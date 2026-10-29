Sanity Returns to the Demented Dominion in a Brutal Lesson For the “Democratic” “Socialists” of “America”.

I had to take a beta blocker on Saturday night and I have super-low blood pressure - I was just that thrilled. My province, the lost and tormented British Columbia, threw off its profoundly incompetent, criminal, Commie government in an election so decisive, it’s going to hearten every conservative across the freaking world.

Two to one. We beat them two to one. The working class fled the socialists so hard it was like they were plague-ridden and infectious.

Urban socialists and greens:

Look at this map. Canada is mostly Conservative. The Liberals have one province and an island so small it barely counts. The socialist NDP, one. The French idiots? One. The rest? Blue. In my opinion, the Liberal Party of Canada has been using immigrants to steal elections for the past 12 years.

My riding turned green, of course. After we voted, we passed the type of person who votes green creeping in: a woman in late middle age, obviously single, dressed in poverty clothes - they all dress like they are poor because that shows “compassion”. Grey haired, depressed, lonely. Someone who lost a battle once and let it define her. That’s what won in my riding, people who still “believe in” climate change, who believe in collective action despite its crashing genocidal failure across the world.

No, instead of someone who would create life and vitality, we got the head of the Green Party, Emily Loewen, a querulous 20-something who sounds like Lenin, whose chief complaint is that LNG is owned by “people in Trump’s inner circle”. Yeah, that’s because you wretched, lying, cow, your people drove anyone with money to invest out of the province. Unluckily ours was one of two seats. Four more years of drear.

How did they bamboozle us for twenty, no thirty, years? Below is the U.N’s GEF, (Global Environment Facility) which funds 6,741 projects all over the world that work to shut down productive industry and drive people into poverty. Once you have bankrupted that country - it takes a decade or two - then the bankers move in and buy everything.

Canada has been hag-ridden so long by the left, anyone with capital has fled, and only the most dishonest and grafting will invest here. Like the CCP. Like the Triads. Like Mexican cartels. In the east? Russian mob. Attempted murder has now been added to the charges on the incinceration of the town hall in Limoges, by the way, caused by the global warming fanatics. Thirteen people were in the room where the fire was started. The ruined lives here? I’ve talked to enough of them to break my heart.

Green=Murder. Of everything. Of history, culture, health, families.

In the rest of the province the mood was riotous. No one slept. The victory speech was stripped of rhetoric and used plain language. A lot of: “You guys! Can you believe it!”. And it was not fake, it was genuine. Our new Premier went on to tout competence, careful with money, fast permitting, the crashing end of red tape, the opening up of the province to investment and growth. Growth so fast and effulgent, it will re-boot our damaged health system, where you have to wait two months to see a GP if you even have one.

What Happened to Us?

Twice as large as Texas, with ten bio-geo-climatic zones, we are potentially the richest sub-sovereign state in the world. And in 1986, our leaders put on a World’s Fair to promote it. People came, staggered by the beauty, and invested. Especially the Chinese Communist Party families looking for a place to a)loot and b)refuge if all hell breaks loose.

And the enviro business, backed by the bankers of Europe, moved in to shut us down. At one juncture, we counted $300,000,000 in NGO enviro money flooding in. To brainwash three million people. Almost all of it was foreign. It was relentless, wall to wall, 365 days a year of incessant propaganda for decades. By the time we realized this, anyone investigating them was shut out of the media. Anyone who really protested it was ruined.

Anyone employed in resource or industry was told to move into tourism. Tourism pays about 20% of a real job, a family forming job.

Affordability

They bankrupted us. Nobody under 30 can afford to breathe here. As elsewhere, the real economy, the base, the ground of our being has been broken up over thirty years of surreptitious carpet-bombing. No one really understands it because it was deliberately hidden, gamed, and installed at a glacial pace.

This situation is everywhere: the U.S., Europe, the U.K. We have broken three generations. Gen X staggered along, but millennials and Z? Unless they are in the top 10% of IQ and initiative, their hope is gone. And they are angry. They are ripe for the Democratic Socialists of America, who have billions of propaganda dollars at their disposal.

At one point the stack of regulations over forests - we have the largest temperate rainforest in the world - stood six feet high. Same for any other industry. Start a mine? That will be $100,000,000 and you can’t count on getting a permit. A marina? A ski hill?

Same.

Despair metastasized. Drugs rolled in. Triads rolled in. Cartels rolled in. Last week someone counted the number of $20 bills that move through our casinos in one week. Millions of them. All drug money. Floating out through the heating vents into the parking lot.

Our real estate was bought by Triads and the CCP. The Greens added so many regulations to housing, that, added to the pricing up caused by money laundering, housing moved out of reach for the young. More despair.

Everything had climate taxes attached to it. Food? More expensive than anywhere else, despite the fact we had vast fields, ranges and fertile land. Heavily, heavily regulated. Our farmers and ranchers behave like battered wives, beseeching the lifting of punitive regulations. So do foresters, miners, all of us, basically. Please, please let us earn a crust.

Health care was once funded by the forests. No more, it degraded. Getting a GP demands months of vigilance and more pleading.

Our debt yawed from surplus to double digit billions.

Our homeless fill the parks. Street assaults are common. Murder is common. Worse, according to port workers, swiftly silenced, children cries echo out of containers in our port.

The Inevitable End

The socialist premier, David Eby was so desperate for money he took a surplus in 2022 and turned it into the most massive debt the province had every witnessed. That’s the end of socialism everywhere. Massive debt, ruined people, no economy, investors gone. Crime.

And last weekend, we finally beat them.

Wish us luck. The fight to stop us will be titanic.

Pray.

Share

Absurdistan does not paywall and does not accept sponsorship. You keep me going. Please consider a very inexpensive annual subscription.

You have to subscribe here to get the newsletter every week:

And you can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t hate paypal, paypal me here

or

Become a Founding member here

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024