Welcome to Absurdistan

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Ellen's avatar
Ellen
3d

The powers-that-shouldn't-be see us as tokens to be harvested. The Gaza technate is exactly what you would fight if it was done with the pretext of carbon footprint tokenization. They don't care how they get everyone onto the digital plantations.

Different teams, same goal.

Please stay vigilant.

https://www.vigilantfox.com/p/exclusive-youve-been-lied-to-about-34f - James Corbett was talking about exactly this, how a different technocratic control structure is pretending to be on the people's side, none of them have our best interests at heart, but one presents itself as a hero against the bad guys, but gets us to the same place.

The place where this - "And digital ID so thorough that if some broken woman tries to shelter a Hamas killer, the system will know what she is about to do before she actually does it.", is definitely, surely, meant for all of us.

I don't trust any of them to have the power to organize the world, certainly not the team who does this ~

https://www.owenjones.news/p/israel-is-raping-palestinians-with (dogs)

Meant with respect, but I don't trust this at all ...

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Alastair Gordon's avatar
Alastair Gordon
3dEdited

Any plan based on the premise that Gazans will respond to incentives and deterrents as if they were non-Muslims is doomed. False-mirroring by Neville Chamberlain in 1939 led to the death of 45 million people in WW2, the destruction of Europe, and the enslavement of Eastern Europe under Soviet Communism, even while British pacifists cheered his "Peace in our time". If we believe that Muslims are "just like us", the same fate awaits our children and grandchildren.

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