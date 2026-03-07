Remigration NOW. A Cat 5 Hurricane Builds Across the West.

Share

Absurdistan is drowning in administrative work/rehab hospital visits this week, a profound exercise in patience, and while I have written a piece, paperwork has extinguished the fire in it. However, so many have written to say they prefer listening rather than reading, I am publishing all the audio I haven’t yet done.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela's memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn't owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper's Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Transcript and videos below:

“If someone gave a certain order - there’s a few influential people at ground level - if we gave a certain order, all hell would erupt in the U.K. The troops are aligned, the armies are behind certain people, if certain people said, “enough’s enough”, and they pressed a certain button, you’d have an army of millions who would wipe this place out. “What would cause that button to be pressed?” “Any more children being murdered.” January 1, 2026

See this girl? She is a real person. She is not a purple haired, ambi-sexual pawn of some ghastly ideology. She went to school, succeeded and loves her parents. She is not pierced and tattooed like a primitive. She wants a family, a meaningful life, a safe community.

She is the future. Across Europe, there are millions like her, and they are standing up. They comprise the real peoples’ revolution, not the bankers’ version of a revolution: cognitively-impaired Antifa members, funded by plutocrats, themselves the ruined children of weak-minded boomers. Or worse, grim revolutionaries like Mandami and the repulsive Ilan Omar, pretending to remake the world while they steal everything not nailed down.

Today, young and old wear the charge of racism as a banner of rationalism, of health, of common sense. No one bloody cares anymore. Across every western democracy, all of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the U.S., we want them out. We want them gone. And we want it now. In the U.K., the mother country, the streets are filled with protestors every weekend. It is not reported. In Italy, they want them gone. In Germany, thousands of small groups are aligned. In France and Brussels, farmers spray government buildings and police with manure.

We need a ten year moratorium on all immigration, including legal.

In Poland, healthy, strong, armed men stand at the border to stop migrant invasions.

The globalist project is dead. Killed by migrants brought in against the will of the people and who proceeded to steal, rape, and kill. While we were told to shut the hell up.

In Italy, citizens are planning to hunt “these people” down.

This is a movement of the young and fit. If you look at the crowds in any one of the thousands of protests that take place in Europe in any given month - which our media does not report, in yet another act of betrayal - you will see that they are the flower of youth. They aren’t the vicious mercenary stouts at the universities, they are the heart, soul and sinew of each nation.

This is the real thing.

And this is what they are telling us; this is what the youth of Canada and the U.S. are saying. This is what they know and what they say in the tens of thousands of short videos which are the only reporting you can trust now. The rest of the media is compromised, paid-for, and rotting from within.

This is the meat of their conversations with each other and what they are telling us. They want this world back, the world their ancestors built. And they want it for everyone.

America was built by white Europeans, mostly Anglo. Our ethical standards are those by which the rest of the world measures itself. Instead of modelling, migrants come to steal, murder and rape.

Yes, we “whites” are a flawed people. Our leadership is often complete garbage, and extractive in the extreme. Our superior banks rake dough off us, like we are rice paddies they own. Instead of - here’s an idea - supporting the culture. But, but, in every town and city, we still stand, our Church, our Schools, our Courts, our Farms, Ranches, Forests and Mines, our Businesses, our Ideas, our Innovations. We have a rich, deep, culture of great writing, art, architecture, religious faith, and bloody manners. We don’t eat with our hands. We don’t slaughter animals in our back yards. We don’t twerk like whores and thunder around the stage mimicking group sex, breasts and buttocks flapping everywhere. We have formal dances that mirror and demonstrate wit, humor, beauty, consideration and care for the opposite sex. We want that back too.

There are hundreds, thousands of videos demonstrating what we have lost:

We have been ravaged by filthy Marxists, and their hangers-on - by which is meant outright thieves, murderers, rapists and genocidal idiots - and we still stand. Our kindness, our generosity, our compassion has been turned against us by criminals.

America was built by men and women who lived in shacks, worked starting at the age of 8, were always hungry, studied by candlelight, worked 20 hour days for decades, centuries to build our world. They were deeply, profoundly moral people. They did not form grooming gangs and rape 13 year olds. EVER. These are the people who ended slavery, individual by individual, slavery which still exists in Africa, the Middle East, Asia.

It’s not “white supremacy”, which is a disgusting phrase invented by mass murderers to steal everything we have. We are European. It’s western bloody civilization, based on the ethical standards of Christianity, itself founded in Judaism, which had taken another 2,000 years to develop. This faith, this one faith and no other, created individuals without which our world would be very much poorer, darker and more murderous.

Western civilization is based on the enlightenment, which no other religious faith but Christianity would have allowed. Four thousand years of discussing, arguing, writing, fighting and burning of heretics, to come to a sane, workable, system where there was, — before said filthy Marxists invaded — very little crime.

Our faith has been twisted into a prison. We must give. And give and give. We must see our money, billions upon billions stolen from us. And be hectored by the worst women in the world who allow outright criminals who rape and murder and steal and steal and steal to walk free.

Honestly, if there was an argument to be made that women should stay home and take careof children, these three below are it, though God knows the monsters they would turn out. There are tens, hundreds of thousands of them destroying us right now, in every country, in every bureaucracy. These women hate us, they hate western civilization and they hate men. They pollute the judiciary, education. They have been taught in their universities to destroy.

Gen Z and Alpha see feminism as the most destructive ideology the world has ever created. It has killed hundreds of millions of babies. It is demonic. These women dance to the devil’s tune. Across the U.S., every stolen election had one of these women - who look exactly like this - it’s damned eerie - at the heart of the steal. That’s how evil it is and they are.

A refresher on just what leadership has done to us. And, btw, another thing that is not escaping close scrutiny, is black crime. Gen Z is saying, how dare you let this go on? One in 20 black men will commit a violent crime. How dare you ignore this?

There have been 450,000 victims of rape and murder by migrants in Europe in the last ten years. Multiply that by a five-member family and track it out to their extended cousinage, town, village, school, church, job. And you have tens of millions of victim-adjacent people who are very very angry and whose vote is being stolen. Venezuela manages election steals in 72 countries, including every single one in western Europe. All those leaders are fully illegitimate.

What Does Remigration Look Like?

Sweden, as carefully outlined here, broke the moral taboo.

“Once celebrated as a moral exemplar of openness, Sweden has moved deliberately toward tighter immigration controls, stricter citizenship requirements, and a civic integration model that places social cohesion above ideological fashion. These reforms emerged not from whim but from a sober political will issuing from social conditions that the Swedish state could no longer manage under existing policy.” Marco Navarro-Genie

It’s not just controls, it’s send them back. Legal and illegal are being encouraged, even forced to repatriate. As a result, across Europe, things are changing fast. Not fast enough for today’s politicians who will be thrown out in the next election cycles, but the legislation is settling into place.

The EU Pact on Migration and Asylum comes into effect in June of 2026. The conservative led coalition in Austria is pushing hard return, enforcement and shutting down family inflow, which is, of course, one of the worst of the abuses.

Italy is industrializing remigration including offshore processing of returns. Meloni’s government fights every lawsuit from the corsortium of left wing Marxists fighting her.

In Germany, where Greens have destroyed the industrial base, and allowed crime to go unchecked, the conservative CSU is implementing aggressive deportation of Syrian refugees on scheduled flights, and want Federal departure centers, faster forced removals and automatic loss of protection status for people who visit their home countries for holidays.

In the Netherlands the government fell over a tough ten point immigration plan, which prioritized remigration. It will not fail again. The fury is too unmanageable.

Return hubs were initiated by the EU in March of 2025, and subsequent legislation sped procedures, set obligations and tools and specifically enabled return hubs. Sweden in the last month has dramatically increased financial repatriation assistance. Criminals and those here illegally are the first to go, of course, but legal immigrants are being strongly encouraged to repatriate.

Europe is not announcing remigration, it’s engineering conditions. Shorter legal timelines, centralized return centers, financial inducements to leave and externalized detention and returns. Center-right technocrats are building the system.

None of this is enough, but it is a start. It could fail, but the direction of voters is massive. The people whose ancestors pulled us out of barbarism are rising again, they are stern, they are disciplined and they are in fight mode.

As well, what is building is a renewed, far deeper respect for “white culture”. People, the young, are saying, what could we have built without this pollution, the trillions drained from us? What innovations, how many healthy families and towns and schools and cultural centers could have risen had we not squandered what our families built?

Multiculturalism, to them, hasn’t just failed, it has turned us back to a more barbaric time, a time of devolution, of de-civilization.

And, it has revealed just what whites have accomplished. And what, they are determined, will be. It’s not enough, it’s not nearly enough. To preserve western civilization, all immigration must stop for ten years, and counting. The new political reality demands it.

“Return is a policy goal”

Share

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Discussion about this post

No

NoJan 3

I believe this year, for good or ill, is going to be a year to remember.

It’s a two pronged battle. One against the invading hordes and one against the globalist AWFLs and the cucks who support them. One of the first things to be done is to stop the aggression against Russia, who is in fact standing as the last bastion of Western Civilization. One of the biggest lies in the panoply of lies that the globalists have promulgated is the idea that Putin is evil and wants to conquer Europe, when Europe is a festering dung heap, ridden with the filthy disease of Jihadi hordes and insane leadership. Russia is multi ethnic and multi religion, but culturally united. Try that at home. Expel anyone who resists.

The peoples of Europe have enough enemies at home to deal with, as do we here in the states.

When the oxygen mask drops, one must take care of oneself, first. It’s time for the West to take care of its own.

Happy New Year!

Like (155)

Reply

Share

23 replies

NY Nanny

NY NannyJan 3

I am a native New Yorker, born and bred and I am here to tell you that our greatest city has fallen.

Lucky for me I live in the northern suburbs in a county that is still, for the time being, locked, loaded and majority white American. However, due to the Commie-Muslim takeover that just occurred in NYC, our own way of life is also threatened as the rich Demo-Commie libs who can afford it, are moving north and south as fast as they can.

The Commie Scumbag Zohran and his jihadist crony, the horsefaced Governor Hochul, couldn’t even wait ONE WEEK before they set out to further subjugate the conquered, like a dog marking its territory.

Commie Mamdani had his full blown Islamo-Fascist “inauguration” and Hochul said, “hold my beer” as she mandated that the City’s most sacred buildings be lit in green to celebrate the conquerors. Who knew that New Yorkers would be forced to celebrate “Muslim American Heritage Month”?

https://nypost.com/2026/01/02/us-news/ny-landmarks-including-world-trade-center-lit-green-for-muslim-american-heritage-month-after-hochul-order/

Worst of all is the cast of characters that Commie Mamdani and his masters have put together to run the city. Many thanks to the NY Post for providing us with mug shots and biographies of the thugs who will be “serving the people”- aka the new Tammany Hall.

https://nypost.com/2026/01/02/us-news/all-of-nyc-mayor-zohran-mamdanis-cabinet-appointments-and-their-controversial-pasts/

I hope and pray that Elizabeth is correct and that there will be a great re-migration of this filth back to whatever cesspools and sewers they came from. For this New Yorker it can’t come soon enough!

Like (98)

Reply

Share

19 replies

222 more comments...

