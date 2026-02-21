Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Anthony Freda
2d

The choice is binary. Either we severely punish this cabal of baby-eating demons or we capitulate and confess that we are pathetic and deserve to be ruled by them.

TomNearBoston
2d

Odd to say but among all the vile revelations the one new item here that intrigues me the most is Epstein's directive to the NFL commissioner, telling him to fix the games so "Pfizer boy" (Chiefs Travis Kelce) can win. Its such a plain tell that "it was a plandemic" buried in a sport-celebrity-cheating context.

Its a measure of how expert the programming was that most regular fans will refuse to believe it.

Its also a measure of how intact the evil structure still is that most normies will never even see it.

