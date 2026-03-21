Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
4d

Thank you, again, Elizabeth! You’ve doggedly stuck to exposing the true evils behind those who would enslave mankind, as well as the evils behind the scene. Crimes against humanity on steroids. Their evil master would be proud. But only until the aforementioned judgement.

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richardw's avatar
richardw
4dEdited

I come away from every absurdistan enraged then depressed. Remember what dr melfi from the sopranos (another dark, root for the bad guys modern drama) , told Tony, that “depression is rage turned inward”. So keep the rage and shitcan the depression. Why didn’t Ted Kasinski send a package to Kinsey?

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