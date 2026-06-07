Not Civil War, Not World War 3, Not Riots in the Streets, This is What's Next

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Absurdistan reports on the real world. Almost every other journalist concentrates on the upper 20%, and I admit they are very very interesting. But they do not move the world. They follow. For the past five decades the 80% were lulled into a kind of materialist quiescence, they allowed the ‘elites’ to say where when how and how much. That stopped with Brexit and Trump, but the movement had been building for a decade before it formalized into leadership. Absurdistan predicted it with Eco-Fascists after driving through rural America, and talking to the adults in every community, by which I mean the businessmen, mayors, county attorneys. Absurdistan has been ahead of the curve with every move since then, from the catastrophe of Covid, I believe was a genocidal hit on populism, to election theft to Trump’s comeback, to the remigration movement to the fierce unstoppable crusade by young men across the Anglosphere into western Europe.

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Last week the LA and California primaries were stolen by the left wing regime in power. This video explains, chapter and verse, how they do it. It is, as we all know now, done by NGOs, who use our tax money to steal our will. I include billionaire donations to NGOs in this, otherwise that money would have been paid in taxes. They work after the election to cure the vote. It is, as Omega4America describes, an industrial scale operation.

In British Columbia, where I live, an experienced politician and public servant, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, won the leadership of the Conservative Party. This is a new party, which barely existed three years ago, which is within 2% of the ruling socialists, the NDP. And experts who did the viciously complex research think that the NDP stole that election too. Because of the mockery and deranged slandering of those of us who research election theft, no one in power takes us seriously even when they had their own election stolen. Kerry-Lynne, who is an acquaintance/friend of mine was doing a cross-Canada survey of election theft, but I doubt her team knew what to look for, their minds filled with the ceaseless hate-filled propaganda of the regime. .

The point is as the comments under this tweet state, our province, country, the U.S. was founded on private enterprise. Which has been methodically crushed by the socialist/globalist machine all over the world. So people are angry. And as I said last week, it is young men under 40 who are marshalling the power to fight. The regime wants the fight. They’ve been hungering to set the army on populists and crush us once and for all.

Good luck with that. It’s not happening. The anger out there is cold, methodical and get this, willing to die for it. The threat of violence though, that they should be afraid of. This young man is from the Clan Munro. So am I, therefore I claim him as my cousin. He describes the power simmering just below the surface. It. Is. Unbeatable.

The disasters of the past ten, thirty, fifty years have triggered a massive cross-the-globe awakening that is being called The Great Awakening. This is happening among people who do not pay attention to politics, or culture or read a book or an essay, or even watch a complicated Youtube video. They see the devastation, they see the profound corruption in the state, in business, in media without the help of people like me. And there are a billion of them, easy. In every country. Every single country:

The system is losing its grip, and the cracks are starting to show. Despite every distraction, narrative shift, and barrier placed in front of society, a collective awakening is underway. It’s a bold perspective on how mainstream control mechanisms—from media narratives to systemic conditioning—are failing to hold back a growing wave …Autodidactic on Youtube

Everything is on the table for revision. Election theft is just the last barrier they can find since slander isn’t working. No one cares about being called racist anymore.

This Is What’s Coming

What we are looking at on the streets of Europe, the U.K. and in the Republic of Ireland, is a revival of the culture that was deliberately replaced by a fully evil ideology. It is my opinion that this will not result in violence. Important as the rallies and protests are, what is happening is a massive cultural retrenchment based on the founding of America.

It is why there are American flags at the marches, and why so many wear a MAGA hat. MAGA is world-wide now, it will take over the entire world, including China, including Russia. Going forward in the next few years, there may be scraps on the U.K. streets with Muslim gangs but if - as Muslims did last week in England - go hunting British men with baseball bats, they will swiftly learn how Britain conquered the known world with muskets. There is simply no force on earth that can fight it. The ferocity is based in the thousand-year heritage of the northern clans and it has no match on earth, in this century or any other.

And it transferred to America slowly, relentlessly, during the 18th century, as the British oligarchs and their bankers - essentially the same vicious bastards as the ones exploiting us today - sent off all their unwanted to the colonies. These men, their character marked by their ancestral memory, formed the base of the American army and the American economy today. It is they that all the skanks and skunks, the army of migrants, “legal” immigrants, filthy Marxists, and our wretched socialist/globalist intelligentsia, who have never earned an honest dollar, are stealing from. How much? Estimated by Scott Bessent to be $1 trillion annually.

And now, today, they, we know it. We know we are human cattle being farmed by the worst people on earth, all of whom are fully, without mitigation, evil.

But they overplayed their chaos monkey hand. We are sick of violence and emotionality. They, these kids coming up, want stern common sense. They want God. They want their lives to have meaning. They want time to be sacred again.

Can you watch that without goosebumps? I can’t.

What I see across the Anglosphere resembles more than anything else, America’s Puritan founding. Which itself was spurred from the sickening corruption of the Tudor and Stuart courts.

This, not rationalism, not the touted Greeks, Roman law or Old Testament morality is the culture that birthed the modern world. It is the culture that the Fabian/Frankfurt imports destroyed first, picking away at its moral seriousness, mocking us in the founding generations as primitives, starting with Arthur Miller and his specious play, The Crucible, about the witch trial in Salem. First of all, he sneered, how backwards are these people that think witches and witchcraft are real. Second, they are ungoverned hysterics, not to be taken seriously.

While all the time, the people who celebrated him, who elevated him were practicing demonic magic. Today, Catholic exorcists believe that 25% of us are demonically obsessed and that number rises every year. And that does not count the Luciferians, who run the world now, who are fully possessed by evil.

Of course Satanism was afoot in the 1600’s. Of course it was happening when Jonathan Edwards kicked off the First Great Awakening in 1734. The First Great Awakening seeded the American Revolution. The Second, the Civil War. The Third was the social gospel, and the Fourth is happening to us right now. Today.

That evil, that corruption, and decadence and the wish to create a Godly civilization was precisely why those few hundred souls, then thousands, took the precarious voyage to the New World. The evil they were fleeing has been erased from the history books. The Puritans were fighting what we are fighting today.

I am not speaking about the Southern slave-holding Tidewater bastards who were fully aligned with Empire and international bankers, from the beginning. The muggles celebrate Jefferson and Washington because they like the idea of the grace of their lives. Plantation living blah blah blah. That grace was bought by the blood of slaves. Just like today, our grace is paid for by factories filled with slaves or indentured workers in the Mariana Islands, Vietnam, China. Pick one .

Jonathan Edwards, the man who created the religious fervour that triggered the American Revolution, was anything but a backwoods fanatic. He was one of the most sophisticated minds produced in the colonies, operating at an almost terrifying intellectual altitude. We remember “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God,” but forget he was also grappling with consciousness, free will, beauty, metaphysics, revival, psychology, the nature of divine perception itself. He had eleven children and fifty-one grandchildren, all of whom married into prominent Puritan families, including mine.

#Whiteboysummer is an indictment of the garbage “Do What Thou Wilt” of the last 75 years. It is a full indictment of Fabian-forced sexual promiscuity. Every piece of garbage art in the last 75 years has preached that all our problems rise from sexual repression, matrimony is hard and you should leave if you aren’t fulfilled, having as much sex as possible is good, porn is healthy, multiple partners is great especially when you are young, sexual experimentation is good, more sex leads to a full expression of your creativity, leads right to this: the rape of hundreds of thousands of TWO YEAR OLDS every year. The Puritans understood the very real danger of unrepressed, ungoverned sexuality and they knew what the darkness of witchcraft brought.

J.J. Carrell spent decades rescuing kids on the border as a border patrol officer. Today he travels the U.S. pleading for help. He works with Tom Holman and Jim Caviezel. He has testified in Congress. No one powerful helps, he says. Leadership ignores it. Which means, to him, that they are complicit. His anguish lies in every word he speaks. I dare you to listen to him. He is a walking talking hero. The best link below is Rumble.

https://rumble.com/v7aidhy-the-silent-slaughter-how-human-trafficking-devours-innocence.html?e9s=src_v1_epp

Moral Seriousness

When the Puritans fled England four hundred years ago, they weren’t coming to prosper, they were building a godly civilization in contrast to the feculance of British aristocratic culture.

And what they wrought in those first two hundred years, that conscious practice of virtue, forms the structure, the systems that shelter us today. A virtuous man blesses a thousand generations. We live still on their grace.

Absurdistan’s regular readers know that I am descended from two Puritan families, and that my parents’ ancestors arrived in 1630 and 1632. On my mother’s.side, Thomas Hooker was one of the great prelates of the founding. Hooker is sometimes called the Father of American democracy because he rejected the elite system being established by Winthop etc., and moved to the River Colony, where my father’s ancestors, the Phelps, had settled. From these families rose three of Washington’s generals, assorted congressman, senators, and signers. One of which, a cobbler, signed all four documents of the American founding. They were grand and great and humble. Second sons of the aristocracy, shop keepers, blacksmiths, cobblers.

I have their letters. I have their diaries. I have their family trees, deeds, wills, anything they wrote for the newspapers of the times. I have about fifty thousand pages of PRIMARY RESEARCH. And it stands in direct and furious opposition to anything published by the current crop of skeezy, amoral, grasping, Marxist, globalist academics who rewrite our history and pollute our children’s minds. Everything that emerges from our culture today is a lie. A specious, self-serving, destructive, morally abhorrent lie.

Last week, a reader sent me a few bucks and said, “I cannot believe you wrote for all those left-wing newspapers and magazines and emerged sensible.”

The dividing line was finding these documents.

That black ho who wrote the 1619 Project was in the pay of Satanists. I’m sorry, that is who she is. She lied for money, she slandered hundreds of millions of people who still are the beacon of the universe, not the world, the universe. Her slander entered the public record. It is taught in schools. It is slop, a grotesque defamation of the founding generations of America. The people she should have levelled her criticism at, the descendants of the slaver Tidewater bastards in the pay of the British aristocracy, are the ones who paid her to traduce our history.

But, but, today’s youth have a great deal in common with that history, as if it is rising in their souls, like a fierce unstoppable fire. And that is because Fabian culture stripped life of meaning, purpose, sacredness, eternity.

And, it turns out, we can’t live without it.

To the Puritans, life had meaning, history had direction, individuals were accountable to God, and every action mattered eternally. That produced a very different human being than a culture organized around comfort or consumption.

We’re sick of consumption. We’re sick of our sexuality being inflamed, by porn, by public erotic writhing, by the sickening sexuality of public figures. We are sick of comfort. There are entire TikTok series from random young women saying my life is so convenient, comfortable and easy, I have never been more miserable.

The Puritans were scholars, all of them. They believed that everyone must read, must study. That is happening now among the young. As our true history opens up, they are interested again, and they are consuming massive amounts of information, all of it impossible at this point to censor. Hollywood and publishing are dying because their audience has fled to the margins where they find fascination. The rabbit hole is the new university.

The Puritans were willing to suffer, to get right up to starving, to clear fields, to work and work and work, and that ethic too is rising. Within a few generations of that, they produced publishing houses, universities, constitutional government, global trade systems, scientific institutions, industrialization, missionary networks, and eventually the cultural machinery that shaped the modern world.

Contrast that to the fruit of modernism: the rape of hundreds of thousands of children a year. While boomers, GenXers, and even Millennials ignore it, the younger generations do not.

The rebellion against our current civilizational filth means that they are starting to see their time and work as sacred. And that is far far better than chasing the ghastly prizes of modernism.

Finally, that imposed, forced culture? It’s dying. Fabian culture, the “arts” are dying. There is nothing being produced but screeching filth. Hollywood is dead, the lots are empty, film people are living in their cars.

Literary fiction is garbage, no one reads it but those in the business. History is a lie, no one reads it unless forced. No one but the sodden elites goes to the theatre, no one goes to movie houses. No one leaves the house. There is no reason to leave the house. All you see is decay, degradation and filth. Women read fairy smut. That’s it for literature. Without fairy smut, every publishing house would close its doors. Fairy smut is about heroes and heroines taking action against evil with the help of the supernatural, ie God.

The next twenty years are going to be transformative. With moral seriousness, work will transform. To the Puritans every person had a calling. A blacksmith glorified God through excellent blacksmithing. A mother through raising children. A minister through teaching. A merchant through honest dealing. This sanctification of ordinary labor was revolutionary.

The sanctification of daily life gives every individual a shining purpose.

Puritan virtue and rigor created punctuality, bookkeeping, long-term planning, delayed gratification, reliability, obsession with improvement. The sociologist Max Weber called this the “Protestant ethic,”

The deeper truth is that they believed God watched everything.

For indeed, He does.

That level of internalized accountability creates and recreates civilization very quickly.

This, the Puritan founding was the founding of America, the most critical moral imprint on the world since Christ.

It’s coming back.

May we all live to see it happen.

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Absurdistan reports on the real world. Almost every other journalist concentrates on the upper 20%, and I admit they are very very interesting. But they do not move the world. They follow. For the past five decades the 80% were lulled into a kind of materialist quiescence, they allowed the ‘elites’ to say where when how and how much. That stopped with Brexit and Trump, but the movement had been building for a decade before it formalized into leadership. Absurdistan predicted it with Eco-Fascists after driving through rural America, and talking to the adults in every community, by which I mean the businessmen, mayors, county attorneys. Absurdistan has been ahead of the curve with every move since then, from the catastrophe of Covid, I believe was a genocidal hit on populism, to election theft to Trump’s comeback, to the remigration movement to the fierce unstoppable crusade by young men across the Anglosphere into western Europe.

The next ten years are going to change the world. Please subscribe. It’s going to be fantastic.

Share

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

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