteric work which didn’t mean anything, and they gave me the job to review all that stuff, give it credibility. I got to the point where I said, ‘This is junk science. I’m not signing off on it.’ That gave me immediate problems. My supervisor called me in and said, ‘Chuck, we have big plans for you, but you have to adjust your attitude.’ I knew my days were numbered.”

Leaf’s ranch lies on the South Platte River. It also lies in the Wildlands corridor for Colorado, and his free use of his land has been reduced in increments by the state to 20 percent of what it once was. But he stays. Like many country people, he is wedded to his land. In the years when his water use was cut to nothing and his neighbors were driven out of business, he bought what he needed and soldiered on. He did well in private practice, but the work he began as a young scientist was too exciting to drop.

He continued with it, financing it himself, testing it in the Fraser Experimental Forest again and again. In engineering, models can be tested authoritatively, and he methodically assembled his case. The Platte rivers originate in the Colorado and Wyoming Rockies, join and drain the great basin of Nebraska, then flow into the Missouri.

Here is what current Wikipedia thinking is on the Platte River: “Since the mid-20th century, this river has shrunk significantly. This reduction in size is attributed in part to its waters being used for irrigation, and to a much greater extent to the waters diverted and used by the growing population of Colorado, which has outstripped the ability of its groundwater to sustain them.”

Every word, including the ands, the itses, the which, the by, and the in, is wrong. Leaf says that not only does eight million acre-feet of water—“a veritable ocean”—lie in the alluvial reservoirs under the South Platte (leaving farms and rural communities at perpetual risk of catastrophic flooding), but that simple, easy, cheap management of the upland forests could increase water flow by five hundred thousand acre-feet every single year.

Even without tapping the dangerously supercharged alluvial zone on the South Platte, that’s enough water for all the farms and communities and cities on Colorado’s Front Range, enough for the farmlands of Nebraska, and enough for the endangered and threatened species on the Platte River system: the piping plover, whooping crane, pallid sturgeon, and interior least tern.

Colorado now sends ten thousand acre-feet a year to the Dakotas for the whooping crane on its migration stopover. The state has curtailed irrigated farming on the Front Range by 40 percent and is tapping groundwater aquifers for its new subdivisions. According to Leaf, those aquifers are dropping like boulders. “It’s like we farmers have a yellow star stitched onto our clothing,” says Leaf, the heated language odd from such a determinedly ordinary man. “It’s like in Doctor Zhivago, when members of the proletariat move into your house.

“We can use the water from our wells, but we have to replace every single cupful. Some farm wells have four meters on them. I forgot to read my meter for one day and received a reprimand from the environmental supervisor of the district within hours. And my water right goes back to 1866.” He pulls maps and photos from his briefcase, and the restaurant table becomes a desk.

Leaf starts with the subalpine zone, the headwaters of the South and North Platte rivers. “It’s lodgepole pine mostly—a lot of it is old growth. It’s like a whole bunch of old people standing up there.” He points out a photo of one of his experimental clearings, the edges jagged, like a horizontal rip in a piece of fabric; the tear is tiny relative to the expanse of forest. “This is the way we used to take out hunks of old decadent forest and gradually replace it with younger trees, so you have age diversity. Now we have no age diversity.

“If we do this kind of cutting in the subalpine zone, the water increases persist for eighty years, and the increases are steady. As well, we found that if we do it in the high elevations, the montane zone, snow country, where there are spruce and ponderosa pine as well, it changes the aerodynamics of the canopy surface. We subject the watersheds to small patch cuts, protect the snow from wind. It means there is more snowmelt for the creeks and more water downstream.” Leaf went back into the historical record that measured stream flow, using the water gauge in Saratoga, Wyoming. “We have the hydrograph record since 1904. From 1904, when Teddy Roosevelt reserved the national forest and Gifford Pinchot started modern conservation of the forest, we lost 116,000 acre-feet of water each year in the South Platte and 135,000 acre-feet a year in the North Platte. “There’s not been much timber cut since the late ’60s, ’70s, so this”—he presents another slide—“will be the increment of decrease in the next forty-five years, if things are left to their own. Unfortunately it’s not a static situation, because these old stands are being invaded by pine beetle and budworm in the North and South Platte and in the Colorado River basin. The end result is desertification, but first the runoff increases are very high, meaning floods. We begged the service to put these stands under management, because we knew if they didn’t, the consequences would be what we are seeing today.”

This is how absurd it is: there’s not enough water for the farms that feed the urbanites on Colorado’s Front Range, and the wheat fields of Nebraska are water-starved, but an ocean is supercharging under the South Platte and already flooding basements and farm fields. Groundwater aquifers are dropping fast, but there is a proven plan to increase downstream water flow. And conventional wisdom trumpets that there is not enough water. Leaf thinks it’s deliberate. “There’s more than enough water for everybody and more.”

A wetland is a holy thing, and wetlands have haunted the national discourse for decades. Say “protecting wetlands” and people’s faces assemble into po-faced gravitas. What many don’t realize is that wetlands are nature’s state-of-the-art filters, its best mechanism for removing toxins and impurities, whether made by nature or man. Wetlands, because of their importance in groundwater hydrology, have a distinct definition in law. Soil, plants, and the standing water itself have to demonstrate specific metrics before they are characterized as constituting a wetland. Geology is so important to wetland function that the senior, senior scientist in the game is a hydrogeologist. This is hard science, not conservation biology, not romping around in meadows quoting Latin names for common weeds, not cut-and-paste jobs by guns hired by the Pew Foundation, not “wetland specialists” who’ve taken a four-day course given by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and hung out their shingle. What you need is someone like Steven Neugebauer, who is a licensed hydrogeologist. Happily for my purpose, he lives outside Seattle, where the Department of Ecology, in response to the imminent polluting of Puget Sound instituted a storm-water program thirty years ago to divert storm water away from the sound and into groundwater sinks or wetlands, hoping that the pollutants would be filtered out that way. Results? Disastrous. There’s a lot of runoff in a city where torrential rains are legendary.

But running floods of storm water into wetlands kills them, just as runningstorm water into drinking water reservoirs pollutes drinking water. Both actions? Illegal under the federal Clean Water and Safe Drinking Water acts, respectively. So Neugebauer, along with an associate, Justin Park, who is both a lawyer and a fluvial hydrogeologist, have launched a series of citizens’ lawsuits against municipalities who are running their storm water into wetlands on both public and private property—which means pretty much all of them—and into drinking water and kettle lakes owned by the county. Fines start upon receipt of notice of intent to sue and run at $35,000 a day. So far, their target bureaucracies have run up $800 million in fines.

“Conservation biology’s assumptions are all subjective. It’s not a true science. We go into these things completely openly; whatever we find, we report. You don’t like it? Tough. The other problem is that there is no standard. These so-called wetland specialists are not required to know hydrology; they’re not required to know soils—all they look at is vegetation. The vegetation definition in the Corps of Engineers rulebook is biased; they include vegetation that cannot exist in a true wetland.”

So the result of letting biologists with an agenda run amok? Polluted drinking water for the citizens of Seattle and its satellites and wetlands that have been flooded and killed. One good thing: clogging the forests with trees decreases runoff, at least until the trees die because there are too many of them, their immune systems are compromised, and beetle kill finishes them off. Then the slopes above the gleaming cities of the West Coast degrade, and one year there is a flood of biblical proportions.

In 2001, farther down the coast and two hundred miles inland, the first shot in the water war of the twenty-first century was fired. Klamath Falls, once surrounded, like most rural towns, by an oasis of abundant farms, ranches, and forests, was about to have its water rights canceled. The Indian tribes in the area had made representations that the shortnose and Lost River sucker fish were critical to the tribes’ spiritual, cultural, and traditional food uses, and that “additional development in the form of irrigation construction for the Klamath irrigation project altered Klamath Lake and the surrounding water network that negatively impacted suckers and other fish populations.”

Barbara Peterson, a retired Folsom State Prison guard, describes what happened. “I’ve spoken to Indians who weren’t in on the deal. No one eats the sucker fish anymore; it’s disgusting; it’s a baitfish. And ten years before they declared it endangered, it was such a pest, they tried to get rid of it by dumping poison in Klamath Lake. “The federal and state agencies engineering the water taking called a meeting at the fairgrounds. They were going to explain to us what was about to happen, why all the farmers in the valley were going to be put out of business. There were snipers in full riot gear on top of the buildings in the fairground—black helmets, flak jackets, sniper rifles. For all us old people about to be ruined.”

Peterson had just retired. “At Folsom, it was all yes sir, no sir, yes ma’am; things were clear. Here, nothing was what it seemed. Everything was a lie. I was standing in the shower one day, going through the list of lies, and then I thought, What if everything is a lie?”

That day Peterson became a rural activist. Fourteen hundred farmers were affected, and hundreds more who supply the farms. “It’s a dust bowl from here to Sacramento now,” says Peterson. “I grew up in Sacramento. You used to be able to throw a seed in the ground, and it would grow without any help. Now, the land is desert.”

Today, fifty miles south of Klamath Falls in Siskiyou County, all hell is breaking loose. Siskiyou is the test case of water taking writ large, a taking that California Fish and Game has told ranchers and farmers is being tested here, and once the right strategy is determined, will be moved across the country in a blanket cancellation of all community and agricultural rights to water. The taking is based on the coho salmon and its supposedly endangered status in the region. The coho is the nomad of the sea. It ranges all the way to Russia and south as far as San Francisco, but its core habitat is the cool seas of the north coast. The coho, unlike the king or chinook, summers in the shaded pools of the rivers of North America, and it is primarily the coho that forms the basis of all endangered-species salmon assertions that so terrify the general public.

The coho is the reason for my salmon pond, three miles from the sea. Kathy’s calculations are that one unheralded day, a coho will come up the river to spawn, jump the barrier between creek and pond, then summer in the creek, shaded by the willow trees. It hasn’t happened yet. For one thing, the pond goes dry in the summer, and no one is absolutely certain that any salmon has ever been seen in my creek. Nevertheless, Kathy dug down and sank two deep concrete culverts upright in the pond, for shelter of last resort. The government paid. I shrugged; it was required by the entirely fascistic and profoundly irrational “trust” that runs my island.

At issue in California are four dams, which have lined the Rogue River since the early 1900s. Owned and operated by Warren Buffett’s PacifiCorp, the dams provide clean, green, local, emission-free hydroelectric power to seventy thousand homes and businesses in California and southern Oregon. But the dams are up for expensive relicensing, and the movement and agencies have convinced PacifiCorp to allow them to be removed, making a deal that PacifiCorp will be licensed to provide power—expensive dirty coal power from other states—to the remaining residents and businesses of the Siskiyou after the dams go out.

The state will pay to remove the dams and indemnify PacifiCorp against any damage caused by dam removal. It’s a win-win-win for Mr. Buffett, who appears to make money just by breathing in. Indeed, power rates have gone up 20 percent since dam removal looked likely. Each dam has a holding reservoir, and the stored water is released to the ranches and farms downstream for irrigation.

Over the past 150 years, these rights have been tightly negotiated and planned, using evidence-based management and actual math. It worked. The farms and ranches of the Siskiyou were productive, the valley rich with wildlife and food. The water was controlled to aid the salmon in their travels upstream to spawn, which was easy for the chinook and king salmon, which come in the fall and leave in the spring when the waters are high.

Siskiyou County was one of the richest rural counties in the nation until the forests were shut down in 1993. Still the county staggered on, its ranches and farms paying the freight, employing suppliers and service workers, keeping the schools and fire halls and county government open, keeping the county alive. For the past thirty years, the movement has worked hard to convince the public that all dams are destructive and must be taken out, largely for the sake of the fish but also for the health of the rivers’ ecosystems.

By the end of 2011, 925 significant dams in the American heartland had been removed. That number does not include the removal of thousands of tiny dams once used to feed and water livestock and small farms up in what are now national forests, wildlife refuges, experimental zones, and formal wildernesses. It hardly needs saying that any privately conserved lands have their dams removed.

American Rivers and its satellites want to reconnect rivers to their floodplains and eliminate any channelized ditch, because irrigation is “unnatural.” They tout spectacular flood-control benefits from their new water-management system. Because all the dams are not yet removed, the dam system of the United States, one of the most spectacular engineering feats of the twentieth century, is now being managed in order to mimic the natural flows of the rivers in order to return them to pre-Columbian conditions. This is why Chuck Leaf’s research is ignored. The Corps of Engineers does not want increased water flow to downstream communities and agriculture. The flood supercharging under the Platte River is deliberate. The movement wants those communities to be flooded out of existence.

They are not “natural.” The catastrophic flooding of the Missouri in the summer of 2011 was caused by a refusal on the part of the Corps of Engineers to release water early and in stages from the reservoirs high up in the system in a year when the snowpack was 500 percent of normal in some places. Management that adapted to natural conditions was not natural and therefore not good. Finally the water broke the barriers, the dams were opened, and the result was catastrophic. The Missouri spread out eleven miles at its widest, and entire towns were inundated. Neighborhoods that predated the dams now lie beneath the surface of the water.

What American Rivers—and the Sierra Club and all the usual suspects—don’t want you to know is that their touted-as-superior “natural flood control” means that no one will be able to live or farm in any floodplain. Their plan, already part effected, will destroy tens of millions of lives, hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of public infrastructure, and a good part of the wealth of the United States by destroying the nation’s agricultural bounty.

Siskiyou County is not taking any of this lying down. The removal of the four dams on the Rogue River will devastate the riverbed for sixty years, kill any salmon run for decades, flood and cover thousands of miles with toxic sludge, destroy the inhabitants’ way of life, ruin family fortunes, crash property values, and eliminate services for the poor, elderly, and sick, thereby destroying the community, and they know it. They have observed the multipronged attack on their lives and are mimicking it in order to fight back. In the 2010 elections, 80 percent voted against dam removal, and every county commission, fire district, and school board is against dam removal. The high sheriff Jon Lopey became famous for saying that he would not enforce some of the new regulations: “There’s no way I am criminalizing the citizens of this county.” And they have hired Fred Kelly Grant to help them coordinate. It may be too late, at this juncture; the plan is so advanced that the dam removal merely requires the signature of the secretary of the interior, Ken Salazar (generally called a dirtbag in rural areas), and he has already indicated he is ready to sign.

This will be the largest dam removal in history, and as such is critical for the movement. The Klamath River Basin and its bordering counties are meant to be wild lands, emptied of people and activity. For the Wildlands Network, the Wildlands Project, or the Wild Corridors Project, Siskiyou County is the Ark of the Covenant, and the wished-for monument designation is called the loading ramp of the Ark of the Covenant. These names hold a magnetic resonance for the city people who fund the attack on the people of the valley. What the fund-raisers don’t tell their marks is that they are forcing the conformation of the Siskiyou to a UN plan, that Siskiyou County wildlife, grasslands, and forests will die without man’s stewardship, and that the land will go to desert within a hundred years.

Dozens of Siskiyou County residents have fanned out, talking to anyone who will listen. Digging into the data, residents, scientists, and engineers show that most of the data is so patently false that it is clear this is a made-up crisis. Busted California is about to pay $1 billion to remove dams for the sake of a fish not common in the area, the coho salmon, which the California Department of Fish and Game kills by the hundreds of thousands every year.

“The government planted the coho here in the early 1900s,” says Debbie Bacigalupi. “The Klamath is an inverted basin, the water quality improves as the river flows to the sea. Up in the headwaters, because the source is volcanic, the water is rich in phosphorus and magnesium; it is not a good host for the salmon.” As in every other enviro taking, democratic rights are removed.

“Two agreements, one called the Klamath Basin Restoration Agreement and the other called the Klamath Basin Hydro Agreement, mean, once we have signed on—and they are offering half a billion dollars to us to sign on—we won’t have any say in what happens in the county. We will lose our voting rights, and our democratic rights,” says Bacigalupi. “A committee of ‘stakeholders,’ consisting mostly of representatives from environmental organizations and federal and state agencies, will decide what happens to our land and water.”

Siskiyou County residents, if they can find a way to stay in the county, will be reduced to serf status. Administrative councils are typical environmental reorderings of something we all take for granted—proportional representation and voting—meant to transfer power to environmental organizations, conservation bureaucrats, and their funders. There is always a payout. Three of the four Indian tribes in the region have signed on. “They will be given eighty-seven million dollars and tens of thousands of acres of land,” says Bacigalupi.

Bacigalupi’s parents have a two-thousand-acre ranch on the Rogue River. Her father, a construction engineer for the Department of Transportation in Sacramento, bought his ranch midcareer. Jerry Bacigalupi designed a fish bypass tunnel that would solve the issue of the coho needing a route upstream. Dam removal in California will cost $1 billion, and fish ladders would cost $300 billion, but fish tunnels, with no environmental impact because they run underground, will cost $50 million.

Fish and Game ignored this low-tech solution. “Whether the dams go out or stay in, if you read the eighteen hundred pages of the agreement, they are taking our water no matter what. I don’t think anything has happened as fast and in so many areas—that we have heard—as in Siskiyou County. We think they were counting on a poor community that they could plow over. And with that, the government has used our massively progressive-diseased state to attack. We have the largest dam removal in history; they’ve designated us as a ‘biodiversity hot spot,’ monumentalization with the ‘Climate Refuge’ [the Ark of the Covenant], destroying our forests/timber, increasing the ranching/farming regs, the mining/dredging moratorium, road closures, spotted owl, coho salmon, salamander, water, elderberry, juniper tree, dust, hay … it’s everything.

“They’re killing us. “What the enviros and the government want to do is called a ‘whole basin restoration.’ That means all water in Siskiyou County is up for grabs. This means Lake Shastina (and the golf course and community) will be devastated too because the Dwinnell Dam is on the Shasta River and will also have to be removed.” Lest the well-heeled upper middle class think that this will never touch them, a gated community filled with million-dollar houses just below the Iron Gate Dam has seen house values drop 90 percent.

John Menke holds a doctorate in range systems ecology and quantitative ecology, the kind that uses actual math. For much of his working life, he worked as a full professor at the University of California–San Diego. He explains coho reality: “The coho were native to the Klamath, but abundance [was] extremely low—sometimes only five hundred returning coho a year—they are typically a coastal spawner. Coho in a healthy population in over two hundred linear miles is extremely unusual; it can happen, but they can’t healthily oversummer here, because we have extremely hot summers, and no fog cover, May to November. Coho have never been abundant except within twenty-five miles of the ocean in California, where you have the summer fog belt.

“What people don’t know is that in the late 1800s, canneries in the Klamath almost extirpated the fish. They were stopped, and the government built a hatchery that spawned 2.5 million coho, which were raised up here starting around 1895, with the big moves in 1913, before they knew about the coho’s limitations with regard to oversummering in our hot, dry Mediterranean climate.

“When they built the Iron Gate Dam in ’62, the fuss ended up in the Supreme Court, which decreed that the state would run a hatchery to produce five million chinook, one million steelhead, and seventy-five thousand coho to mitigate the blockage of the river. That very effective hatchery has fostered a pretty good run of coho up here. It waxes and wanes, but the upshot is that the fish has populated many of the rivers and streams up here and provided a basis for this big battle.

“Based on that evidence, which is false evidence, the environmental movement is using this fish as a device and a pry to shut down agriculture. It’s a big agenda from the government—they got the fish listed as a separate unit.

“Because of the dams, the hatchery now trucks and hauls the salmon above the dams, but when they come back, if there are more than seventy-five thousand—and there generally are—they electrocute them. That seventy-five thousand returning coho produce four hundred to five hundred thousand fry every year, which is too many, so they electrocute them, too, or heat the water until they’re cooked, or poison the water. They kill all but seventy-five thousand fry to release downstream to the ocean. They can triple the number of coho in the hatchery, but they are not allowed to do that. Those poor bastards at the hatchery, their whole life is spent in one meeting after another trying to figure out what to do with a government run amok.

“The lack of fish overall is due to unsupervised, ancestral-rights-based net fishing by Native Americans and overfishing in the oceans. It has absolutely nothing to do with ranching two hundred miles from the ocean. The agencies in here have been lined up by the environmental activists.”

In the summer of 2011, Doug Jenner, a fourth-generation rancher, along with his brother, nephews, and sons, were found on their ranch and read their rights because Fish and Game had found five dead coho salmon fry on one of their dry creek beds. The fine was $25,000 per fish. An employee of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had driven two hundred miles to make an example of the family.

With an armed cop in a flak jacket standing nearby, they were cuffed, read their rights, and informed that a decision would be made on whether they would be prosecuted criminally or civilly. This action infuriated Jon Lopey, the head sheriff of the county, so entirely that he put together a coalition of sheriffs from eight counties around the basin to plan legal retaliation against dam removal. The movement spread, and today the high sheriffs of California and Oregon, the final authority in their counties, are united against dam removal. California Fish and Game may have to call the army into Siskiyou if the environmental movement gets its way. Luckily for them, the U.S. Senate has just passed a bill allowing the federal government to designate its own citizens as terrorists and be detained without trial.

Why the Trump revolution? It started here, in America’s vast Edenic middle, where criminals dressed in Patagonia and Mountain Equipment with degrees from once respectable universities, decided to destroy the ground and being of America’s wealth.

The fires in L.A.? They voted for them. In all kinds of ways.

“If other ages felt less, they saw more, even though they saw with the blind, prophetical, unsentimental eye of acceptance, which is to say, of faith. In the absence of this faith now, we govern by tenderness. When tenderness is detached from the source of tenderness, its logical outcome is terror. It ends in forced-labor camps and in the fumes of the gas chamber.”

― Flannery O'Connor

We dodged that outcome by inches. As countless videos and reports demonstrated, they were actually building the camps.

I want revenge for the last decades, the ruination of the promise of America, the misery caused by the monsters in power and the ghastly women who diverted our culture to bitterness and stupidity. Christ created soldiers for himself, not mealy-mouthed New Agers hoping to upgrade to 5D. Please join me in the hunt.

