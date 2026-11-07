If the banking/viciousgovernmentfascist junta worked, I’d give up. The “ideas” it uses to sell its snake oil are tolerable, in that frankly I don’t care about your sexual behaviour if you are not hurting children; it’s your immortal soul you are toying with, not mine. Also, migrants? If there was actual money to pay for them, if there was real work for them, if they did not steal everything not nailed down, and conformed to western values, rooted in Christianity, instead of polluting the culture that built the world, ok, but it would be better if they fixed their own countries.

Also if endlessly expanded welfare worked and did not turn people into slugs, and the economy was booming, sure, man. And if climate change was real, which it isn’t, I’d be on board with Net Zero.

But it’s not, they don’t. None of it is ‘good’. All of it is profoundly destructive not only of western democracies but the entire freaking planet. It is deeply deeply worrying fiscally-speaking. Which makes the next fact even more worrying:

These four very very bad ideas listed in the first paragraphs have contaminated every country’s economy. All of them are forced by our banking establishment which has declared itself guardian of our values, has adopted above values, building them into their balance sheets, and forcing their countries to conform. Or else.

Two weeks ago, the erstwhile Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss published a book, called “Bank Job, A Short Book on How the Bank of England Broke the Bond Market and Brought Down the Government.” She could have added ‘deliberately’.

In this book she explains the game of the central banks, and how they have now positioned themselves to control every politician on the planet. Which means controlling even your out breath. Or else.

Like what? Like firing her because of her growth budget. Like deposing Trudeau and installing the globalist uber banker in Canada. Like launching a war for Russia’s assets.

Like trying a coup in Poland which they did last weekend, courtesy of our globalist NGO blob. Interestingly one of our elites, the Atlantic journo Ann Applebaum, who is married to the Polish foreign minister and all in on the ‘Great Project’, is considered to be a conspirator behind the coup, much like Victoria Nuland, (poison in human form), is thought to have triggered the Ukraine war, in order to stop Putin’s nationalism, his refusal to get on board the Great Project.

Or else like killing a Conservative politician in Germany this past Wednesday evening. Or else like destroying every single economy they control. Or else like no employment for anyone under 30 because they have stalled growth with Net Zero. And use migrants as labor quantitative easing and a reason to print money.

The migration storm that hit us post Covid? Planned and forced by the Central Banks. Why? Because migration is calculated to be a net positive in the balance sheet of every country. They pay some tax, they contribute to GDP. Therefore numbers are guestimated and added to GDP.

Because migration is believed and is calculated to be a net positive in the balance sheet of every country.

I repeated that sentence twice because I found it astounding. The operational word is ‘believed’. The central banks, hedgies and funds “believe” it and besides, they love lowering labor costs. The wretched globalist plutocrat Bloomberg believes it, and he owns the terminals. It’s not true. But they count it as a positive when setting growth targets, interest rates, and shooting trillions of new dollars into the economy. Doing what? Causing inflation.

Countries need billions of new dollars to pay for migrants. So when a country is catastrophically broke, like Spain this summer, bang! a hundred thousand new migrants and the economy can stumble forward by borrowing money allowed by the European Central Bank, which sees migrants as a positive.

(Lagarde’s convenient “skin cancer” retirement this week is a get-out-of-the-ECB-free-from-prosecution card.)

In the demented Dominion, calculations have hardened around an annual spend of $80,000 per migrant in their allowance, medical, dental, housing and food needs. That is not considered to be a cost by the government. It’s counted on the growth side of the budget.

It is a real cost. It is a real cost. Each migrant costs that. Period. Cost. In the demented Dominion we pay for their “jobs” too, either directly hiring them in the public service, bulking it out unnecessarily, or financing their small businesses. Add another $50K per to the bill. Annually. Because few ever get on their feet.

Now, I love a good conspiracy, but I am severely moored to established truth because paranoia is not attractive to me. So the whole 13 Royal families of Europe, being Luciferians who still dominate us through banking and debt, and that the British Oligarchy literally seeded communism throughout the east and disgusting sexual practices and Fabian socialism through the west in order to control us, is to me, plausible.

But not proved.

Until I discovered that most of America’s debt is held by the Bank of New York, which is private, and its owners are members of the 13 royal and sub-royal families of Europe. That was a shock to my system. All the interest on the debt is paid to them. That was proved. To me. Ineluctably proved. And therefore terrifying. Did they cause the cultural breakdown that led to that debt? As of this fact, very plausible. What would you do for a trillion dollar interest payment a year? Cloward-Piven the heck out of the American budget using leftist ninnies? What wouldn’t you do?

Like for instance, this week in the demented Dominion we found an effective $780 billion in debt hidden in Crown Corporations. That may be an abstruse fact, that’s approaching a trillion dollars of government spending that they hid.

The debt that Carney is projecting as of November 5th is about ten times that Canada has ever, in its entire existence - factoring in population, inflation - held. More migrants announced means more GDP “growth”. And still, they are hiding debt off book.

That’s how much they have failed.

Here’s some simple facts: the U.K. after Thatcher, according to Truss, median income was equivalent to that of the U.S. Today? Fifty percent of U.S. income. 50%. They steal 50% every single year from every successful family. That’s what globalism has done to the U.K.

Across the west, the upper middle class has grown from 10% of the population in the 70’s to 35% in the 2000’s.

In the demented Dominion, our upper middle class earn ONE-THIRD of that of a member of the upper middle class in the U.S. That is what globalism has done to Canada. Made growing your family impossible.

Then there is Europe, where the banking junta holds massive power through the E.U. The U.K. is dying and Spain is rioting. This week all of Poland was on the street supporting the President the E.U. banking junta tried to destroy. Last spring Romania’s elected populist pro-growth leader was not allowed to take office. This fall, the E.U. installed leader led that country into fiscal collapse.

Until we stop them, the chaos will increase.

But there is a solution. And it is very simple. Getting it into the power structure? Not simple. The opposition? Every single banker on earth.

It is because the official class regards Labour’s instincts — higher current spending, net zero as industrial strategy, migration as a fiscal lubricant — as normal - Liz Truss

Look, I grew up with bank presidents, fathers and sons. In Canada we have five big banks. They were presidents of those banks, not local banks or branches. Their sons were great grandsons of founding presidents too. I know the following to be true: bankers are late adopters on the marketing curve. They only understand something to be good when everyone else is onto the next idea.

And today’s central bankers have fastened on what has proven to be, over and over again, very very bad ideas. Ideas which have failed. Furthermore, the whole continent, both banking establishment, investment funds and governments, has to unwind itself from a great honking liability worth trillions on Net Zero. Their goal: force it on the U.S.

Hence, the midterms.

The proof of all this lies here:

From Truss’s “Bank Job, A Short Book on How the Bank of England Broke the Bond Market and Brought Down the Government,” we can extract their mode of operation. Which is invaluable.

When you, like Truss, are ignominiously fired after seven weeks on the job, and you find the source of your humiliation in the bank, ie Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England and the permanent bureaucracy, welp, you are on the revenge track.

Andrew Bailey, head of the Bank of England, had been a direct employee of Mark Carney who set the current massively destructive course at the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada and the Bank of International Settlements.

And so Truss spent what I imagine to be a dozen excruciating months figuring out what they did to her and how they did it.

As such, Bank Job is extremely valuable and blessedly short. I recommend it; its value in today’s terrifying fiscal climate unmatched.

What was Truss’s crime? It was growth. She wanted growth. She wanted an end to Net Zero, she wanted fracking and drilling in the North Sea. She wanted tax cuts for corporations AND people. She wanted Investment Zones all over the U.K., where green, DEI, ESG regulations were over-ridden by the Need for Growth. Her plan abolished tax on tourist purchases, and stamp duty, which is a tax on transactions like buying land, houses etc. It reduced employer contribution for state benefits. It was a classic growth budget. It opened the economy for growth.

Same as Trump. Same as every conservative head of state. Common as mud, typical of every single leader since time immemorial.. …. I just can’t.

“On Friday 23rd, I sat next to Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng as he delivered The Growth Plan — the so-called Mini-Budget. It included reversal of the National Insurance increase. It cancelled the Corporation Tax rise that Rishi Sunak had scheduled. It cut stamp duty. It abolished the ‘tourist tax’ and the 45p additional rate of Income Tax. It created Investment Zones. It set out a direction of travel on planning, childcare and energy, including opening the North Sea and ending the ban on fracking.”

Truss had been education secretary and environment secretary and she knew how both sectors were mired in destructive, insanely expensive regulation.

That very day, the day she announced a mini-budget for growth, the entire financial system hunted her to exhaustion and killed her off. Luckily, this time, without blood. Except for the millions hurt by the banking junta’s cruel and foolish mission.

Which was the second thought running through my head after the midterm results. The first was “risk on”. The second was “so many people are going to be hurt”.

Within a couple of weeks, they forced her resignation. That is what they do to every head of state that wants to grow. Every, Single. One. Across the Globe. Everywhere. In deepest Africa, throughout the Americas. They long to ruin the growth economies in southeast Asia, but those countries mostly don’t need western money. China is already command and control.

And Russia is their enemy. Putin refuses to get on board.

If you look at this cabal of self-interest, and try to not see it as deliberately malignant, in other words assume they think this is the right course - it is easier to see their hand.

Tony Blair put into legislation the four Acts that allowed all this to happen.

On my diagnosis that Britain has a competitiveness problem especially in energy and planning and that taxes were above the Laffer curve (they would have a negative impact on growth and would raise less money than expected), the Mini-Budget was late and incomplete, not reckless.

Blair’s Human Rights act gave migrants and refugees the same rights as British citizens, making the country a magnet for Sub-Saharan Africa. The Equality Act institutionalized controlled speech, and the Climate Change Act allowed for the Treasury to count the reduction in greenhouse gas as net add ons to GDP.

Tony Blair’s Bank of England Act gave all financial power to the Bank of England. It could say yay or nay to any politician’s ideas. Did it come out of Mark Carney and the Bank of International Settlements. Assuredly.

The Bank of England Act 1998 created the legal shell. The public was told that politicians would still choose the target and that technicians would hit it. And of course the original independence remit did not stay narrow. The Global Financial Crisis proved an opportunity for the Bank to expand its powers. It acquired financial-stability functions that had been scattered. It ran quantitative easing on a scale that made it a dominant holder of gilts and a de facto agent of debt management. It became a commentator on climate and on inclusion. Its research agenda moved into areas that are inescapably political. The Governor became a self-appointed moral authority, not a technician who sets the Bank Rate and goes home.

And what values are these? I don’t know your background, but mine is business. Yes, I spent ten lost year in the arts, but I have an MBA and started three small successful businesses by the age of 30. I am from a family of businessmen back to 1630. Business. Not government. The first thing you learn at MBA school, after the demand curve, is price elasticity of demand. Lower the price =increased demand = increased profits = increased demand = increased profits as far as the eye can see.

This is in sharp contrast to the accepted wisdom of elite leadership who believe the only solution is more and more taxes and wealth confiscation, when in real terms, in the real world, not academic, not think tank, not policy conference, reducing taxes means more growth and more wealth, by orders of magnitude.

The economics of growth are obvious, axiomatic, simple and straightforward. None of our elites understand them.

Andrew Bailey’s Bank did not become a Labour central bank by statute. It became one by revealing which risks it treats as existential. A Conservative growth shock was existential. A Labour spending settlement was a problem to be smoothed.

The lesson of 2022 is that the Bank can choose. The lesson of the Labour years is that it does choose. Personnel is policy. My premiership was destroyed in part because I had too few people inside the machine. A majority in the House of Commons is not a majority in the Treasury, the Court of the Bank or the appointments panel. Those majorities have to be built by statute and by sacking. There is no polite way to say that.

Philip Pilkington argued in his essay ‘The Zero Sovereignty System’ published on the Postliberal Order website that if an unelected balance-sheet institution can choose the week of tightening and the week of silence, then elections are choosing personnel who cannot choose policy.

That is the affront.

Richard Werner and others have made the same point: an institution that can time its sales, withhold its briefings and then narrate its own rescue is not a neutral technician. During the furor of Truss’s firing, the Wall Street Journal made the same point, pointing out the enduring danger of this policy of bank decides all.

This is the best interview of Truss I was able to find. No hysteria, just methodically explained. Well done. Here’s another raucous podcast where she makes the salient points crystal clear.

This is a long complex read for a Saturday morning, so I will end here. The way out of this mess is the Truss way. On reading her book she has the language and intellect to restore Britain and she promises to join Reform if they promise to repeal the above four Acts that are destroying the British economy and culture.

Hers is a prescription for the entire West. It is the only way. Our current course ends in catastrophe.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024