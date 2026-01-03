Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No's avatar
No
4d

I believe this year, for good or ill, is going to be a year to remember.

It's a two pronged battle. One against the invading hordes and one against the globalist AWFLs and the cucks who support them. One of the first things to be done is to stop the aggression against Russia, who is in fact standing as the last bastion of Western Civilization. One of the biggest lies in the panoply of lies that the globalists have promulgated is the idea that Putin is evil and wants to conquer Europe, when Europe is a festering dung heap, ridden with the filthy disease of Jihadi hordes and insane leadership. Russia is multi ethnic and multi religion, but culturally united. Try that at home. Expel anyone who resists.

The peoples of Europe have enough enemies at home to deal with, as do we here in the states.

When the oxygen mask drops, one must take care of oneself, first. It's time for the West to take care of its own.

Happy New Year!

NY Nanny's avatar
NY Nanny
4d

I am a native New Yorker, born and bred and I am here to tell you that our greatest city has fallen.

Lucky for me I live in the northern suburbs in a county that is still, for the time being, locked, loaded and majority white American. However, due to the Commie-Muslim takeover that just occurred in NYC, our own way of life is also threatened as the rich Demo-Commie libs who can afford it, are moving north and south as fast as they can.

The Commie Scumbag Zohran and his jihadist crony, the horsefaced Governor Hochul, couldn't even wait ONE WEEK before they set out to further subjugate the conquered, like a dog marking its territory.

Commie Mamdani had his full blown Islamo-Fascist "inauguration" and Hochul said, "hold my beer" as she mandated that the City's most sacred buildings be lit in green to celebrate the conquerors. Who knew that New Yorkers would be forced to celebrate "Muslim American Heritage Month"?

https://nypost.com/2026/01/02/us-news/ny-landmarks-including-world-trade-center-lit-green-for-muslim-american-heritage-month-after-hochul-order/

Worst of all is the cast of characters that Commie Mamdani and his masters have put together to run the city. Many thanks to the NY Post for providing us with mug shots and biographies of the thugs who will be "serving the people"- aka the new Tammany Hall.

https://nypost.com/2026/01/02/us-news/all-of-nyc-mayor-zohran-mamdanis-cabinet-appointments-and-their-controversial-pasts/

I hope and pray that Elizabeth is correct and that there will be a great re-migration of this filth back to whatever cesspools and sewers they came from. For this New Yorker it can't come soon enough!

