Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
7dEdited

Makes me laugh when people act surprised that Elections are stolen and/or rigged!! They have always been stolen and rigged for decades. Everything from Federal, State, and Local elections down to High School President, I'm sure!! Our system and Elections in the United States have been set up under the illusion and guise of fair and balanced, however they, being both parties (the Uniparty of the DemonRats and RepubTurds) have been hijacked since 1913 when Woodrow Wilson on Christmas Eve sold out the U.S. Monetary System to the Central Banks/Federal Reserve and the likes of the Rockefeller's, Rothschilds, Vanderbilts, Hearst (Media) took over and bought and paid both parties through special interest groups. The American citizen cannot afford to participate in politics. Today big tech moguls and financier's have bought and paid for all the politician's! Case in point, you get Congressmen and woman as well as Senator's go into office broke and within five years become multimillionaires!!

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
7d

Superb summary

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