No matter what I write I cannot seem to convince anyone of the fundamental damage that “climate change” has done. It is a bitch of a behemoth that has destroyed entire sectors of our economy, beaten the working class to shit, pardon my words, filled our food and drugs with poison, feminized men via estrogenic chemicals, thereby collapsing testosterone, and as the Pfizer Papers made clear, used Covid to damage the fertility of women all over the world. Here’s the most recent and elegant take-down of this uber alles garbage idea.

Why?

Too many people, is the oft-given reason. Control is the real one. Control. Manipulation. Sadism. Here’s a link to an analysis of the WEF-created polycrisis and the numbers.

We could double and treble our population, especially of the competent - as in not countries with median IQs under 80 - and hang the bloody moon.

Instead our leadership class to a man or woman is bent on suppression, on depopulation, on slow or no growth.

It’s killing us. We need a full reset.

We need growth.

Have a listen to this young woman talking about her generation and marriage. I can demagogue this subject to my heart’s content, but to me, the problem she sees is not men and their bad character, it’s men having no hope. No great task, no future to look forward to but grinding and —if married —punishing grinding watching your disappointed family. If I were a young male, I’d be hesitant too. She has millions of followers; these are common sentiments. Women thrive in service industries. Men need real jobs in the physical economy. Service jobs grow out of a real job.

There hasn’t been hope in a generation of kids since before WW2. Boomers were threatened by “the bomb”, growing up in futility that beached in nihilism, sexual mayhem and consumerism.

That was deliberate. And courtesy of the bankers.

They own this too; the desperation of European youth, including I suppose the murderous migrants. As the author points out below, these rioters are so shorn of any future the white ones, at least, are on their fourth masters in social welfare, unmarried and attending communist dinners every damned night.

Putting aside the propaganda leadership has inflicted on us in the last century - which has been profoundly abusive - they have created generations of people who live tiny circumscribed lives, mostly in virtual battles, entertained by cartoon heroes, when they should be colonizing Mars.

Two-thirds of the entire US workforce, particularly young people and recent legal immigrants, flounder in service jobs and the gig economy.

Like all the youth of Europe, with their massive potential intellects, ruined by bad ideas. Deliberately ruined. As if the bankers took a highly bred racehorse and made it perform at children’s birthday parties. Until it died of lack of the purpose for which it was born.

OK, So What’s The Alternative?

Growth. Massive unstoppable PHYSICAL growth:

Making the United States an industrial and manufacturing superpower again requires the full development of our fossil-fuel energy sources, as we simultaneously and rapidly transition to a full nuclear fission power-based economy. We need a new, modern electrical grid. Heavy industry is capital and energy intensive, with major investments into massive facilities, large machine tools, substantial equipment, and basic infrastructure. We need major large-scale water, forest management, and water desalinization projects to tame the droughts which threaten to turn parts of the nation west of the Mississippi into a desert. To do all of this we need major investments to modernize and expand rapidly our strategic machine tool sector and heavy industrial base. (sourcing below)

Globalization and ‘climate’ stripped us of infrastructure investment, removing tariffs that protected our manufacture and any innovation that might grow out of manufacturing success. Our energy grid runs on a flea market approach, bits and pieces, feeding in wind and solar, limping along. You cannot build anything on such a structure.

This is a basic economic principle, which we have forgotten.

It seems almost impossible to persuade people of an alternative to slow growth, constant downturns and panics. Every economy in the west allowed tens of millions of migrants into their economies and borrowed billions to support them. That kept ‘23 and ‘24 going. And threatened the existence of the civilization upon which the world depends.

Enough.

Here’s Cathie Wood of Ark Invest on the 9% GDP growth future:

A.I. will bring down costs, so that that 9% growth will not, for the first time, cause inflation. Depending of course if the globalist left doesn’t scream and shout the data centers down. Or do what they do when defeated, build massive regulatory structures around the data centers that eliminate any real growth. That must not be allowed to happen and you know that’s what they plan, another bureaucracy for their supporters to inhabit and breed, like termites, destroying us.

The Biden/Obama regimes did not invest in real infrastructure; It was garbage legislation, building a bureaucracy with DEI and ESG and “alternative energy” to manage the “growth” that never came. Globalization prevented infrastructure investment - which is 50% of any market - because factories were decommissioned. Since the Trump team, the loss of manufacturing jobs has stopped and fifty-five new factories are being built or are already in operation. Almost 20 trillion in investment is happening; companies are out surveying every state, looking for locations.

What is planned first is massive investment in electrical infrastructure. It is impossible to calculate what the adoption of alternative energy has cost us, but in Texas of all places, it has raised the price of energy between 15% and 30%. And consumers are now habituated to brown outs and blackouts, then told to stop cooling their houses in heat waves. This is stupid and cruel. Especially in the state that powers the country.

Russia and China

Why is the entire Euro project, including the UK and our foreign policy establishment which seeded the Ukraine war, so bent on Russia’s destruction?

The answer is in Russia’s revived investment of physical and human capital into its industrial base. China today is spending an estimated ten times as much on infrastructure as the United States. That is why the two countries are meeting with Trump, without our other “allies”.

In order to re-establish the young, we have to invert the “percentage of employment in service industries and set them to building, producing and creating”. We need to call up from the preposterous rich-spoiled-lazy kid universities, real workers, creating real things. Today fewer than 15% graduate in STEM or math, the rest are decorating a dying tree. STEM grads grow the tree.

in 2022, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures show that the US economy created 2 million part-time, low-skilled jobs. These are not jobs that create any kind of future.

We need hundreds of new nuclear reactors. Like FOAK - first of its kind - reactors like the Vogtle #3 and #4 reactors in Waynesboro, Georgia. Costs of those builds will go down. We need dozens, if not hundreds to power the new America.

“It is assessed in the US and Europe that 50% or more of total nuclear energy project costs today are in indirect costs that have come with increasing and changing regulatory requirements, cutting across sitework (survey, zoning, and permits), design costs, engineering services, construction management, and administrative overhead—not construction. These costs also become even higher as a project drags on and on. Getting beyond many of these costs and delays is now realistic, as a national commitment is already taking shape in the face of the energy emergency” In a speech before the Economic Club of New York on September 5, 2024, Trump was emphatic: “To address this dire energy crisis that Kamala and Joe have created, I will immediately issue a national emergency declaration to achieve a massive increase in domestic energy supply . . . With the sweeping authorities, we will blast through every bureaucratic hurdle to issue rapid approvals for new drilling, new pipelines, new refineries, new power plants, new electric plants, and reactors of all types . . .”

The investor-owned utilities (IOUs) and publicly-owned utilities will now be asked to make a “u-turn,” away from wind, solar, and storage batteries, and back to sanity. They have felt impelled to make significant “green”, “renewable” investments in the meantime, based on promised (or delivered) taxpayer dollars that were fraudulently committed during the “Biden” administration disaster. These expenditures must be carefully examined as well as fairly taken into account. NuScale planned a partnership with the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems to build a six module nuclear power plant on the site of DOE’s Idaho National Laboratory. TerraPower’s partnership with the Department of Energy and with the State of Wyoming and town of Kemperer, Wyoming. TerraPower will build a molten salt fast nuclear reactor there. The DOE has provided significant scientific expertise and funds to TerraPower, and the State of Wyoming is cooperating in the work.

There are dozens more projects like this waiting to be brought into reality. Once that is done, manufacturing can begin. Those are real jobs, with real satisfaction, family and town building jobs.

We need local banks to activate and fund these projects, so that as much money as possible stays in the community, rather than being rolled into some plutocrat’s hedge fund. Think Bank of Dave, writ in concentric circles around a small city, town or township. This is the same as Hamilton’s Credit banking that dragged Revolutionary America into prosperity, given its debt after the war.

Energy + Data Centers + Manufacturing grows us out of the Global Debt the bankers and globalists have created. Protecting the American economy from the marauders abroad, from the globalist banks, from the disgusting aristocratic families that still still hold the national debt, is absolutely key.

This alone will revitalize towns and townships across the country.

To meet the new “supply chain” demands, private entrepreneurs composing our small- and medium-sized manufacturers (SMM) sector (generally designated as having fewer than 500 employees) must have access to abundant credit through community and regional banks.

For the past twenty years, green has prevented that growth via massive NGO funding and boots-on-the-ground socialist kids chronically underemployed.

Defeating the demonic Democrats on Tuesday hastens that good future.

We do not have a choice. It’s build or die.

Share

sourcing: Lantz, Brian. Rebuild the USA: The Trump Presidency and Beyond (Promethean Growth) Kindle Edition.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024