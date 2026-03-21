I think the Rockefeller family ought to take their entire selves out into one of their vast forests and shoot themselves in the head as an act of penance. That way they might not burn in hell for eternity. The misery they have caused on earth, and especially that delivered to Americans, seems endless in its counting.

Every dot on the map below is a located child predator.

I saw their hand when I drove through rural America researching Eco-Fascists, in every land taking, every failed business. Through their foundation, every year they call together every activist group from small to large, every environmental NGO, and they decide which sector of the rural economy they will hit next. Then, a plan is devised and counties filled with working and middle class people are ruined. This has happened thousands of times across America, driving at least 20 million people into the cities, living miserable hand-to-mouth lives. And each time the Rockefellers were there to buy the land from which they had driven people. Sometimes, they would let another wealthy family buy the land for pennies on what it was worth when farmed, logged, ranched. They are pitiless. They do not care.

The entire “Climate Change” scam was theirs. One of Absurdistan’s enduringly popular pieces describes how they created 990 Climate Change advocacy/science/institutional outfits, and built the lie. A flagrant outright lie which crippled the world for fifty years and counting. There is no catastrophic climate change, but trillions have been spent creating the fiction; the world economy choked, and three generations of kids suppressed and deprived of good, healthy, abundant lives.

In my life, they inveigled themselves into Canada and through the McConnell family (aggregate and newspapers) took control of a castle at the top of the mountain and instituted a CIA mind control “experiment” called MKUltra subproject 68, which destroyed the lives of hundreds of mildly ill patients. Their factotum, Ewan Cameron, also experimented on what is now called the Duplessis orphans, starving Catholic orphans, feeding them poison, infecting them with TB, experimenting on them sexually, and no oversight. Worse happened, I am told, but it is not litigated. Not yet. The rest has been, and the lawsuits ongoing.

The Rockefellers insinuated MKUltra programs across the U.S., forcing universities and hospitals to participate by granting or withholding grants.

And then there was Alfred Kinsey. Kinsey drew most of his subjects from MKUltra institutions. For his study of the human female, he used partially lobotomized women from a mental institution in Vermont involved in MKUltra research and on those women he based the behaviour of all women.

To prove that babies and children were sexual from birth, even before birth, he tied them to tables and masturbated them until they convulsed.

From Judith Reissman’s master-work on Kinsey:

Small children (including infants of two and three months old) were stripped naked, with their arms and leg restrained while their genitals are exposed and stimulated. One four-year old boy, Kinsey wrote, “climaxed” 26 times in a 24-hour period of continuous stimulation. The techniques involved were self-masturbation by the child, child-child sex play, and adult child contacts chiefly manual or oral. In addition to these adult “scientists” stimulating the child’s genitals with their mouths, tongues and/or fingers, Yorkshire Television’s documentary, Secret Histories: Kinsey’s Paedophiles revealed evidence that genital penetration (sodomy), formed part of Kinsey’s “interview” technique.

There is no distinction, as Reissman points out, between orgasm, seizure, panic and terror, or shock treatments, which he reportedly used on his child subjects.

Kinsey was a Rockefeller puppet, found, promoted, funded and protected for years by the family in service of destroying middle and working class America, sending us into a netherworld of barbarism and misery.

There is a persistent rumour, made much more plausible given the Epstein documents, that some Rockefeller men are pedo-sadists like so many in our leadership. I try to put myself in their minds and drives and can’t. I grew up adjacent to their world of extreme privilege - short form, my first boyfriend’s great-grandfather built the national railroad and founded the first commercial bank in Canada - and I could see the flintiness, the primitive urge to hurt with impunity, to humiliate and ruin, in some of the boys I grew up with. And, frankly, females too. All the boarding schools had one staff member who was a sexual predator. When some kid’s parents made a fuss, the predator was moved to another elite school in the system. You were supposed to suck it up and shut up. The pedagogy was devised to create sadistic monsters, heartless and cruel, taking everything. With the predators in school, they were hunting young leaders who could be inveigled into their cult. Some of us were brutalized, beaten and punished within an inch of our lives, and that, I’m afraid was common.

At a higher level of the culture, kids were raped from toddler age. When you meet someone from that class, you have to consider that their childhood was hell. George W Bush, for example, is said to have been so trained by his father and Dick Cheney. Those people believe that brutality practiced on someone very young, if they survive it psychologically, creates exceptional people, their talents emerging from the torment. In England, many of the young aristocrats I met were heroin addicts attempting to blot out what had been done to them. Many of the descendants of great American families I have met, are near idiots, playing at life with one odd hobby after another, leading cringing lives.

Anneke Lucas, a child sex slave, states that for two years, she was, from the age of nine, David Rockefeller’s property, and that he took her around to his estates and they slept in the same bed and the servants pretended she was his niece. When he wanted to turn her out to powerful men, she writes, she was taken to a Rothschild estate, paraded in front of whatever ghastly Rothschild was in power, to ask permission.

David, who is dead now, and in hell, along with the revolting Nelson Rockefeller, a former Vice-President who died having sex with his mistress, were responsible for the surreptitious codification of the New World Order. When I say codified, they meticulously removed laws meant to protect women and children, and to ensure the culture was happy, safe and productive.

Like all New World Order-idiots, they were fascists. They are the authors of our current sexual misery, where good young men don’t trust women, and women hate men, and no one is having sex anymore. This is a fact. Over half of Gen Z are virgins, and the rest of us are simply not having sex. There is a kind of revulsion around it, a shrinking. What is presented in our media is across the board a bestial act stripped of everything but power and raw predatory urges. Wandering through the socials you cannot escape the conclusion that both young women and men have decided that to live alone is happier. Young men think women are hoes, young women think young men are extractive and promiscuous. Women are leaving marriages in their 60’s at an increased pace, the revulsion for marriage, for coupledom, for even trying to build a family, is hardening.

As a result, the 2021 film Birth Gap, A Childless World, meticulous and detailed, illustrates birth rates in developed countries, where we need brilliant children badly, have crashed, and some countries - Japan, South Korea, and western Europe - actual Europeans, not Islamist primitives - are having so few children they are likely to represent one of the final generations of European culture.

Porn especially was facilitated by the CIA and Rockefellers to break us. Both Hugh Hefner and Bob Guiccioni were early Epsteins, facilitated, funded, protected, their soft porn the gate towards pedophilia and sadism. In that, they were modelling the Greeks and Romans who thought ambi-sexuality controlled their citizens better.

De Sade:

The Greek lawgivers perfectly appreciated the capital necessity of corrupting the member citizens in order that, their moral dissolution coming into conflict with the establishment and its values, there would result the insurrection that is always indispensable to a political system of perfect happiness which, like republican government, must necessarily excite the hatred and envy of all its foreign neighbors.\

Lycurgus and Solon, fully convinced that immodesty’s results are to keep the citizen in the immoral state indispensable to the mechanics of republican government, obliged girls to exhibit themselves naked at the theater. [Footnote: It has been said the intention of these legislators was, by dulling the passion men experienced for a naked girl, to render more active the one men sometimes experience for their own sex. These sages caused to be shown that for which they wanted there to be disgust, and to be hidden what they thought inclined to inspire sweeter desires; in either case, did they not strive after the objective we have just mentioned? One sees that they sensed the need of immorality in republican matters. Rome imitated the example: at the games of Flora they danced naked; the greater par of pagan mysteries were celebrated thus; among some peoples, nudity even passed for a virtue.

All this was planned. It was planned to break us, break the family, break trust between the sexes. To break American culture. To institute the New World Order, to ruin the ‘white’ race and replace us with something more controllable. And it was done by the Rockefeller family. I want to be there when they are dragged in front of the Courts of Heaven. Apparently, once judgement is rendered, miscreants vanish into a literal fiery pit and the sound effects are marvellous. I cannot bloody wait.

Kinsey’s conclusion, promoted like wild fire for fifty years, relentless and geopathic by the Rockefeller-guided press, has embedded itself in our consciences, like the Rockefeller-promoted Paul Erlich and his every-word-a-lie-population bomb, climate change and the Sixth Great Extinction, all lies. Reissman’s keystone, necessary work traces that, and it is instructive to remember that Time Inc., where I was trained, is located in Rockefeller Centre. Time’s stable of magazines slowly, over time, promoted sexual libertinage as normal and the Rockefellers acted like censors on the rest of the media, stamping out anyone who objected. Reisman herself was the victim of a $50,000 a month PR campaign meant to ruin her and malign her research.

Alfred Kinsey was a barely talented biologist focused on a subspecies of wasp before the Rockefellers picked him up, almost certainly because he was part of the underground cult of people who sexually abuse children. He showed no promise otherwise. He was a sado-masochist whose family films found in the attic after his death showed him sexually and physically abusing his children. He literally masturbated himself to death - orchitis - which is associated with sado-masochistic trauma and venereal disease.

According to Reisman who made his work a life-long study, he did not complete his medical degree. He was an obsessed eugenicist, an atheist, adulterous misogynist, committed racist, a reckless bi/homosexual, addicted masturbator, masochist, pornography producer and performer, and mass pedosadist.

That man and those fraudulent ideas are that upon which we have based our sexual lives, assumptions and expectations. Not only that, we have placed his ideas at the root of modern culture.

Judith Reissman:

Correctly understood, Kinsey’s work is a charter for sexual hedonism. Kinsey assured his readers that a world without sexual restraint would not be the least harmful to anyone. Instead, we can now see that following Kinsey’s advice produced widespread trauma produced through rising incidences of child-on-child sexual abuse; ever more sophisticated mechanisms of delivering more extreme pornographic content to young audiences; policies that favour the interests of “transgenders” without regard to the corresponding diminution of protections for children; and; laughably insignificant penalties for sexual offenders, which serve to trivialise the catastrophic consequences of child sexual assault. The barbarism of modern sexual culture – arguably unprecedented in human history – is the result, so we will argue, of the deliberate efforts of globalists, notably the Rockefeller Foundation working in conjunction with the CIA, which, in exchange for RF funding, facilitated access to human subjects and provided immunity from detection or prosecution.

By his own admission, in Sexual Behaviour of the Human Male, Kinsey’s subjects were not normal suburban males, but homosexuals, male prostitutes, rapists, pedosadists, incestuous sex offenders and the “feeble minded”.

“Roughly 86% of his interviewees were barred from military service by reason of their sexual deviance. The sexual behaviours of such a sample are hardly representative of “the human male” yet this was Kinsey’s basis for claiming that 37% of American men had some homosexual experience.”

(A subsequent attempt in 1960 by Kinsey’s admirers to reproduce his survey and validate his conclusions found that only one-half of one percent (one in 200 college men) was homosexual).

Kinsey stated that were it not for social repression of all other urges, to Kinsey, almost everyone would be engaged in every type of sexual activity.

This is now accepted fact among sexual educators, and pretty much everyone in education and government. This is the reason for the castration of confused children, for tormenting five year olds with sexual deviant behaviour taught in school via carefully illustrated textbooks, and the performance of grotesque transgenders at libraries, where we were once, a long time ago, safe.

This is the sexual industrial complex prosecuting these ideas today. This is Kinsey and the Rockefeller family and foundations.

Emerald Fennell, the director of Wuthering Heights, the disgusting but “successful” Saltburn, a Prime Video film of last year, and Promising Young Woman, where the heroine went around killing sexual predators, was being interviewed last month and I saw it, the Fabian sneer. The Fabian sneer is the killer, the hate-filled expression of contempt for the underclass, the many too many, the not-aristocratic, those not considered fully human, by which I mean us. The sneer is not just a sneer. It is an intent and the intent is ruination.

Fennell’s work is about the disgusting sexual habits of humans, and their greed for money and prestige. It’s about class. Fennell herself is from the upper classes of Britain’s aristocratic bohemia, the progeny of a society jeweller, the ones who created the Fabian Society, the ones who planned the New World Order, who, with Rockefeller money, insinuated perverted sexuality into American culture in order to destroy initiative, family formation, the hardening of Christian values after the war. After WW2, America (and Canada) were ascendant, they had pummelled the enemy and saved Europe. The plains ahead were sunlit and magnficent, and you could foresee millions of new wildly creative humans flourishing with self-respect, pride and filled with energy.

That had to be ruined. And the Fabians stepped up.

The Fabians pride themselves on creating socialism with a pretty face, the socialism now considered de rigeur among the upper middle classes, cousins of mine who once were the rational core, now dance around rainbows pretending they are cool and with it. Fabians hated Christians and Christian thought, and were themselves perverted sexually, and I mean all of them. They followed to some extent the repellent Alistair Crowley, and some of them were members of the Hellfire Club, and the Illuminati who were fond of raping children during rituals. It is astonishing they hid themselves so long. Because it’s over. All the young men and women under 40, the ones who are the natural leaders going forward, are sharply aware of what has been going on and they will not let it go.

This is why the super-culture - media, television, print - are dying. Hollywood is dying so hard, its dead. Their product is so filled with lies, reading or watching it, buying anything from it, is poisoned fruit.

What they have done to us means that every individual who made bank on this corruption is bound for the contempt and excoriation of history. We trusted them, and they betrayed us. They have twisted our characters and turned us to self-regarding, selfish, frightened, people. Half of all women are on some kind of pharmaceutical anti-depressant or anxiety drug. We have stopped loving each other, and we have stopped making children.

It is they, not us, who must die. To the Rockefellers, you are the most wretched people on earth. Sacrifice yourselves.

Absurdistan is trying to catch up with messages and comments and I apologize for missing so many. Last week’s piece was much aggregated and I thank you for all the subscriptions and contributions and compliments. Voter fraud is at the root of our malaise, no one wants this. All of this, mass migration, drugs, our massive debt and deficit, the breakdown of the family, the execrable educational system, has been forced on us, and our votes stolen for many election cycles in order to force terrible policy. I have endless admiration for those fighting the fraud, they are the best of us and on them, everything rests.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.