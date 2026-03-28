Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Polly Frost's avatar
Polly Frost
19hEdited

Fun reading, Elizabeth. But have you been invited to a No Kings poster-making party? Having been invited myself I can now say that it’s not “suicidal empathy” but “retirement boredom” that drives displacement volunteers. Neville’s got to invest in longevity tech if he’s going to keep the gramps and grannies marching. Who, btw, as far as I have heard, think his name was made up by Fox News. Tai Chi Walking for No Kings!

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Stephen Sleigh's avatar
Stephen Sleigh
18h

I love your references to the Erie Canal and Welland Canal. I visited a small town near Rochester NY recently and stayed at hotel that was on the Erie Canal. We walked and rode bikes along the trail path that mules and horses used to pull barges up and down the Canal. After a deep dive into the history of the Erie Canal (I never really thought about it before), I now contend it was the greatest and most impactful infrastructure build in American. history - it led to the complete transformation of our country in the early 1800's by opening the West (like Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago and beyond) to the masses corralled in the Eastern US by the Appalachian mountains. It was privately financed and built in the 50 years before railroads became widespread. My Dad was a naval architect and we would visit the Welland Canal between Lake Erie and Lake Ontario to watch the ore freighters (many of which he designed) move through and he would talk about why that Canal was so important and impactful on the world.

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