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Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
12h

Canada has morphed into a WEF/Transnational gangster colony.

They are plotting to do the same to the US.

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Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
12h

It's high time that Canada claimed sovereignty and gave the British Empire the boot.

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