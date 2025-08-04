The Demented Dominion is in a Lather and Our Political Class may not Know It, but They are Facing Extinction

Thirty-five percent tariffs landed on the demented Dominion yesterday and dang, if we didn’t deserve it. Our political class in 1000% on board with the globalist agenda and we will sell off the whole country to the worst oligarchs, criminals and commies to beat Trump because that’s how stupid we are.

To ice the cake we decided to “recognize” the terrorist state of Palestine yesterday, leading Trump to say it would be a frosty Friday in hell if he ever made a deal with us. Congrats, morons, you just lost your biggest customer by which I mean 90% of our exports used to go to the U.S. Good luck renegotiating USMCA.

Our stupidity, and the venality of our political class is unmatched.

This is how a once great country was ruined….

Share

Welcome to Absurdistan is reader supported.

I am so grateful for paid subscribers, and especially for those who renew, that really is a vote of confidence and support. I don’t paywall and I charge less than almost anyone because I want to make entry easy.

This has to be one of the most hopeful times in history. And it could fade so fast.

Please consider supporting my work. No government, foundation, think tank or corporation pays me. Self and patron-funded journalism represents the only honest work being done today. I did learn my trade before journalism became a tool of the oligarchy or government fascists and I apply those principles and that rigor to my work. It is well-founded, reliable and covers the waterfront on every issue I take on.

Share

You have to subscribe above to get the newsletter every week. You can pay me through Substack, the host or below, but you must subscribe above first.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.

\