Let me frame this for you, because it is a big big stretch. I can’t attest that this is true, at this juncture I believe nothing, and sift everything pretty much continuously, since so much is being revealed. I have paid close attention to MKUltra because it damaged my mother and my family life. I know they didn’t stop when they said they did, and still we have few established facts. The most we can nail down is from the subproject in which my mother was involved, number 68, because of one determined journalist followed by discovery in several court cases, all of which ended in settlements.

What were the people behind MKUltra after? What did they follow up with? There are hundreds of witness testimonies, but the data is slippery and most of it is impossible to prove.

And then I discovered the following testimonies which are so rich in detail, so well reasoned, and while the individuals do not know each other, strikingly similar. The testimonies also dovetail with the bulk of research into secret societies, their use of the occult, and the mad dangerous things they believe. They also affirm the existence of the monstrous cabal that revealed itself during Covid, and affirm the massive data dump from ten thousand researchers triggered by Covid suspicion. And come to the same conclusion as these researchers’ analysis of the One World Government plan and its planned tyrannical fascism.

All roads lead here. We have to ask these questions.

Why does our world not work? Why is there so much violence? Why is the economic system subject to death-mimicking swings? Why in this age, with so much knowledge and wealth, are we so terrified by wars, pandemics, assassinations, bankruptcy, obvious puppeted leaders, witless and yet blisteringly cruel. Why are our countries in turmoil? Why are the streets fraught and dangerous? Why are migrants pouring in everywhere, not stopped, raping, stealing, killing, turning Europe inflamed? I remember decades of peace before this started. It’s not us, 95% of us are good, moderate, sensible people. And these young men tell us that 5% are deliberately psychopathic and trained specifically to feed and ruin. For centuries they have operated in the dark. For the first time in ten thousand years, brave men and women are emerging and throwing open the gates of hell. This is their story. The following is an excavation of the hell that runs us.

Again, this is just two witnesses, not a full investigation. Anyone wanted to fund that, please let me know.

Deconstructing the Myths

When Sean Sedore was 13, he went to his family doctor and described what was happening to him. He had been raped and beaten repeatedly since the age of four, and had the marks on his body to prove it. The doctor called the police, and by the time it was wrapped up, the doctor was ruined, one policewoman was killed and so was the individual who had stood by him, encouraged him to come clean. He was trapped for another five years, and to get out, he threatened suicide, to tell everything he knew, and meant it. “I had a child at 18, and there was no way it was going to go through what I did.” His next step was to become the rapist, to tear down children the way he had been, to rape them and even kill them in a public ritual which would be filmed and sold.

Sedore is Bloodline, and so is Nathan Reynolds, members of families who believe they are descended from the old gods of Sumer and Egypt. They were chosen at the age of four to enter the training programs that, in many cases, run beneath our feet in the tunnels and underground military bases of our world.

At the age of four, Nathan Reynolds was given over in a formal guardianship to his maternal grandfather. Both his parents were Bloodline. His grandfather, a Fourth Order Knight of Columbus, acquired bedtime rights and his parents acquired wealth. Even more valuable they got phone book rights, which means whatever you want or need, make a call and it will be provided. Reynolds says his grandfather and great-grandfather on his father’s side, raped him repeatedly, put him through near-death experiences, like fake bathtub drownings, in order to bond him to them. They were trauma-conditioning him, looking for what Reynolds calls The Fade, when, in order to deal with the pain and trauma the child’s eyes go blank, slide back in his head. That means he has split. He has dissociated. He had an alter self, separate, a self of which the child is unconcious. That alter can be programmed to do just about anything. It is the perfection of what my mother experienced in the Montreal Experiments. They split her, she had an alter, and it took my whole family months to deal with its thankfully very occasional appearance.

“The Reynolds family on my father's side, they're all from the East Coast out here. And they're a dynastic family. My great grandfather was a man named Don Potter Reynolds. He was the architect, the head of engineering for the U.S. President as the president of the American Society of Civil Engineering back in the 80s.”

The cadaver in the center is the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent

Reynolds Tobacco is part of Nathan’s family, but each of these families are generally ignorant of what their black side does. The black side ensures their success, runs the money, surreptitiously controls the entire family.

“My great-grandfather is the one who put the new torch in the Luciferian hand of the Statue of Liberty of Columbia. And so he's a master Mason Luciferian in that way. And he was so much of the shot caller for the family at that time, especially when I came into being. “We went from working class to our own plane, cars and a bed and breakfast business.”

They moved to Flagstaff and from there to a retirement town on the California/Arizona border, which is apparently where Satanists retire. “There are a lot of old men wandering around with young boys they pass off as their grandchildren.”

Sedore doesn’t talk about his family of origin much. While Sedore is more analytical and fact-based, Reynolds is more forthcoming. He wrote a book called Snatched from the Flames. The book details his exit, how broken, near death, and almost completely insane he was before meeting his future wife at a church he stumbled into. Together, they successfully confronted the hell unleashed from those who wanted him back in the cult, and his transition out. He was psychologically damaged beyond hope. But the memories of what he had done while under his family’s care, came back, leaving him to repent, pray, scream and cry, sometimes for days. Reynolds became Christian, raised Christian, which is where these people embed, but in order to heal he says he had to completely submit to Christ, to endure, to repent, to purge what he had been forced to do. That had been so heinous, so violent, so pathological, it took he and his wife ten years to heal him and fight those who wanted their Jason back. Nathan is the, or rather one of the the original Jason Bournes. When he was an assassin, he actually used the name. “It’s a formal program now, and everyone knows about it” he explains. His book describes the psychic hellscape of the professional assassin who realizes what he has done; it is the antidote to the hundreds of psychopathic killer movies we have all seen.

Sedore was chosen for his psychic abilities, which were developed via training in the tunnels. “There were hundreds of thousands of us. I see people in public positions now that I saw in the tunnels, that I trained with.”

Sean:

So, I'm jumping around a bit here. But going back to when I was four, I was exhibiting hypersensory perceptions. It got back to, you know, members of my family who were involved with the cults. They brought me to a place to be tested. It turned out I did have these things, and so I was put into programs from that point. And what skills did you have? What could you do? Very good at creating a self-induced OBE, or out of body experience, right? Being able to lift myself out of my body and travel around, borderline psychic things of that nature even from a very young age[…]”

Giving up a child is the price of admission to wealth and power in Bloodline families. This is the reason for the persistent belief or rumor in Hollywood that to get to the top level, you have to sacrifice a child, a mother. Kanye ,for instance, in his few moments of sanity, claims it was his mother.

Here’s the core of it: According to Nathan, in this underground world, the ritualistic abuse and destruction of children is the currency you need to play in the Kingdom. His sacrifice to his grandfather and great-grandfather gave them more power, more reach. And that was what they were after. Power. For them, the abuse of children, raping their grandson, was like plugging into a battery.

In that town in Arizona, there is an outdoor pool party place called The Oasis. According to Nathan, it is there they harvest children’s blood. Underneath that place in a basement laboratory, the blood is collected, refined, bottled and sold all over the western half of the U.S., Hollywood and Las Vegas being principal customers. For a while that was the job done by Nathan’s father. In some circles, it’s called Gold Juice. It is the source of the Adrenochrome trope, which is laced through every conspiracy theory, every analysis. Nathan says the blood from these sacrificed children holds many chemicals, noradrenalin, adrenaline, epinephrine, cortisol. This juice, which is apparently like silvery ink in color and texture, can allow you to stay up for a week without sleep, fight legions, devise 1000 pages of legislation on a weekend, bring down an enemy. Injected into your spinal column it gives you super-powers. And that is what this crew is after. They use tech, they use the old rituals. And they use the blood.

The most powerful sacrifice is a blond-haired, blue-eyed boy under the age of nine.

Four hundred and fifty thousand children go missing in the U.S. every single year. 85,000 migrant children are said to have vanished from the care of Social Services.

All the cults are here

According to Sean and Nathan, Bloodline families have been breeding evil, tracing and digging evil into their epigenetics, breeding sociopaths and psychopaths for 13,000 years.

The Bloodline families believe they are descendants of the old gods, carriers of a seed line that gives them the divine right to rule, hence the Divine Right of Kings. They come from Sumer, from the Nephilim, the fallen angels who bred with human women in Genesis. They believe we are lesser humans, hu-man to them means lesser man. We are piggies, the many-too-many. They train up their kids in every discipline. Nathan and Sean were trained in fighting and psychic abilities, respectively, but they also train and breed for the arts, for film, for corporate skills, for political legerdermain. Many of Hollywood’s brightest stars, according to Sean, are test tube babies, carefully engineered for extraordinary skills. “Why”, he asks, “do so many female stars look the same? Because,” he answers, “they are bred from the same DNA.”

One of our Master Race

For more than a millennia, they bred for cruelty, deceit, to murderous intent to the lust for children. They bred those who liked to watch death in their opponent’s eyes, to breathe in their souls at the moment of death. Apparently the Grey Pope was at the pillar in the underground tunnel where Diana died in order to breath in her soul at the moment of death. The epigenetics of these families are lethal, demonic, of the devil. According to Nathan, three generations of people being abused as a child and then abusing children creates sociopaths. That is what they are after. Sociopaths.

According to Sean, we are at the end of this cycle. The families don’t want to sacrifice their most talented children, so there is a need for many more soldiers in Lucifer’s Army. So they range through elementary schools, hunting. Nathan calls them The Finders and claims that the highest paid in a high school is not the principal but the guidance counsellor for that reason. Finders are in every profession. But the schools are the first choice, the blood is young, the child malleable. Many of my Facebook friends, who live all over the U.S. and Canada remember people coming to their school looking for the gifted, many of my friends were chosen and put in those accelerated programs. From that pool, without their knowing, they were tested extensively, and some were judged to have extra-extraordinary skill and were taken out, and further trained. Randy Cramer is one of these. His story below will blow your mind, and I cannot attest that it is true, but it must be considered. The remarkable thing about these witness testimonies is how well spoken, analytical, precise and data-filled they are. Nathan and Sean and Randy Cramer possess savant-level intelligence.

Nathan’s early American family went out to Ohio for the purpose of discovering the occult talents of the Ohio indigenous peoples. When Nathan’s family got access to the “phone book”, they moved to Flagstaff, which is a node for spiritual seekers. The veil is said to be thinner there. The Hopi are still operational and there was much to learn from their rites and rituals. The Hopi were the most lethal of the blood sacrifice “faiths” in indigenous religions. They killed A LOT of people. Nathan’s father was sent to learn from them.

Nathan:

“Now I come from a family that they believe they are descendants of the old gods.

That's the best way to say it. That they believe that they are carriers of a seed line that gives them the divine right to rule. And that is what gives them justification, spiritually, emotionally, psychologically, scientifically to dominate the lesser species known as humans.

Humans literally means a lesser species of man, and they do not believe they are a human in the same way. They believe they are something other than, and that's descendants of this hierarchical ruling species that is from the celestial realm, that descended in the days that Jared came down and procreated with the daughters of men, and that they still trace their seed line back to Gilgamesh, to Nimrod. And so this is what the dynastic families believe they have, is a superiority in their genetics on one side and the ability to commune with the divine.

And so their children are progenitors of these, some might call them abreacations, mutations, these skills, psychic abilities, that kind of stuff, all variants of it. And so they raise up their children in this path.”

According to these men, a committee of cult leaders run the world. It includes the Jesuits, the Knights of Columbus, the Masons, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Round table, the Vril, the Nazis, the Dragons from the East, the 13 Royal families of Europe, the Black and Grey Pope. Like everything Luciferian it is unnecessarily complex and meant to bewilder. And because this knowledge has been rigorously censored from the mainstream, it is viewed by most as fantasy.

Sean:

You'd have to go back probably about 13,000 years to say who our last individual ruler would have been….it's been a kind of committee of these cults.

“In my blog, I talk about a group called The Parents, who again, it's a group of people that kind of controlled all of that, like all of the public mechanisms of that. But even within their system, there isn't a one person. It is still just a majority vote.

All of it was a long-term plan. We just happen to be at the end of it now. And so we're seeing it roll out or we're seeing it come to its close, and we're seeing them implement where it was meant to lead, which is one world government, one world religion, one world language, one world currency, one world everything. And they created the hippie movement, who loves the idea. They created the New Age movement, who loves the idea.

Even the ET or extraterrestrial sympathizers out there and that whole movement, they love the idea.”

And that is where we are. The Bloodlines have moved into the WEF, and within that organization, they run a Luciferian Army that sacrifices children for power.

“They don’t want to de-populate,” says Sean. “They want 14 Billion people, tightly controlled in 15-minute cities, enhanced and obedient.”

We ‘humans’ will live to 200 or 300. The culture will be three-tiered, with the immortal Luciferians at the top, the vast middle highly controlled, and a third force, the police who monitor and kill.

All fed and powered by the blood of terrified children.

Tomorrow we will look at their plans in more depth, and track the way out. Tomorrow too, a list of sources, books, websites, interviews and videos. The interviews above have been pulled from Nathan’s book, Snatched from the Flames, Various interviews done with Nathan, here is one and Sean Sedore’s interview with James Delingpole, who is one of the great interviewers of our times.

I have been publishing deep investigations of the science behind our forests exploding in fire, and the endangered species acts, in part in order to persuade you that my investigative skills are sound. I don’t expect you to believe all of what is asserted above, just consider it. No one else from the formerly respected mainstream, other than James Delingpole, is doing this work. It is hard, distressing and dangerous. But, the more we know, the more power we have to stop them. They are losing power by the day, every individual who sees them for what they are, depraved and evil, is another step towards their end.

