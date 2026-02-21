The Epstein materials will be corrosive to the very foundations of Western global order and the institutions that propped it up. - Trend Compass, financial newsletter

Andrew on his way home from prison:

The ridiculous bloated “Prince” Andrew was arrested on Thursday not for his sexual transgressions but for giving information on U.K. trade deals to Epstein - so Epstein could sell insider information, exhaustively detailed here.. It was how Andrew paid tribute for the ‘gift’ of teens and bailing out his equally grotesque ex-wife, the money grubbing “please marry me, Jeffrey,” Sarah Ferguson. And what we officially know now about his sexual behaviour with Epstein is just the tip of the proverbial, and reportedly much much worse. Andrew is small potatoes though, a sacrifice to us many-too-many, lancing the boil, hoping to hide the real crimes exhumed below.

This is where biosecurity, mass surveillance, CBDCs, universal tracking and profiting off said tracking began. In Epstein’s fevered meetings, designed first and foremost to hide the baby industrial complex of rape, dismemberment, DNA extraction, designer children, longevity research, and doing things like stitching teenaged girl’s heads on babies’ bodies. For fun. Turning girls into dolls by removing the bones from their legs and arms. No fighting back.

Deflection is pretty much the case regarding everyone fired due to Epstein association so far. Though the former Prime Minister of Norway, Thorbjorn Jagland was charged with “gross corruption”, instead of raping children. As a sweetener, this creature was on the committee that decided the Nobel. I imagine that country’s secret service knew just about everything already, but his exposure in the files gave them permission to haul his ass in front of a judge.

Equally Obama’s top lawyer Katherine Ruemmler this week was fired from her job as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Goldman Sachs. She was brokering deals for the ghastly-should-be-hung-from-the-highest-tree Rothschild family, who were cheating the tax man of billions (of course) and Epstein ran the negotiations. Bret Weinstein and Laura Logan are saying Epstein was stupid. They haven’t looked properly at his financial activities. He was paid $25 million for that one deal alone.

Brad Karp, head of Paul Weiss, the top fancy-pants society law firm in Manhattan? Gone. Peter Mandelson, U.K. ambassador to the U.S., Labour Party king-maker, former Deputy PM, fixer, strategist, god-in-the-making? He, like Andrew, gave Epstein state secrets, so the Epstein crowd could profit. I expect him to go to jail. Sir Kier Starmer fired his two top Downing Street aides, Morgan McSweeny and Tim Allan. Why? Ostensibly because they should have known about Mandelson’s reputation, but I suspect because these two, with Epstein, were the architects of the attempt to shut down American’s speech, using our stolen tax money (which is what we should call NGO money from now on). They were the pair who sent 100+ operatives to the U.S. to try to prevent Trump winning 2024. More on that in a minute.

Thomas Pritsker, cousin of the wretched Governor of Illinois, head of Hyatt Hotels, resigned. Tax evasion on grand scale? Sex with toddlers? Unknown so far. Sultan Ahamed Bin Sulyem - chief of Dubai DP World is gone - he was the monster that “loved that torture video”.

As some wit pointed out last weekend, the CIA has their own Epstein files and they no doubt have yet more dirt. Lo and behold, on Tuesday, the Hill reported, “Mace asks CIA director for documents agency may have on Epstein, Maxwell.”

“Classified or not, we want to see it,” the Congresswoman wrote in a 2-page letter addressed to CIA Director Ratcliffe. “The American people deserve answers about whether our intelligence agencies had connections to a child sex trafficker.”

And we want to know what their financial crimes are, so we can prosecute them and vitiate every penny of their fortunes. Then, public executions.

The list continues: David A Ross, prominent art curator, department Chair, School of Visual Arts in NYC, resigned. Epstein trolled art schools for victims, and art of course is currency in that world. Joanna Rubinstein - Swedish UN official. Mona Jaul - Norway’s Ambassador to Jordan and Iraq. Both finished. What was Epstein’s business with Scandi? The Crown Princess of Denmark is in serious hot water for her constant flattering, pandering emailing of Epstein with references to ‘pizza’ and ‘parties’. Her son is on trial charged with rape, battery, sexual harassment and stalking. That monarchy is teetering.

Miroslav Lajcak - Slovak National Security adviser? We guess he was trading data on arms deals in eastern Europe, for “pizza”. Jack Lang - head of Arab World Institute in France and his wife, Caroline Lang - head of independent production in France, stepped down late last week. Candace Owens has done a deep dive on the sexual corruption of Parisian elites, and it is worse than you can possibly imagine.

Leon Black - founder of the titanic hedge fund Apollo Global Management had to “step down”. The graphic account of his violent rape of an autistic fifteen year old sent me into a two day funk. The man should be in jail for the rest of his life. Larry Summers - former US Treasury Secretary and Harvard President. Casey Wasserman - head of the Los Angeles Olympic Committee. What were they doing? Were they doing this to this little girl or someone like her? Dare you to watch this. The video is somewhat obscured in order to keep it up as long as possible. Do you know what viewing this does to a young mother? They are taking shooting lessons and sharpening knives and that’s not metaphorical.

The Internet is not quitting this. Every corner is being dug out, and videos like this one about the monstrous Angelina Jolie, last identified visiting the town of witches in Mexico, are emerging. She is recounting her violent bloody initiation into the cult in detail to a few of her friends, celebrating the pain and humiliation.

No one is forgetting what her associates in this cult did. No one under 40. It’s not going away. It’s building.

Like tens of thousands of others this week, I downloaded the kill list for children, issued after Maxwell’s arrest. These kids are warehoused all over the world and the adrenochrome factories are located everywhere, including across the strait from me on Vancouver Island. The hunting list and hunting dates were also available. Names of the children. CV’s of their keepers.

Everyone was cheating. Every single sector is tainted, corrupted.

In a 13 March 2024 interview with Russian journalist Dmitry Kiselev, Vladimir Putin referred to the Western elites and said that, “They’ve spent centuries filling their bellies with human flesh and their pockets with money. But they must realise that the vampire ball is ending.” from Trend Compass

What We Know So Far About the Financial Crimes

As pretty much every independent media is reporting right now, according to the files, Bill Gates with Jeffrey Epstein constructed the Pandemic Industrial Complex starting in 2004, hiring people, setting up offshore companies and accounts, building out the censorship and comms. program they needed, activated in March 2020.

As Ji Sayer writes:

“In September 2014, a convergence occurred that would silently rewrite the rules of global governance:

A tech billionaire disclosed presidential access to a convicted trafficker.

Ebola was reframed as a military-level threat under UN Chapter VII.

Biological surveillance and DAF funding pipelines were quietly aligned.

And the door to permanent, unelected crisis governance swung open.

This was not just a coincidence of power.

It was the week the biosecurity state was born.

What follows is not theory. It’s documentary fact—drawn from newly released DOJ records.

This investigation exposes how private networks quietly took control of global crisis response, turning health into a cover for geopolitical leverage, capital flows, and unelected governance that still defines our world today.

This is the origin story of the system we now live under.”

read more here

For instance, the week right after this set of meetings; our ever so compliant media:

And here is Gates’ Ted Talk where he tries to scare us all to bits. SARS in 2004 went nowhere. The Ebola scare, and I wouldn’t put them past seeding it in Texas, where it went nowhere, didn’t work. Even with this creep’s puffed up “thinking” and “warning” about the Greatest Risk and Imminent Global Catastrophe, it needed a full court press to ruin, then realign the world.

So with yet another failure under their belts, they tried again. And here is where the censorship project was initiated by Britain’s Labour Party. Here, the biosecurity state demanded by all the international organizations from WHO to WEF to the UN, Gates, Epstein, Morgan Stanley and the U.S. government converge. In 1914, they set about constructing a surveillance and censorship network, so that the next time they tried to profit off a “pandemic”, they could control ALL the media. Securitization language was used.

Health events should be treated with the logistical seriousness of war.

The architecture of this scam apparently already existed, but in 2014, it was activated, because it had a grander purpose than just making the occasional windfall. Deep in the Epstein files, readers have traced Epstein and Gates strategizing how to make money with Gates’ charitable fund. “Nothing has been successful” Epstein writes to another correspondent about the Gates Foundation projects. ‘The malaria project is still going, but there were no genuine successes to speak of.’ But clearly, this vast tranche of money from Gates and Buffet and all the others persuaded to try Epstein’s brand of philanthropy, needed direction. Whitney Webb goes into exhaustive detail on how Epstein showed, over 17 visits to the Oval during Clinton’s term, how to make private money using public tax dollars, thereby turning government into a profit center and originating the vast trillion dollar annual theft of the people's money we all delight in today.

As of late last week, some Epstein researchers are saying that the Clinton Foundation was set up as a child trafficking operation, as was, and this theory is still in infancy, Erika Kirk’s Romanian orphan foundation.

In his 2019 interview with Steve Bannon, Epstein blamed Clinton for the 2008 crash, but in point of fact, it was Epstein who convinced James Johnson, head of Fannie Mae from ‘91-’98, to set up the loose lending requirements and force them on the market according to Reckless Endangerment and Webb’s One Nation Under Blackmail. Johnson walked away from a government job with $100 million.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate

Promethean Unbound, a LaRouche-spawned outfit in Michigan, which we have all come to love and admire, insists that the root of our malaise, our Luciferian corruption, is the British Empire. It’s not “the Jews”, though members of that faith or ethnic grouping are involved, but instead a bunch of aristocratic/royal/secret society miscreants who have been destroying the world for 400 years. It is within the Epstein files regarding the Center for Countering Digital Hate that we can begin to unravel the most terrifying plot against our wellbeing, which is to say, mass digital surveillance and total financial control through CBDCs. Of course this plot came out of the U.K.’s Round Table (or any of the proliferating monikers with which they bequeath themselves in order to bewilder us punters).

Catherine Austin Fitts, Whitney Webb and Patrick Wood are the most prolific researchers into the coming digital prison into which they want to force us, and I’ve not found a way to deconstruct their work that isn’t terrifying. The Epstein files, however, indict the key players for vile sexual activity, meaning there is a way to stop them.

Sayer Ji, points out here, it is through the failing Starmer government that the Empire is acting. Arresting Andrew and taking him to actual jail under guard was a feint of the Starmer regime to obscure the fact that they have been working with Epstein to bring down Trump for the past ten years, and profiting wildly.

This is the room factions of the British Labour Party, including Morgan McSweeney, Starmer’s Chief of Staff, used to start the global censorship project, and figure out how to shut down American speech during the pandemic:

Here are the jolly fellows, just let go from Downing Street this week, at Epstein’s island.

This is how the game worked: “The first is a political operation: how a Labour Party faction built a censorship machine in a room above a Brixton pub, then redeployed it against American speech. The second is an intelligence pipeline: how Peter Mandelson routed classified UK and U.S. government policy to Jeffrey Epstein in real time — while Epstein was simultaneously designing private global health governance with JPMorgan. The third is an enforcement case: what happened when I investigated these connections and the apparatus turned its machinery on me personally. Together, they reveal a single architecture operating across decades, borders, and domains — one that was never meant to become visible”. SayerJi

And then, of course, the following hellscape was started, prodded on and financed by this disgusting crowd:

A convicted child sex trafficker told a biologist: produce research on "transgender biology" or I cut your funding.



The biologist complied.



Six EFTA documents connect Jeffrey Epstein to the construction of America's transgender medicine industry

Epstein is closely tied, possibly through the Pritskers, to the Transgender industry. You can read the X thread here. But in its essence, this is what it said:

Six documents released in January and February 2026, drawn from Jeffrey Epstein’s private correspondence, connect him directly to key institutional nodes in transgender medicine. They show him funding the surgeon who built America’s first comprehensive academic transgender surgery program at Mount Sinai. They show him commissioning and financing research into “transgender biology.” And they show him circulating the topic among elite contacts — including Bill Gates, MIT affiliates, and Obama’s former White House Counsel — during the years the field was consolidating its institutional power.

A 2022 piece in the Tablet outlined just how ferocious the global elites were in pursuing transgenderism and how much money, our money, they were willing to spend. A key attack on our wellbeing, the destruction of our children and the future, was invented, funded and forced by Luciferian elites who torture children and consume the flesh of babies.

All roads lead to these files, and we haven’t even broached the surface of it. I can read, understand and connect a complex 450 page book in a week. There are more than 3.5 million pages to exhume, analyze and form into attack plans.

For the first time in history, we can see the real enemy, the operators, puppet masters behind the illusions. We can see the authors of our malaise.

And now, we can take them down.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.