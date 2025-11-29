In the summer of 2008, Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chávez boasted to his bodyguard, “I’m about to elect the first black president of the United States.” And he did.

They all know. They all knew. Everyone on the left. Every grandee, every premier and governor in the Democrat Party, U.K.’s Labour Party, Canada’s Liberal Party. Every vicious moron that runs the U.N., including the Secretary-General. Every top leftie strategist. Every NGO funder and chief. They learned it one at a time, one election at a time as their participation became necessary. They all cashed out on it. It is their great secret which they planned to take to their graves. And, they are paid by drug money, by Cartel del Sol, the most powerful drug cartel in the world.

Not one person in the mainstream media had any notion of what was going on. In that lies their complete disqualification. All they did was mock independents. They are not journalists. They are typists for a criminal oligarchy.

They excuse it this way. All of us? The Great Unwashed? We are incipient Nazi/Fascist/Hitlers. We need a firm hand to control us and make sure the least lucky are taken care of - that is their entire internal argument. We are primitives. They are our natural leaders. They decide. We can’t have the vote. We are not worthy of it.

They are wrong on every count. They are morally repellent, anathema. They aren’t taking care of anyone. There are more desperate, more broken people every single day. And they did it. This is what they are doing to our cities. This is deliberate.

All significant elections are for sale. China pays the freight in the United States, and no doubt anywhere their Belt and Road project needs the right politician. But China is late to the party. This mechanism of the steal came out of Venezuela, Serbia, Cuba, courtesy of all the brutal socialists the world knows, plus the tens of thousands embedded in every western country’s leadership structure. It came from Canada; our country is riven with sleeper cells of international socialists. “Dominion”. Hello? The name is meant to insult the founders of the Dominion of Canada, and touts its own ascendance over all our democracies.

This is how they have been winning. The right, RINOs are in on it too, but of course far far less. According to three-time Latin America CIA Station Chief, and Counter-terrorism operative, Gary Bentsen, and on-the-record, sworn affidavits from Venezuelan whistle blowers, including one of the engineers who built the system, the Governor of Georgia particularly, knows.

And of course, overseeing it? This guy. The Right Hand of the British Empire. The Head of the Snake: “Lord” Malloch Brown, Former UK Minister, Deputy UN Secretary-General, Chairman of Smartmatic, and current president of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation.

Chairman of Smartmatic. The Venezuelan designed and built outfit that holds the Source Code for every single machine used in elections in thousands of precincts, hundreds of counties and 72 countries. The source code, the ‘I AM’, in every voting machine, tabulator and poll book. The source code only accessible in Venezuela, where our elections are decided. The source code that mutates ceaselessly so that no one can find it. The source code only accessed in a few machines, the right machines that steal the necessary swing county in the swing state.

Here’s the face of evil. Imagine it sneering at you. Because it is.

This weekend in Germany? Victory will be stolen from the right, using the tactics below.

It started in 2006 with Venezuela’s recall election of Hugo Chavez. Chavez was the heavily (daily) mentored acolyte of Fidel Castro, who fastened on Venezuela’s vast wealth, the largest concentration of oil in the world. With Chavez and the oil, Castro could meddle everywhere. So, when Chavez faced a recall in his first term, when the country was still functional and its professional classes hadn’t fled, he went to Castro. Who suggested he fix the voting machines. So, first they approached ES&S in Nebraska who said, nope. Then they approached Majed Kahlil, the largest drug trafficker in the Western Hemisphere (and CIA informant), who distributed Dell and HP computers. (This apparently a money laundering outfit for Hezbollah)

Pezzulo explains. Below a rough transcript of what he says.

They found three Venezeulan engineers who figured out just how to work these gerrymandered machines. And so they did it. The votes were manufactured and split. Hordes of new voters turned up, all the usual crap happened (see below), and Chavez and the Communists were cemented into power. He rewrote the constitution, jailed, tortured everyone who fought him.

And from this success, Smartmatic was formed. Bolivia was their next exploit, then Mexico. Cook County.

Here is an interview transcript from a primary source:

Source 1: Smartmatic started to get contracts to run elections in other countries. They moved into the US with the acquisition of Sequoia. The three engineers who founded the company (Roger Piñaté, Antonio Mugica, and Alfredo Anzola) were being directed by individuals in the regime. One of them was the father-in-law of Alfredo Anzola, who was one of the directors. His cousin was the Venezuela ambassador to the United States. Alfredo was also the lover of Delcy Rodriguez who is the brother of Jorge Rodriguez and has held many high positions in the Chávez government. They’re the ones who made the connection to Sequoia. When they bought Sequoia, they disguised the fact that source code was still owned by Venezuela. Ralph Pezzulo: What was the first election that Smartmatic ran in the US? Source 1: The 2008 Democratic party primary in Cook County, Illinois. In Chicago. That was the first election where Obama appeared. The name of the voting machines they used was DRE, which is a direct-recording electronic voting machine. It records votes by means of a ballot display provided with mechanical or electro-optical components that can be activated by the voter. Those machines were used to win the election for Obama. They had been used in the US for a while, but software installed and used in the Cook County primary was 100 percent made in Venezuela. Once the software was installed, we moved some of the machines to Colorado to do some tests. They were returned to Venezuela. But there were problems. Lots of problems. The software wasn’t working properly. So, some of the engineers flew back to the States to check on the problem. This was ten days before the primary. Roger Peñaté, who was just indicted in Miami, was running that operation. They got the software working and Obama won by a large margin. It was a success. Pezzullo, Ralph. Stolen Elections: The Takedown Of Democracies Worldwide (p. 189). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Must have been heady times in the upper reaches of the Socialist Internationale. Lots of cocaine, champagne and lovely brown children to abuse.

The digital steal of 2020 was so sophisticated that no judge or lawyer could even approach understanding of how it worked, therefore cases were thrown out based in ignorance. But in its simplest form, the machines communicate with the internet, and the source code can be and is manipulated out of Venezuela. The source code is the first “I AM THAT I AM”, in the machine. Sequoia sells to Smartmatic sells to Staple Street who buys Dominion and Dominion sells onto Liberty Vote, and Sequoia goes bankrupt and its machines are bought by Liberty or ES&S, the source code remains the same, embedded, vulnerable.

Essentially the following is the scam, from a team of Israelis who independently confirmed the process:

The Israelis discovered that Venezuela was using a system of electronic voting machines which registered an elector’s decision and then emitted a printed receipt for the voter to deposit into a sealed ballot box. For the audit, the receipts would be compared with the electronic tallies, to check for any irregularities. But none of this prevented the results from being manipulated during the process of tabulating votes. Whoever ran the voting software and managed the tally, controlled the result.

This is why paper ballots turn up in great numbers at the end. This is why the machines are wiped as fast as possible after every election. This is why Tina Peters is in jail. Because she preserved the hard drive of the machine in her county, where she was an election official and suspected fraud.

Every step along the way, the poll books carried by poll workers and the tabulators can be and are, hacked. The operators can ‘read’ the electronic poll books, (Ipads), tell who had not voted, and get them out. The operators can figure out in real time which votes to shift.

And no one knows.

So, who are the men who investigated this crime? The primary is Gary Bernsten, CIA career officer, Station Chief in three Latin American countries, who led counterterrorism deployments including the United States’ response to the 9/11 attacks. He was first on the ground in Afghanistan after 9/11, hunting Taliban and Bin Laden. He was awarded the Distinguished Intelligence Medal in 2000 and the Intelligence Star in 2004.

A walking encyclopedia of the players in socialist Latin America.

His writer and fellow researcher is Ralph Pezzulo, with whom Gary wrote the best seller Jawbreaker, about Bernsten’s work as the CIA’s key commander coordinating the fight against the Taliban forces around Kabul.

Their research was methodical and is well founded, its logic and reasoning inescapable. This happened and is happening anywhere machines are used in the voting process.

The authors and investigators behind this book, Stolen Elections, the Takedown of Democracies World Wide. have appeared on several podcasts this month, including Lara Logan last weekend, and Sharyl Attkinson on November 4th.

While the Logan and Attkinson interviews are extraordinarily helpful, the book these two men wrote is far more detailed in its analysis and bears an importance neither interviewer managed to capture.

The book shows how, as the questions and lawsuits mounted against Smartmatic, Sequoia and Dominion, the operators shifted ownerships, locations, and names. It shows how the operators in Venezuela compromised members of both the U.S. private sector and public sector in order to continue their process. Almost every time the companies are challenged in court, the “proof” they proffer is provided by their compromised or cashed out operators who are buried within America’s private sector or government. They name names, prominent names, big big companies.

They show how the entire NGO network is bolstered by Venezuelan drug and oil money that forms the base funding of all the social unrest from the left. They show how Black Lives Matter was dreamed up and stood up by them. Theirs - Venezuelan politicians - is a war against America, against the Anglos they consider their enemies. I’ve read a dozen books on election theft and this gives the most comprehensive picture - the 40,000 foot view.

The young Venezuelan engineers—Roger Piñaté, Antonio Mugica, and Alfredo Anzola—who founded Smartmatic became less visible in public documents as the company was “restructured into an elaborate web of offshore companies and foreign trusts”. “The government should know who owns our voting machines; that is a national security concern,” said Representative Carolyn B. Maloney of New York in May 2006 when she asked the Bush administration to review the Sequoia takeover. “There seems to have been an obvious effort to obscure the ownership of the company.” (Stolen Elections)

Indeed. Here is just some of the charting Bentsen and Pezullo publish showing the shifting ownership of Smartmatic, Dominion, and Sequoia, detailing especially the coding and access into the machines:

Dominion and Canadian John Poulos were primary players in this game. Poulos went to college with a Slavic friend and together they set up a company in Serbia, where today Hawuai computers grind away doing the heavy lifting in shifting votes. Dominion began in 2003, with Poulos running and winning an election in Quebec. And in 2010, as Smartmatic fell under scrutiny, he acquired Diebold (which had been manipulated to benefit Obama’s primary) and Sequoia from Smartmatic. He refused to disclose the purchase agreements.

According to the whistleblowers, Smartmatic and Dominion are still both connected to the Venezuelan CNE (Consejo Nacional Electoral) and its headquarters in Caracas that houses 200 plus CNE, Smartmatic, Iranian and Chinese employees and engineers. Eventually the work became so massive, working so many elections in so many countries, much of this operation was moved to Serbia where they use huge servers run by the Chinese telecom behemoth Huawei.

Meanwhile, Smartmatic’s website celebrates its following recent successes:

London

Working with partner CGI, the primary contractor to the Greater London Authority, Smartmatic ensured the count for the London Mayoral and London Assembly elections was a success, processing approximately 7.9 million ballot papers (nearly 10.5 million votes) over two days.

London of course, is torn apart by migrant crime, which the Mayor does nothing to stop.

Los Angeles County

Following a massive deployment for the 2020 general election, Los Angeles County again used its Smartmatic-built VSAP ballot marking devices in several local elections.

And, no doubt, the Newsom recall effort.

Bulgaria

In 2021, Bulgaria took a decisive step toward the modernization of its elections with the deployment of Smartmatic A4–517 voting machines in 8 elections. Three of those deployments had nation- wide reach and involved 9,600 Smartmatic voting machines.

Albania

Albania’s Central Election Commission (CEC) modernized crucial phases of its 2021 elections using cutting-edge technology. 5,538 Smartmatic biometric voter authentication kits were used nationwide in 3,500 polling places to authenticate voters.

A half dozen other elections follow.

What does Stolen Elections add to the body of knowledge we are building about election theft? Quite a lot. It shows the primary actor, the money he is using, and his final goal. It shows this:

Our elections are stolen by the international hard left in league with the most powerful drug cartel in the world, the Cartel del Sol. A cartel with over $1.7 trillion banked abroad. A cartel run by the military in a government fueled by oil, one of the richest countries on earth which is methodically starving its citizens. Venezuela has lost 10,000,000 citizens since 2004, a full one-third of its population. First the business people left, then the professionals.

Venezuela exports its pain via stealing our elections. It’s why the chaos, the misery, the failures, the sovereign and sub-sovereign bankruptcy, and above all the drugs running through every town and county, the broken people, the broken families, the broken economy. We cannot get hold of either crime or the budget, because our governments are filled with spendthrift socialists who use crime and drugs to weaken us.

Why? So they can profit off us in a giant interlocking criminal cartel aimed directly at the full exploitation of middle class wealth. We create it. They steal it.

Your impatience? Your despair? The nihilism of the young and broken? The smart young desperately reaching for socialism’s poisoned chalice? All down to this.

This was done to us, by these people. Cartel del Sol organizes and manages the Mexican and all other South American cartels, and launders their money. But Cartel del Sol isn’t just a drug and money-laundering cartel, it is motivated by animus towards America, and it is run by the Venezuelan military, whose uniform buttons bear the shape of the sun or sol. There is an entire housing complex in Caracas for assassins who live with their families, under lock and key, but comfortable. They are released to kill and torture the regime’s enemies.

All this is supervised and strategized by senior government, in particular a brother and sister act. Delsy Rodriguez, the Vice-President of Venezuela, reputedly the daughter of Carlos the Jackal, yes, that one, is reported widely to be the most vicious enforcer, killing with relish, torturing children of her enemies. It was Delsy, her brother Jorge Rodrigo and her lover Alfredo Anzola who either marshalled and ran or were the engineers behind the source code in every voting machine. Delsy and Jorge studied in Cuba, became Cuban agents and hated the United States. Delsy and Jorge run Maduro in league with Raul Castro.

Jorge is President of the National Assembly.

Absurdistan has been chasing the voter fraud story since the day after the 2020 election and has published 40,000 words in a dozen essays covering various aspects of the steal in 2020,2022, and 2024. It’s a massive massive story, that I can barely get my arms around. For example: the recall election in California? Every election in California? All run out of Venezuela, and of course Cali is a beast filled with cartel activity, and mass illegal migration. Their public purse is raided consistently by the left/public service. As is Canada’s federal and provincial budgets anytime you put a leftie in power. And no one knows where the money raised by government and private for the Palisades fires went. Nothing is being built.

From Monday’s New York Times:

Last year in Canada I watched as hefty Conservative leads were eradicated in both the federal election and my provincial election. Serious people are working on exposing this today - the loss was so obvious. But now, knowing so much, everywhere I look, in every country, I can see the mark of it.

There are dozens of ways of stealing elections without using machines, and all of them are used. Don’t come at me until you have read the pieces I append below. And when you do, you will be astonished. I cover almost every methodology, including the organizational structure of the steal, which is pretty much exclusively that of the Masonic orders within the public service and those businesses that depend on public service contracts. Each performs a task, no one knows the full scheme.

But the digital steal is a story for the ages. It is utterly fascinating, filled with characters, heroes and villains. It is real. It is the kind of story we should be telling. As the investigators working on this say, the shame of journalism lies in the fact that no one, not one person in the mainstream had any notion of what was going on. In that lies their complete disqualification. All they did was mock independents like me. They are not journalists. They are typists for a criminal oligarchy.

Pezzulo and Bentsen show conclusively that George Soros’s money comes from Cartel del Sol. The left is funded by drugs, they own the broken people on the streets. They own the burden on the health system. They own the ruined families, hundreds of thousands of them. Every leftie institution is corrupt to the furthest point of disgustingness.

When the whistleblowers asked their sources how the Open Society Foundations (OSF) was involved, they were told that Soros’s OSF gets most of its funding from the Venezuela regime and the Cartel del Sol. According to the whistleblowers, the money the OSF has been using to fund Black Lives Matter, the Democratic Party, the American Federation of Teachers, the ACLU, MoveOn, Planned Parenthood, the Council on Foreign Relations, and many other social justice groups and political candidates like California Governor Gavin Newsom and others, really comes from the Venezuelan regime and the Cartel del Sol. Those groups, together with China, are the source of funding for all the criminal cartel’s operations with support and advice from Cuba, Iran, Hezbollah, Russia, and Serbia. (More on that later.) They constitute what the whistleblowers call the Axis of Evil.

According to Emerald Robinson and Patrick Bryne who has spent $20,000,000 funding the research on election theft, the Trump team stopped the steal in 2024, by raiding the building in Serbia where Hauwai servers work on shifting votes. The Trump team is apparently aware of all these connections and working towards ending their dominance.

No other country is aware.

The thing about socialism or Marxism or collectivism or democratic socialism, whatever moniker evil has chosen this month, it creates disaster. Not just poverty, not just depression, it creates walking evil, slums, crime, child abuse, Satanic ritual, murder for hire, untreated illnesses, desperation. It degrades. It ruins. The people are so broken it takes them generations to rise. It allows the merciless to steal everything with impunity. It reduces people to scrabbling desperate ants searching for food to eat.

Every. Single. Time.

Stop the steals and this ends. Forever.

Share

This is the big secret in which lies the big solution. The list of election fraud cases lies below

Welcome to Absurdistan is reader-supported. On this Thanksgiving I am grateful for my readers who give me the strength and purpose to write. I am so grateful for all of you, your comments and support. You can subscribe for free or buy a cheap annual subscription here.

Subscribed

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024.

The Green Book, a collection of her essays on the environmental junta will be published in November 2025.

The 2024 Cheat and What's Being Done About It elizabeth nickson · August 24, 2024 After engineer and data scientist Kim Brooks worked on cleaning the voter rolls in Georgia for a year, she realized she was on a stationary bicycle. She’d clear a name for various reasons, dead, felon, stolen ID, living at a seasonal campground for twenty years, duplicate, moved out of state, 200 years old, etc., and back it would come within a month. At that juncture she realized that a program within the Georgia voter registration database was methodically adding back fake names. Read full story

Inside the Criminal Gangs Planning to Steal 2024 elizabeth nickson · July 14, 2024 In late winter, I wrote a series on election fraud. The day after the last, the man I had written about Saturday, Peter Bernegger, a freaking hero, was arrested. Later that week another subject, Christina Bobb, Trump’s lawyer, and the Republican National Committee’s voter Read full story

2020: An Unrivaled Conspiracy, An Unequalled Theft elizabeth nickson · March 30, 2024 We are experiencing a complete moral breakdown in leadership. Why? Because we walked away. And the only person who can stop it, is you. No one else. You have the power. And if you haven’t pitched in and it happens again, you are not allowed to complain. Read full story

This is the Playbook, Primitive and Vicious, Chapter, Verse and SCOTUS filing elizabeth nickson · March 20, 2024 You could see it operating yesterday. The once hopeful, now useless Dan Crenshaw, used it against his own party, “terrorists”, “seditionists”. It’s so basic as to be nauseating, insulting to your intelligence. Political enemy? “Terrorist”. “Insurrectionist”. “Saboteur”. They all use the process I am about to describe. Invented in some behaviourist hell-hole at a multinational and consecrated by Klaus and Justin and all the evil little Ivy League demons in government, it is used against their bosses, their employers, the people. Read full story

All Our Elections are Stolen. It is Why Nothing Works Without Money Printing elizabeth nickson · February 10, 2024 I admit I giggled all the way through the research of this, breaking out in helpless laughter by the end, hoping that I wasn’t going completely mad. First it was the book, FIND ME THE VOTES, written by Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, about the Crazed Crackers who think the Georgia election was stolen and the Noble Black Woman who was putting things to right. Read full story

Our Invisible Chains, Our Stolen Vote elizabeth nickson · March 16, 2024 The machines. Dominion has sued so many people they have crushed discussion to nothing. But the machines are everything and it is how they steal every election, everywhere. And it’s not just Dominion, it’s all of them, ES&S, Smartmatic. They are linked in a network where people, thousands of them, work inserting votes here, eliminating votes there, figuring out how many more votes they need for someone to win, and when to trigger the mules in early voting. They know to the minute when to summon the truckloads of ballots into the warehouse the night of the election. The operators are connected to the electronic poll books, like iPads, 117,000 of them, used by the people who check you into the voting process and the programs ‘talk’ to the poll book and machines all day long. Read full story

What happened in Nevada? Arizona? Upstate NY? This: elizabeth nickson · March 19, 2024 Have you noted the shining faces of RINOs on broadcast TV in the past few days? Do they not look relieved? Their grins are wide, their auras shimmering with greed and power. They are back in command. And damned happy about it too. Read full story

This is How They Did It - Part 1 elizabeth nickson · March 17, 2024 I spent my childhood studying extreme emotional states. My mother, an amateur athlete who won tennis and golf championships into her 60’s, a gifted pianist, beautiful, solidly educated, well read, funny, had reality breaks. It was as if God had crammed so many gifts into one human woman, she would short circuit. Read full story

November 5: The Pennsylvania Cheat Sheet. elizabeth nickson · October 19, 2024 Since the Democrats have not disbanded the criminal wing of their party, we have to assume they are going to try the same tricks they used to ‘fortify’ the 2020/2 elections and then some. Read full story