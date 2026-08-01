Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2dEdited

No, it was not an especially good week for humanity. That is the illusion they want you to be stuck in. Only .001% of the cancer was dealt with and not all that severely. No fines, no prison, no deaths. One treacherous person out of THOUSANDS or tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands.

The fact remains that 99.999% of the menacing perps and murderers are fully protected by the Prep Act which was passed over 20 years ago. Do we see any other of these covid criminals being blasted by congress? NO...not a soul. They want to pin everything on one demon while the multitudes of others plan for further attacks upon humanity.

Do not be deceived by this show trial and dog and pony show. We are still in grave danger.

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
2d

I will be impressed when I see Fauci being marched in handcuffs and leg irons into a prison cell from which he will never emerge.

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