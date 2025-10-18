From 1970, when that foul being Henry Kissinger arrived in power alongside Richard Nixon, and the depopulation agenda began, our rural regions have been under attack. An entirely falsified science was insinuated into the Department of Interior in the U.S. (and everywhere). Engineers, hydrologists, forest physiologists, were asked to take on board an anathema, a stinking creature of lies: conservation biology. Coming out of the universities the “discipline” — every engineer thought its so-called “science” bunk — forced all the agencies away from enabling development (wealth creation) to preventing development (methodical impoverishment).

This happened in every country in the world. It was driven by the United Nations and heavily funded by major foundations — the richest people on earth — in every country. No country had the choice to refuse it, and over time, over three decades, local, regional, and national regulations were twinned with the regulation that came out of the U.N. Which was anti-use.

That ghastly excrescence had, as its first principle that man was predacious and that resources were running out. This is not real science. This is Lysenkoism. You start with the finding you wish to find. It is inverted. It has brought nothing but evil and decline:

Conservation biology, a new iteration of biology, was brought into being at the University of Southern California in the 1970s and has enjoyed a long and powerful reign, coming to steer land use almost everywhere. Not long enough to be tested, apparently, because it has received very little testing, but long enough to be audited. The results are disastrous. Conserved ranges are desertifying, conserved forests dying, and watersheds so badly managed that that magnificent triumph of civil engineering — the dams, waterworks, and irrigation of the American river system — is being overwhelmed. And, from the Serengeti to New Mexico’s boot heel, wherever people have been cleared from the land, biodiversity collapses. It is axiomatic. Nickson. Eco-Fascists - Elizabeth Nickson (p. 16). (Function).

Fix this and you fix the swings and ladders of national economies. You create a base of wealth, prosperity, innovation, and fertility. Every town has an economy, a factory, a range, farmland, commerce. It can feed itself. It is independent. It births and nurtures independent, creative people. The town’s people are engaged.

The decision to export all manufacturing to China was another stupid decision, decided upon at the United Nations, and part of Agenda 2030. Which had, too, as its intent, emptying the American heartland and west of people.

The entire world feeds off the wealth that was created in the United States, starting in 1776 and lasting until 1970. And the prosperity was just that. Thousands upon thousands of towns, townships, villages and counties. Millions of families embedded in a natural landscape.

When the Club of Rome was launched in 1971, its first demonic publication was The Limits to Growth. The study was a pseudo-intellectual pile of manure pushed by the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, the Mountbatten-Windsors, and every preening aristocratic monkey on earth.

And, eventually, more monsters were struck including Conservation International out of the United Nations, an outfit which busily began ‘saving’ massive chunks of land across the world, taking the most beautiful and the richest in resources of every country and declaring it off limits. Since most of that land had been inhabited by indigenous or traditional peoples, they were driven from the land and sent into the cities to scrape a living. And the resource? The land? They could not use it to create wealth. Conservation International has single-handedly driven 30 million people off their ancestral lands, dwarfing the settler clearance of the American Indian by an order of magnitude.

In the U.S., the aggregation of the worst people on earth, created The Nature Conservancy, now the richest landowner on earth. TNC has taken the best land in the U.S., land that could feed, house and supply us. Land where if we had been allowed to grow, wonderful towns and villages could be planted. We would have access to spectacular natural beauty that all of us could explore. All of it has been taken by who? The very very rich.

We are left with Yellowstone. We are so desperate for nature that in the summers, Yellowstone is mobbed by millions every day. The park cannot sustain its success.

Conservation was invented to impoverish us. And so it has. Worse, it has turned us to crime. My region, British Columbia, is twice the size of Texas with ten times the natural wealth. It should be mind-blowingly wealthy. We should be Dubai. We should be Texas times ten. Instead, we are dying. Why? How? In the early 2000’s, we discovered that massive international foundations spent $300 million convincing voters that our forests were dying, where in fact we cut only the equivalent of 10% of the new growth every year. Our forest were growing not dying. They grow so fast we can hardly manage them. That’s why they explode in fire every summer.

Government was forced to sharply curtail the use of those forests, limiting farming and ranching while they were at it. We are a mining superpower. But don’t even try, it would be throwing money away. We started to die. When a nominally conservative government came into power, they decided that in order to replace the funding from our shuttered resource wealth, they settled on turning the province into Macau, which is to say an international money-laundering hub.

And that’s what green has done to us. We have 235 fentanyl factories. And no sawmills. And the drug factory owners are so embedded in our government, they remain open for business and thriving.

Further south, in California, right now, the plight of the Point Reyes dairy farmers mirrors what is happening, has happened, everywhere. It is a textbook case on how we are being forced ever so slowly into subsistence living.

Point Reyes has two disadvantages. It is situated in the western part of Marin County, and it encompasses a pristine wilderness ocean front. Which means the rich kids of Marin wanted it for themselves. And The Nature Conservancy, the most bloated, ridiculous organization in this game, saw the oceanfront as a future asset.

The short film below is a nice precis of the state of play. You get a sense of the viciousness of the environmental junta. Everyone living on these ranches, some of which are fourth generation, and including the Hispanic ranch workers “feels embraced and comfortable. You feel warmth.” It’s home. They have been ordered to leave by April 2026.

This tragedy has been duplicated across the world hundreds of thousands of times. Always the same actors, the bloated, insanely rich taking home and livelihood away from the weakest. It is heartbreaking. And as far as the science goes, based on lies. And you are paying for it.

The Nature Conservancy lives off you. Every penny it spends comes from you. Either through your donations, or through the taxes large donors do not pay when they donate to The Nature Conservancy. And it also receives direct grants from the government, ie you. It owns millions of acres across the U.S., and acquires land offshore. It almost certainly undervalues the land, because every acquisition holds massive value. Value that could be used to create wealth.

Rural restoration is the missing link to a stable economy. Why no economist recognizes this is mystifying. America’s prosperity was built on a thriving settler economy which built towns from coast to coast. Those towns were Christian, and people took pride in those towns. Coming from (mostly) Europe which had been predated by the thrones and the barons of its various countries, they were, for the first time free to create, invent, innovate and grow.James Howard Kunstler’s magnificent books, The Geography of Nowhere, and Home from Nowhere show us what we lost, the devastation with which we replaced home. Equally, The Place You Love is Gone; Progress Hits Home by Melissa Holbrook Pierson, elucidates the mourning in our collective soul, the ruination of a natural form of life, which was intimate, caring, loving.

At the same time, we stripped our towns of productive enterprise which could grow those towns. Sent it to China. Because “progress”.

All of that has been broken, in order to meet the goals of our glorious leaders, our sociopathic overlords, who plan to systematize, measure and harvest us for data. Imprison as many of us into fifteen minute cities, and control every aspect of our lives. This sounds preposterous, but as they say, it will feel good. As many drugs and as much therapy as you like, lots of restaurants, the arts, and entertainment. Cute little shoe-boxes to live in and decorate.

The rationale is to “save” rural regions, leaving them to absorb carbon emissions. Policies introduced 70 years ago, incrementally codified and now, forced.

One ignored aspect of Agenda 2030, which was planned and then codified in every government’s policy books, is that of the role of so called corporations. Every sector will have only two or three separate entities. Competition will be almost eradicated. That is why this fiendish de-farm policy is prosecuted. No independent farms will be allowed. It may take another fifty years, but they will be eradicated.

Our government sees ruining us as a HUGE WIN!

Here are the emails between the Parks Service, Interior and the Nature Conservancy cutouts exulting in this taking. Chris Bray found them.

This collusion, this exulting in the ruination of citizens, is why, when you go out into America’s rural areas, you see ruin. That is the effect of 75 years of the Club of Rome. Government agencies like Parks collude with private outfits like The Nature Conservancy to take a hunk of land which always always holds a valuable resource, like grazing land, potential ski mountains, hunting grounds, mines, forests, farmland. Then they begin a decades-long campaign chipping away at the producers they see as “exploiting” that resource. Through new regulations and rules, they start taking away profits from the rural workers and producers. They make it increasing difficult to operate. They require meters on wells, limited seeding, limiting the harvest, limiting the number of beasts. They then start ‘visiting’, with a friendly open kind of a visit where they clock everything of value, go back to the office and list and evaluate that asset. They then start to destroy the value of that asset. They crimp and crowd and lecture and complain. Letters to the paper, letters to government, letters to themselves because while the government agency cannot become activist, the allied private outfit can. All the way along the line the takers, the bureaucrats are paid, pensioned, with good health care. They have effulgent retirement accounts. They can have families. The workers and the owners on that land find their incomes shrinking every year. Dairy farmers cannot maintain their equipment, or the houses lived in by field, barn and harvest workers, they cannot pay their worker’s health care. Conservationists deliberately create a slow spiral of doom.

The taxpayer pays for this assault on the productive workers who feed us, house us, and build nearly everything we live in. We pay for the government fat cats who take the productive to court. We pay the court costs. We pay for the non-profits, who take government grants. The only people we don’t pay are the ones creating actual value, and who fund the ones attacking them. And they go broke over and over again bankrupted by the people they feed.

That is how inverted and evil the state of play is.

In the Point Reyes situation, as the ranches were starved of profits, they could not maintain their equipment and infrastructure. Then environmentalists moved onto the point and started recording the jobs the ranchers were unable to complete, took them back to the government and used that to further ruin their chances of survival.

In what agriculture advocates are calling more government collusion, The Nature Conservancy is set to receive millions of taxpayer dollars to “modernize the fencing and water infrastructure” on the former ranches. This funding will come from the state of California, though NPS is a federal agency. State funding for national parks is rare.

And then the land will start to degrade. Rural dwellers have discovered that Conservancy workers have no taste for the physical strength or discipline required to maintain the land. Conserved land fails.

In 2008, forester and professor Holly Lippke Fretwell spent a year trolling through the Forest Service’s audit of the health of 193 million acres under its and the Bureau of Land Management’s command. She discovered—and this was hard evidence, not modeled—that the forests conserved in service of the spotted owl are dead or dying. Almost 90 percent of the most productive forests in the world have been shuttered, and without any mitigation or maintenance, the closed forests were overstocked and pest ridden. Five hundred weakened spindly trees grow where sixty to eighty healthy ones used to flourish. Two hundred million acres of once healthy forests are about to explode in a once-in-a-millennium conflagration that will extirpate species and desertify the forests. Not even the dirt will survive the forest apocalypse that beckons, much less seed stock, fish, wildlife, and plant life. Similarly, rancher and range scientist Allan Savory found in 2011 that millions of acres of preserved grasslands in the heartland are turning to desert. Grasslands need cloven-hoofed animals to thrive; their hooves break up the soil, bringing nitrogen to the soil. (Nickson-Eco-Fascists)

And that is why our economy has no strong, stable base.

When the ranchers leave Point Reyes, it will begin to die. Multiply this a million times, and you have a loss no stock market financialization, no digital control grid can make up for. A lot of our market perversions are rooted in this basic mistake.

Reverse it. Fire the bureaucrats, defund the conservationists. See them as what they are, predacious and profoundly cruel.

All through the western democracies, young men and women who can remote work are pouring back to the country, back to small town life, back to sane places to build families, back to houses built by the owners and expressing their aesthetic, back to town meetings and engagement with the needy in that community.

Small town life is no longer isolated and removed. Access to everything is possible. The very bright and ambitious no longer have to live deracinated lives to fulfill themselves. They can do that and still have a home place.

There, they eventually will run into the profoundly awful local governments and they will eventually stand up and change them, take their power back.

That is what founded prosperity in America. That is what the world still feeds on. Everywhere people are allowed to own land and work it, biodiversity increases. Wealth increases and that prosperity feeds the world.

Building a financial digital superstructure on top of a collapsing base is yet another stupid absurd destructive decision made by the worst leadership class since that of George III.

I do not know why I am the only person, seemingly, who is making this critical point. The base of a healthy economic is a healthy food, fiber and mineral economy. a resource economy based in common sense, that builds strong healthy towns and families. All it takes is awareness, and things begin to change. Absurdistan was talking to Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin this week how the environmental movement had destroyed the economy of the region I live in, but that two unknowns had figured out who had paid for that shut down. It turns out it was the same people, international ‘foundations” and NGOs, in whose interest it was that the province shutter its mines, forests and fisheries in order to leave the region “pristine”. To stop our growth, to stop competition. In its place, cartels and Triads.

Two people. Totally unknown. That’s all it takes, an ordinary citizen standing up.

That’s how I see independent journalism today. We are the doing the equivalent of laying pipe, writing the basic code of future thinking and awarenss. I support all the Canadian journalists on Substack paying far more than a subscription to the Globe or the Times would cost because they are doing the necessary original work up here in the demented Dominion.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.