If I had been leader of Israel after October 7th, I would have engineered the mother of all invasions and, given the resources, placed Gaza under martial law, where it would languish for the rest of time. I am hella war-like it seems and if everything else has been exhausted, well, Dread God (our actual war cry), mo**erfu##ers. I put this down to being descended from a medieval criminal gang, the highest paid mercenaries in Europe in the 15th century, and a direct descendant of three of Washington’s Generals. It’s inherent, it’s baked in, an ancestral memory burbling along. I am horrified by it, but if it comes down to brass tacks, having played out every other scenario, I am good with war.

It seems that the Gulf States - who will not take in a single Palestinian refugee - are on board with finishing off the Terrorist Caliphate, by which I mean Iran, having been driven to distraction, and also, wanting peace in their time, because nobody will invest in terror states. Money Trumps Everything, and it seems that the Trump family have, for more than a decade, been selling a vision of the Middle East that is so seductive almost no one can resist. Even the terrorist leader of Syria ("tough guy," "very good," and "doing a phenomenal job" says Trump) has laid down his arms and was found watching Missy Elliot this week. (He did not twerk). Over many many visits, public and private, the Trump team in office - and the family when not - have been building the future.

And not just the future for the Middle East, a clear alternate to the New World Order dreamed up by factotums at the UN, WEF, Atlantic Council, and Chatham House, backed by fully insolvent, corrupted European aristocrats and bankers. The Trump foreign policy architects foresee, rather than a heavily managed “balance of powers”, which accepts random violence and grinding regional wars as the cost of doing business, a booming prosperity for the region where now most people live on a dollar a day with almost no hope except being cashed out if one of their children dies for Allah.

Today, as Victor Davis Hanson makes clear, “economists at major research universities in Europe and the United States have flipped on a dime, and are finally starting to look in empirical fashion at what this means”. They are starting to see the sense, the extraordinary benefits that will redound to the world when, not if, the Iran “war” succeeds. At this point, it’s hardly a war, it’s more helping the Iranian leadership see reality. With a trillion dollar fleet parked off shore.

The node is Gaza, then branches out as far east as to include former Soviet Republics like Turkmenistan, India, Southeast Asia. Every country where Trump, as he asserts, ended regional conflicts, agreed to this because Trump was offering huge material gains if they stopped killing their neighbors. I mean even the leadership of Pakistan is AOK with Trump. He was promising American-style prosperity for their citizens. And it was all based in trade. Pakistan - 85% of Pakistanis are unbanked - is the first to adopt USD1, the Trump currency, for their cross-border business.

This trade, this vision, requires the end of the Mullahs in Iran, Hamas in Palestine, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis. You can look at the plan here.

The regime in Europe and North America has spent the last 75 years methodically, ruthlessly, suppressing American-style prosperity across the planet because “climate change”, species extinction and the population bomb. In the last two years, those entirely specious arguments lost their power, as if overnight.

Instead, mega projects. An explosion in prosperity across the world.

Starting here:

After resolving those regional, tribal, seemingly everlasting conflicts, the Trump team went carefully around the world, reclaiming all the most dangerous choke points for America, thereby opening trade routes, and queering the CCP’s somewhat terrifying Belt and Road Initiative.

At the same time, at the same time, he added half a trillion dollars to the budget for the Department of War, so that America can defend those chokepoints. While - this was simply unanticipated by MAGA, hence the screaming - demonstrating to the world that no one can even come close to American firepower, technology and strategy. The Venezuelan adventure and the Iranian shutdown were just exercises, demonstrating that, on a dime, the U.S. Military is fully dominant. And anyone with their eyes on Taiwan (or anywhere) best reconsider.

Further, let’s contemplate two things that directly benefit Americans for this expenditure of public funds: the first being that if these countries become prosperous, the migration curse and scourge will reverse itself all through the western democracies, and second, foreign governments and actors will stop using Americans as their piggy bank. Remigration is now a term in common use, the Eurozone is constructing remigration hubs, and the AfD chief, Alice Weidel said this week in Germany that even the 30,000 original Syrian refugees will be sent back under her leadership.

As we have come to recognize through NATO and tariffs and the egregious theft of funds by the immigration cartel, America has, for the past 100 years, been the fatted calf, the ritual sacrifice, the source of all bounty and everyone from China to London and back again angled to get a piece of the pie. If Canada had to pay for its own defence, for instance, we wouldn’t have universal health care. Nor would any other country in Europe. America pays for our defence, America pays for our health care. America shoulders the burden.

If Scott Bessent estimates that the American deficit can be eliminated by stopping the outrageous levels of fraud, much of which is leeched out through the immigration scam, then well….surely you can imagine.

When Elon Musk refers to a 10X of the economy in the very near future, he is referring to the architecture of this dream. He is referring, in part, to tokenization, yet another layer of financing built on top of the one we already have. Tokenization, to be shown to work, requires first the 10X growth of the Middle East and South East Asia.

To make this happen, to force this bounty on the world, the richest men alive are building the mother of all trade routes, arduously, carefully outside the old corrupt, managed decline our glorious leaders embrace. In this is included the AI/Paypal Mafia who are, as their podcast is titled, All In. Did you think they were lined up, grinning and mugging for the camera at the inauguration because it was a cool social event? No. They were there for the dosh, for the future, for the vision of the Trump kids. To finally end the misery of Gazans.

There it is, in the first sentence in the above image, integrated into the Abrahamic fabric and the broader IMEC initiative. Welcome to your future, terrorist-Disney.

Of course Israel could not be more pleased. As the Abraham Accords - one Arab nation after another recognizing Israel - matured, the way forward hardened. The general unstated consensus is that Palestinians have been so degraded, so brutalized and traumatized, their humanity has been damaged, and as such, they need protecting from their Hamas controllers. The reputation of Palestinians transplanted to Europe is execrable - they don’t assimilate, they are habituated to violence, and they become lifelong clients of the state. They need - and here we run into my unnerving imperative, grounded in my (and probably your) heritage - adult supervision. Not their own state, which would inevitably become another terrorist state, but through a gradual, careful, geopathic level of supervision, education and actually for the first time individuals and family being able to make money and count on physical safety - a chance to become part of the family of nations.

Here is Mike Pompeo on the fact that the Gulf states will not take in even one Palestinian.

Jared Kushner’s plan takes care of that. From prison and refugee camp to a Brave New World Order, with gleaming towers and proper education, and I would guess a great deal of hectoring and shepherding into a modern people, with a hope other than dying horribly for “Allah”. Or offering up your child, as has been customary in the Middle East since time immemorial, to Moloch or some other dread God. Even Lebanon has declared that only the Lebanese army protects the country, not as hitherto, Hezbollah. Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas are going to have to hammer their swords into digital products for the coming age. Or die.

The vision for Gaza is both breath-taking and terrifying. The urban plan takes its inspiration from Smart Cities, Agenda 2030, - a modified prison camp. But, a very very very nice prison camp. As military occupations go, the nicest the world has ever seen. And that 20,000 man supervisory army will be made up of Arabs, not Americans, not Israelis - unless things go south, when they very much will be present.

The plan exploits one of the more glorious beachfronts in the world. With three levels of surveillance. And digital ID so thorough that if some broken woman tries to shelter a Hamas killer, the system will know what she is about to do before she actually does it.

How It Started

It wasn’t until the Trump family were trying to borrow half a billion dollars to come up with the $454 million that leftist activist Judge Boasberg demanded - a judgment that they and a hundred million others, considered bogus to the point of criminality - that the financing for the thing became clear. I do not know what they are serving down at Mar-a-Lago, but I’d like some please. Every bank turned them down. Not one of them, scared by the Biden regime which was intent on ruining Trump so thoroughly he would never rise again, would spot them the cash. They had to go to the Middle East.

Eric and Don Jr., along with Jared Kushner were, like pretty much every sentient not- leftist male under 45, signers onto the whole bitcoin revolution, so they decided, essentially, to create a new currency called USD1, which is 51% owned by the Trump kids and the Witkoffs. Newton’s Third Law of Motion. Try to bankrupt us, we create a new monetary system. Because that family are plutocrats, who never miss an opportunity, welp, hang onto your hats. Since our currency has been so diluted by seventy-five years of borrowing, because, and this is important, growth has been artificially suppressed, another currency, built on a block-chain, is necessary.

The entire Gaza plan will be built using that currency. The financing will come from fractionated units that can be traded. Digital wallets will be provided to Gazans - if said poor woman is bullied into housing a killer, she suddenly becomes both evicted and hungry. And he goes to a real prison camp.

It’s harsh. And to some extent, this will apply to the entire region, much of which is unbanked. Egypt: 85 percent unbanked. Pakistan: 87 percent. Cameroon: 88 percent. Afghanistan: 90 percent. Burundi: 93 percent. Yemen: 93 percent. Turkmenistan: 98.2 percent.

This will change, starting with Gaza. The Stablecoin, backed initially by the U.S. Treasury, will become the currency of the IMEC system. It will be built on all these unbanked people have to offer: their future labor. This means that every product, commercial, industrial, mineral and animal will be tracked at every moment of its life. Instead of a currency based on debt, as we have now, the currency of the Greater Middle East will be based on productivity, on the future, on goods and services moving through the system, which requires ultimate security - the end of random violence, the end of Islamism - to work.

Plus try to ship containers of children or fentanyl precursors through ports with this operating system. Who is going to build this? The digital overlords of America. Can you imagine how excited they are? I can.

New Gaza, the new Palestine if you like, will be built with USD1. What is USD1? I am glad you asked.

The most consequential payment token in the world right now is USD1—a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, a DeFi company co-founded by the Trump and Witkoff families in September 2024. USD1 is backed one-to-one by short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash held in custody by BitGo Bank & Trust, N.A., a federally chartered institution. The corporate structure behind it is deliberately layered: World Liberty Financial Inc. is wholly owned by WLF Holdco LLC, which is majority-controlled by the Trump family through DT Marks DEFI LLC, guaranteeing strategic veto power and directing seventy-five percent of net revenues to Trump-linked entities. USD1 is already compliant with the GENIUS Act, the first federal stablecoin legislation, signed into law by President Trump on July 18, 2025. It operates across ten blockchains. It has already been deployed at sovereign scale—Pakistan signed a strategic agreement in January 2026 to integrate USD1 into its regulated digital payment architecture for cross-border payments, making it the first sovereign-level adoption of USD1 on earth. Wood, Patrick. The New Economics of Technocracy: You Will Own Nothing (pp. 56-57). (Function). Kindle Edition.

I was left gasping at the audacity of this. And it is what I meant by the equal and opposite reaction to Judge Boasberg’s egregious $454 million civil fraud judgment against the Trump family. The family were so exercised by this, they created their own currency. Tied it to Treasury bonds, and the Genius Act established its legality.

And used it to impose peace on the most troublesome part of the world. No wonder the left hates Jared Kushner.

Of course there are all kinds of associated problems with this, but here’s the thing about massive infrastructure projects. Someone has to take the risk, and in this case, the risk is being borne by the private market, principally by the Trump sons. When my grandfather dredged the harbour in Victoria and built the breakwater which allows the cruise ships to dock, which allows the city to flourish, which means all the shops in Victoria prosper 100 years later, he took on all the risk, financed it himself, with no backstop.

No one is bearing the risk of New Gaza so far, but the Trumps and to a lesser or greater extent the Kings and Sheiks of the Middle East, which is how it should be. Even the participants in the Board of Peace are not exposed as the Trump/Witcoff family. Every time you dig down into infrastructure you will find the man or men who bore the risk, who slept little and sweated much for all the years it took to build. If you lay a communications cable to an island five hundred miles out from shore, whoever laid the cable makes money for 50 years, 100 years, whatever it cost them, plus. That is basic business and there is no bureaucracy yet able to build anything like IMEC or new Gaza. It would end in insane costs and failure. It always does. Always.

I will dig out the downside in another piece, but for now, let’s consider two other extraordinary things:

First, USD1 and tokenization is Sharia compliant, which the religion of the region requires. No debt. Western economics are based on debt and property rights. We have bonds on which we are paid interest. Sharia compliant financing is based on ownership in units called ‘suluks’. The suluk market surpassed $1 trillion in value in 2024, and is growing at 11%. The Sharia economy is asset based, not debt based, and profits via fees rather than interest.

You can argue the benefits of both systems all you like. The crux here is that an asset based economic system is compliant with both the Muslim world and with New World Order tokenization.

Now this is going to be discussed and argued for the rest of your and my life. Tokenization is tricky. For instance, in my area of some expertise, where I consider myself a bit of a Subject Matter Expert, the measurement of all the “eco-system values” of a piece of public land, which is owned by all of us, and its subsequent tokenization and trading on the stock market makes me very very uneasy. That land, valuable beyond measure, is held in trust for the American people. It cannot be ‘bought’ by foreign interests. Yet that certainly is what Larry Fink was after with Natural Capital Assets.

In the Middle East, thanks to its land desiccation, land is valuable only for what’s beneath it and what can be reclaimed, regenerated and rebuilt. So perhaps tokenization of a luxury hotel, a condo complex and a shipping facility makes sense, especially if it aligns with religious law which means that the 1.8 Muslims in the world can work with it. Tokenization removes some of the reasons for the millennial battles over which acres belong to whom. Tokenization is also structurally parallel to sulak and corresponds to a centuries-old Islamic finance instrument that is already familiar to, accepted by and legally endorsed within the world’s 1.8 billion-strong Muslim population. And finally, Gazans are a conquered people. They have been occupied. And their victors are building them a palace which will rain money.

USD1 operates on fees and spreads, not interest—structurally parallel to murabaha. World Liberty Fund (Trump/Witcoff owned) Tokenization converts real assets into digital tokens yielding asset-based returns—structurally parallel to ijara. And the tokenized Real World Assets distributed through the Securitize/BlackRock pipeline represent fractional ownership in tangible property—structurally parallel to sukuk. The match is not approximate. It is architectural. Wood, Patrick. The New Economics of Technocracy: You Will Own Nothing (p. 151). (Function). Kindle Edition.

For this piece I have relied heavily on Patrick Wood’s work. Patrick has been slaving away in the trenches of globalism for fifty years, producing one massive trenchant piece of criticism after another, tireless and deeply thought through. He published this book this week, and I could not recommend it more. His vision is darker than mine.

The tokenization that the Fink/Blackrock/Musk/AI gang is promoting may fit in nicely with the Muslim system of finance, and it may well work in regularizing and bringing peace to the most tumultuous, brutal, violent part of the world, but it is something that the West has to look at with a jaundiced eye. Because while what I describe above is hopeful to me, this also is true:

The promoters of tokenization—from BlackRock to McKinsey to the architects of WLF (World Liberty Financial owned by the Trumps) —present this as progress. They speak of efficiency, transparency, liquidity, and democratization. They point to the trillions of dollars in “unlocked value” that tokenization will release into the global economy. But the question they never answer is the one that matters most: Who controls the platform? Because the person who controls the platform controls the asset. The person who writes the smart contract writes the rules of ownership. The person who issues the token determines who can hold it, under what conditions, and for how long. In a tokenized world, ownership migrates from the individual to the infrastructure—and the infrastructure belongs to those who built it. This is not freedom. This is not prosperity. This is not innovation in the service of human flourishing. This is a system in which the word “own” has been redefined to mean “access, conditional upon compliance, revocable at the discretion of the platform operator.” Wood, Patrick. The New Economics of Technocracy: You Will Own Nothing (p. 67). (Function). Kindle Edition.

This is, of course, the principal question that requires answering. With massive infrastructure projects what generally happens is that after a period of time, the assets - the railroad, the harbour, the undersea cable - are returned to the country for its own use and profit. I expect that is what the World Liberty Fund etc. plan for Gazans. In fifty years or so, they will be in possession of trillions in assets.

But this is the principal question we have to demand be answered. Are we tokens to be harvested? Or are we people, self-determining, with agency, with innovation and creativity. The Greater Middle East may have to dig itself out of the 9th century with a securi-state that lasts fifty or 100 years. We in the still free world, must refuse.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.