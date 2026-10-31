Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

In plain language, they have to stop being governments. Government by it very nature becomes a stranglehold upon the slaves it pretends to command. You can never have the underlings telling government what to do. The slaves can never know true freedom as long as government is in the way.

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The Illusion Of Human Progress's avatar
The Illusion Of Human Progress
4h

And to fund all of that, we need to stop all these damn useless wars, and stop sending billions of our tax dollars to the MIC.

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