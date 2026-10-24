Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Jan's avatar
Jan
2d

I told the democrat canvasser last week as she cheerfully engaged me at my back door, that I was no longer a democrat. Blah blah then she hoped I came back. NOPE. I never will come back I said and then she scurried away as I was getting myself wound up to tell her why and take me off her list. I was hoping it was the previous one that in 2022 demonized me in my own house talking about the evil antivaxers and trump idiots. I was shocked at the time and had recently left the Dems because of one life bending realization that I heard in a still small voice concerning the child trans that was rocking my family. We must fight back. They will kill us all eventually and I can’t take comfort in the fact these lefty creatures would be the next lot to go.

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Teresa Parmenter's avatar
Teresa Parmenter
2d

Welcome back Elizabeth! So happy your surgery was a success! Thank you for sharing this very important information. 🙏🏻♥️🇺🇸

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