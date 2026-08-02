The Delicious Humiliation of the Man Who Poisoned the World and the Ignominious Death of 'The Science'.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024

Man, Wednesday was satisfying. You know Fauci was repeating to himself, these doofuses won’t get anywhere near the real crime, I just have to endure this, and the DC judiciary will prevent me going to jail. They can needle at me but nothing will happen, I’m good, keep repeating the noble lie, the noble lie, the noble lie. I am Dr. Science. I will be remembered as the Great Man of the Trump Era. I’m good. Noble lie.

It’s who these people are and what they do. They believe themselves to be our natural leaders and we the proles who are dumb as rocks and need their guidance. “What is truth?” they say. It’s rhetorical. “Whatever I say is truth is truth”, they answer. The Science is whatever I say it is. White supremacy is the real evil. Men can have periods and babies, the only thing holding back people of color is prejudice not incapacity and culture. Climate change is catastrophic. We have to cap and pay and pay and pay. The Sixth Great Extinction is happening before our eyes. No other truth is allowed. Oh yeah, and whites are evil. White Anglo males are the locus of pure evil.

Truth has nothing to do with credentials

Yeah, we believe nothing, buster. Nothing. ‘The Science’ is dead. Trust in public institutions, especially health, is dead. We don’t believe NOAA, we don’t believe the United Nations. We know the World Economic Forum is filled with extractive demons. The rules-based order was created with our money and is also garbage. All the institutions are filled with unethical success-heads who would do anything to keep their jobs. No one is noble. Everyone is corrupt. The Senate is corrupt. The Judiciary is corrupt. The Democrats are corrupt. The Socials are fully corrupt. The Science is whatever you need to prosecute your perverse plans.

Luckily, there is the rough justice of nature.

They - the Senators and Judiciary, the bureaucrats, RINO’s and Democrats - hate America, hate whites, hate white men, punish and marginalize conservatives, have no idea the anger they ate facing.

Which is this: I admit I play the first five seconds over and over.

All that pain and fury shot to the surface Wednesday night after the Fauci hearings. It was like the bubbling of a volcano, spitting and spurting fiery lava. In every country, every ‘people’ watched Fauci’s deep, abiding shame.

“You killed millions. You funded a virus that killed millions. You will go down in history as one of the worst criminals in the history of the world.”

A billion people watched his face, revelling in his humiliation, his world-wide shame, as Josh Hawley reamed him out. And that new Ohio Senator, Bernie Moreno? I was standing on my feet shouting and punching the air, metaphorically speaking. I was not alone, people have been simmering for years now, waiting for revenge, for accountability, for payback for some of misery inflicted upon us. And the very real harm, the millions of lost businesses, the peculiar illnesses that followed the vaccines. The ostracism, the scolding in the face of reason, the hysteria.

This is me four years ago.

Justice is Coming for the Covid Conspiracists elizabeth nickson · March 5, 2022 The Covid Conspiracists better buckle up. We’re coming for them. And for their children. And for the media, the medical establishment, the hospitals, public health officials. For Facebook. For Twitter. For Google. We are coming for all of them. Every last one will pay. The wealth transfer will be the greatest in history and it will change the world. Read full story

In June, evidence of intent by the international health cabal in Tulsi Gabbard’s last minute classified releases was published and immediately censored. Evidence of cross-border collusion, of planning, of knowing how poisonous the vaccines were and directing the release anyway. Actual evidence from the declassified DNI releases that Fauci was ordering aerosolized releases in 2019 vanished as I read it. Stats of cancer rates soaring in country after country, saved in my cache, gone the next morning.

One billion deaths and injuries. Ed Dowd and Brett Weinstein:

‘You’re talking about one billion people”

It didn’t matter. People were publishing in a fever. One post after another. Personal injury. stats, stories, on and on and on. For a few hours on Thursday, X, Instagram, TikTok, even Facebook reels were choked with anger. Story after story, buried document after document, citation after citation.

Believe me, the polis, the people, know.

Then, gone. By Thursday afternoon we were back to the usual. Why? Every corporation, university, and social network bears responsibility. They all bullied the people over whom they had the power of the purse, their degree, their jobs, their pensions, their future. They all bear responsibility for the injuries and deaths.

Everyone sentient knows now that the virus was created for harm, released for harm, and forced on us to further harm. That is the truth of it. And everybody not caught in the dream of (admittedly masterful) propaganda, the leaders, the producers, the strong ones, the people who actually matter, the people on whom the future of the whole world rely, know.

Everyone else? Puppets. Child-like. Propagandized. Compromised

Almost everyone I loved was caught up in it. Our whole family, but one of Jamie’s sons, was vaccinated. Forced. No option. A friend, upon hearing we weren’t vaccinated, finished her dinner, got up, grabbed her husband by the ear and vamoosed. Six months later she took me to lunch and delineated the weird and terminal result of the vaccine on her family. A brother in his late 40’s, dead. A sister diagnosed with Diabetes 1 at the age of 50. Which is just….unheard of.

Every family was hurt. Everyone. And the deaths? My baby daddy - so young - tri-athelete, research cardiologist with an endowed chair. His parents lived into their late 90’s, but he was a pharma guy, developed cardiac drugs. Turbo cancer. Dead in months.

And now we know. But we don’t know know. The data is censored. I asked my best friend GPT to find me records of cancer spikes across all countries, early deaths, injuries. It went into hyperdrive, spooling and spooling, where usually it can deliver government stats in less than 90 seconds. I fed it the actual site. More spooling. They are blocked. The liability of all of them: media, bureaucrats, social networks, every corporate chieftian, every university president….plain to see.

The invaluable Data Republican released the visible institutional build for the pandemic on Thursday. You can read it here. It started in ‘03, with SARS, which I believe was a trial run. Data Republican frames this as a matter of bureaucracy creating unwittingly the situation for a world-wide pandemic. My view is that it is much more sinister. This was planned in the bowels of the anti-human, demonic, global government.

Gabbard’s releases document an American-funded international biological-research network whose physical infrastructure in Ukraine was already being built by at least 2010–12, while the separate EcoHealth/Wuhan funding trail emerged from proposals developed in 2013 and federal funding beginning in 2014. The date when Fauci’s pardon begins.

From Fauci’s diaries:

“Our grant. Ours.”

I ask you: why the fuckity fuck was America and no doubt Canada, the EU and the UK funding 40 “biolabs” in Ukraine, 120 in the world? 120? Why? What were they doing? What on earth is the real reason behind Gain of Function? They haven’t stopped it by the way. In fact, Kennedy’s NIH recently banned GOF, at least it looks as if they did, but, according to Jeff Childers, there are all kinds of work arounds buried in the legislation.

And of course the U.S. grant funded the Covid virus. Not the Chinese. American money granted by Fauci caused the Covid epidemic. The right man was sweating it out in front of a billion people on Wednesday.

It is clear to all of us now that many, if not most people in positions of power are profoundly unethical. They are all wedded to their success, pensions and titles. They are enmeshed in the religion of leftism. Every institution was arrayed against the people, against truth and against real science.

They did it for the money, for their careers, their pensions, their kids education. They did it to stop Trump reordering ‘their’ economy. They did it for the pleasure of torturing us. They did it because they want fewer of us. And they did it to experiment on us.

All of these. Every single one.

Bill Gates’ trial in the Netherlands is ongoing. His opening statement began with the assertion that the vaccines were safe and that his funded experiments had nothing to do with Gain of Function. The whole courtroom exploded in laughter.

Gates invested in Coca-Cola in order to use its distribution network to get his vaccines everywhere. Especially India. Where he is an indicted criminal. The vaccine damage out of India was spectacular:

Listen to the editors of the most prestigious medical journals in the world. They can’t even find the labs where the non existent studies were supposed to have been done. There is no replication of the scientific studies on which our leaders rely. They are made up, 50% of them. Studies say what they want them to say.

“Science became a religion,” noted leftist activist Tim Robbins. “If you questioned the religion, you got kicked out of the cult.”

Robbins is a Bernie Sanders progressive who glanced down at the evidence and was permanently changed. For years, the Democrats’ reflexive pro-expert mantras were cognitive superstructure, things like “follow the science,” “don’t do your own research,” and “no denialism.” No permission structure allowed different thinking.

The original meaning of science:

Science meant the scientific method. A tool. Observe something, form a hypothesis, design an experiment that could falsify the hypothesis, run the experiment, see whether the hypothesis survives, then submit your results for others to independently reproduce. The gold standard of truth claims under this definition is not peer review and not the opinion of experts—it is reproducibility.

Scientism is government science. Science to force what government wants to force. It is

.. the old Hermetic, Platonic, Hegelian sense: Scientia, a metaphysical system of knowledge aimed at transforming the world to conform to a prophesied end. This “science” is not primarily concerned with describing reality as it exists; it is concerned with effecting change on reality in accordance with the adherent’s desires. It is the alchemical Science. It does not seek falsification—it seeks confirmation by any means necessary. Belcher, Michael. Counterspell: A Field Manual for the Counter-Revolution (p. 160). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Scientism ran the Covid action. What was its purpose? It had many. A trial run of depopulation. The identification of who they couldn’t brainwash. The erection of a massive bureaucratic substructure was another. Profit was a fourth: the vaccine companies walked away with a cumulative $90 billion. The polis, the people, were intimidated. Power was stripped from them. Wealth was stripped from them. There were other reasons. Agenda 2030 demands that all business is rolled into two or three corporations in every sector, so killing hundreds of thousands of small businesses was on the table. Everyone in the game made bank. Everyone in the game accrued power. The people were tested. Who would succumb to the propaganda? Who would take an experimental drug if scared badly enough? Who would walk away from a job, a profession because the propaganda didn’t work?

The sleight of hand was the mis-use of the language.

“A speaker can use the word science in the second sense while relying on you to hear it in the first sense. When Dr. Fauci said “I represent science,” he was not representing the scientific method. He was representing an institutional apparatus producing Scientistic outcomes aligned with perverse incentives.” (ibid)

A billion people dead or injured. Bill Gates on trial. “Dr.” Fauci facing possible jail time and definite public humiliation.

And an entire montrous trick revealed. A person can use the word ‘science’ and you will hear, the scientific method, on which the entire modern world rests, while the speaker means an institutional apparatus producing Scientistic outcomes aligned with perverse incentives.

Dr. Fauci is perversion of science, as is his entire crew. They too are being prepared for the block In more than twenty states, Fauci’s associates have been charged with multiple crimes.

Scientism has four aspects. This is important because every sector - public and private -is being corrupted with scientism.

First, a new priesthood appears. The collective organism cannot feel its own symptoms, cannot know its own condition, cannot speak for itself. It requires an interpreter. The public health official—credentialed, appointed, insulated from accountability—becomes the sole authorized diviner of what the body politic needs. Second, individual moral agency is reclassified as obstruction. Your refusal to accept a novel pharmaceutical product is no longer your decision about your body; it is a threat to public health. Third, traditional ethics is inverted. Under the older framework, medicine was ordered to do no harm to the individual in front of you. Under the new framework, medicine is ordered to optimize the statistical profile of the collective—and if that means withholding monoclonal antibodies from a white man with pre-existing conditions so that the public’s equity score can improve, well, it is done. Competing worldviews are delegitimized as anti-science. The Christian who objects to a mandate on conscience is no longer exercising religious liberty; she is endangering public health. The parent who objects to a school policy of child-bureaucrat secrecy on parental-rights grounds is not defending his family; he is contradicting the science, and that pseudo-threat to the child via non-affirmation might just breach the threshold of abuse requiring legal action. The small-business owner who objects to closure orders is not asserting economic liberty; he is science-denying and eligible for forcible closure if not pogroms and mob justice. The phrase public health has pre-positioned every objector as a moral and epistemic inferior before he has uttered a syllable. Public health is a theological construct masquerading as a medical one. - Michael Belcher, Counterspell

Michael Belcher, a member of the New Hampshire Legislature has written a dense, but readable book on the new priesthood and their ruinous thick mats of self-serving lies that are bringing down Western Civilization. This, he says, is a new religion, based on an old one, Hermetic, Egyptian, pre-Christian. It has nothing to do with truth. It is their truth, their world, their democracy. Everything else is anathema. Deplorable. This, they declare, is what we want, therefore it is truth, therefore it must be done.

The result? Death across every file they manage. They are merchants of death. That is what our modern priesthood has done to us. While killing and maiming us, they intone like the serpent of old: This is for your own good.

You must be culled. You must do it for others, for the collective. Die. Die Faster. Die Faster for others. Die.

That’s the culture of Scientism, as old as our time can establish. We are spitting it out, we are in the Great Spitting Out. New intellectuals are rising, new legislation is brought forward, new thinkers dominate. Jeffrey Tucker today expressed what we all feel about the globalist left’s strong arming of the culture. It’s repellent to the max and it is being replaced by the based. By which I mean the reality-based.

We are fighting evil.

And on the evidence of Wednesday, we have it cornered.

Jeffrey Tucker:

Share

You have to subscribe here, on Substack to get the newsletter.

I do not paywall, so it’s voluntary to pay me. I charge not very much compared to others, because you must have a lot of other subscriptions, I know I do. Please subscribe, despite my worry above, the next ten years are going to be transformative and in a very good way. We are going to get them and punish them and it will be spectacular.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t hate paypal, paypal me here

or

Become a Founding member here

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024