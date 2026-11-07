Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Jones's avatar
Dan Jones
11h

Covid-Test Run. 2020 elections-Test Run 2. 11/3/2026-Phase 3-Marxist takeover of US using fake ballots, Smartmatic (made in VZ), and Dominion machines. Trump has 41 days left to assemble the evidence, expose it to the nation, and prosecute. I love this country, but if Miller, DT, and DOJ don't do it, this republic is officially over. They'll never let go of the power to control the outcomes and oppress the people. They've been dreaming about this moment and planning for it for a very long time. The stakes could not be any bigger.

Reply
Share
8 replies
JackStrawWichita's avatar
JackStrawWichita
12h

That was an education. I didn't realize what really went on behind the scenes of Truss's removal, but I'm not surprised at all.

The EU is getting bolder and more desperate at the same time. The fact that they tried to overthrow one of their own member nations should be a wake-up call to the plebes, but they seem to be so brainwashed that they will never wake up. Their future is extinction.

Reply
Share
1 reply
85 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elizabeth Nickson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture