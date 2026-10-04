The Demented Dominion is in A Lather, and It Is Marvellous

Life here consists of stumbling from one fainting couch to another

Who knew Canada could get so interesting? I am enjoying the hell out of this every day, as one flailing socialist after another trumpets his superior virtue, while the economy withers and dies and everyone with mettle and energy leaves. Plus it’s creating some awesome awesome humour.

I am trying to understand and explain why 70% of Canadians support Mark Carney. Essentially, 60% of us depend on the government for our living, and the rest, the 30% will expire, their businesses, income and revenue will drop, if the Trump tariffs take effect. Which means that the Liberal Party of Canada has broken the country so thoroughly, that without the massive subsidy from the States of 10% of our GDP a year - to include our $50 billion trade deficit with the U.S., our 25-50% tariffs on U.S. goods coming in, and 2% of our annual GDP spent on defense.

We cannot do it. We will die. We cannot exist without American largesse. We have destroyed our economy so thoroughly we are beggars.

Our GDP will drop !0% and we will be in a deep deep depression.

Which may be the only thing to wake us up.

Canadians are a sleepy bunch, other than our immigrants who are roaringly ambitious and will succeed using the lovely talents they brought with them. Apparently in their cultures, recreational lakes are also abattoirs, toilets, and laundries.

Once almost crime-free and pristine, Canada is now a Cartel, Triad, fentanyl and human trafficking hub that launders most of the continent’s drug money. Our banks? Fully complicit; the TD was caught but most of them do it; they have to, we are not producing enough revenue for them to profit otherwise.

Every ‘race’ has a mob that steals everything not nailed down. Nothing is done to stop them.

This is axiomatic. Socialism creates a crime ridden society. It’s the only way to survive. Everywhere it is tried, crime. One sub-continental Indian gang after another is caught, and set free. Chinese triads traffic humans right out of the Port of Vancouver, the largest port on the west coast of North and South America.

Nothing is done. We have murders on the street in Vancouver, once the most glorious Waspy city where families grew and thrived in peace among extraordinary beauty, and the only crime was committed by bored, drunk loggers. Now, it’s a filth bucket where women are attacked and raped in Stanley Park, and homeless tents and fentanyl addicts litter every public space.

Forty percent of our population is now immigrant. Around 60% of us - roughly - are supported by the government. Government work almost never produces wealth. Their work is either projected to bear fruit in the future, or is claimed as “safety” and “making things better”, as in regulation. I am not saying regulation is unnecessary, but to start a business in Canada means that at least 40% of your time is spent complying. So 60% of our energy, of the 40% of us who produce real goods, gets us down to about 30% of Canadians’ life energy producing anything that people actually want.

I estimate that the actual cost to the taxpayer of every Canadian “book” published is about $50,000. The average prize winning book is read by under 1,000 people. Unless they are forced to read it in school.

The glitch is that we need those goods that other people actually want to buy. As a consumer society we fail. We don’t have enough disposable income to buy the goods we produce, so unless the States takes those goods and does not tariff them, we are crippled. If we don’t tariff American goods 25-50%, as they come in, subsidized industry after industry will fail.

Anyone with vitality dreams of living in the States.

That’s the God’s honest truth of the matter. We will do anything to not accept this. We did this to ourselves and are so ashamed, we can’t admit it.

30% of Canadians produce the goods that keep the country going. Trump’s tariffs will destroy them and we will be ruined.

Forty percent of GDP is eaten up by the government, and statisticians have added another 12-15% in excessive regulatory compliance costs. Carney touts ‘growth’ and employment gains, but so far his employment is just beefing up the public sector. In the private sector, we wither. All our various pension funds are pledging $500 billion in investments. Sure. Then they face a) insane carbon regs and b) no market.

This is what’s really happening.

No one out there in the real world believes Carney’s hope-changey projections:

We are a fully engineered society, created, built, to be weak, pliant, obedient, hard-working and willing to settle for less. And we have had forced upon us a set of “modern” values: socialism, feminism, an exhortation to express your worst sexual impulses, virtuous poverty, and giving everything away to people of color ‘cause we were mean. All of these ‘values’ have been beaten into us by our 100% government controlled and subsided media, educational system and arts. Our public sector unions are a fetid mass of communists who act as opinion police, and a claque for the Communist Manifesto. If we transgress, like complain about excessive immigration, the RCMP visit.

The only faith allowed among the 60% of us who supervise our decline, is Eastern, and passive. Buddhism is for the classy: kill desire, ignore the suffering. The New Age is tolerated as hopium for the dumb. Christians are de trope, pathetic, bigoted. excluded, mocked.

Theories abound as to which power bloc Carney is selling us too, but recently Promethean Action suggested we are going to be used to produce raw materials for the European bankers’ wars. China of course, does what it has been doing to us since 1875, slithering in, buying as much as they can. The CCP does not know if it will last another year. Their safe space? Canada. Why? Because from Canada, they can loot the economy of the States.

Canada’s Weakness Broke the World – We let in The Four Horsemen elizabeth nickson · May 11, 2024 This is part 2 of a series on the infiltration of the Chinese Communist Party into western democracies and its malign effect on the middle class, which it has targeted for elimination, stealing everything it can, that wealth disappearing into the maw of the fully criminal CCP. Any communist system works as a vicious circle, consuming resources and wealth, producing little of value, until the participants start eating each other. The only way the CCP can survive is through predating the wealth of other countries. This they are doing through destabilizing Western political systems, most specifically America’s, flooding all our streets with fentanyl and worse, and laundering their money, through our real estate. This, while we educate, train and hire their most brilliant students. Unless we reverse this, we cannot restore civic peace and the perennial hope of the world: the American middle class. Read full story

Last week, Carney approved an LNG plant on our north-west coast which has been waiting for 25 years for approval. And called it a WIN!

The rest of us laughed.

Pierre Polievre on October 1: “Wake me up when there’s a steel pipe going in the dirt,”

Last week we offed an 83 year old grandmother who was kicking and screaming NO to her last second. She declared her Christian faith. They called it cognitive decline.

Why? Can’t afford our elderly. Time to DIE, comrade!!!!!

The rest of us? We hungry. Literally. 25% of us in the private sector choose between food and heat every month during our freezing winters.

Last week a friend of mine - a competent, straight-forward thinker who served as Minister of Tax under Steven Harper - was booted out of leadership of the Conservative Party of B.C., my province, by her wretched closeted globalist socialist caucus, and some old doofus who has run for everyone from Greens to Socialists to Liberals and was not elected by members of the party, took over. Can’t have actual competence, administrative snaps and a knowledge of where the bodies are buried. Only the pliant need apply

The next day, the next day, the Socialist NDP called an election two years early. Their leader, the worm-like creep David Eby, has been methodically giving away the most productive land in the province to Indian bands, who are so incompetent, so broken and unable to function in the real world, who live in houses so degraded that visible mold grows on their walls, and their reserves look like the worst of the developing world. Suicide and rape are rampant, as much as ten times the national average.

There are four Indian bands in my family. Indians which mated with whites soar, or did. Why? Anglo-Protestant culture, which was the founding Canadian culture. The Indians in our family were Olympians, they ran districts bigger than the British Isles, they were world-famous poets, they were out of the gate unsubsidized successful entrepreneurs. IT IS THE CULTURE. The culture of the left: whine whine whine, steal, steal, steal.

The squalor on the Indian reserves stands as the signatory achievement of David Eby, the Socialist running the potentially richest jurisdiction in North AND South America. The debt is so large, it’s funny were you to ignore the suffering it’s caused.

He will steal his election, as he did the last one - all the research and proof ignored.

And then there’s Alberta. And Quebec. Both provinces have referenda coming up on separation. Dominion voting systems were invented here, so the likelihood of Ottawa allowing its cash cow, Alberta to leave Canada are very low. They will steal the vote, probably using Dominion tabulators and the anger will only rise.

We are broken beyond repair. We are spiralling into a failed state, so dependent on the U.S. we hate every single one of you.

When you are our only true friend.

A failed state dominated by the CCP, a thoroughly malignant banking system and a hate-filled populace is not what you want to your north.

Save us. Please.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024