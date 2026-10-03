Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Ken Saindon's avatar
Ken Saindon
Oct 3

It's not quite accurate to say ' we [Canada] did this to ourselves.' Your votes were stolen and the economy taken over by central bankers. It's not unique to Canada either. The central banks are the root cause of all the misery. End the central banks and 90% or more of the ills are cured.

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arrotsevni's avatar
arrotsevni
Oct 3

When you are in a good place, you see the humor of silly people panicking not knowing they brought it on themselves. Their nastiness towards others eventually turns inward. First it was on us, then it turns on their partners and finally, they get so angry at losing control, they immolate. Loved this note. Was delicious. Like a bowl of creamy vanilla ice cream, lots of chocolate sauce and nuts.

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