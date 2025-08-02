Absurdly flattered to be included in this company last week “Your report also highlights individuals who shifted from left to right - Thomas Sowell, Elizabeth Nickson, Fredric Lederer - after confronting empirical evidence and moral contradictions. This mirrors Berkowitz’s thesis: truth transcends ideology”

Thirty-five percent tariffs landed on the demented Dominion yesterday and dang, if we didn’t deserve it. Our political class in 1000% on board with the globalist agenda and we will sell off the whole country to the worst oligarchs, criminals and commies to beat Trump because that’s how stupid we are.

To ice the cake we decided to “recognize” the terrorist state of Palestine yesterday, leading Trump to say it would be a frosty Friday in hell if he ever made a deal with us. Congrats, morons, you just lost your biggest customer by which I mean 90% of our exports used to go to the U.S. Good luck renegotiating USMCA.

Our passivity, and the venality of our political class is unmatched.

This is how a once great country was ruined:

If you grow up in a Christian country, which I did and almost everyone I know did, you expect people to be good. Dull, worthy, backwards perhaps, but good. And so a part of you, a large part goes to sleep. While you are sleeping, a whole bunch of people who hate and envy you, whom you have welcomed after Second War ravages in Europe, say - and subsequent migrations of those unable to find purchase in their not-good, not-dull, and supposedly progressive countries, mostly Commie or brutalist (I repeat myself). And, lo and behold, they want what you have and they will do anything to get it. So they proceed to recreate their brutalist way of life.

That is Canada.

Here’s this video. In it a thoroughly hate-filled “indigenous woman” states in bold terms what they all want and plan for: the end of us. For real. Watch it, it is instructive. In every town, large and small, across Canada and the U.S., and all through western Europe, people like this live. Almost all of them live off you, and spend their time hating you and plotting to take what you have. I am not kidding even a little bit.

Again, we pay these people.

I once had a friend, Lithuanian, whose family immigrated after the second war. They struggled, her father had been a judge, but of course, couldn’t practice here. Canadians fed and housed them till they got on their feet, put her through 19 years of schooling including paying to make her an architect (school fees used to be nominal; taxpayers bore the burden). She spent her working life in film, which means her lush salary was paid 65% by the Canadian taxpayer - cause that’s how we roll; all media/arts is government-funded propaganda. When she got cancer, Canadians spent millions to keep her alive, using one cutting edge treatment after another for almost 20 years now. I’m reckoning $10 million? $20? It cost her nothing. When asked why she wanted Obama/Trudeau etc., to win, she snarled, “revenge.”

When the indigenous grave hoax took fire - no bodies have been found, but bad actors across the world have trumpeted the lie, including the last Pope, the CCP and every ghastly leftist alive - she was fully on board.

She cannot be bothered to do an hour of investigation; it’s all hate and resentment and give me more. I adored her but it became clear she was friends with me because she considered me ‘upper class’ (I am not) and wanted to extract what I know. She thought my childhood was all garden parties and ballgowns; it was not. It was cold hard, discipline, self-respect, respect for elders, work, manners and responsibility and punishment for any and all infractions. At my boarding school, shampoo froze in bottles on the dressers overnight because freezing little girls at night “makes you strong”.

That’s what built Canada. Not whining, protesting and lying around in basements. Or shopping on Bloor Street for Chanel.

As I repeat over and over again with regard to “indigenous” people in Canada, in my family we have four Indian tribes or bands: Mohawk, Assiniboine, Blackfoot and Metis. My family has four hundred years of history with Indigenous. War parties were welcomed to sleep on our kitchen floors, and war parties tried to burn us out. Some of us had to be broken out of jail because we were fighting for Indian rights. It’s complicated. We bought land for overcoats and for money. We married them. The residential schools were difficult, but pedagogy up until the ‘60’s was brutal everywhere. In private boarding schools at the same time, we have since found multiple child sexual abusers. Severe punishment, isolation, constant criticism. Separation from family was the rule not the exception. Half of residential school graduates are grateful. Half. Let’s be clear if pedagogy was brutal at the top, at the bottom, it was probably horrifying and the Catholic teaching crowd in the early part of the 20thC were notoriously cruel. But a lot of the Indian game is hoax, weakening for the people, making them perpetual children, while venal lawyers, environmental activists, and bureaucrats grab 90% of payouts for themselves.

Such is a perfect illustration of Canada’s professional classes.

(Indians who have finalized sensible land claims and who elect modern leaders who drive environmentalists off their lands do extremely well, and are proudly independent.)

To repeat, no bodies have been found. It is all a disgusting specious lie invented by the political class to shame and silence us. Let’s be clear, when the settlers arrived in Canada, the indigenous didn’t have the wheel. And rather than being bullied into Christianity, the fact that the faith disallowed child sacrifice made conversion easy for most of them, except of course, their priest class which the morons today worship and tattoo themselves to show allegiance. Tattoos were done before they proceeded to kill their own in order to habituate themselves to pain. That vileness is what the kids worship, because everything they are taught is a lie. Our education system has been corrupted by Marxists and vicious women liberationists.

Remember the founding story of Judaism? Abraham’s killing hand stayed by God? That. Was. The. First. Time.

When it comes to the mostly-ridiculous land back movement, I heartily recommend Not Stolen. There too, along with the evisceration of the stolen land myth and an examination of aboriginal property rights, you will find the ample, hidden evidence that every single religion, short of Judaism and Christianity, practiced child and human sacrifice in order to propitiate their grim gods. Today, we have fallen into modernism which kills babies in the hundred million, the inconvenient elderly, the mentally ill, and poisons vaccines, food, the air and water.

Jamie’s great grandmother was a full-blooded Assiniboine and with her husband, they settled the Peace district, instituted farming in a place where starving to death was commonplace and fought the Hudson’s Bay, the 19th C’s version of the Rothschilds. They were known as the Emperor and Empress of The Peace.

When Canada’s famed Mohawk poet, Pauline Johnson contracted breast cancer for the second time, her cousin through her Mohawk family - my great grandmother - and her friends nursed her through her illness, buried her and raised a honking big statue to her in Stanley Park. It wasn’t the government, it wasn’t some vicious little Antifa slug, it was the Canadian Club for Women, the heights of then Christian society.

Tell those stories you wretched Marxist LIARS.

What happened? The Frankfurt school arrived to destroy our culture and take everything we have. European Marxists no doubt paid by the brutalist Luciferian European families that wanted the land, the resources, to stunt us, then use us as pliable servants. And Indians were a principal tool. Marxists moved among them, chose the vulnerable, taught them how to complain and extract and protest and fail visibly and blame it on us.

Canada’s political class exists to shame and humiliate us, suppress our creativity and vitality, then harvest us for cash

Our repellent political class is running out of ways to humiliate, silence and steal from us, hence the mass importation of criminal migrants from the most desperate places in the world. Thursday we were informed that the police have “lost track of” 600 criminal migrants, convicted of the worst crimes and under deportation orders.

This month we started soliciting seniors from the most degraded parts of the world, and of course we now offer a full ride for migrant LGBTQ. Multiply $10 million of cancer treatment times 500,000 people. I do not exaggerate. We imported 800,000 in the first quarter of 2025. We pay each of them $82,000 a year, while the mean salary in Canada is $67,000.

Canadian seniors cannot heat their homes and eat during our very very cold winters. They live on $2,000 a month. Hundreds of thousands of old ladies scrape out an existence, while migrants live in four star hotels. This is a crime in our insanely rich country; wealth which the political class has taken from us and banked, selling it off piecemeal to the most violent and extractive oligarchs and commie regimes in the world. When they need extra cash they sell a mine to the CCP.

That’s how the political class makes bank. They find clients, the more desperate and passive the better, they take a vig of what they force us to pay. That’s who staffs our media and our arts. All art, commentary, reporting, theatre, film, music is filled with messages of hate of white people, men, the successful, independence, self-determination, action, vitality, our founding generations. Everything they do, say or institute, is meant to harm us and take from us. To break our culture, to break our spirit and impoverish us.

That’s why Canada hasn’t reached anywhere near the potential it could. Our political class has beaten us down, deliberately constricted diminished accused and suppressed our creativity. They take all our money, all of it. Try to start a business using savings. You can’t. If you make any money at all, your tax bracket shoots up and your money vanishes into their voracity.

Canada is experiencing the same migrant rape, murder, mayhem, homelessness, violence as Europe, coupled with a decades-long green shut down of the economy. Kids are in despair about jobs and housing.

The only reason we’re not out on the streets, is that our government allows everyone to trash our cities and march and scream and threaten but us. Working Canadians are put in jail, debanked, and dragged through years of expensive court proceedings.

Seven years recommended for the secretary Tamara Lich, who handled the logistics of the trucker convoy. She should get the Order of Canada and sit in the Senate. But our judiciary hates the founding culture and hates Canadians. Her fate hangs in the balance. This week, the Royal Bank, the eighth biggest bank in the world, debanked Eve Chipiuk, the attorney for the trucker convoy.

Rapists and murderers get less. Convicted of assault and you’re brown? Let out the next day. Convicted of rape repeatedly? Forgiven.

Last weekend the mayor of Montreal cancelled a Christian concert because “it doesn’t represent our values.” You wretched carpetbagging LIAR, the city of Montreal was built on Catholicism. The reason you eat regularly is because of Christianity.

Everything that comes out of our capital cities (with the exception of Alberta) is a lie. If a politician in Canada opens his mouth, he or she is lying.

I grew up with the so-called Laurentian Elite who still run the place. Habituated to privilege and unable to live up to the feats and bravery of those who came before them, they settled on cruelty to Canadians as the way to power and wealth. Any strongman who comes along owns them. Today the migration Marxists, last decade the Green Marxists, before that the tax-them-till-they-give up Marxists, and the shame-and humiliate-them-until they stop trying cultural Marxists. And above all they dance to the tune of European bankers and aristocrats, the perfect crawling obsequious courtiers. Every time they cashed out and we lost.

I hope Trump bitch-slaps them all to hell.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela's memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper's Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh's Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.

\

