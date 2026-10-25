At this point I see anyone in foundation world, NGO world, as profoundly corrupt, as in don’t get any on you. And frankly I feel the same about 75% of women. Don’t talk to me, don’t touch me, don’t phone me. The weasely little voice asking for money for some witless cause? The ceaseless posting of injured animals who are also going extinct? The adoption of criminal aliens, weeping over their plight while they rob us blind? The endless endless repetition of the unfairness of life, of the body, of the government, of the rich, of men.

Give me the tough, analytical rousing discourse and shouting laughter of my mother’s stalwart friends who bestrode the world with confidence, and elan. Under fire. When hungry. When the future looked dire. Carrying golf clubs and looking fine.

Those women would never have let this happen.

On November 4th, the remnants of USAID, now called DRG - the Democracy Renewal Group - two hundred of the most privileged, expensively-educated-and-employed people alive, plan to launch a color revolution in the U.S.

Below is the plan, how they have built the infrastructure of a government takeover, including governors, retired military, and so on: Audio only. To me, they must be arrested.

What Have We Lost

These people have cheated three generations of life, destroyed the great cities, bankrupted the entire western civilization. No group of robber barons could have raped and pillaged more. No criminal gang, no Alexander the Great, no Ghenghis Khan could destroy what they have destroyed. They are would-be Stalins, Mao. Multiplied. Everything we create is in the face of their shrieking opposition.

We have stopped listening.

It will take us fifty years to rebuild. This debt is on them and it was Cloward-Piven, deliberate:

That chart is testament to the power the sensible, rational, and sane have given away. The result of this titanic debt is the progress we’ve lost, the health innovations, the buildings, the families, the home towns ruined. We could have eradicated poverty all over the world. Built a thousand new universities, scientific institutions, cured cancer, and all of it trillions upon trillions have disappeared either into color revolutions and building the left’s infrastructure or mostly, outright theft by plutocrats, criminals and every cartel, Triad and gang in creation.

We have allowed it.

It means we have built in our cities, in the west, entire fetid communities of half-educated, psychologically damaged, and lonely people whose only goal is to destroy. They are the elite’s foot soldiers.

As many who have left American or British communist families testify, the discussion on who to kill first, the succession of the necessary killing, is a common topic, a kind of delicious end to every dinner party, every coffee morning. The proof, audio only:

NGO’s have assets of $14.3 trillion, half the debt of the U.S. They, through their proxies in the government and migrant communities steal, to date, half a trillion every year, as detailed on Thursday in the Oval Office by JD Vance’s committee. They estimate they will find another half a trillion. Which is the annual deficit. That theft is stolen from the people every single year. NGO money is either direct from government; in my region every level of government gives to NGOs. Or it is foundation money which is repurposed tax money from rich corporations or individuals. Which means it is the people’s money they are using to destroy our communities, set us against each other, and steal the money that should be used to help the struggling.

This is who they are. They are anything but noble. They are thieving, robbing, murderous scum. Every single one of them. Whether at Harvard, whether a retired diplomat, whether a legal firm or senior judge or bureaucrat. Traitorous scum who steal from the poor.

The Structure They Have Built to Destroy the United States

Data Republican explains:

USAID, the foreign aid agency, had a democracy office. Inside the agency, it was called DRG.



Officially, DRG administered “democracy assistance.” They’d go inside countries they thought were sliding into authoritarianism and help the opposition there. That assistance included election monitoring, judiciary support, independent media, and civil society building.



You may have heard the term “color revolution.” The model comes from Serbia in 2000, where trained student activists brought down Milosevic with the help of Western governments, after sustained protests. With the help of USAID’s democracy office, this model was implemented in many other countries to topple governments: Georgia’s “Rose Revolution” in 2003, Ukraine’s “Orange Revolution” in 2004, and many more.



Then last year, DOGE shut down USAID. But the USAID democracy office didn’t stop. They formed a group called the Democracy Renewal Group, the same initials as their office (USAID Democracy, Human Rights, Governance). Their goal: apply their own playbook to the United States itself.



This goal became a plan, called Renew American Democracy (RAD). It invoked the “4 B’s” framework. Block - use lawfare and protests to make life harder for the Trump administration. Bridge & Belong - control dialogue and win people over. The final and most important B is Build. Build means redesigning the American government itself, and the crisis is the opening.



In their own words:

“We can take that breakdown moment and leverage it for a big structural reform, you know, refounding moment.” - Danielle Reiff, DRG lead.



Calls show DRG working alongside DSA on ideas of creating a different government, one that does away with the Constitution itself.



DRG does not run the Block operations. They hand it to UDA, the United Democracy Alliance. One organizer calls it a “huge galaxy”: lawsuits, street protests, non-cooperation. They list No Kings, Indivisible, MoveOn, 50501, and many other mega-activist NGOs among their members.



Another organizer calls UDA Erica Chenoweth’s project. Chenoweth is the Harvard professor behind the three-and-half-percent rule of regime change: get that share of a country’s populace onto the streets, and historically, the movement wins. (Erica Chenoweth: If I were in charge, you would be in jail.)

The UDA is very “hush-hush.” They have no website, no roster, no filings.

OK, what is their “democracy”? Their democracy has nothing to do with the founding values of the United States. It is not self-government. It does not mean every individual is equal under the law and has individual rights. It does not mean that government’s role is to protect those rights.

That system produced all the wealth the world enjoys today. I do not exaggerate. The celebration of individual liberty and creativity allowed the United States to double and then triple individual and collective wealth. And then the worst people in the world came calling.

Their democracy is them running you. Their institutions which they have built within every government, big and small, will oversee and manage every aspect of your life.

In other words: tyranny. Full-on authoritarianism. A term they have stolen, and applied to us.

The Islamist/Muslim Factor

This is little creep who burned down the Town Hall in Limoges, an exquisite beauty of a building. Course, you hate beauty with a passion. And of course this little Antifa kid has an activist father (shudder), a known “vandalist” and ecoterrorist. A member of SDLT which has 110,000 members. All of whom must be arrested. Close observers believe that climate money is funding this, either transferred or direct. Run through a dozen banks to obscure the source, which directly implicates our bankers. Who like Chaos Inc. Because they can trade on it.

Les Soulèvements de la Terre (SDLT / “Earth Uprisings”) is a highly prominent, decentralized radical environmental collective in France . Founded in January 2021 at the famous Notre-Dame-des-Landes autonomous zone (ZAD), the group has reshaped French climate activism by shifting the focus from symbolic marches to direct, confrontational mass action. [1, 2, 3, 4

The French Council of Ministers issued a formal decree to dissolve and ban Les Soulèvements de la Terre in June of 2023, claiming they incited armed protests and property destruction. A Judge annulled the decree, showing how deep into the establishment these foul beings from hell have reached.

That judge is directly responsible for this destruction and should be disbarred. Too many of the judiciary are compromised.

This week in my sleepy little green fascist village, the Post Office received white powder which leaked and required one million dollars worth of emergency vehicles blocking off half the parking on the busiest day of the week

24 hours of alarm. Cost? Couple hundred thousand.

This is how these people bleed us, drain us, destroy our peace.

The imported migrants are their army. Palestine is their weapon. Jew hatred is their propaganda poison. The Muslims, 70% of whom are young men, are here for one reason. To destroy us, to destroy our art, our architecture, our daily culture, our safety, our children who they rape and assault, viciously. They are here to, when called, create havoc, to scare everyone into submission.

Enough. We have two years. Time to stamp them out. Not suppress them. Not scatter them. Time to put their leaders in Guantanamo. For the rest? Military-run universities where they learn math. Math all day, every day for years.

And study this. Claude made this video this week, when asked to describe human civilization. And by the way? WE are agentic AI. It all comes from us.

Promethean Action believes that the British are behind the riots in Minneapolis and the plans for a color revolution after the mid-terms. The elites are permitting the riots in France and Italy and Germany to prevent populism from taking over.It took Macron two weeks and the opprobrium of the world to send the army in on Thursday.

One more thing, while Promethean’s cadre of writers make a good case for the British oligarchy, its royal family, and the City of London having created Islamism in order to maintain control of the world, I am still not entirely convinced. Then this week I remembered the grandmother of one of my boyfriends, a Viscount. She was a Palestinian activist, one of the first and apparently rabid, seeding her ideas through society with ease. She was a Countess, a Lady-in-Waiting to the old Queen, Queen Mary, and she and her son grew up with Charles at Windsor. Charles’ embrace of Islamists in his own country, the Family’s ignoring of the 250,000 raped and brutally assaulted young girls in their own country … the evidence is growing, and is becoming irrefutable.

We see the evil clearly now. And once seen, we can and will beat them. Never to rise again.

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Thanks so much for all the support of the last two weeks. I read every message, you are all so kind. My eye is clear and brilliant, the vision of a two year old. It’s fantastic.

Last week I read Data Republican’s book, Unelected, How You Paid A Sinister Elite to Take Over America. It is a methodical analysis of just how these people have built the structure and system of what they believe is their democracy and how they fooled the middle class which largely supports them. Every time you hear the word democracy now, it means their democracy. They control it. It is theirs. Not ours. Theirs.

The book is brilliant. I fed it into Chat and had Chat find the top ten findings of each chapter and read it to me three times. It is well organized and I came away from it thinking well, that was obvious, which means the clarity is masterful. I reccomend it.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024