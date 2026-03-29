Note to China: Bye Felicia. The USA is King. The Boss. The Big Big Boss.

Welcome to Absurdistan is catching up with notes, comments and messages. Thank you very much. I am on the Breggin’s show on America Out Loud this weekend, which is always fun - the Breggins were the first to blow the whistle on the Covid mess - and am going to do a Substack Live on Tuesday with a writer, Joel Bowman who is watching on site, the Argentinian model, which is already revolutionizing South and Central America. Substack is filled with life, it is pointing the way toward a better, less programmed, propaganda machine, which is today’s mass media. Absurdistan gets 200 times more readers and listeners every weekend that the nightly news on CBC, which has 500 employees in every major bureau across the country.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

One was very amused this week by the antics of Data Republican, Asra Nomani, with Fox News Digital who went to work on Neville Singham and Madam Code Pink, Joni Evans, who are in bed with the CCP, and who want destroy AmeriKKKa, along with every Caucasian who dares to want self-determination and economic freedom. Delightfully for us chickens, they are using money from the slave state of China, from where they operate. I am too, endlessly amused at the Marxist left’s ability to a) reinvent itself and b) keep pursuing the stupidest set of aims ever dreamed up by our mad/creative/destructive/profoundly foolish race while c) ignoring the hundreds of millions of deaths in their wake.

So the richest fanciest people in America are funding turning the country into a surveillance slave state which will, eventually, have to commit genocide.

And, AND, they are calling it…..A PEOPLE’S REVOLUTION.

Capitalism is so rich, so productive, people can spend ridiculous amounts of money trying to kill it and make out like bandits. Fox News has tracked half a billion dollars Singham and Evans paid out of Shanghai to 67 American radical groups. You can read the 23 page list here. This couple, who should be deported and barred from the country, are literally taking Chinese money and directions from the MEC and the PLA using their extremely stupid and destructive ideas, to disrupt the deportation of primitive men who rape and kill American women, has to be way high up on Absurdistan’s leader board. If they are exiled, when the Chinese decide to kill them, and they will, the USA won’t have to step in. People have to learn consequences.

Plus, the idea of the richest, most privileged, morons among us starting a Peoples’ Revolution? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

You can read Asra Nomani’s, writer of Woke Army, and Data Republican’s investigation here. The thing about these deep dives is not only that they illuminate a dark and wicked world, but demonstrate just how easy evil is to defang.

I was also amused at sections of the MAGA-sphere who went all in on The JOOS being responsible for the bombs dropping on the grim, but equally stupid Mullahs who have immiserated the world and treated women worse than they treat dogs which are Haram or something equally dumb, for 47 long years, while one western leader after another posed and barked and didn’t do a damn thing. After the Iranians bombed Diego Garcia that showed they could bomb London, Paris and Brussels, that argument vanished. And after they bombed all the other Arab countries and threatened to take them over, it seems they don’t have a friend left in the world. Russia scolded. Once. China? Silent.

Trump has been working on whipping all the Arab nations into his new view of a massively rich capitalist future, where everyone benefits and terrorism is dead and buried for the past what, ten years? His team too, has been working on the infrastructure that will 10X the economy going forward. Patrick Wood outlines the plan here. He does not like it, but I do.

None of this is tangential to IMEC. It is the central issue. A Gulf shipping lane dominated by a hostile Iranian navy is a Gulf shipping lane that cannot anchor a trillion-dollar trade corridor. The removal of Iran’s ability to threaten Hormuz — by neutralizing its naval forces, degrading its military capacity, or forcing regime change — is a strategic prerequisite for IMEC’s eastern corridor to function as designed. Iranian officials understand this perfectly. They have described IMEC as an instrument of strategic encirclement. That is an accurate description.

What is the IMEC?

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor — IMEC — is being called one of the largest and most ambitious infrastructure projects in modern history. Trump called it ‘one of the greatest trade routes in all of history.’

You cannot have IMEC with a bunch of insane theocrats who murder 40,000 of their own citizens in one month. Only 11% of Iranians support the regime because it is batshit crazy. Further, Islam, as now constructed, is 1000% corrupt and inimical to the future. Any future. It must die.

Remember Chris Hitchens.

But mostly I was enchanted by the fact that all the weaponry that China sold or gave Venezuela and Iran, failed on the first day. You cannot buy electronics or machinery of any kind from China. I know. As my daughter says, I speak fluent Chinese factory, but last week when I was contemplating buying a house from Alibaba, I stopped myself, saying, just how insane are you? Stop it. No, the Chinese are good at copying. Someone else has to do the creating. Usually Caucasians. The Chinese can make Tim Cook’s phones but have you ever had a Chinese phone? Hell on wheels. Why? Because the Chinese insist they are Noble Collectivists. And collectivism doesn’t work. EVER. Collectivism creates genocide, slave states and floating islands of garbage. And IP theft. The vicious repression of one’s fellow man. Organ harvesting for money. Etc.

It creates Cuba. Where Joni Evans and all those profoundly embarrassing Code Pink women rounded up some Walmart goodies and sailed in on a $50 million dollar boat to “save” the Cubans. Even the Chinese are too skeered to help out their fellow Commies so they can send frivolous, evil femiNazis to do it. True, they are the most vicious animal on earth.

HAHAHAHAHA. Cubans are begging for Trump to arrive. The party on the streets will last for months.

Let me make this very clear. You. Cannot. Have. Innovation. and. Creativity. Without. Economic. Freedom.

If the bounty from IMEC which will lift the entire subcontinent and surrounds into the 21st century, becomes restrictive, contractive, and tyrannous, it will fail. Technocracy, as Patrick defines it better than any other, will fail.

This AXIOM about the binding of creativity and innovation to economic freedom has been proven over and over and over again for the past 5000 years. Human “civilization” has mostly defaulted to restriction and tyranny but whenever some enlightened beast (and it is usually a beast) like Trump, comes along, we zip down the road, top speed and advance humanity 100 years for every ten.

The Cubans want Americans and freedom not a bunch of superannuated socialist ladies from the leafy suburbs of middle class America who love to pity the poors and smile compassionate smiles in photographs with desperate brown people. Vomit emojis here.

So while Trump goes around busting up the Chinese vain foolish Belt and Road (BRI) project, into which they have poured the proceeds from enslaving Chinese, I found another source of amusement with the reports, that the Chinese, while invading (they call it investing) Africa - buying themselves a world of trouble - are now, having not been paid for all the upgrades they installed - are seizing natural resources.

Someone forgot to read history. I mean of all of us, Africans are the most insane, so yeah, try and cash that check. It’s not the 19th century where De Beers can crack the whip and make blackie work 22 hour days, while treating them like they wouldn’t treat their hounds. We’ll have receipts. Lots and lots and lots of them. By the time the Chinese are finished with Africa, they, the Chinese, will be cowering underground. Having put their race into the status position of Nazis. The real ones.

Sorry, still laughing. I almost forgot our leadership class, who think we are cattle - goyim - the JOOS thing doesn’t spring from nowhere - actually murdering and eating babies to make themselves more what? Powerful? Do they think that eating babies is going to make them feel better?

And then there was this:

The Christian population in Iran today is growing at about 20% each year -- faster than in any other country in the world. This high growth is confirmed by missionary research organizations such as Operation World, Elam Ministries, and Transform Iran who all report Iran as having Christian conversion growth rates of about 20% per year. This high annual growth rate of Christians in Iran is attributable to underground evangelical home churches (mostly Muslim-background converts), rather than the formal small ethnic Armenian and Assyrian Christian churches. Recent estimates of the number of Christians in Iran now vary from one to two million (and even up to three million in higher estimates).

Risking not only their own death, but that of everyone they love. Released from their grim servitude to Allah, they may be like the early Indians who hightailed it top speed to Christianity when they realized human sacrifice wasn’t part of the game.

It turns out that Jesus is appearing in the dreams of Muslims, leading them from their land of horror, assassinations, torture and imprisonment for wrong think to the sunlit uplands of Christianity. I know this from Jamie Winspear and his wife, who actually do missionary work in Islamist countries, at great, terrible personal risk. Who are so brave, I can’t even contemplate living one of their days.

While the sickeningly spoiled among us work for genocidal murderers.

Now I do not come from the Atlantic Council, Foreign Affairs, political science side of journalism. I did meet these guys but I found them repellent and the thought of actually working beside them gave me the creeps. That is mostly because I’m from the building side of things, and when I say building, I mean towns, canals, tunnels, bridges, breakwaters, requiring 3,000 workers over ten years that ends in massive prosperity for just about everyone but those addicted to drugs. Not the people who spend their lives reading.

Every major infrastructure project the world has ever seen brings bounty beyond our imaginings. This is why Elon Musk said last week that he expected the economy to 10X in the next ten years. I sent this to every kid in my family and only the ones in engineering school responded.

I followed it up with David Sinclair stating unequivocally that he had found the way to reverse age, and that there was an FDA approved test case for human eyes in the making.

Let me give you an example. My great great great great grandfather build the 14 locks at Lockport on the Erie Canal, as massive a feat of engineering in 1818-25 as IMEC today. He had, by the way, a grade school education because his father, a former Congressman went to debtor’s prison for trying to pull off the biggest real estate deal in history and failing. That set of famous five locks made Chicago possible.

Then, he and his 3,000 Irish workers moved up to the Canadian border and dug the first deep cut on the Welland Canal. That opened up the West - American and Canadian - creating the extraordinary human advances in prosperity and innovation of the last 200 years.

That is how powerful trade routes and infrastructure are. One of my cousins - engineer - went into the private sector from the World Bank, and built an entire electrical system for a small African country I cannot remember which one. Made some money. The U.N. pulled the plug - solar and wind only - and he went back to the World Bank. Depriving Africans of stable electricity is a crime against humanity.

That’s where we are. We have been artificially held back for two generations by people who frequent Chatham House, the Council on Foreign Relations, and who write for the blasted, ignorant, frivolous Atlantic Monthly. They are all, to a man or woman, small-minded and tyrannous in the extreme.

How dare they?

The wresting of control of America’s quadrant, the seizing of Panama, the bitch-slapping of Venezuela’s strong man, and the Iranian slapdown has deprived the West’s fiercest enemy of not only allies, but the life blood of energy. The absolute dominance of the U.S. military, the fearlessness of its leaders, and the crashing failure of cultural Marxism, has put the Chinese Communist Party, where it belongs, back in its box. Scott Powell points out in the American Thinker:

both Venezuela and Iran have significant debts to China because of multi-billion-dollar project investment structured with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) debt. Venezuela now has a pro-U.S. government in place that could repudiate BRI loans of $10-20 billion under legal categorization of being “odious debt.” Should Iran end up with a pro-U.S. regime with the defeat of the mullahs, Iran could repudiate some $400 billion in BRI investments for oil and gas petrochemical infrastructure.

Once the African nations who are now laboring under the BRI loans see the term ‘odious debt’, do you really expect them to lie down for resource seizure? China is cooked.

Scott Powell of the Discovery Institute clarify this astounding feat:

Strategically, Venezuela, Panama, and Iran have represented three key nodes in China’s anti-US. alignment: 1) Panama as a crown jewel of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to promote and prioritize Chinese infrastructure, trade and transit interests: 2) Venezuela as a Latin American beachhead with domestic narco-terrorist groups, such as Cartel de los Soles (formerly headed by Maduro), and Cuban and Iranian security forces, and terrorist groups (notably Hezb’allah) and 3) Iran as a Middle East bridge -- a BRI land-sea connector -- and the world’s largest sponsor of anti-American terrorism. Trump’s shrewd and precise targeting in Venezuela and shockingly powerful and persistent kinetic attacks in Iran effectively collapsed this threefold strategic partnership and the “infrastructure debt-for-resources” model of BRI. This has also weakened the BRICS cohesion and is forcing China into costlier and more risky energy deals. Trump’s trifecta, fraught with risk, has effectively put the United States on a path of greater dominance in these three theaters, while delivering clear strategic setbacks to our chief adversary, CCP-controlled China

All their plans are failing. All of them. Remember Absurdistan’s Remigration Now? The odd foolish reader mocked me. Don’t do that. I’m always right. Why is this relevant now? With the industrial remigration Europe is planning, Trump’s team - by which I mean two Jewish real estate titans - and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor means they will have something to go back to.

I cannot wait to see what Trump’s team has planned for Canada.

Because this is one of those times, so wretchedly few in the grand sweep of human insanity, where we will witness, God willing, an American hegemon forcing a 10Xing of human happiness, prosperity, longevity. Yeah ok, it’s not going to be predictable or polite. But it will shame and marginalize entire sectors of parasites. And that, in itself, will be a marvellous thing.